Gotta Lotta Lynch on the Big Screen This Week
Pretty much every movie you can watch in Twin Cities theaters this week.
12:28 PM CDT on June 22, 2023
This is obviously a huge weekend for non-movie-related events. But if it's too hot and/or too rainy and you've had enough of crowds, there are some worthwhile dark rooms for you to duck into. Of note: In connection with the new movies Lynch/Oz, The Main is screening three David L. flicks (and you can catch a fourth at The Grandview).
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, June 22
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)
Alamo Drafthouse
If you gotta take your kids to a movie, this'll be a fun one for you to sit through. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies 2023
Emagine Willow Creek
A live concert "experience," as they say. $15. 6:20 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. More info here.
Blood Simple (1987)
Grandview 1&2
The newly restored director's cut of the Coens' debut. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Dias de Otono (Autumn Days) (1963)
The Heights
A pastry shop worker creates a fictional life for herself in this Gavaldon melodrama. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)
Parkway Theater
Natasha Lyonne invents cheerleaders being gay. With pre-show burlesque from Queenie Von Curves at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Riverview Theater
Can't beat the price! $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Black Adam (2022)
Sibley Park
The Rock sure wanted his own superhero movie, didn't he? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
Friday, June 23
42: Jackie Robinson (2013)
Bottineau Park
RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
Peter Pan (2003)
Emagine Willow Creek
A flying boy pesters an aging pirate. $3. 10:50 p.m. Also Friday-Sunday. More info here.
Wild at Heart (1990)
The Main
With Lynch/Oz in theaters, revisit what may be the director's Ozziest film. $10. 9:45 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Underworld U.S.A. (1961)
Trylon
Sam Fuller's violent take on The Count of Monte Cristo. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
The Crow (1994)
Trylon
RIP Brandon Lee. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, June 24
Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World (2010)
Alamo Drafthouse
I'm rooting for the world. $15.04. 6:35 p.m. More info here.
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Lyndale Farmstead Park
Can humans and dinosaurs coexist? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
Blue Velvet (1986)
The Main
The suburbs are not what they seem! $10. 9:45 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.
Mulholland Drive (2001)
The Main
Pretty ladies doin’ it! Billy Ray Cyrus! An incomprehensible mystery! A weird little guy! What more do you want from a movie? $10. 3:45 p.m. Sunday 7 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway Theater
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.
Sunday, June 25
Rocketman (2019)
Alamo Drafthouse
Executive producer Elton John settles past scores via jukebox biopic. $12.55. 6 p.m. More info here.
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Emagine Willow Creek
You know, I've never actually seen it. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.
Erica's First Holy Shit (2022)
Emagine Willow Creek
"A psychosexual lesbian fantasia of adventure and discovery?" Well, then! $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.
Safety Last! (1923)
The Heights
The one where Harold Lloyd hangs from the clock. With live Wurlitzer accompaniment. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Trylon
Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2005. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Monday, June 26
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Alamo Drafthouse
Better than most live action Batmen for sure. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Theater of Blood (1973)
Emagine Willow Creek
Vincent Price is a Shakespearean actor who murders his critics—theatrically and bloodily. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Best in Show (2000)
Mueller Park
Dog people are weird. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, June 27
The Room (2019)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Hey, wanna see a bad movie? $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Harrison Park
Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Riverview Theater
Could come in handy if you ever get an untrained dragon. $1. 10:30 a.m. Through Thursday. More info here.
Wednesday, June 28
Black Daddy: The Movie (2021)
The Commons
Black fathers talk to one another in this documentary. Presented by the Twin Cities Black Film Festival. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.
The Dragon Lives Again (1977)
Emagine Willow Creek
Bruce Lee (not played by Bruce Lee) descends to the Underworld, where his foes include James Bond and Dracula. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me (1992)
Grandview 1&2
There's more to Laura Palmer than we knew. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
16 MM Science Fiction Odyssey
Trylon
Find out what rarely screened sci-fi classic is showing when you get to the theater. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Asteroid City
Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.
God Is a Bullet
A detective infiltrates a cult to save his daughter and avenge his wife.
No Hard Feelings
Helicopter parents hire Jennifer Lawrence to bang their sheltered son.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
The Flash
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Past Lives (read our review here)
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)
