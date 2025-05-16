Skip to Content
Opinion

Hey! It’s One of Those Open Threads Where We Ask You for Future Open Thread Ideas.

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racker over to you, the readers.

9:49 AM CDT on May 16, 2025

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
24Comments

The genius of Open Thread is that we outsource the work to you, our lovely readers. All I have to do is come up with a prompt once a week. Then I sit back and let your thoughtful comments fill our website.

But occasionally, I take that one step further and ask you to come up with the actual prompts.

And that's what's happening here. For this week's Open Thread, let me ask: What should we ask about on future Open Threads? What do you want to know about your fellow Racket members? What do you want to know about the Racket editors? Or, quite simply, what do you want to know?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

