Greenway Glow, MB Foodhouse at Wrecktangle, Ear Coffee: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Kehlani Promo Image

WEDNESDAY 9.4

Kehlani

Armory

Emerging from Oakland about a decade ago, Kehlani was an early practitioner of the “vibes first” school of R&B that has made stars of SZA and Summer Walker. But her open-ended melodies never stray too far from songcraft, with elements of neosoul traditionalism providing some good strong bones. As with most of her peers, Kehlani’s main topic is sex and love, and she’s learned a little something about that subject over the years, enduring relationships with Kyrie Irving and Y.G. This year she followed up her fourth album, Crash, anchored by the club hit “After Hours,” with the mixtape, While We Wait 2. Kehlani has also been outspoken about the Israeli decimation of Gaza—and about how silent other performers as or more famous than her have been on the topic. With FLO + Anycia. $23 and up. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 9.5

Keith Haring Send Off Celebration

Walker Art Center



It’s last call for the Walker’s colorful, subversive, humorous, and historic show featuring over 100 works by Keith Haring. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist gained notoriety in the early '80s for his subway graffiti art, eventually leading to billboard work in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, all kinds of merch, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. He was a champion of making art accessible to anyone, and fought tirelessly for AIDS education (the disease would eventually claim his life in 1990). Haring also loved a party, so this send-off is fitting. During festivities, guests will be able to view “Art Is for Everybody” for free, engage in art-making activities, and imbibe a cocktail or two from the cash bar. (You can also read my review of the exhibition here.) Free. 5-9 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Meet at Mia: Bike Night

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This summer, Mia has been hosting lawn parties in its grassy courtyard. Special outdoor events and movie screenings will continue into the fall, but this is Bike Night's final installment of the season. So bike on over for a night of wheel fun. Trivia Mafia will be there with a special session of bike-themed trivia starting up at 6 p.m. Cycling without Age, an international group that aims to get elderly folks back into biking, will be giving free trishaw rides all night. There will be hands-on art making, including a water coloring activity, and eats will be provided by El Jefe and MNice Cream. Free. 5 to 9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 9.6

Outlaw Music Festival

Somerset Amphitheater

Let’s start by making this extremely relatable to, oh, maybe 5% of our readership, including the author: Tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival—featuring Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Southern Avenue—presents a major Sophie’s choice for mega-fans of Dylan and the Green Bay Packers. On one hand, you’ve got the 83-year-old bard of Hibbing, whose current chapter of the Never Ending Tour (perhaps the last?!) is drawing rave reviews. Oh, and the great Willie, whose age of 91 means any show could be his last. On the other hand, you’ve got the Green Bay Packers opening their Super Bowl-gunning 2024 campaign in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, which you’d really like to watch with your family. I’ve made my decision—telling two buddies I’m skipping out on Somerset in favor of the Pack—and I truly don’t know if it’s the right one. Here’s hoping Bob’s tour lives up to its name, but if this is the last localish stop, hard to imagine better conditions for it. $66-$140. 3:30 p.m. (gates); 5:15 p.m. (show). 495 Main St., Somerset, Wisconsin; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Ear Coffee’s 7 Year Party



Cedar Cultural Center



What is Ear Coffee? That depends when you ask. Over the past seven years, EC has been “a blog, a radio show, a podcast, live sessions, a newsletter, and more,” according to founders Aly Muilenburg and Joe Keyport. But in each incarnation, Ear Coffee has been a resource for the local music curious, introducing DIY artists to a broader audience. As you might expect, the Ear Coffee folks’ well-tuned ears have led them to assemble an excellent (if m-heavy) lineup for their birthday bash, featuring Bugsy, Kate Malanaphy, Malamiko, and Melenerpes—all names that will be familiar to Ear Coffee fans (and to regular readers of Racket’s Playlists). $18/$23. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Taste of Greece Festival

St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church

Still coming down from the high of the Minnesota State Fair? Wishing you were wandering around outside, watching free performances, and snacking on handheld foods? Well, have we got the weekend-long event for you! From Friday through Sunday, St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church will host the annual Taste of Greece Festival, with all kinds of food/drink/music/dance from that wonderful country we all know and love from Mamma Mia! Snack on spanakopita and sip wine in the courtyard overlooking Bde Maka Ska, or dance the night away as DJ Evie spins Mediterranean beats. You can shop the bake sale or buy books, jewelry, and more at the Greek boutique and bookstore, and don’t miss out on this year’s new food: Lamkaniko™, The Greek Bratwurst™. Free. 2-9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Tunes at the Greenway Glow Provided

SATURDAY 9.7

Greenway Glow

Midtown Greenway

This is yet another one of those events that causes you to pause, drink it all in, and think to yourself: Minneapolis is the greatest city in the history of the world. A bike-centric celebration of city life, this annual outdoor bash turns the Greenway into a sprawling arts festival featuring installations and crafts, live performances (music, theater, dance), and, crucially, a giant catapult. Various arty nodes exist—Eat Street Crossing, outside Venture Bikes, near the Roof Depot, Ivy Arts Building—though the idea is to roll along with glow sticks adorning your ride, enjoying society’s ultimate civic achievement in all its glowing glory. Adult riders with a thirst should know the beer garden and main stage are stationed at the Ivy Arts Building; VIP tickets include beers, apps, glow lights, and other goodies. Free; $59 VIP. 4-10 p.m. Along the Midtown Greenway; Ivy Arts Building is by Memory Lanes at 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

