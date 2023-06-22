Gotta Lotta Lynch on the Big Screen This Week

This is obviously a huge weekend for non-movie-related events. But if it's too hot and/or too rainy and you've had enough of crowds, there are some worthwhile dark rooms for you to duck into. Of note: In connection with the new movies Lynch/Oz, The Main is screening three David L. flicks (and you can catch a fourth at The Grandview).

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, June 22

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Alamo Drafthouse

If you gotta take your kids to a movie, this'll be a fun one for you to sit through. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies 2023

Emagine Willow Creek

A live concert "experience," as they say. $15. 6:20 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. More info here.

Blood Simple (1987)

Grandview 1&2

The newly restored director's cut of the Coens' debut. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Dias de Otono (Autumn Days) (1963)

The Heights

A pastry shop worker creates a fictional life for herself in this Gavaldon melodrama. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

Parkway Theater

Natasha Lyonne invents cheerleaders being gay. With pre-show burlesque from Queenie Von Curves at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Riverview Theater

Can't beat the price! $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Black Adam (2022)

Sibley Park

The Rock sure wanted his own superhero movie, didn't he? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, June 23

42: Jackie Robinson (2013)

Bottineau Park

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Peter Pan (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

A flying boy pesters an aging pirate. $3. 10:50 p.m. Also Friday-Sunday. More info here.

Wild at Heart (1990)

The Main

With Lynch/Oz in theaters, revisit what may be the director's Ozziest film. $10. 9:45 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Underworld U.S.A. (1961)

Trylon

Sam Fuller's violent take on The Count of Monte Cristo. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

The Crow (1994)

Trylon

RIP Brandon Lee. $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, June 24

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

I'm rooting for the world. $15.04. 6:35 p.m. More info here.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Lyndale Farmstead Park

Can humans and dinosaurs coexist? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Blue Velvet (1986)

The Main

The suburbs are not what they seem! $10. 9:45 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

The Main

Pretty ladies doin’ it! Billy Ray Cyrus! An incomprehensible mystery! A weird little guy! What more do you want from a movie? $10. 3:45 p.m. Sunday 7 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, June 25

Rocketman (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Executive producer Elton John settles past scores via jukebox biopic. $12.55. 6 p.m. More info here.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

You know, I've never actually seen it. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Erica's First Holy Shit (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

"A psychosexual lesbian fantasia of adventure and discovery?" Well, then! $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Safety Last! (1923)

The Heights

The one where Harold Lloyd hangs from the clock. With live Wurlitzer accompaniment. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Trylon

Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2005. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, June 26

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

Better than most live action Batmen for sure. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Theater of Blood (1973)

Emagine Willow Creek

Vincent Price is a Shakespearean actor who murders his critics—theatrically and bloodily. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Best in Show (2000)

Mueller Park

Dog people are weird. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, June 27

The Room (2019)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Hey, wanna see a bad movie? $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Harrison Park

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Riverview Theater

Could come in handy if you ever get an untrained dragon. $1. 10:30 a.m. Through Thursday. More info here.

Wednesday, June 28

Black Daddy: The Movie (2021)

The Commons

Black fathers talk to one another in this documentary. Presented by the Twin Cities Black Film Festival. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

The Dragon Lives Again (1977)

Emagine Willow Creek

Bruce Lee (not played by Bruce Lee) descends to the Underworld, where his foes include James Bond and Dracula. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Grandview 1&2

There's more to Laura Palmer than we knew. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

16 MM Science Fiction Odyssey

Trylon

Find out what rarely screened sci-fi classic is showing when you get to the theater. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Asteroid City

Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.

God Is a Bullet

A detective infiltrates a cult to save his daughter and avenge his wife.

No Hard Feelings

Helicopter parents hire Jennifer Lawrence to bang their sheltered son.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Adipurush

The Blackening

The Boogeyman

Elemental

Evil Dead Rise

Fast X

The Flash



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

Lynch/Oz

Past Lives (read our review here)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts