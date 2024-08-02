Freeloader Friday: 94 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Rock and blues. With Ken Valdez. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A new downtown Minneapolis vintage shop (fka Goodshop Badshop) is opening with an event featuring Rosella Vintage, live music, freebies, and food and drinks. “We are excited to open our doors to the Minneapolis community and share our passion for vintage,” says Lilly Alexander, who co-owns the store her husband, Willy Schwartz. “Our goal is to create a welcoming space where people can find rare, high-quality pieces and connect with others who appreciate the beauty and history of vintage items. We are also delighted to announce that we will be hosting the incredible Jahna Peloquin of Rosella Vintage, who will be selling her unique goods in collaboration. We look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening and starting this new chapter together.” 5-8 p.m. Hermine, 323 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers’ Market

7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Movie at dusk. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St., St. Paul.

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minnesota funk. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Sparks (album release), The Symptones, The Del-Viles

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Groovy Tuesday

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mayda, Colin Bracewell

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Jump in the lake with folks from ASI. 7:30-8:30 a.m. through Aug. 2. Lake Harriet South Beach, 4612 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Acoustic. 6-9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Paw Patrol: The Movie

ACAB. Movie at dusk. Corcoran Park, 3334 20th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Third Annual VEX Robotics Competition

Over 100 compete for a gold ticket to the 2025 VEX World Championship in Dallas, Texas. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Mall of America, North Atrium.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Rondo Block Party

SATURDAY

Featuring live music, food, kids’ fun, local dance groups, an artists’ showcase, and more. Score a free ride to the event via Metro Transit here. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Ave., St. Paul.

A Night of Jazz

With Anna Trogerson, Ricky Pierce, Tommy Boynton, and Jazicality. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

EAR CANDY: VOL. 7: A Live Electronic Music Series

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Early Show

With Monarch, Barnacle, Stoney Point. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nokomis Days at Town Hall Provided

Happy Nokomis Days to you and yours! In the recent past, this week of small-biz boosterism from the Nokomis East Business Association went by the less P.C., certifiably superior name “Crazy Days.” The emphasis, however, remains: supporting shops and restaurants in the south Minneapolis neighborhood. Highlights this year include the free/annual Nokomis Days Beer Garden Dance Party at Town Hall Lanes, which’ll feature live music from DJ Rock the Monkey, chalk art, and, yes, beer. There’s also the free/annual Parking Lot Party at Bull’s Horn, which’ll feature tunes by DJ Truckstache, a meat raffle, a sandwich competition, and a selfie station where partygoers can capture their "Malort Face”—huh! And don’t forget the big ol’ live music block party going down outside of Carbone’s. Click here for the full and expansive list of family friendly events (scavenger hunt, classic car show, artists markets) going down around Lake Nokomis. —Jay Boller

Nokomis Days Beer Garden Dance Party

With DJ Rock the Monkey, chalk art, food, and more. Cash only. 2-5 p.m. Town Hall Lanes, 5019 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.

Airship Caravan, The Real Chuck NORAD, Pandelion

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Von Tramps

Rock. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Grease

Movie at dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Powderhorn Art

For years, Powderhorn, Loring Park, and Uptown were a summertime juggernaut, coming together like a massive art Voltron set on taking over our neighborhoods. But things are changing, and the band is (kinda) breaking up. Loring Park has struck out on its own; its art in the park event was held last weekend. But this week, Powderhorn is back with over 190 artists and about two-dozen food trucks. If you go to this one, be sure to check out their local artist showcase, which features makers from the neighborhood. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Uptown Art Fair

Meanwhile, earlier this year there were reports that Uptown had been canceled due to all the construction at Hennepin and Lake. Not so! Turns out it’s just heading south this summer, setting up shop at Bachman's, making it more of a “Windom Art Fair.” But still, this is a huge flower shop with a huge parking lot, so there will be a lot to check out, including 150 artists, a kids’ zone, and free shuttles to the event at Woodlake Parking Ramp (6601 Lyndale Ave. S.) and Hub Parking Lot (36 West 66th St.). Find more info online. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Bachman’s Floral, Home & Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

