Global Roots Festival, Radio K’s Birthday, and a New Queer Pop Hopeful in This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Are we still calling people "extra"? If not, please apply appropriate updated slang to this raucous, queer pop hopeful. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess, written and recorded with the assistance of Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, demands your attention and often rewards it. "Karma Is My Kink" has more in common with Ms. Swift than its title; "HOT TO GO!" is a great upbeat spelling lesson. Mean Girls makes her horny, but then again so does most everything, except men, though she gives 'em a shot now and then just to prove her point.