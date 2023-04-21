Freeloader Friday: 69 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Aesha Minor

FRIDAY

The Envies, Story Night, Aesha Minor

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders

With Ginger Bones, Woodzen. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Collective Spring Market: Earth Day

Shop from 20+ local makers (including Bekah Worley Co., BLNCD, Dinner Party Ceramics, Everythine Jewelry, Flicker & Fizz, Golden Rule, and more), mini LAB Talks with community leaders, and beer, wine, coffee, CBD, and THC drinks. Find more info here. 4-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Glass House, 145 Holden St. N., Minneapolis.

Flint Hills Family Pop-Up

Featuring a live performance from Jarrelle Barton and Afrocontigbo, balloon artist David Olson, and kids’ crafts with Art Buddies. 5-7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

NE Sculpture

The End of Painting

A group show of painters. Artists include Ute Bertog, Tara Costello, Christopher Harrison, Syed Hosain, Anne Labovitz, and Mizz. Wormhole The opening reception runs from 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Walk: Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles Per Hour

Book talk preceded by optional neighborhood walk; learn more about author Jonathon Stalls in our Q&A here. Walk at 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. talk. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Four-Way Kick the Keg: Battle of the Hazies

Featuring a tapping of four rare beers from Inbound BrewCo., Lupulin Brewing, Falling Knife Brewing Co., and BlackStack Brewing. 6 p.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

L-R: Heather Renaux, Linda Clayton

Alice: We’re All Mad Here!

See works inspired by Lewis Carrol’s iconic books. 6 p.m. Goza Gallery, Studio 155, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Houseband Fest

Featuring the house bands from Eden Prairie and St. Paul School of Rock. 7-10 p.m. A-Mills Gallery, 315 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Art Vandalay and Colin Monette

Folk rock. 7-10 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

PaddyWagon

Irish tunes. 9 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

Sinatra to Slayer: Variety on Vinyl

21+. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Schmidt Artists

Schmidt Spring Art Crawl

The Saint Paul Art Crawl kicked off last week with happenings on the West Side, Cathedral Hill, and Summit Grand. This week, the galleries and creative spaces along West Seventh will be opening their doors for artsy parties. If you’re looking for a central location to start at, Schmidt Artists is a sure thing. Here over 60 artists will be showcasing their work across five floors. That includes artists working in ceramics, jewelry, paintings, glasswork, fiber, and more. If that all sounds overwhelming, start small: The Landmark Gallery will offer a sampling of works from artists in the building that can serve as a jumping off point. There also will be food, with ROK Eatery, Mancini’s at the Rathskeller, Keg & Case Market, and Buna Mobile Coffee Bar offering eats and caffeine sustenance. This is a crawl, so we recommend exploring more in the neighborhood, too: Friedli Art Gallery is nearby, and the Center for Lost Objects is always an oddly good time. Free. 6-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Schmidt Artists, 900-876 West Seventh St., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week Two, West Seventh

Since 1991, the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been inviting people to explore the studios, galleries, and artists’ lofts in our capital city. That makes it the longest running event of its kind in the nation. The crawl began as a Lowertown showcase, but over the years it has expanded and grown to encompass 10 different neighborhoods to be enjoyed over the course of about a month. Things kicked off last week with happenings on the West Side, Cathedral Hill, and Summit Grand. This week things are happening along West Seventh, with following weeks in downtown and Lowertown, and in South Como, Payne/Phalen, and Merriam Park. Hours vary per venue, but in general each weekend they are: 6-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more details here. Through May 7—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Tots and Tires

Check out tires and the vehicles who they are attached to, including trucks, tractors, and transporters, plus vehicles from the Army National Guard and a story time with Ramsey County Library. “This free event is for preschoolers, grandparents, and everyone in between!” 10 a.m. to noon. New Brighton Community Center, 400 10th St NW, New Brighton.

Earth Day: Everyday Eco Festival

Shop men's and women's sustainable clothing and accessories. Noon to 6 p.m. 915 Blue Gentian Rd. #900, Eagan.