MN Record Show: Special Prince Edition 2.0

Purple Rain is turning 40 this year, so there’s been a lot of Prince parties and events around town recently. The nice thing about this one at Hook and Ladder is that it’s free admission. As usual, MN Record Show will set up a market offering a variety of vendors selling records, posters, rare memorabilia, and other things, which you can explore with a drink in hand. But this pop-up shop also offers a few special guests: Andrea Swensson, host of the Official Prince Podcast and author of the recently(ish) released Prince and Purple Rain: 40 Years will be in attendance, as will Allen Beaulieu, Prince's personal photographer, who will be signing prints and books of his work. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Free First Saturday Walker Art Center

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The 3rd Annual Prairie Clamor Produce Raffle Charity Concertbash ExtravaRADza

Featuring a meat raffle-style fresh garden produce raffle (proceeds benefit Southside Harm Reduction), and acoustic music from Prairie Clamor and Red Thread. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7 p.m. The Landing Strip, 2614 30th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Freeturnals

Tunes from all genres (they claim). 5-7 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

St. Anthony Park Backyard Bluesfest

Featuring two days of music and food trucks. 2-9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 7 p.m. Sun. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Ordway's Inside Out Steven Garcia

Ordway Inside Out: Minnesota Opera’s Albert Herring

A free screening of the show on a giant 23’ x 13’ video wall. With food trucks. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Art Beagle Backup Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Vendorfest

Shop the store and 10 guest vintage on the sidewalk. Followed by Hamms beer and grilling. 3 p.m. ‘til dusk. 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Ruby Josephine Dance Company

A free dance performance on the gallery’s porch. 5:30 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

"Seeking for the Lost" Christopher E. Harrison

For this new WAM exhibition Christopher E. Harrison paints portraits of former slaves using local classified ads from family members looking for loved ones post Reconstruction. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Aerialist in the Park

11 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Ray Barnard

With Jon Rodine. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fat Flea Body Positive Fat-Centric Market

Clothing, jewelry, ceramics, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graffiti Garden, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Slavic Fest

Featuring a fashion show with designer Olga Greenberg, live music, dance, a talent show, Pączki eating contest, Pierogi making contest, an art workshop, activities for kids, food, beer, and more celebrating Eastern and Central European culture. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest on the Green

This monthly series features 30+ vendors selling vintage from the ‘80s through the ‘00s. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Sip + Shop

Mari Memories hosts this get together featuring vintage and local art. Noon to 7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

BMX Stunt Show

Shows at 1 and 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Ellephant via Unsplash

SUNDAY

There’s a reason Racket listed Broken Clock in our “7 Terrific Twin Cities Breweries for the Whole Damn Family” article, and there’s perhaps no better time to bring the whole family there than today, Llama Party day. The conceit is simple: Real, live llamas have been recruited to roam the brewery grounds; you can interact with and take photos of the delightful barnyard weirdos. Add Broken Clock organizers: “Important Note: You DO NOT need to be a member to enjoy the llamas! This event is open to everyone who loves llamas and good times.” Hey, count us in. Free. 2-5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Dog Days of Summer

Featuring pet vendors and pet amenities. Noon to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Coffee and Tea for the Darkly Inclined

It’s a hang with folks. 3-10 p.m. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis

Story Time with Mr. Mom

For the kids. 12:30 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pleezer

Cover tunes. 3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Back Alley Bazaar

Shop vintage from a variety of vintage vendors in an alley. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Outdoors. Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Savage

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Reproductive Justice Fundraiser

With Bad Posture Club. 4:30-7:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Majoon Travellers

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Purple Queen

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

The Way Way Back Band

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Classic Car Show

Gaze upon cool cars. 10 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.