Freeloader Friday: 89 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Sociable Cider Werks

FRIDAY

Sociable Anniversary Party

What do Sociable Cider Werks and Millie Bobby Brown’s character in Stranger Things have in common? They’re both eleven! But seriously folks, 11 years is a good run for a brewery (or cidery), and Sociable’s ciders have become a standard during the last decade-plus, while their food trailer has helped launch culinary heavyweights like Union Hmong Kitchen and vegan burger joint Francis. It’s a legacy worth celebrating, which they’ll do this weekend with drag speed bingo and a DJ’d dance party on Friday; live music from locals Machinery Hill, Rhino Shrine, Keep for Cheap, and others on Saturday; and F1rst Wrestling fun on Sunday. All ages. Free. 2-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 9 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewing Production

Featuring tons of live music, traditional food, contests, beer, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Fulton Brewing Production, 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Prey

Yes, this is actually a Predator installment. Set in 1719, a young Comanche warrior/healer must fight against colonizers and space aliens. The movie features sequences in English, French, and Comanche, which is pretty cool. 7 p.m. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Modern Dads, Deep Dark Lake, RRRL

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Goodbye Mordecai

Indie punk/ska. With Cut Rate Clones, Atomic Lights. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The California Building Photo by Lisa Roy

California Dreamin’

It’s always open studio season. But some of the best fests of this type are in the fall, post-massively popular Art-A-Whirl and pre-panicked holiday shopping. One such event is California Dreamin’, where the California Building’s six floors will offer open galleries, special receptions, sales, and demonstrations. Mojo Coffee on the first floor will provide caffeine, Tacos Los 4 Carnales food truck will stop by with sustenance, and there will be live music in the entry all weekend. If you’re looking to get a little more hands-on, there will be a bunch of classes and workshops you can sign up for during the event. Free ones include a travel sketching class and a chance to paint frogs with frog-a-day painter Bradley Davis. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Dig-a-Thon

Featuring CDs, LPs, 45s, and more priced $1-$3, plus memorabilia and press kits. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Let It Be Records, 680 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

Irish Diplomacy

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones and Friends

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

PryesFest Tim McGee

PryesFest

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Borough Block Party

SATURDAY

Borough Block Party

This one’s pretty easy to wrap your head around: For the 11th year, Borough restaurant will shut down the block for a pup- and kiddo-friendly North Loop party—a block party, if you will—that’ll combine food, booze, and live music. You’ll get to hear Private Oates, Lighter Co., Show Me Your Hits, Mae Simpson, and headliners Viva Knievel, a genre-sprawling cover band made up of eight seasoned pros. Make sense? Good! Let’s have fun. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Borough, 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Lords of the Universe, Dog Gamn, Los Pinches Güeys

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Naptaker

With Wish Wash, Grape Whales. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kinda Fonda Wanda

With J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kara Walker, 'unnamed'

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. The opening runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and features a performance by puppeteers Monkeybear's Harmolodic Workshop (read about them here) and a lecture by Homer scholar Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw (all events are free, but some require an RSVP, which you can do here). Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Open Streets Nicollet

Featuring special sidewalk sales, performances, pop-up stuff, and more as Nicollet Avenue closes to cars for the afternoon. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, West 31st Street to West 46th Street, Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Brühaven

Featuring live music, food trucks, lawn games, traditional contests, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Free yoga on the bar’s rooftop patio lawn. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Fat Flea

Featuring 40-plus vendors selling vintage and more in sizes XL-6X, as well as art, home items, jewelry, and all kinds of body-positive things. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Choices Season Finale

Kajunga Records hosts this showcase featuring tunes from Dedicated Enemy, Pour Hommes, Dazzle, and Andy Fargo on the patio. 4-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

ReGrand & Second Handiversary Party

The St. Paul thrift shop celebrates its b-day with live music, walking tacos, and champagne. 4-8 p.m. Nine Lives, 1165 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

K-Pop Fall Vendor Market

Featuring 10 vendors, K-pop tunes, and food from Bao Bao Buns. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Urban Growler

Featuring Festbier, pretzels, radlers, live music, and stein-holding, lederhosen, dirndl competitions. Noon to 10 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest Market

MartinPatrick3 hosts a pop-up party in the alley with local makers, plus German music, food, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Saturdays through October 5

Michal Sagar

Sight Between

New works by Michal Sagar explore the space between dreams and states of consciousness. 4-7 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Ste. 104, Minneapolis.

Native Art Market

Featuring 10 artists, tasty foods from food trucks, and a plant walk on indigenous plants with Tanagidan Winyan. Noon to 4 p.m. Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan.