MB Foodhouse Returns

Wrecktangle Pizza

We’ve only ever had good things to say about MB Foodhouse, home to some of the most killer Tex-Mex the Twin Cities have ever seen. If we had to say something negative, well, we’d probably go with the fact that proprietor and chef Kristen Martinez left Minneapolis for Phoenix last year, taking those perfect taquitos and taco fries with her. But those who’ve bravely soldiered on here in Minnesota will be rewarded this Saturday, when Martinez returns to Wrecktangle’s Lyn-Lake location for a one-day breakfast taco pop-up. From 11 a.m. until they’re gone, tacos like the OG Vegan Death Taco are two for 10 bucks, or grab chilaquiles for $15 (find the full menu here). You can also catch Martinez’s band Moodie Black at Mort’s the following night. 11 a.m. 703 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival

Minnehaha Falls Regional Park

No, not Heretic Pride—sorry Mountain Goats fans. This is Pagan Pride, a free fall event that offers Paganism education to the community while celebrating the harvest. The nonprofit Twin Cities Pagan Pride has hosted a fall event like this since 1998, with rituals, live events, and workshops (Intro to Shamanism, Wicca 101, etc.) and more than 100 vendors (Honeypot Beeswax Candles, Queen of Swords Press, and many, many more). Bring your witchy aunt, bring your quiet kid, and bring your curiosity about Paganism! Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 4801 S Minnehaha Park Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Longfellow River Gorge Festival Friends of the Mississippi River

SUNDAY 9.8

Longfellow River Gorge Festival

Mississippi Gorge Regional Park

You may well know that the mighty Mississippi is our country’s second-longest river, behind only the, er, also mighty Missouri. But did you know that Mississippi River Gorge—which spans from St. Anthony Falls above downtown Minneapolis to the confluence of the Mississpipi and Minnesota rivers—is the only true gorge along the river’s 2,340-mile journey from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico? It’s true, and it’s a fact worth celebrating at this annual tip o’ the cap to “the Mississippi River, its history, and its vital ongoing importance to humans and wildlife.” That’ll materialize via guided hikes, boat rides, live performances, face painting, ice cream, and loads of other family-friendly activities that emphasize nature and conservation. We’re told Elmer will make an appearance. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Various locations; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens

Parkway Theater

Dylan Hicks’s longstanding rep as a lyrics-first guy won’t prepare you for his new five-track album, Modern Flora, which gives the members of his sextet Small Screens plenty of room to spread out: Two songs stretch past the 10-minute mark, and the title track is a nearly eight-minute instrumental. And these players deserve the space. Hicks, on piano, is joined by cellist Michelle Kinney, guitarist Zacc Harris, saxophonist Christopher Thomson, and the rhythm section of bassist Charlie Lincoln and drummer Peter Hennig. (Live, Dan Carpel takes over bass duties, and the horn section is filled out by Bryan Murray on sax, Elaine Burt on trumpet, and JC Sanford on trombone.) Though the arrangements can be quite elaborate and the solos ingenious, the melodies are often straightforward, as largely improvisational musicians adapt their chops to a pop context without significantly simplifying their styles. $20/$25. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Imagine Cedarfest

Cedar & Riverside Avenues

We’re entering the home stretch of block party season, and the Cedar-Riverside community has a doozy this week. We’re talkin’: camel rides, dunk tanks, wiener dog races outside the Wienery, roller skating, and an appearance from the always outrageous Southside Battletrain. And that’s just the wacky shit! Among the other attractions we’re also talkin’: live music and dance performances at Cedar Cultural Center Plaza, Red Sea, and Tamu; an arts festival; interactive theater and puppet shows; and food galore from West Bank eateries. Our Streets is one of the principal organizers, meaning the car-free event is focused on "co-creating future designs that put people first." Followed close behind by camels and weiner dogs. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cedar at Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Keith Haring in '84 during his Walker residency. Courtesy WAC

ONGOING

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Four: Faust

Various Locations

Now in its 16th year, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera returns with a mashup of opera, Top 40 hits, and theater in the parks, gardens, and bluffs of Minnesota. This time they’re tackling Faust, Charles Gounod’s operatic take on the legendary tale where a man makes a classic “buy now, pay later” deal with the devil. This version takes place in the not-so-distant future when Dr. Faust strives to save people on our dying planet before Méphistophélès comes to collect. Add in some disco tunes and Depeche Mode, and you’ve got a thoroughly modern take on an 1859 work. Find a list of locations and make reservations at mixed precipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 15—Jessica Armbruster

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

Minnesota State Capitol

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest Grounds

Huzzah, motherfuckers! It’s time for Ren Fest, the most anachronistic event of the summer. For the next few weeks folks will make the trek to Shakopee to enter a realm that is a mix of medieval (of course), a hunk of Renaissance (duh), a few splashes of 800s era vikings and BCE Celts (sure, why not!), and, some weekends, a sprinkling of baroque and rococo (the more the merrier!). Whatever! The time is irrelevant, as long as it’s ye and olde. Attendees, mostly of the 2024 variety, will be able to enjoy the delights of the past. There will be entertainment, including goofy comedy acts, nail-biting tightrope walking, lute players jamming out to metal tunes, and jousting. There will be vendors selling practical stuff (pottery, textiles, candles), New Age-y stuff (crystals, oils, incense holders), and wild oddities (drinking horns, daggers, tiny words written on rice—sorcery!). And, perhaps most importantly, there will be giant turkey legs as well as wine and beer (be sure to stop by the free tasting events to get buzzed for free). Fun inside the grounds is all about organized chaos, but you’ll want to plan your car situation beforehand by either reserving an onsite spot online or using the free park-and-ride system. Find more info on all of that at renaissancefest.com. $16.50-$24.95 presale; $18.95-$27.95 at the gate; $67.95-$108.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day, September 2, and Friday, September 27. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through September 29—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

While some putt-putt courses aim for putting-green realism, others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the Cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos—that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and this week it's the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis



Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster