Freeloader Friday: 80 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Pictured: donated library shelves and 98 years of shredded National Geographics Mickey Smith, 'Stack Vol. 1,' 2024

FRIDAY

Morphologies

Minnesota-born, New Zealand-based artist Mickey Smith shares conceptual art and photography. Opening-day events include a symposium with Shannon Mattern from 2 to 5:30 p.m., plus an opening reception 5:30-8 p.m. (masks required). Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul.

Vintage Minnesota Sports Gear Sale

Shop past merch for the Gophers, Twins, Wild, and Timberwolves, some of it as low as $5. Fri.-Sun. Smile Back Vintage, 720 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Taste of Greece Festival

Still coming down from the high of the Minnesota State Fair? Wishing you were wandering around outside, watching free performances and snacking on handheld foods? Well, have we got the weekend-long event for you! From Friday through Sunday, St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church will host the annual Taste of Greece Festival, with all kinds of food/drink/music/dance from that wonderful country we all know and love from Mamma Mia! Snack on spanakopita and sip wine in the courtyard overlooking Bde Maka Ska, or dance the night away as DJ Evie spins Mediterranean beats. You can shop the bake sale or buy books, jewelry, and more at the Greek boutique and bookstore, and don’t miss out on this year’s new food: Lamkaniko™, The Greek Bratwurst™. Free. 2-9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

So Far, So Close

Female Iranian artists residing outside the country examine displacement. 6-9 p.m. Q.arma Building – Basement gallery space, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Wish Wash

Wish Wash, Zero Place (ND), Modern Wildlife

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Taproom 10th Anniversary

Featuring DJ’d tunes in the evening from Medium Fidelity Radio, new beer Keller Kazbek on tap, a complimentary pils toast at 7 p.m. with co-founders, and deals for members. Noon to midnight. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Night Market

7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Prairie Clamor

With Microbes Mostly, Virginia’s Basement. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Freeturnals

6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

The Changeups and the River High

Rock tunes. 7-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Petting Zoo Party

Meet goats, mini horses, rabbits, and other gentle creatures. 2-3:30 p.m. Catholic Eldercare, 817 Main St. NE, Minneapolis.

James J. Hill Days

This Wayzata mega fest features a mix of free and ticketed events. Free-admission happenings include a daily market, outdoor music, a screening of Stuart Little (7:30 p.m. Fri.), a street dance with High & Mighty (6-10 p.m. Fri.), log rolling demos, food trucks, a 50th anniversary fireworks show (8:35 p.m. Sat.), a doggy olympics show (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.), and a parade (3 p.m. Sun.). Find the complete schedule and list of locations online.

Jolly Groggers

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Phil and Bill

Tunes. 7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Greazy Gravy

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Vinnie Rose

7-10 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Folks riding along the Greenway at the Greenway Glow Provided

SATURDAY

Greenway Glow

This is yet another one of those events that causes you to pause, drink it all in, and think to yourself: Minneapolis is the greatest city in the history of mankind. A bike-centric celebration of city life, this annual outdoor bash turns the Greenway into a sprawling arts festival featuring installations and crafts, live performances (music, theater, dance), and, crucially, a giant catapult. Various arty nodes exist—Eat Street Crossing, outside Venture Bikes, near the Roof Depot, Ivy Arts Building—though the idea is to roll along with glow sticks adorning your ride, enjoying society’s ultimate civic achievement in all its glowing glory. Adult riders with a thirst should know the beer garden and main stage are stationed at the Ivy Arts Building; VIP tickets include beers, apps, glow lights, and other goodies. Free; $59 VIP. 4-10 p.m. Along the Midtown Greenway; Ivy Arts Building is by Memory Lanes at 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Hellseher

Alternative punk sludge tunes. With Son/Boy, Witch Tree. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jared McCloud (album release), HebbaJebba

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Mammoth Moths. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Paperchain

With Splash. Outside. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

When life give you construction, throw a parking lot party. Northeast Vintage Block Party

Northeast Vintage Block Party

Shop from Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, The Golden Pearl Vintage, Twelve Vultures, and others in a parking lot. With food from Gardens of Salonica. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5th St. NE & Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Totally Rad on the Green