Marydale Festival

Featuring live music, local organizations, food trucks, local artists, and children's activities. Find more details at marydalefestival.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul.

Release the Craicen

6:30-10 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

5cent Reality Chemistry Set

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Wild Vintage Market

Featuring in-store discounts and a vintage, maker, and baker popup. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Oktoberfest at Alloy

Featuring Thai street food and tunes from Diversico Polka Music. Noon to 11 p.m. Alloy Brewing Company, 2700 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.

Maple Grove Oktoberfest

Featuring live music, kids’ fun, competitions, food trucks, a local makers pop-up market, and beers from Omni Brewing. Noon to 7 p.m. Central Park, 120000 Central Park Way, Maple Grove.

Oktoberfest at Luce Line Brewing

Featuring live bands covering everything from polka to Weezer, a local business market, keg tapping with the Mayor, competitions, beer and food, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing , 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Michael Kareken

Artist Talk: Michael Kareken

The artist discusses his current exhibition, "Shifting Visions." 3-4 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Creepshow: A Makers Market for Misfits

Goth, alt, geek, and creek artisans curated by the Curio Collective. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Cir, Maplewood.

Oktoberfest at Chanhassen Brewing

Featuring a kids’ Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a bounce house, face painting, character meet-and-greet, and ice cream. Adults can enjoy beer all day, as well as tunes from American Bootleg from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and food provided by Chanhassen Lions all day. 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival

Featuring 90+ juried artists, artist demos, live music, and performances. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Lakefront Park, 505 First St., Hudson, WI.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit the Chanhassen Fire Department and German cars (Porsche, Audi, BMW) will be showcased (among others). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Holmes St. Oktoberfest

Featuring seasonal beers, stein holding contests, live music, and more. 1-7 p.m. Mana Brewing Co., 101 Second Ave. E, Shakopee.

AuSM Jigsaw Puzzle Competition

Brought to you by the Autism Society of Minnesota, watch teams and individuals compete to solve 500- and 1,000-piece puzzles the fastest. With a resource fair and more. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

North Loop Food Truck Fair

SUNDAY

North Loop Food Truck Fair

The asphalt jungle along North Third Street may be one of the most underutilized stretches in the North Loop neighborhood. It’s an easy street to close off, as it’s not a main drag; it’s got some nice patches of grass for crowd seating; and you’re walking distance from a ton of bars and restaurants for afterparties. More evidence: The area’s Food Truck Fair is always a hit. During the day, dozens of businesses on wheels will park and serve tasty eats at this free event (check out an early list of participants here). While it’s a popular event, generally the lines aren’t gnarly since there are so many options, and that aforementioned patch of grass is great for an easy spot to munch. Or, if you're of age, head to the beer garden side where you’ll usually find some standing tables. Free. 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Third Street Greens, 751 Third St. N., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

2024 Kimchi Fest

An all-day celebration of Korean Culture comes to Wolfe Park, and the focus is specifically on kimchi—kimchi demonstrations, kimchi tastings, a kimchi contest, and something called “The Great Kimchi Experience.” There’ll be food trucks (I’m sure at least a few of them will serve kimchi as well), plus Korean crafts and games for kids, including a bounce house (presumably there’s no kimchi involved here). The event is hosted by Adoptee Hub, a nonprofit that connects adoptees to their birth culture and history. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterrey Dr., St. Louis Park; more info here.—Em Cassel

Dust of Suns

Dust of Suns

Instrumental tunes. Bring a chair or blanket. 3 p.m. The Rock Garden at Andy and Meg's,1216 W. 73rd St., Minneapolis.

Vikings Watch Party

Featuring $1 off pints if you’re in purple, free Grape Ape Seltzer shots after each touchdown, and free hotdogs while supplies last. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

All Performers Welcome Open Mic

3-6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Vikings vs. Packers Outdoor Watch Party

On the patio lawn. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market Darrin Kamnetz

Old St. Anthony Fall Bazaar

Featuring the Minneapolis Craft Market gange. Find details and early bird tickets at mplscraftmarket.com. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Ashes Markets’ Northeast Art Show

Turbo Tim’s goes artsy this weekend with a pop-up market featuring 13 makes. Noon to 5 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at VFW

Featuring food and drink specials, contests, and lawn games ‘til close. 4:30 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Shop Small Sundays

The last pop-up of the summer. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Schmilco

8-11 p.m.White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scott Hefte & The Bury 'Em Deep

With Shawn Neary, Aaron James. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.