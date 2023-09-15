Freeloader Friday: 88 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of week's best events, price be damned, click here.

2022 Chroma Zone mural by Joy Spika on the west side of SpotWeld

FRIDAY

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

These Chroma Zone stats are pretty awesome: So far, the fest has produced 43 murals. Of that total, 82% of them were made by local artists, 80% were by BIPOC artists, and 50% were by women. And the murals are gorgeous, too, making the industrial Creative Enterprise Zone a little sunnier. This year, folks can watch the live creations of at least eight new pieces, and, in some cases, you can even help out. Related events include a free bus tour of murals, an exhibition at NewStudio Gallery featuring smaller-scale work from this year’s artists, and a panel talk, pop-up market, and live painting at Vandalia Tower. Most events are free; see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Book Fair & Book Swap

Featuring pop-up shops with local bookstores and a swap table for trading. 6-8 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night in the B-Side Lounge: Women Who Rock

With DJ MATH. 7-10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

The Wandering Hearts with Diana Demuth

8 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Francis Emil Johnson Band, The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra, SOLANA

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Garden Street w. Ski Club, Magic Conch

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Alex Kuno

Memorydreams

Featuring work by Alex Kuno. 6-11 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest

Featuring live music, a vintage vendor market on Fri., llamas, food trucks, beer, Steinholding, face painting, a meat raffle, and more. 4-11 Fri.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Excelsior Apple Days

Featuring craft booths, kids’ fun, food vendors, history tours, contests, live entertainment, a street dance featuring Jacuzzi Puma, a beer and wine garden, and more. Find the complete schedule online. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Downtown Excelsior on Water Street, from Third Street to Lake Street.

2023 ASID MN Sample Sale

Shop fancy furniture at deep discounts. Find more details online. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market: Bewitched

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. This month’s installment will be especially spooky and pumpkin spicy. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Preparing to jam out at PorchFest

SATURDAY

Powderhorn Porchfest

Featuring live music on three porches! There will also be a beer and food court hosted by Reverie. Find the lineup here. 4-10 p.m. 17th Avenue, between 32nd and 34th Streets, Minneapolis.

Fiesta Latina

Featuring cultural performances, foods, free health screenings, resources, arts and dcrafts, giveaways, vendors, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. CLUES St. Paul, 797 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fall 2023 Pop-Up

It’s a pop-up vendor party with Vergara Art and Design, permanent jewelry from LINC, and beauty products from Third Eye Girl. Noon to 5 p.m. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Field Trip 2023

Featuring live music from Jest and The Teddy Holidays, artwork sales with 10 local makers, hands-on art activities, Crepe and Cake food truck, self-guided tours, lawn games, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

The Silverteens

With New Rocket Union and The Heavy Sixers. 1-4 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

GardenStreet, Lee Chenvert, Jackie Kean

5-9:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Squirm

Alt-rock. 7 p.m. Padraigs Brewing (formerly 612Brew), 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dog Days

Hang with adoptable puppies from Healing Hearts Rescue. 2-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Streets Chad Niemeyer

Open Streets Minneapolis: West Broadway

Summertime road closings kinda suck… unless we’re talking about Open Streets, where the lack of traffic just means there’s more room to party. This season’s installment will feature five neighborhood locations where the main drags will be closed to cars, but open to people on foot, on bike, or on other non-motorized modes of travel. Along the way you’ll find a variety of stuff to see and do, including parking lot concerts, sidewalk sales, middle-of-the-road yoga sessions, and pop-up beer gardens. 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Find more details at openstreetsmpls.org. West Broadway Avenue, from Penn Ave. N. to Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

316 Vintage Pop-up

Featuring 10 guest sellers on the sidewalk plus free Hamm’s beer. 3-7 p.m. 316 Vintage, 316 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show’s 20th Anniversary

This traveling vinyl expo is small but mighty, and is turning 20 this year. For their b-day party, they’ll be taking over Minneapolis Cider Company for a day of special sales and guest artists. Folks will be able to shop all kinds of special stuff, including 45s, CDs, collectibles, tees, and memorabilia. Bad-ass husband-and-wife duo Margo Nahas and Jay Vigon will be in attendance. They’ve had a hand in all kinds of iconic album covers, including Quiet Riot (Metal Health), Fleetwood Mac (Tusk), and Van Halen (1984), as well as the logo for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the lettering on Prince's Purple Rain. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis.–Jessica Armbruster

