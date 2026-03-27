Freeloader Friday: 93 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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Greenway Yoga

FRIDAY

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spring Artist Market

Featuring arts, crafts, jewelry, home goods, apparel, and more from 10+ local Native vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

No Kings Live Screenprinting Fundraiser

With live screenprinting of No Kings designs and other donation-based printing. Proceeds benefit Owl’s Eye Art Collective. 4-7 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Unidentified Human Remains and the True Nature of Love

WLG Productions presents this public reading of Brad Fraser’s work. Followed by a champagne reception. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. For reservations, email wlgproductions1@gmail.com with the subject line “Reservations.” Center for Performing Arts, 3754 S. Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis.

“BOOKS organized by WICK”

“BOOKS organized by WICK”

Explore a fun collection of artist books, university archives of art history slides, scholarly journals, and other materials in a casual setting. In addition to tonight’s opening reception there will be community events each weekend during the show. 6-8 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Cashin, Dot Operator

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Moh’s & Milan’s Birthday Celebration

Featuring Big Salt & Friends. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew French

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kirsten Tradowsky

Artist Talk: "Annemarie's Vision"

Kirsten Tradowsky discusses her current exhibition. 5:30 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

"From the Ground Up: Selections for MCAD Foundation Courses"

6-8 p.m. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

BWCA Trivia Night

7 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Art to Change the World Earth Day exhibit Layl McDill, 'Winged Garbage Collector'

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. American Red Cross Headquarters, 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

Lonely Graduation: The Journey After the Milestone

Christopher S. Dennis PhD celebrates the release of his post-graduation memoir. 6-7:30 p.m. Strive Bookstore, 825 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Heavy Metal Vinyl Night

5-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s Flower Show: Cirque de Fleurs

Formerly at Dayton’s and the Galleria, this year’s mega flower installation is at the source: Bachman’s. See it during store hours through April 4. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

March Star Party

Use telescopes outside to spot cool stuff in the sky. With hands-on activities and other family fun. Register here. 8:30-10 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.

Tia Keobounpheng, 'Ingrain No9'

“Tia Keobounpheng: GULLAT”

This show, which opened yesterday, features works inspired by the lore of Sámi people. Noon to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Jeff Loven

Rock, country, and other covers. 7-11 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Pub Song Social

With Gus the Bardic Troubador. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Juhn

SATURDAY

No Kings



Alright, you know the drill: Dress for the weather, bring snacks and hydration, make sure your phone is fully charged, and grab your sign. Once again, it’s time to march against the current administration and the dumpster fire that is America. We’re coming together to do what Minnesota now excels at: peaceful protest. Today’s march has a pick-your-own adventure starting point, with legs kicking off at St. Paul College, Harriet Island, and the Western Sculpture Park. Speakers at the Capitol include Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Maggie Rogers, as well as local reps and activists. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

No Kings “Only Good Vibes” Post Protest Social Gathering

Chill and recharge in a safe space featuring reggae vibes with DJ I Roach. 2 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

No Kings Afterparty: St. Dominic’s Trio

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Nato Coles

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Joe Hysell (solo opener), Gently, Gently, and the Handsome Traveler

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

third date, Sophie Hiroko, Harlow

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Hamm's crown FB

Hamm’s Fest



Way back in 1865, at Saint Paul Brewing's current location, a German immigrant launched the Theodore Hamm Brewing Co. Today, we celebrate Theodore’s legendary lager and all the timeless 20th century advertising that helped sell it at Hamm’s Fest. The first-ever festival looks like an absolute blast, one that’ll feature the unveiling of the World's Largest Hamm's Beer Can (!), an appearance from the iconic Hamm’s Bear (canonical name: Sascha), and provide attendees brewery history tours (courtesy of resident historian Jimmy Keebs). There’ll be Hamm’s merch collectors displaying and selling their wares, viewings of classic ‘50s and ‘60s Hamm’s TV ads, and beer brat and “beer-tail” specials. And, for the main event, six Twin Cities breweries—Pryes, Falling Knife, Bauhaus, Barrel Theory, Shakopee Brewhall, and Spiral—will brew flights of tribute lagers to compete for the reportedly coveted Hamm’s crown. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Bobby Jay’s West Bank Social Club

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Annie Mack

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kid Dakota

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.



