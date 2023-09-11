Chroma Zone Murals, Crypticon Horrors, Comedian Nicole Byer: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 9.11

Janelle Monáe

Armory

Janelle Monáe is feeling her femme side these days, as demonstrated by any number of giddy and topless appearances in the rollout for her latest, flagrantly sex-positive album, The Age of Pleasure. The new album isn’t exactly hotter than its 2018 predecessor, Dirty Computer, but damn is it hornier, with a very pent-up post-pandemic feel. Monáe is sexed up rather than seductive here, and that sure can have its attractions, especially if you’re similarly primed. This is brassy music (she’s horny in more ways than one) with a pan-African rhythm, ranging from electro-trap to the Afrobeat (note the singular form) of Seun Kuti with recurrent, lithe reggae grooves holding this all together. Gonna be a party live. I wonder if she had a say in the rather, uh, nice GA price of $69. 8 p.m. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

TUESDAY 9.12

Tegan and Sara

First Avenue

Crybaby, Tegan and Sara's first album of new material since 2016, suggests the Quin twins’ romantic lives (or at least their imagined versions of them) have gotten no less dramatic as they’ve entered their forties. The once-folkie-confessional sisters “went pop” a decade ago and never looked back; they love synths-or-is-that-a-guitar and big drums for the sheer whomp of it all, and they write broad lyrics to match. On the new collection, “Fucking Up What Matters” sums up the personal flaws that are their artistic strength; “this bruise ain’t black it’s yellow” is a raw, perfect metaphor for sidling up to an old lover to get hurt again. The show was originally scheduled for last November, when illness sidelined the whole T&S crew. With Carlie Hanson. $49.50. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Quasi

7th St Entry

If you miss Janet Weiss's drumming (and why wouldn’t you?), you should know that Sleater-Kinney's former third wheel has long moonlighted (moonlit?) as the rhythmic half of the sardonic, tunefully clamorous Quasi, with long-ago ex-husband Sam Coomes up front. Their latest, Breaking the Balls of History, is their best in a quarter-century that was not without its high points, and that's in part because the human condition has caught up with Coomes's cranky disposition. Here he rants like a guy who'd hoped he'd die before the world went to shit and batters his distorted rocksichord (yes, that's a real thing, look it up) like there’s no tomorrow. Stuck between "Riots and Jokes," Coomes muses on the cruel indifference of the laws of nature ("Gravity"), the anxious tedium of pandemic isolation ("Doomscrollers"), and the act of settling for “half a half of a hotdog bun” ("Losers Win"). And if you’re worried that he’s giving up the fight, remember that in late 2016 while the rest of us were still chewing our nails and crying to our therapists, Coomes was working to get the indie-all-star ACLU/Planned Parenthood/350.org benefit album Battle Hymns ready in time for the inauguration. With Ava Mendoza. $22/$25. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 9.13

Yard Act

Fine Line



A Leeds quartet you don't have to be an Anglophile to groove with, Yard Act rock the kind of postpunk that aspires to dance music rather than the kind that flaunts its own rhythmic deconstruction. I'm not the first to say frontman James Smith sing-speaks like a more reserved Eddie Argos—of Art Brut, that is, a comparison I'm guessing plenty of this young band's American fans are old enough and Anglophile enough to remember. Unlike Argos, I don't always know what Smith is going on about, but I can tell his heart is in the right place; on the band's 2022 debut, The Overload, his targets include racism and other Little Britain stupidities, Yard Act ups its funk quotient even further on its new single, "The Trench Coat Museum," anchored by the kind of bass line that can carry a whole song and more than earning a remix from definitive '80s electro-pop beat-master Arthur Baker. What I’m saying is, you'd better dance at this one. With Stuck. $20/$35. 8 p.m. 318 N. 1st Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 9.14

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Various Locations

These Chroma Zone stats are pretty awesome: So far, the fest has produced 43 murals. Of that total, 82% of them were made by local artists, 80% were by BIPOC artists, and 50% were by women. And the murals are gorgeous, too, making the industrial Creative Enterprise Zone a little sunnier. This year, folks can watch the live creations of at least eight new pieces, and, in some cases, you can even help out. Related events include a free bus tour of murals, an exhibition at NewStudio Gallery featuring smaller-scale work from this year’s artists, and a panel talk, pop-up market, and live painting at Vandalia Tower. Most events are free; see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Brandon Wardell