Wish Wash, Lovely Dark, shadingthesun

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Taylor James Donskey, Kiernan. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tiny Daggers

With Johanna Mathews. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MidModFlea

MidModFlea

Shop vintage dealers outside in the parking lot with lots of mid-century, modern Scandinavian, and antiques for sale. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MidModMen, 2401 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Selby/Fairview Neighborhood Arts Pop-up

Shop 15 local artists. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boulanger Pottery, 1832 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

LAB Mpls Shop Small Series

Featuring items from Soundwoven Goods, hands-on activities, drinks, and more. 10 a.m. to noon. Soundwoven Goods, 614 W. 54th St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Village

The Vintage Village

This popular 50th and France outdoor vintage market returns with host Everyday Ejiji and a dozen-plus local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Edina Car Show

Gaze upon luxury and vintage cars that are shiny and pretty. With food trucks, live music, and drinks. Noon to 4 p.m. 50th and France, Edina.

Wild Rice Fest

We’re #1! Turns out Minnesota is the world’s largest cultivated rice producer. So that’s something to celebrate. One place you can do so is at the Nature Center, which will be honoring our official state grain along with Dakota and Ojibwe culture. That includes traditional song and dance from Little Earth, mini language classes, and crafting demonstrations and sales. Try your hand at apple cider pressing, take a tour about native plants, and snack on wild rice- and indigenous-themed foods from the Pow Wow Grounds and Makwa Coffee. Find more event details at cityofroseville.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 Dale St. N., Roseville.–Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest Block Party

Featuring Oktoberfest and Festbier releases, beer brats and corndogs for sale, stein racing and holding competitions, an Oktoberfest-themed costume contest, German trivia, street games, and more. 2-10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

Food Truck Fest

Rosemount Food Truck Fest

Featuring 16 trucks, domestic and craft beers, and live music from Five Minute Major and Good for Gary. 4-9 p.m. Central Park, 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount.

Tyler Herwig

Acoustic tunes. 7-9 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

End of Summer Makers Market

This month’s craft fair and market features Latine and Hispanic artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Excelsior Flea Market

Shop local makers at this weekly market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 16. 10 Water St., Excelsior.

Oktoberfest Party

Featuring special beer and food releases; contests such as a costume contest, keg rolling, beer stein holding, and keg throwing; Oktoberfest trivia; a hammerschlagen tournament; kids crafts; live music; more. Noon to 11 p.m. Ineffable Brewing Co., 1905 Cty. Rd. 42 W. #100, Burnsville.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Disco Death

SUNDAY

Disco Death Records Vintage Market

It’s a big ol’ market featuring 20+ vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Bash

With tunes from DJ Shah, happy hour all day. 2-8 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

You’ve heard of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; now get ready for the Great Minnesota Veg-Together! The Twin Cities Veg Fest is back this year, and while it’s not quite on the scale of that other big party in St. Paul (what is?) they’re expecting between 5,000-10,000 vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores to show up. In addition to all the plant-based food, TC Veg Fest has a lineup of live music including local singer-songwriter Mary Bue and showman-slash-trumpeter Happy Lance Brunious, plus games, giveaways, cooking demos, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

BIPOC Market

Union Depot has been filling its event calendar more and more: yoga, live music, the St. Paul Farmers Market, even g-g-g-ghost tours. But this BIPOC market will be the first of its kind for the revitalized Lowertown station. Located in the terminal’s Head House, the market welcomes an array of BIPOC vendors to showcase their crafts, home goods, and specialty wares, and that’s not all—they’ll also have live music and food trucks out along North Plaza. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s a celebration of the multifaceted, multi-talented community of creators of color we have here in the Twin Cities. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Urban Street Market

Urban Jungle hosts 55+ vendors selling all kinds of stuff outside, including clothing, sneakers, video games, collectibles, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hennepin Avenue South, between W. Lake St. and W. 31st St., Minneapolis.

Vintage Pop-up Sale

Featuring Back Pocket, Ricky Kazee, and South Foster Vintage in the parking lot. 1-6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Caitlin Robertson, Alex Sandberg, Boyd Blomburg. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Holm & Tanz

With Sammie Jean Cohen, Shawty Ensemble. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jake Manders

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.