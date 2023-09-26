Global Roots Festival, Radio K’s Birthday, and a New Queer Pop Hopeful in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

October—or, as I like to call it, Rocktober—is just around the corner. The years keep comin' and they don't stop comin', eh?

Tuesday, September 26

Waahli @ Alliance Française

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Madalitso Band and Ethiocolor @ Cedar Cultural Center—The Global Roots Festival, always worth checking out, is underway over at the Cedar. For day two they've got Malawi street buskers turned international touring artists the Madalitso Band and the funky Addis Ababa outfit Ethiocolor, led by the charismatic Melaku Belay. The Global Roots Festival, always worth checking out, is underway over at the Cedar. For day two they've got Malawi street buskers turned international touring artists the Madalitso Band and the funky Addis Ababa outfit Ethiocolor, led by the charismatic Melaku Belay.

Lizz Wright @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Wombats with Red Rum Club @ First Avenue—We've all got that one friend who's married to someone that nobody else can stand, and you're constantly like, "What does she see in him?" That's how I am about the Current and the Wombats. We've all got that one friend who's married to someone that nobody else can stand, and you're constantly like, "What does she see in him?" That's how I am about the Current and the Wombats.

Vic Volare @ Granada

Dead Hawk, Granular Breath, Din Drone @ Green Room

Rabeca (Residency) with Willow Waters, Full Catholic @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Parkway Drive @ Myth Live

Dj Zachmouth @ Palmer's

Hiram, Michael Moore, Crystal Myslajek @ Pilllar

Medium Build with Rett Madison @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Katy Tessman @ 331 Club

September Conspiracy Series featuring Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Mapache @ Turf Club

Stutter Step & Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Common Kings with Jakobs Castle @ Uptown Theater

Agent Orange, Spice Pistols, Black Widows, and Dj Demonica @ Uptown VFW

Senses Fail @ Varsity Theater —To quote my pal Em, "Let It Enfold You is still full of bangers about killing your girlfriend."

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello & Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel

Mary Jam (Tuesday Residency) with Ice Climber, Cold Casuals @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, September 27

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

La Perla and Waahli @ Cedar Cultural Center—The three-day Global Roots Festival wraps up tonight the Colombian trio La Perla and the Creole rap of Haitian-Canadian artist Waahli, who's also performing a free acoustic set and participating in a Q&A on Tuesday at Alliance Française. The three-day Global Roots Festival wraps up tonight the Colombian trio La Perla and the Creole rap of Haitian-Canadian artist Waahli, who's also performing a free acoustic set and participating in a Q&A on Tuesday at Alliance Française.

Barbara Cohen @ The Commons

Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Coco Montoya @ Dakota

Raised By Aliens @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Tinglers @ Eagles 34

The Glorious Sons with The Velveteers @ First Avenue

Alice Longyu Gao with MKULTRA and Rx Cowboy @ Icehouse

The Midnight After Party with Custom Controller @ KJ's Hideaway

Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Thelma and the Sleaze @ Mortimer's

Bad Omens @ Myth Live

University of Minnesota Gospel Choir @ Northrop

The Midnight with Flamingosis @ Palace Theatre

Ghost Kitchen, Loser Magnet, and Theyself @ Palmer's

The Secret of Sleep: A Spider John Koerner Appreciation Night featuring Charlie Parr and the '60s Bar Style Band @ The Parkway

Sarah Morris @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Jordan Johnston and Murphy Smith with Oak and the Woods and Dusty Forever @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mother Banjo @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Ty Pow and The Holy North, Willow Creek Brothers and Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty @ Turf Club