Turf Club

Once a teen prodigy, now a raunchy, goofy, still-boyish man of 31 who you might recognize from I Think You Should Leave and his excellent old podcast, Yeah But Still. Early in his career, Wardell scored co-signs from comedy royalty like Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Silverman, and Bo Burnham, and gained national clout for popularizing the “Dicks Out for Harambe” meme in 2016. These days, Wardell has assumed the mantle of club comic laureate for internet-brained millennials. Tonight’s opener, Jamel Johnson, also co-hosts a new podcast with the headliner called, fittingly, The Brandon Jamel Show. $25. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo

Minnesota Zoo

Imagine a zoo with nary a child, one where you can sip wine and watch animals do their thing as the sun sets. Impossible, you say? Nope! We’re talking about Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo, a summer series for grownups. During these events folks can explore all the trails and exhibits until 8 p.m. (hilariously, they note that food and drink is not allowed in the Llama Trek walk-through exhibit). This Thursday is the last installment for the series, where singer-songwriter (and semi-finalist on The Voice) Kat Perkins will send the zoo’s 2023 season off with a few great tunes. Find tickets and more info online. 18+. $40. 6-10 p.m. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley.—Jessica Armbruster

Crypticon 2023

FRIDAY 9.15

Crypticon

Crowne Plaza West Hotel & Conference Center

Halloween comes early this year thanks to Crypticon, an annual convention celebrating all things horror, from ‘70s classics to ‘80s icons to ‘00s schlock and more. Guests this year include Dee Wallace, who moms harder than any other movie mom in flicks like E.T. and Cujo; Zach Galligan, aka Billy from Gremlins; Clint Freakin’ Howard, Ron’s bro who has cameoed in pretty much every movie ever made; and Danny Pintauro, who was not very scary on Who’s the Boss?, but was also in Cujo. Like any good Con, there will be a ton of stuff to discover, including an artists’ alley and merchandise areas where folks can shop for horror memorabilia, collectors’ items, and spookified everyday articles. Find more deets at crypticonminneapolis.com. $20-$40. 4:30-10 p.m. Fri.; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Bully

First Avenue

Alicia Bognanno, the howling force behind Bully, is famously from here. The Rosemount-born, Nashville-based musician got her start engineering records with reformed crank Steve Albini, and began churning out her own grungey records in 2015 with Feels Like. Two more same-sounding LPs would follow, but Bognanno tapped into something special with June’s Lucky for You. Produced by fellow Nashvillian JT Daly, Lucky showcases her screamed confessional lyricism with more polish and depth than previous efforts, resulting in Bully's most adventurous album yet. I’ve had it on constant repeat since it dropped via Sub Pop. Wombo opens this homecoming celebration. $25. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Josh Wolf

Uptown Theater

Did you know CMT has a late-night talk show, and that it’s hosted by Josh Wolf? The pal to Chelsea Handler contains honkey-tonkin’ multitudes. The 53-year-old Bostonian is a savvy marketer, having amassed 1.5 million TikTok followers. Wolf keeps a youthful edge with the help of his son, Jacob, with whom he co hosts the podcast Hey, Maaan: A Family Podcast. (He also co-hosts one with actor Freddie Prinze Jr., who is not his son.) Wolf’s current “Bring Your Kid To Work Tour” will usher in a new era of live comedy at the recently reopened Uptown Theater. $25-$97. 6:30 p.m. 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Ken Marino & David Wain’s Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

Fine Line

How cool is this? Two eternally hilarious stars of The State, the influential ‘90s sketch comedy show, are getting back together to rock out as dads. Says David Wain of the delightful musical project with his buddy: “I’ve got to tell you, with the writers’ strike being in full swing, I’m all for this becoming my main job. If I could be a rock star and support my family, I would do it in a second.” We’ve requested an interview with Marino and Wain, with hopes of drilling them with Qs about dad-rock bands throughout history; we’ll keep ya posted. $25-$45. 7 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Is that wine? Sever's Corn Maze