Featuring dozens of vintage vendors selling items from the ‘80s to the ‘00s. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Reuse Minnesota Clothing Swap

Bring clean clothes to donate, take home new (to you) items you need. Find more details here. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Summer Send-off

Featuring family-fun in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and a last chance to view “Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody” in the galleries. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

7 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Say It Ain’t Faux

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

13 Howell The Heavy Sixers

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Monarch Festival/Festival de la Monarca

Celebrate monarchs with music, food, dance, art, native plant sales, and butterfly education. Find more info at monarchfestival.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis, 4800 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Tshab Her

You Say You Love Me and I Commit to Friction/These Moments

PF hosts two shows this month. Group show “You Say You Love Me and I Commit to Friction” explores “space, sovereignty, and disorientation as a futurism,” while Tshab Her’s solo show, “These Moments,” celebrates paaj ntaub, a traditional Hmong textile art. 6-9 p.m. Public Functionary, #144 (PF Main Gallery) and #247 (PF Upstairs Gallery), Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival

No, not Heretic Pride—sorry Mountain Goats fans. This is Pagan Pride, a free fall event that offers Paganism education to the community while celebrating the harvest. The nonprofit Twin Cities Pagan Pride has hosted a fall event like this since 1998, with rituals, live events, and workshops (Intro to Shamanism, Wicca 101, etc.) and more than 100 vendors (Honeypot Beeswax Candles, Queen of Swords Press, and many, many more). Bring your witchy aunt, bring your quiet kid, and bring your curiosity about Paganism! Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Regional Park, 4801 S Minnehaha Park Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Michael Kareken

Shifting Visions/Over Here, Over There

Two shows in one art gallery! Featuring new work from Michael Kareken and Doug Argue. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Howard Quednau: Solo Exhibition

4-7 p.m. Viewpoint Gallery, 591 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Latina and Latinx MN: Re/claiming Space in Times of Change

5-8 p.m. The Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

Best Road Trip Ever!

Featuring paintings from Minneapolis artists Jim Hillegass and Susan Wagner. 4-7 p.m. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Fall Into the Arts Festival

Fall Into the Arts Festival

Featuring over 200 artists working in a variety of mediums. food trucks and beverages for sale. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Longfellow River Gorge Festival Friends of the Mississippi River

SUNDAY

Longfellow River Gorge Festival

You may well know that the mighty Mississippi is our country’s second-longest river, behind only the, er, also mighty Missouri. But did you know that Mississippi River Gorge—which spans from St. Anthony Falls above downtown Minneapolis to the confluence of the Mississpipi and Minnesota rivers—is the only true gorge along the river’s 2,340-mile journey from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico? It’s true, and it’s a fact worth celebrating at this annual tip o’ the cap to “the Mississippi River, its history, and its vital ongoing importance to humans and wildlife.” That’ll materialize via guided hikes, boat rides, live performances, face painting, ice cream, and loads of other family friendly activities that emphasize nature and conservation. We’re told Elmer will make an appearance. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Various locations; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Family Day: Familismo

This month’s installment celebrates Latin American art and artists with hands-on fun, film shorts, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Standup Sundays

Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Big Fat Super Swap

Shop sizes 2XL and up and donate items for others. 1-4 p.m. Cake Plus Size Resale, 5149 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Imagine Cedarfest

Folks, we’re entering the home stretch of block party season, and the Cedar-Riverside community has a doozy this week. We’re talkin’: camel rides, dunk tanks, wiener dog races outside the Wienery, roller skating, and an appearance from the always outrageous Southside Battletrain. And that’s just the wacky shit! Among the other attractions we’re also talkin’: live music and dance performances at Cedar Cultural Center Plaza, Red Sea, and Tamu; an arts festival; interactive theater and puppet shows; and food galore from West Bank eateries. Our Streets is one of the principle organizers, meaning the car-free event is focused on "co-creating future designs that put people first." And camels and weiner dogs, it seems. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar & Riverside Avenues, Cedar at Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

R&R Sundays

With Jeff Ray. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Echobass MPLS

With DJ Night Ryder. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

2-4 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Hindes Vintage Pop-Up Market

Shop local vintage vendors. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hindes, 681 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.