Unattractive Giant Monster & Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Psychedelic Furs with Squeeze @ Uptown Theater—"Punk with saxophone" may not be the best definition of "postpunk" but it sure nails the misleadingly named Psychedelic Furs in their brilliant early days. On their first few albums, particularly 1981's Talk Talk Talk, the smoothly snarling Richard Butler struck a jaded pose few of his contemporaries could match, though he soon found it more profitable to project a softer world-weariness. After taking a decade off, Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook have been recording fairly regularly since 2010, though they'll never top their 1978-1982 peak. Such is pop. Punk with saxophone" may not be the best definition of "postpunk" but it sure nails the misleadingly named Psychedelic Furs in their brilliant early days. On their first few albums, particularly 1981's Talk Talk Talk, the smoothly snarling Richard Butler struck a jaded pose few of his contemporaries could match, though he soon found it more profitable to project a softer world-weariness. After taking a decade off, Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook have been recording fairly regularly since 2010, though they'll never top their 1978-1982 peak. Such is pop.

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 28

Girli with DJ Sci-Fi @ Amsterdam

Liam Gerard @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Silversmith @ The Commons

Mick Sterling Presents Mother Maybelle: The Songs of the Carter Family @ Crooners

Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle: An Imaginary Concert at Downton Abbey @ Crooners

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio: Tribute To Johnny Cash + June Carter @ Crooners

Riders in the Sky @ Dakota

The Outcats, Bossa Soul @ Driftwood

Polivon @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lone Rock Bride, Walker Bros. Band, Honey Please @ Eagles 34

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

George Clanton with Frost Children and death’s dynamic shroud @ Fine Line

Radio K's 30th Birthday Party @ First Avenue —If this 7,000-word oral history didn’t make it perfectly clear, we’re big fans of Radio K. This here? It’s a birthday bash befitting the nation’s best college radio station. Former City Pages Picked to Click finalists Bugsy open things up with their fuzzy and dramatic indie rock, followed by: Derecho Rhythm Section, a newish band featuring Low's Alan Sparhawk; local psychedelic bluegrassers Buffalo Galaxy; and North Side jazz/gospel/hip-hop/funk powerhouse L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE. Headlining is Afro-fusion collective Ozone Creations, an ambitious blend of talents from first-generation Americans Mack OC, Obi Original, Bakarii, Sumer, Ch!nwe, and Breezy 2 Fresh. All told, this crackling, genre-spanning bill is perfectly suited for the radio frequency being celebrated in the Mainroom.

Confused Thursdays feat. Hiahli, Confused, Cat Tales @ Green Room

Kassa Overall with Xina @ Icehouse —One of the most exciting cross-genre jazz players today, drummer Kassa Overall records for Warp, and his beats often reflect the shifting experimental rhythms of that electronic-focused label. The list of guests on his latest, Animals, gives you a sense of how much ground he wants to cover—there are rappers (Danny Brown and Lil B), esteemed improvisers (trumpeter Theo Croker, trombonist Andrae Murchison, and pianist Vijay Iyer, with whom Overall has frequently collaborated), and singers (Nick Hakim, Laura Mvulu). And that’s all in a brisk 35 minutes. The results can be a little unfocused, but they’re never boring, and trying to keep up always repays the effort. (And for what it’s worth, I’m an admirer of his mixtapes with Das Racist’s Kool A.D. as Kool and Kass.) This is the first event in the Novel Stages Fall Series, which endeavors to bring prominent boundary-crossers like Overall to smaller clubs like Icehouse. Future installments will include Roomful of Teeth, My Brightest Diamond, Sen Morimoto, Rafiq Bhatia, and Craig Taborn.

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård, Debussy and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Joe Roberto's Poverty Hash @ Palmer's

Modern Wildlife @ Pilllar

Raintribe and Burning Blue Rain @ ROK Music Lounge

13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern

OISTER BOY, Lavender Daughter, Ice Climber, and creeping charlie @ 7th St Entry

CloZee @ Skyway Theatre

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Jared McCloud, Justin Robb, Katy Wessman, Samuel John @ 331 Club

Floodwater Angel with Dial Tone, RiGBY, and MAGICK FLAVOUR STATION @ Turf Club

In the Trees (A Kate Bush Tribute) with Jon Rodine Trio @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 29