SATURDAY 9.16

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Getting lost in a corn maze? Sounds like the start of a horror movie. But in reality it’s just wholesome fun. Since 1997, Sever’s has hosted a huge maze meant for you to get turned around and confused in. They’re not just about large-scale crop art though—this festival has all kinds of fall activities. There’s a petting zoo with feisty goats and playful pigs, there are hay rides, there are hay sculptures, there’s a live music stage, fields of pumpkins, zip lining, and not one, but two corn pits (one is labeled as an “extreme” pit!). Bring the fam or your friends. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. $19-$22 online/$23-$26 at the gate; $45 season pass. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Thu.-Fri. Oct. 19-20. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 29—Jessica Armbruster

Wild Rice Fest

Harriet Alexander Nature Center

We’re No. 1! Turns out Minnesota is the world’s largest cultivated rice producer. So that’s something to celebrate. One place you can do so is at the Nature Center, which will be honoring our official state grain along with Dakota and Ojibwe culture. That includes traditional song and dance from Little Earth, mini language classes, and crafting demonstrations and sales. Try your hand at apple cider pressing, take a tour about native plants, and snack on wild rice- and indigenous-themed foods from the Pow Wow Grounds and Makwa Coffee. Find more event details at cityofroseville.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2520 Dale St. N., Roseville.—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Record Show’s 20th Anniversary

Minneapolis Cider Company

This traveling vinyl expo is small but mighty, and is turning 20 this year. For their b-day party, they’ll be taking over Minneapolis Cider Company for a day of special sales and guest artists. Folks will be able to shop all kinds of special stuff, including 45s, CDs, collectibles, tees, and memorabilia. Bad-ass husband-and-wife duo Margo Nahas and Jay Vigon will be in attendance. They’ve had a hand in all kinds of iconic album covers, including Quiet Riot (Metal Health), Fleetwood Mac (Tusk), and Van Halen (1984), as well as the logo for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the lettering on Prince's Purple Rain. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Nicole Byer

Pantages Theater

Whether she’s hosting reality TV baking shows (Netflix’s Nailed It!), chopping it up with the queens (RuPaul's Drag Race), or chowing down on McNuggets with the hosts of Doughboys, there’s nobody funnier than Nicole Byer. The 37-year-old Jersey native showed off her comedic style–equal parts effortless charisma and playful raunch–via her first Netflix special, 2021’s Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo). Like her buddy/occasional podcast co-host Lauren Lapkus, Byer has found a career sweet spot between UCB hipness and mainstream appeal. $39-$49. 7 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Open Streets Minneapolis

Various Locations

Summertime road closings kinda suck… unless we’re talking about Open Streets, where the lack of traffic just means there’s more room to party. (Its future is in jeopardy, unfortunately, which you can read about here.) This season’s installment will feature five neighborhood locations where the main drags will be closed to cars, but open to people on foot, on bike, or on other non-motorized modes of travel. Along the way you’ll find a variety of stuff to see and do, including parking lot concerts, sidewalk sales, middle-of-the-road yoga sessions, and pop-up beer gardens. Upcoming locations include West Broadway (September 16), and Lyndale Avenue (October 8). Free. All events begin at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Find more details at openstreetsmpls.org. Through October 8—Jessica Armbruster

Evolve at ASI

SUNDAY 9.17

Evolve

American Swedish Institute

As the new season approaches, the time to dig out our beloved fall wardrobe is upon us. The soft sweaters, thick socks, booties, and beanies that have never failed you will yet again be daily staples, but how fun would it be to revamp your fall wardrobe with some unique pieces by local fashion designers? One opportunity to do so will be at Evolve, now in its sixth season. This afternoon fashion event will have runway shows, food and drinks, live music, shopping, and more for all fashion lovers interested in finding inspiration and connecting with the fashion community. Guests are encouraged to wear their best looks as local designers reveal their fall collections on the catwalk. $65; $75 VIP. 1-6 p.m. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets online.—Makenzi Johnson

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Harriet Island Regional Park

