Arab Film Fest, Sociable Turns 11, CupcakKe: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 9.24

CupcakKe

Varsity Theater

“I was so scared, you guys,” the gleefully obscene Chicago rapper told the crowd at St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall last summer, recalling the moment when her plane landed at MSP International. “I was like, ‘This is in the middle of nowhere.’” She went on to spit an energetic, foul-mouthed set full of references to bodily fluids and orifices, with a largely femme crowd shouting along to every word. On June’s Dauntless Manifesto, CupcakKe begins by telling you to “suck a dick through a toilet seat” and dubs herself “Whora the Explorer.” I can guarantee pure filth. Or impure filth, I guess. You know what I mean. $48+. 7 p.m. 1308 SE Fourth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

NE Farmers Market After Dark

Bauhaus Brew Labs

If you’re a night owl like me, it can sometimes be difficult to rally at the butt crack of dawn for a farmers market. This monthly event at Bauhaus is for us. The Northeast Farmers Market gang hosts this summer nighttime farmers market series, which spills into fall. Expect a good mix of locally grown greens and other garden goods, artisan pantry eats, tasty treats (including vegan oatmeal cream sammies), and creative makers. Best of all, you can do it with a beer in hand, and there’s usually live music at this thing. The last event of the seasonal series will be October 22. Free. 6-9 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Breeders



Uptown Theater

The Breeders haven’t exactly retired from recording. They released an album as recently as 2018, All Nerve, and I remember it being worth hearing even if I haven’t replayed it since, oh, early 2019. And Kim Deal has a new solo effort on the horizon. But you’ll be there for the oldies, even if you weren’t around for them back in the ’90s. The show is 15+, and though I doubt the Breeders’ opening stint for Olivia Rodrigo has sucked in too many youngsters, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of teens and twenty-somethings who grew up on their parents’ copies of Last Splash in attendance—with those same parents. That kind of familial bonding will never not seem weird to me (kids should rebel at least a little, just to keep up appearances) but I can’t think of a band I’d rather see bridge the generations. Last time I saw the Breeders was opening for Arcade Fire at the Xcel in 2017; I have never seen a band so winningly casual about playing a hockey arena. 15+. $53.50-$82. 7 p.m. 2900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 9.25

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival



Main Cinema

Now in its 18th year, Mizna’s annual roundup of some of the best Southwest Asian and North African contemporary film once more centers on the Main Cinema while branching out to other area venues. The fest opens with Bye Bye Tiberias, in which filmmaker Lina Soualem accompanies her mother back to the Palestinian village she left 30 years earlier and closes at the Walker on Sunday night with screenings of dreamworlds, a selection of short works by Palestinian and Indigenous filmmakers, and Goodbye Julia, about a well-off Sudanese woman’s struggle with guilt. (Closing night also features a huge spread from Baba’s, if you need more coaxing.) In between are two films I’d been hoping would screen in town—Amjad Al Rasheed’s Inshallah a Boy and No Other Land, a documentary about the Palestinian activist Masafer Yatta. Several of the movies will also be available to view online. Find a complete schedule and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Kiese Laymon Yungpainkiller

THURSDAY 9.26

Kiese Laymon



Anderson Student Center, St. Thomas University

This Mississippi-born writer’s 2018 memoir, Heavy, about weight and race and family, was named one of the “50 Best Memoirs of the Past 50 Years” by the Times, if you’re swayed by that sort of thing. Kiese Laymon also received a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” if that’s more the sort of accolade you respond to. But most likely, you’ll be headed over to St. Thomas tonight because you’ve read Heavy, and/or his novel, Long Division, and/or the essay collection, How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America, named for a piece Laymon wrote for Gawker about the times he’d had a gun pulled on him. Tonight’s in-person conversation will be followed by a Q&A. Free, but registration is required. 7 p.m. 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The California Building Photo by Lisa Roy

FRIDAY 9.27

California Dreamin’