NATL PARK SRVC with Dad Bod, 12th House Sun, and GOODLUCKRY @ Amsterdam

NGHTMRE B2B JOYRYDE with ELIMINATE + FROSTTOP @ Armory

Small Circles with Little Jack @ Aster Cafe

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunkers

Nunnabove @ Capri Theater

John Raymond x S. Carey with Hemma @ Cedar Cultural Center

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Chris Lomheim @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

The Long Honeymoon @ Driftwood

The Creekside Ruffians @ Driftwood

Milonga Buscándote featuring Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Eagles 34

Carlisle Evans Peck + Theo Langason and Proper-T @ Eagles 34

Eric Hutchinson with jeremy messersmith @ Fine Line

Caitlyn Smith with Fancy Hagood @ First Avenue

Samambo @ Green Room

Wandering Eye (WEEN Tribute) with REVO (DEVO Tribute) @ Hook and Ladder

The Riffin' Trio @ Icehouse

Kid Dakota, Self-Evident, Dug @ Icehouse

Stephanie Wiesler Presents Modern Faculty @ Jazz Central

Joanna Connor (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

Last Heroes @ The Loft

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Søndergård, Debussy and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

Eunice Kim Plays Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto @ Ordway

No Encore, Unstable Shapes, and Rad Owl @ Palmer's

Prairie Clamor, Bad Posture Club, and Taylor James Donskey @ Palmer's

Preston Gunderson, j. bell and the Lazy Susan Band @ The Parkway

Anita Velveeta, Crush Fund @ Pilllar

Nice and Blue at ROK Music Lounge

Miya Folick with Babebee @ 7th St Entry

The Pearl Brothers Band @ Schooner Tavern

Beastface @ Studio B

Dr V. & the Prescriptions, Hayley Ann @ Terminal Bar

The Sparks, Ira Haze and the Strays, Eli Gardiner @ 331 Club

Jesse Jo Stark with Rachel Bobbitt and she's green @ Turf Club

Funktion featuring KE/MA & DJ SCI FI @ Uptown VFW

Matt Caflisch with The What-Have-Yous @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 30

Mad Mojo Jett, Resurrectionist @ Acadia

The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Aster Cafe

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

Joshua Radin with the Ballroom Thieves @ Cedar Cultural Center

Brass Lassie @ Crooners

Ginger Commodore Presents Tony Bennett: The Ultimate Crooner @ Crooners

Jon Ailabouni (Album Release) @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Joan Osborne @ Dakota

The Long Goodbye @ Driftwood

Good Trouble and Friends @ Driftwood

Redwing Blackbird and Betty Won't @ Dusty's

Die Ghost, Car Spiders, Bad Lovely, King Size Coffin @ Eagles 34

gorrr with MELT-BANANA and Otto von Schirach @ Fine Line

moe. @ First Avenue

Return of the Facto @ Granada

Boiled in Lead with Alt Alt @ Hook and Ladder

Roy Orbison Tribute @ Icehouse

Toivo Hannigan Trio @ Icehouse

Palm Psalms with Aiden Intro and Deep Fakes @ Icehouse

Garrett Jones with Tommy Boynton @ Jazz Central

Doug Haining Quintet (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

Leotrix @ The Loft

Unidos Por El Rock @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Asking Alexandria, the Hu @ Myth Live

Søndergård, Debussy and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

Eunice Kim Plays Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Gregory Alan Isakov with Damien Jurado @ Palace Theatre

Private Oates & DJ Shane Kramer @ Palmer's

Toussaint Morrison and Ngange & Themasses @ Palmer's

Green Sweater Society @ Pilllar

WKND BNDR & Friends @ ROK Music Lounge

Tom The Mail Man with TITUS @ 7th St Entry

New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

10th Anniversary Celebration @ Sociable Cider Werks —This multi-day event actually kicks off Wednesday night, and you can get all the details from this week's Event Horizon. But we are strictly concerned with music here, and that arrives on Saturday, with a lineup that includes Gully Boys, Cactus Blossoms, and Eleganza. I'm told there will also be beer.