You’ve heard of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; now get ready for the Great Minnesota Veg-Together! The Twin Cities Veg Fest is back this year, and while it’s not quite on the scale of that other big party in St. Paul (what is?) they’re expecting between 5,000-10,000 vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores to show up. In addition to all the plant-based food, TC Veg Fest has a lineup of live music including local singer-songwriter Mary Bue and showman-slash-trumpeter Happy Lance Brunious, plus games, giveaways, cooking demos, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

BIPOC Market

Union Depot

Union Depot has been filling its event calendar more and more: yoga, live music, the St. Paul Farmers Market, even g-g-g-ghost tours. But this BIPOC market will be the first of its kind for the revitalized Lowertown station. Located in the terminal’s Head House, the market welcomes an array of BIPOC vendors to showcase their crafts, home goods, and specialty wares, and that’s not all—they’ll also have live music and food trucks out along North Plaza. It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s a celebration of the multifaceted, multi-talented community of creators of color we have here in the Twin Cities. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

"It Might Be"

ONGOING

It Might Be

Gamut Gallery

Much like outsider art, lowbrow art is art by the people for the people. It celebrates and things people love: think awesomely bad B-movies, superhero comics, DIY aesthetics, and cheap canned beer. Its roots are in ‘60s countercultures, but it really hit its stride in the ‘80s, where it thrived on the punk rock scene via ‘zines, questionable tattoos. and gig posters. For “It Might Be,” local illustrator/painter/muralist Chuck U has brought together a variety of artists working in this absurd, kitschy, delightful genre, including Alex Kuno, Briana Hertzog, Ewok, Jennifer Davis, Riiisa Boogie, Rodrigo Oñate, Vivian Le, and WingChow. “The world-building artists involved each create illustrative works that are accessible to artists and non-artists alike,” explains Chuck U, “evolving the idea of what fine art is, what kind of art is valid in gallery spaces, and how anyone can interpret what they see and know they aren’t ‘wrong.’” 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through September 30—Jessica Armbruster

Peter Weir

Trylon



Though it’s hard to sum up the career of a director who’s worked comfortably across genres for nearly 50 years in a simple phrase or two, the films of Peter Weir are, for the most part, thematically consistent. Weir tells the stories of people who find themselves in places where they don’t quite fit in, whether that’s Harrison Ford as a Philly cop embedding with the Amish in Witness or the early 20th century Australian schoolgirls of Picnic at Hanging Rock who go missing during a class trip. This seven-film selection shows how flexible that scenario can be. Four of the movies come from the ’70s, when Weir emerged as part of the Australian New Wave: his debut, The Cars That Ate Paris, about a town in the Australian brush whose inhabitants survive off car wrecks; Picnic at Hanging Rock, which is sort of an ur-text for Sofia Coppola’s career; The Last Wave, a poetic examination of a colonialist legacy; and The Plumber, Weir’s class conscious Ozploitation anticipation of Haneke's Funny Games. Weir made the transition to Hollywood in the ’80s, and this series includes the two films he made with Ford: Witness, and The Mosquito Coast, about an American who rejects the modern world and relocates his family to Central America. The latest film in the series is Fearless, from 1993, with Jeff Bridges as the survivor of a plane crash who finds himself alienated from anyone who hasn’t endured what he’s been through. Personally, I’ve got plenty of gaps in my Weir viewing, and I’m looking to remedy that this month. $8. 2820 E 33rd St, Minneapolis; find times, dates, and more info here. Through October 1—Keith Harris

Skyline Mini Golf



Walker Art Center



Are we a mini-golf town? Signs point to yes, as we have trendy bar mini golf (Puttery, Arts + Rec), campy mini golf (Can Can, Betty Danger), old school mini golf (Big Stone, Golf Zone), and, yes, museum mini golf. For over 15 years, the Walker’s Mini Golf has been a sign of spring, whether it’s popping up in the sculpture garden or its more recent home on the skyline terraces. This year’s installation features 10 holes total; highlights include a Hmong textile-inspired hole created in collaboration with the Asian American Organizing Project’s Youth Action Team, and two holes from Native Youth Arts Collective. Returning hits include the hot dog hole, the one where you have to bounce off of ping pong paddles, and the one where you become the obstacles and hazards. Find more info at walkerart.org. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 1—Jessica Armbruster