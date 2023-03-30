Hitchcock! D&D! Depressed Scots! All This and More on the Big Screen This Week.

The Heights' annual Hitchcock festival begins tonight with one of this Claude Rains stan's faves. And I'll have more on two of this weekend's opening movies tomorrow—one really good, one very not good.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, March 30

Helen | Believe (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

"This film is produced by Religion of Sports, Reserve Entertainment, and Chris Pratt’s Indivisible Productions." $19.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

Notorious (1946)

The Heights

I'll leave you lonely, don't monkey with my business. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tombstone (1993)

Parkway Theater

The Earp boys just want to settle down and live peacefully. Why won't those other gunslingers let them? With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Ape vs. Mecha Ape (2023)

Trylon

Whoever loses, we win. $8. 10 a.m. More info here.

Friday, March 31

Falstaff

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Verdi's opera, live from the Met. $26.50. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Ratcatcher (1999)

Trylon

Lynne Ramsay's debut feature is grim as fuck: Set during a 1973 Glasgow trash strike, it follows a 12-year-old, housing project-dwelling boy who watches his friend drown. But the film's attentiveness to the child, and to his surroundings, makes Ratcatcher something much more than misery tourism. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Morvern Callar (2002)

Trylon

A young Scottish woman (Samantha Morton) wakes up to learn that her boyfriend has killed himself and left behind a novel manuscript and a mixtape. But she’s got a bit of pluck: She submits his novel to a publisher as hers and sorts out her life as she listens to the tape. Great soundtrack too. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 1

Evil Dead II (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Groovy. $15. 7:35 p.m. More info here.

Midnight Mayhem: Reefer Madness (1936) + Dazed and Confused (1993)

The Main

With legalization possibly around the corner, what better time to revisit the mother of all anti-dope propaganda flicks and Richard Linklater's stoned '70s hangout classic. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Muppets From Space (1999)

Parkway Theater

"Puppet month" kicks off at the Parkway with a peek into Gonzo's origins. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.



Sunday, April 2

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Alamo Drafthouse

Miyazaki at his most violent and beautiful. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Emagine Willow Creek

Celebrate the 35th anniversary of your favorite cartoon dinosaurs. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:40 & 5:40 p.m. More info here.

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Trylon

Robert Aldrich's WWII tough guy classic kicks off the Trylon's Ernest Borgnine month. Through Tuesday. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, April 3

Scarface (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

It's your favorite rapper's favorite movie. Also your least favorite rapper's favorite movie. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Uninvited (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

I can't top this Google capsule: "Spring-break teens and an escaped laboratory mutant cat board a yacht with a financier and his henchmen." $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.



Wednesday, April 5

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Alamo Drafthouse

There sure are a lot of Star Trek movies. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Chico and Rita (2010) + Golden Strings (Cuerdas de Oro) (2021)

The Main

A romantic, animated musical tale and a documentary about tres musical legend Niño Rivera. With commentary and a performance by Rivera's daughter, Gloria Niña Rivera. Part of the Cuban Film Festival. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks April

Trylon

Time for some mystery VHS tapes again! $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bholaa

A newly freed prisoner encounters wild and dangerous obstacles on his way home to see his daughter.

Dasara

A coal thief in '90s India gets caught up in murderous local politics.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Unstupid people seem to not hate this, but... I don't know, folks.

His Only Son

God said to Abraham, kill me a son.

The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli

Gawk at the Italian countryside as the famed tenor does his thing.

Return to Seoul

A French-raised woman's life changes when she tracks down her birth parents in Korea. More on this one tomorrow.

Smoking Causes Coughing

The Tobacco Force must defend Earth against Lézardin, Emperor of Evil. No, I don't know what that means either.

Spinning Gold

Casablanca Records boss Neil Bogart's kids made a movie about him.

A Thousand and One

Teyana Taylor kidnaps a child from foster care. Missed the screening but I'm very curious about this one.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Amazing Maurice

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Champions

Cocaine Bear

Creed III

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A Good Person

Jesus Revolution

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

The Lost King

A Man Called Otto (read our review here)

Moving On

One Fine Morning (read our review here)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Que Viva Mexico

The Quiet Girl (read our review here)

Scream VI

Shazam! Fury of the Gods