Three Dog Night @ State Theatre

Ritz @ Studio B

Lauren Daigle with Brandon Lake @ Target Center

Snotty Rottens, Wright Wyatt, Meat Ska Raffle @ Terminal Bar

Deep Dark Lake, Loadie @ 331 Club

mssv with portal iii and Samuel Locke Ward & The Malevolent Gaze @ Turf Club

The Suitcase Junket @ Uptown VFW

Legendary: An Ode to 50 Years of Hip Hop @ Uptown VFW

The Brian Jonestown Massacre @ Varsity Theater

The Sunny Era with The Harry’s, Robin Kyle (of Valet) @ White Squirrel

Saturday Is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Story Night with Hyooman, The Humble Cheaters @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 1

Wolves in the Throne Room, Blackbraid, Gaerea, and Hoaxed @ Amsterdam

Macklemore @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

John Swardson @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Robert Mirabal and Rare Tribal Mob Trio @ Cedar Cultural Center

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of James Taylor, Billy Joel, and Cat Stevens @ Crooners

Jalan Crossland @ Crooners

St. Paul Peterson & The Mpls Funk All-Stars Present: The Minneapolis Sounds @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Fortunate Youth with Kash'd Out and DUBBEST @ Fine Line

Chappell Roan @ First Avenue—Are we still calling people "extra"? If not, please apply appropriate updated slang to this raucous, queer pop hopeful. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess, written and recorded with the assistance of Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, demands your attention and often rewards it. "Karma Is My Kink" has more in common with Ms. Swift than its title; "HOT TO GO!" is a great upbeat spelling lesson. Mean Girls makes her horny, but then again so does most everything, except men, though she gives 'em a shot now and then just to prove her point. Are we still calling people "extra"? If not, please apply appropriate updated slang to this raucous, queer pop hopeful. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess, written and recorded with the assistance of Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, demands your attention and often rewards it. "Karma Is My Kink" has more in common with Ms. Swift than its title; "HOT TO GO!" is a great upbeat spelling lesson. Mean Girls makes her horny, but then again so does most everything, except men, though she gives 'em a shot now and then just to prove her point.

Clannad @ Fitzgerald Theater

Knifeplay @ The Garage

Smittyapolis feat. Alex Rossi, J Bennett, C Lawrence, M Joseph @ Green Room

Chama Devora @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Gary LaRue and His Rat Pack Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Movements @ The Lyric

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Michael Gay's Old County Buffet @ Palmer's

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter @ The Parkway—Vocalist Elling has proven himself equally comfortable with jazz standards and Brill Building pop. Guitarist Hunter earned R&B cred with his contributions to D'Angelo's Voodoo and Frank Ocean's Channel Orange. Their third full-length together, SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, is a surprising and soulful mix of new material and well-chosen covers, including the old Schoolhouse Rock! jam "Naughty Number Nine." Vocalist Elling has proven himself equally comfortable with jazz standards and Brill Building pop. Guitarist Hunter earned R&B cred with his contributions to D'Angelo's Voodoo and Frank Ocean's Channel Orange. Their third full-length together, SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, is a surprising and soulful mix of new material and well-chosen covers, including the old Schoolhouse Rock! jam "Naughty Number Nine."

Pullstring, Loser Magnet, Silver Warehouse, and White Line Darko @ 7th St Entry

Ray LaMontagne with Tomberlin @ State Theatre

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Cali vs. Everybody Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Here Come the Mummys @ Varsity

Monday, October 2

Wynne @ Amsterdam

Pat Donohoe & the Prairie All Stars @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Max & Iggor Cavalera (of Cavalera Conspiracy) with EXHUMED and INCITE @ Fine Line

Brian Courage (October Residency) with Little Boat and BC Quartet. @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

BabyJake with Hotel Fiction and JACK @ 7th St Entry

Nick Cave @ State Theatre—Brood on, big guy. Brood on, big guy.

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Bussard @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club