March Madness

Watch games on the big screen outside. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Headflyer FB

Last Call at HeadFlyer



Last year, David Berg, the longtime brewmaster at New Ulm's August Schell Brewing Co., came on RacketCast to discuss the dreaded "craft beer bubble." Berg mostly issued warnings that, yeah, things are getting hairy for the Minnesota craft beer industry, and this year has begun with a tidal wave of bad headlines: Minneapolis’s HeadFlyer, Duluth's Hoops Brewing, and Waconia's Waconia Brewing are all shutting down for good, Surly is scaling back, and places like Bauhaus Brewing, Sisyphus Brewing, and Wooden Ship Brewing have all offered grim forecasts via social media. That’s a very long-winded way of saying today is HeadFlyer’s final day in business after almost a decade on East Hennepin Avenue. (Dangerous Man will make its return inside the taproom later this year.) “We so very truly can’t wait to celebrate with you all and send this place off right as we move into this next chapter of our lives,” HeadFlyer ownership writes. That’ll mean family-friendly activities in the afternoon, a Must Be Jelly hazy IPA collab/merch release with apparel company Lamb Chops, a Wolves watch party, and, finally, "we’re gonna blow the lid off our warehouse with the baddest band in the land of lakes, the High Flying Heads," HeadFlyer promises. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. HeadFlyer, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Cat and the Cobra Grand Reopening

Shop vintage in the shop’s new North Side space. Noon to 6 p.m. The Cat and the Cobra, 710 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Hosted by Matt Chapman. Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

LagerPalooza

Featuring live music and $6 pints. Noon to 10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“FURTHERWOVEN”

Works by first- and second-year MFA graduate students. 6-8 p.m. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Spring Into the Glass Studio: Open House 2026

Featuring local artist demonstrations of glassblowing, flameworking, beadmaking, neon bending, kilnforming, and stained glass. 1-5 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Lavender & Lights Spring Makers Market

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Socialist Coffee Hour

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Pintwood Derby Fulton

8th Annual Pintwood Derby



A Cub Scout staple, pinewood derbies are what you get if you merge NASCAR with art cars and physics geekery, but scale it all down to Hot Wheels level. Car kits come with a simple wooden block on wheels; it’s up to you to make them more aerodynamic so they glide down the sloped track as fast as possible. You can watch derby culture in action this weekend at Fulton, where these small, modded cars will zoom the best they can to the finish line, timed using high-tech gadgetry. Local derby expert Danny Sparxxx will moderate the event, and there’s a $250 Sun Country Airlines travel voucher at stake for the winner. Spectators can enjoy brew on tap, including a special pint named after the event. Free; $40 to compete. Noon to 5 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Gooners Arsenal Watch Party

Watch the team take on the Tottenham Spurs. 12:25-3 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Art of Throwing Stones: Discover Curling

Learn about curling and try out some moves via a synthetic ice lane. 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

50th & France Egg Hunt

With DJ tunes for kids, real bunnies and chics, a dog paw-rade, the Easter Bunny, and other wholesome fun. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nolan Main Plaza, 50th & France, Edina.

Wild Vintage Market

Wild Things Antiques’ monthly market returns. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Spring Bloom Bazaar

Shop all kinds of local makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka.

4th Annual Hastings Spring Food Truck Day

Featuring 10 trucks in a parking lot. Noon to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm Hastings, 875 General Sieben Dr., Hastings.

The Twin Cities Record Show

Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo (MSP Music Expo) hosts this sale with vinyl, CDs, memorabilia, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

The Big Lebowski

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Tenebrae: An Unholy Market of Dark Art

H.E.X. Collective hosts this market featuring goth, transgressive, queer, and femme makers and artists. Noon to 4 p.m. Comedy Corner Underground (the basement of Whitey’s Old Town Saloon), 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Philips Free Store’s Open Market

Free groceries, house supplies, produce, and more for folks in need. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Easter Party

Featuring the Easter Bunny, face painting, hands-on crafts, cookie decorating, and coloring. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Dancing in the Pavilion: Bachata with Erika Cianciaruso

Free dance lessons with instructor Erika Cianciaruso. Register here. 3-5 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

With $6 pints. 3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Erica Ruth Neubauer, Shannon Baker, Kristi Belcamino, Jess Lourey

Four thriller authors discuss their new and upcoming books. 2 p.m. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

When the Rain Came

Author Matt Eicheldinger discusses his writing. 2 p.m. Big Hill Books, 405 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sunday Trad Session

8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Urban Expedition: Ukraine

Enjoy music, dance, crafts, and cuisine from the region. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Checkpoint Zoo

This doc follows Ukrainian zookeepers who risked their lives during for their animals during the 2022 invasion. 3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Palm Sunday Procession and Rally

Local Christian march and rally against the rise of Christian nationalism, authoritarianism, and the general cruelty of the current administration. 2:30 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol Mall, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul (meet at 2 p.m. at Central Village Park, 457 Central Ave. W. for the procession).

The Mill City Reading Series

Hear works from students working towards MFAs in creative writing from the University of Minnesota. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ken Valdez

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tin Can Telephone

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Roundabouts

With Riggs Calvero and the Convoy. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Violets Are Blue

With Agony & xLCR. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis. Also April 26