Pryes Brewery

SATURDAY

Pryes Paradise

Never been to Pryes? The place rocks! Primo riverside-ish location, sprawling patio, killer pizzas, and some of our favorite beer in town. The annual Pryes Paradise tropical bash woulda been extremely suspect during last weekend’s snowstorm; the overcast, 42-degree forecast for this weekend is slightly more agreeable. The live music lineup includes: jazzy hip-hop crew Heyarlo, R&B/reggae act New Primitives, indie-rockers Enemy Planes, and a sitting Minnesota House rep, Maria Isa, who also happens to be a skilled rapper. Learning that Isa will keep performing while in public office is kinda like when we discovered Trump was just gonna keep tweeting from the White House but, ya know, fun and good instead of destructive to the republic. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders

With Swamp Toto, Despondent. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Earth Day Clothing Swap

Bring clothes to donate and pick out some new threads to bring home. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Creator's Space, 218 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Earth Day Clean Up

Help your neighbors pick up trash blowing around the neighborhood. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Modist Anniversary Party: Seven Deadly Sins

Featuring a local hot sauce competition, THC/CBD market, glass blowing demos, food trucks, a dance party Backyard Boombox, and live music from Beard, Joe Hysell, and Rad Enhancer. Free; $2 for drinking wristbands (or free if you have same-day Twins tickets). Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Cameron Patricia Downey

Cameron Patricia Downey: Lord Split Me Open

6-9 p.m. HAIR+NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Inbound BrewCo 7th Anniversary Block Party

When Inbound touts “a legit food truck fest” in its birthday party invite, the North Loop brewery is not kidding. We’re talkin’ *deeply inhales*: Thai Thai Street Food, KCM Egg Rolls, Tacos 4 Carnales, Jamo's New Zealand Pies, Hopper's Mini Donuts, iPierogi, Bougie Waffle, Junebug Carolina Eats, Sandy's Grill, and O'Cheeze. Whew! Special beer releases like the Double Hazy Shades ("This NEIIPA is packed so full of hops it will leave you seeing double,” organizers warn), seltzers, and slushies are on tap to wash down all that food truck grub; DJ Omaur Bliss and Private Oates, one of the scene's premier Hall & Oates cover bands, are on music duty. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Record Store Day

Featuring live music from Bryan Murray, Charlie Parr, Matt Caflisch, Annie & The Bang Bang, Beebe Gallini, and Boot Cut. Noon to 6 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Twin Cities True Vintage show

These days, “vintage” can be a fluid term. Depending on the shop or event, a vintage collection could be from the 1950s, the ‘90s, or even the early ‘00s. But at the Twin Cities True Vintage Show “vintage” really means vintage; we’re talking about stuff going as far back as the 19th century. This Saturday, guests will be invited to shop from 30 dealers with unique collections ranging from the 1800s to the 1970s–that’s over 170 years of fashion, all in one place. Shop items for both women and men (and everyone in-between!), including jewelry, accessories, and antique textiles. Whether you find something to take home or not, you’ll see a lot of moments in time and history represented at this event for sure. 10 a.m. early bird admission is $15 ($5 off if dressed in vintage); free after 11 a.m. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St. #165, St. Paul; find tickets here.—Jessica Armbruster

Headflyer

HeadFlyer Brewing 6th Anniversary

HBD to HeadFlyer, a neat brewery on Hennepin Avenue. Live music acts Alex Rossi Trio, Harlow, and New Sound Underground are set to soundtrack the festivities, and local bluegrass stars Pert Near Sandstone—a band that’s big enough to headline First Ave—will bring it home. Special beer releases include Da Ruckus (a DDH hazy DIPA), Small Things Scoop (a smoothie sour), and Appalachian Girl (lager); and food trucks include Parlour (great burger), Que Tal Street Eats (good-looking pupusas), and Bad Rooster (umm... the alleged front for a family-destroying cult). Why does the event flier feature what appears to be a burly, bearded brewer posing as the sexy nurse from the Enema of the State album cover? Impossible for us to say! Free. Noon to 11:50 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave. #200, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

My Kid Banana, the Stabatours, Murder Curious

9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"Mississippi River Pearl Exhibition"

Mississippi River Pearl Exhibition: An ACW Project

Sit on the sculpture’s winged throne and open each of the 21 unique drawers.1-6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 2nd floor, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage Earth Day Event

Featuring 10% off storewide if you bring your own shopping bag, plus resident vendors Black Nvni, SALTY, Rosella Vintage, and Collecting Dust Vintage. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 NE Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Disco Death Records Vintage Market/Record Store Day Party

Featuring a vintage market with 20 vendors in the parking lot,, plus food trucks. The evening includes music from Pleasure Horse, the Magic Castles, and Mullet. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. market; 6-9 p.m. music. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Extravaganza

Featuring plant consultations, plant swap, and bring your own mug to participate in a potted plant craft. Noon to 3 p.m. Register here. The Mustache Cat, 500 Lexington Pkwy St, St Paul.

Our Seams: Diana Albrecht

The photographer explores themes of queerness and transnationalism through portraits. 6-10 p.m. Public Functionary @ Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE #144, Minneapolis.

Earth Day Event Celebration

Join the West Maka Ska Neighborhood Council (WMSNC) for a neighborhood clean-up event, social, community organizers, Ben and Jerry's for participants, a doggy photo booth, food trucks, live music, drinks, giveaways, and kids’ activities. 9-11 a.m. clean-up and walk; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. neighborhood social. Whole Foods Parking Lot, 3060 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis.

Saturday Pastry Ride

Meet at 9 a.m. for this weekly 30 Days of Biking Ride. Find more deets here. Perennial Cycle 3342 Hennepin Avenue South Minneapolis.

Earth Day Walk on Franklin with Pedestrian Dignity

Meet at West Franklin Ave. and Oliver Ave. S. in Minneapolis for a 5.5-mile walk into St. Paul with Jonathon Stalls. RSVP and find more info here. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis.

Early Show with Joel Ward

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lake + Irving Earth Day Market

Retail shops Legacy, Les Sól, and Combine team up with restaurants Barbette and Brim for vintage, sustainable goods across multiple nearby locations. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1609-1614 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Robot Fashion Show, Jeff Wheeler Photography

Robot Fashion Show

Hosted by Repowered, this fashion show features looks using repurposed electronics. 1-3 p.m. Mall of America, North Atrium.

Blaine Fleet Farm Adoption Event

Meet gentle adoptable friends from Ruff Start Rescue. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fleet Farm Blaine, 10250 Lexington Ave. NE, Blaine.

Adoption Meet & Greet

Meet gentle creatures from MN Pitbull. Noon to 2 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sing N Paint Karaoke

4-6 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Anime Night

Featuring anime trivia, themed drinks, discounts for cosplayers, and more. 5-11 p.m. Wisdom Gaming Studios, Mall of America Level 4 East.

Two Peace Suite

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Matt & Laurel

Popular music covers. 7-10 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

9:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Downtown Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Jonathon Stalls leads the way with Elle Lesley

SUNDAY

An Inner Outer Mississippi River–Wakpa Tanka–Walking Experience

Elle Lesley co-leads a 10-mile walk with Jonathon Stalls. RSVP here. Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis.

Art is My Weapon

Anti-gun violence art by Barbara Bridges. 3-4 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Early Show with KC McKee

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spring Makers' Market

Featuring pottery, paintings, prints, handspun yarn, soaps, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Darn Knit Anyway, 423 S. Mainstreet, Stillwater.

NW Food Truck Fest

Food and family fun. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park.

Story Time

For the kids. This installment is about giving back. 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sundays at Landmark: BandWidth Community Band Festival

Enjoy marches, pop, Broadway, and jazz music performed by volunteer-based bands. Noon to 6 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Clothing Swap

Bring items to donate and/or take something home. Noon to 2 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Corpse Reviver: Season 13 Finale

3-5 p.m. 21+. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.