California Building

It’s always open studio season. But some of the best fests of this type are in the fall, post-massively popular Art-A-Whirl and pre-panicked holiday shopping. One such event is California Dreamin’, where the California Building’s six floors will offer open galleries, special receptions, sales, and demonstrations. Mojo Coffee on the first floor will provide caffeine, Tacos Los 4 Carnales food truck will stop by with sustenance, and there will be live music in the entry all weekend. If you’re looking to get a little more hands-on, there will be a bunch of classes and workshops you can sign up for during the event. Free ones include a travel sketching class and a chance to paint frogs with frog-a-day painter Bradley Davis. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Ahmed Khalaf

Sisyphus Brewing

"I broke my leg, and here's the thing they don't tell you about breaking your leg: They'll give you 25 opioids for $9,” begins a recent bit by local standup comic Ahmed Khalaf. “And in this economy, that is a small business loan." Convivial yet fearless, Khalaf has forged a rock-solid act over the past 10 years. His comedy pulls from his upbringing as a Somali-American and hits on big issues like race, but it never feels too far removed from “everyday bullshit American life,” as his bio puts it. Tonight, he’ll be putting a new hour to (digitally) tape over two nights at the ol’ brewery/comedy venue. "I’ve been doing standup for a decade, and my favorite place to ever perform has been Sisyphus," Khalaf tells Racket. "And I get to record my debut album at my favorite club after a decade of arduous meandering and it finally feels like I’m actually contributing to the artistic fabric of this comedy scene." 18+. $15. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Sociable Anniversary Party

Sociable Cider Werks

What do Sociable Cider Werks and Millie Bobby Brown’s character in Stranger Things have in common? They’re both eleven! But seriously folks, 11 years is a good run for a brewery (or cidery), and Sociable’s ciders have become a standard during the last decade-plus, while their food trailer has helped launch culinary heavyweights like Union Hmong Kitchen and vegan burger joint Francis. It’s a legacy worth celebrating, which they’ll do this weekend with drag speed bingo and a DJ’d dance party on Friday; live music from locals Machinery Hill, Rhino Shrine, Keep for Cheap, and others on Saturday; and F1rst Wrestling fun on Sunday. All ages. Free. 2-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 9 p.m. Sun. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Judge John Hodgman

Fitzgerald Theater

Does John Hodgman get enough credit for being one this century’s best humorists? Probably! (It’s not a crowded field.) His podcast, a mock court show being recorded tonight at The Fitz, is terrific, as is his 2017 memoir, Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches. The comic is most recognizable to mainstream TV audiences from Apple's longrunning "Get a Mac" ad campaign, wherein Hodgeman (a PC) looked dorkier than Justin Long (a, you guessed it, Mac). But comedy fans know the erudite jokester has kept busy since the ’00s, most recently on his own FXX animated show Dicktown and this year’s Hulu series Up Here. Tonight’s pod recording promises a “mix of non-swearing comedy, pop culture obsession, and sheer, unadulterated FAKE LEGAL WISDOM” from Hodgman and co-host/bailiff Jesse Thorn. There’s clearly high local demand for the pod, as the duo performed at this very venue last October (click here to hear it). All ages. $32.50+. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Kara Walker, 'unnamed'

SATURDAY 9.28

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. The opening runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and features a performance by puppeteers Monkeybear's Harmolodic Workshop (read about them here) and a lecture by Homer scholar Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Sunny Day Real Estate

Fillmore

Sunny Day Real Estate get touted as emo forbearers and, sure, things like Jeremy Enigk enunciating “sin-cer-it-y” in four beats on hit track “In Circles” fit the bill. But to me, Diary, the celebrated SDR debut which dropped 30 years ago via Sub Pop, sounds a lot more grunge and alt-rock indebted than the post-hardcore scene that, by the mid-’90s, had spawned emo’s second wave. That’s my extremely roundabout way of saying: Diary is great, and Sunny Day Real Estate have reunited once again to perform it in its entirety on this anniversary tour. You didn’t really have to worry about the Seattle band sticking to the hits, however; they’ve not released an album since 2000’s The Rising Tide. But! This year Enigk & Co. dropped their first new track in a decade, “Novum Vetus,” a soupy, swirling rocker with vocals that recall Zeppelin at their most hobbit-y. Seems like Sunny Day Real Estate really are back in business. $47.50-$106. 7 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Borough Block Party

