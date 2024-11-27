Freeloader Friday On a Wednesday: 76 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Heavy Rotation

WEDNESDAY

Free Meat Raffle

Featuring 12 rounds of meat, 12 rounds of beer and last-minute sides, followed by live music at 8 p.m. 6-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 801 Xenia Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

BZ3 Organ Trio

7:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI, Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

TRAMPS LIKE US

9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nights with Tim

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

Holiday Shopping

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Dec. 28

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

THURSDAY

Scott Allen & The List

With Jellyjacket. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thanksgiving Bike Ride Joyful Riders Club

FRIDAY

Leftovers Bike Ride

Fulton Beer

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Leftovers Ride, Joyful Riders Club’s annual Black Friday ride celebrating “community, silliness, and a bit of low-key debauchery.” Meet up at Fulton’s North Loop taproom, bike a leisurely-paced six-mile loop, and don’t forget your leftovers! The ride involves a stop at the picnic area in Bohemian Flats Park, where Joyful Riders will build a big fire and burn a table. (What can we say? It’s tradition.) Then you’ll all head back to the taproom to indulge in a free beer, THC bev, or NA drink thanks to Fulton. Free. 3 to 6 p.m. 424 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

It’s the big one, folks. Every year, Union Depot hosts a huge holiday market featuring local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts, including thick wool sweaters, giant beer steins, cured meats, wood toys, and tin ornaments. Each weekend there’ll be live music and traditional dance, as well as appearances from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer. Food options include savory brats, subs, and pretzels, as well as sweet treats like hot donuts and pies. Also important to know: There will be beer and gluhwein. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Bathtub Cig

Greentop, Airship Caravan, bathtub cig

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

A Evening with Stoney Point

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Pickleback Prowlers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mia Dorr & The Funkin' Blusers

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

That's a photo op! Winter SKOLstice

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

Winter—make it sports, but also festive. That’s the vibe at this annual Vikings-hosted winter wonderland. Should you make your way out to their Eagan facility, you’ll find holiday light installations great for photo ops, live rock acts most weekends, and a warming house offering a stacked lineup of brews, eats, and cocktails. The ice rink is free and open to all, so bring your skates or rent a pair for $5. Magic of Lights, a winding holiday light installation, is available to drive through at $25 to $30 a car. In January, they’ll add an ice maze and more skating rinks. Free. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Mike Poot

7 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Release The Craicen

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Utepils

Holiday Shopping

Black Friday Weekend

Featuring the re-release of the Quadriga Belgian-Style Quad, deals on brews and merch, and beer poking. 5-9 p.m. (deals all weekend through Sunday). Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Black Friday at Mia

Explore select galleries, enjoy free coffee and treats, win prizes, make holiday cards, bring the kids for storytime, and shop special deals at the store. 8-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 5 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Palace Theatre Holiday Market

Featuring over 50 artists and vendors in a super cool space. Free. 2-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; palaceholidaymarket.com. Through November 30

Mall of America Holiday Market

Should you find yourself at the Mall this season and still want to shop local, this pop-up market features artists and makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Black Friday. Mall of America, S104 (next to LL Bean), Bloomington. Through December 22

56 MAS

SATURDAY

56MAS

Featuring special beer releases, a holiday makers’ market (noon to 5 p.m.), Santa Claus, and a Punk Rock Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Hot Topic Fan Club, Los Outsiders, and Black Wine. Noon to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Beer Brulee

Get yer beer poked for a malty treat during these hours. 4-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Small Town Sindrome

Rock. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Hometeam Quarterback, Mid Death Calm, Tiger Blue

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kat & The Kodachromes

With Moo Boots, The Cameras. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nikki Lemire

With Haley Erydell, Alicia Thao. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hurricane Harold's All Star Revue

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mind Out of Time

A Bob Dylan tribute. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Holiday Shopping

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Small Business Saturday Mini Market

Handmade goods in an indoor market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Indie Makers’ Market

1-6 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Makers Market & Bar Hop

A bunch of breweries and distilleries team up for a neighborhood shopping spree featuring a variety of makers at each spot. The locations: Indeed Brewing Co. (711 NE 15th Ave.), Padraigs Brewing (945 Broadway St. NE), and Dashfire Distillery (1620 Central Ave. NE Dock #10). Free. 1-6 p.m. RSVP and find more info here.

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through December 21

Olde World Christmas: Small Business Saturday

With vintage Christmas items, decor, and gifts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W. #400, Apple Valley; hauptantiek.com.

Bunside Market

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Corpse Reviver

SUNDAY

Corpse Reviver: Danksgiving

Electric folk. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Dept.

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mary Cutrufello

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Palace

With JIST. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Featuring tailgate-style fun including special menus, tunes from GenerationNOW DJs, lawn games like Vikingschlagen and cornhole. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Shopping

Guatemalan Holiday Market

La Doña Cervecería

It’s officially December, folks, and that means the time to start quietly panicking about what gifts you’re getting everyone this year is now. Luckily Common Hope Familias de Esperanza and La Doña are teaming up to bring back this market, where you can shop handcrafted wood goods, jewelry, clothing, chocolate, and even volcanic-grown coffee made by artisans in Antigua, Guatemala. And, of course, you can do it all with a Doña Fría Mexican lager or Enmolada molé stout in hand. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.