Borough Block Party

Borough

This one’s pretty easy to wrap your head around: For the 11th year, Borough restaurant will shut down the block for a pup- and kiddo-friendly North Loop party—a block party, if you will—that’ll combine food, booze, and live music. You’ll get to hear Private Oates, Lighter Co., Show Me Your Hits, Mae Simpson, and headliners Viva Knievel, a genre-sprawling cover band made up of eight seasoned pros. Make sense? Good! Let’s have fun. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Palmtoberfest

Palmer’s Bar

Is this an Oktoberfest? Kinda! The event is put on by Schell’s Brewery, so you can certainly enjoy and celebrate beer at this thing. But really, this is a tribute to tribute bands. And it’s a lotta fun for 20 bucks. During the day and into the night, there will be groups paying homage to Queens of the Stone Age (Monsters in Your Parasol), Thin Lizzie (Jailbreak), the Killers (Smile Like You Mean It), and U2 (Rattle and Hum). Intriguingly, the night closes with a band called (Inside) Skylab, which says it’s a tribute to early ’00s space rockers Manplanet. Yet all four original members will be jamming, making this… a tribute to themselves? What a power move! 21+. $19.06; find tickets here. 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

That's a nice big lawn! North Loop Food Truck Fair

SUNDAY 9.29

North Loop Food Truck Fair

Third Street Greens

The asphalt jungle along North Third Street may be one of the most underutilized stretches in the North Loop neighborhood. It’s an easy street to close off, as it’s not a main drag; it’s got some nice patches of grass for crowd seating; and you’re walking distance from a ton of bars and restaurants for afterparties. More evidence: The area’s Food Truck Fair is always a hit. During the day, dozens of businesses on wheels will park and serve tasty eats at this free event (check out an early list of participants here). While it’s a popular event, generally the lines aren’t gnarly since there are so many options, and that aforementioned patch of grass is great for an easy spot to munch. Or, if you're of age, head to the beer garden side where you’ll usually find some standing tables. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 751 Third St. N., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

2024 Kimchi Fest

Wolfe Park

An all-day celebration of Korean Culture comes to Wolfe Park, and the focus is specifically on kimchi—kimchi demonstrations, kimchi tastings, a kimchi contest, and something called “The Great Kimchi Experience.” There’ll be food trucks (I’m sure at least a few of them will serve kimchi as well), plus Korean crafts and games for kids, including a bounce house (presumably there’s no kimchi involved here). The event is hosted by Adoptee Hub, a nonprofit that connects adoptees to their birth culture and history. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3700 Monterrey Dr., St. Louis Park; more info here.—Em Cassel

Renaissance Festival

ONGOING

Last Call: State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

Minnesota State Capitol

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Last Call: Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest Grounds

Huzzah, motherfuckers! It’s time for Ren Fest, the most anachronistic event of the summer. For the next few weeks folks will make the trek to Shakopee to enter a realm that is a mix of medieval (of course), a hunk of Renaissance (duh), a few splashes of 800s era vikings and BCE Celts (sure, why not!), and, some weekends, a sprinkling of baroque and rococo (the more the merrier!). Whatever! The time is irrelevant, as long as it’s ye and olde. Attendees, mostly of the 2024 variety, will be able to enjoy the delights of the past. There will be entertainment, including goofy comedy acts, nail biting tightrope walking, lute players jamming out to metal tunes, and jousting. There will be vendors selling practical stuff (pottery, textiles, candles), New Age-y stuff (crystals, oils, incense holders), and wild oddities (drinking horns, daggers, tiny words written on rice–sorcery!). And, perhaps most importantly, there will be giant turkey legs as well as wine and beer (be sure to stop by the free tasting events to get buzzed for free). Fun inside the grounds is all about organized chaos, but you’ll want to plan your car situation beforehand by either reserving an onsite spot online or using the free park-and-ride system. Find more info on all of that at renaissancefest.com. $16.50-$24.95 presale; $18.95-$27.95 at the gate; $67.95-$108.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day, September 2, and Friday, September 27. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through September 29—Jessica Armbruster

PryesFest

Pryes Brewing Co.

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Folks, we live in a corn state. In fact, Minnesota is the fourth-biggest corn producer in the country, producing 1.5 billion bushels annually. So it makes sense that one of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a corn field. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $16-$26; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 27—Jessica Armbruster

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassell at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster