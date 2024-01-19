Freeloader Friday: 66 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

We got a late start on winter this year, but the latest updates from the Pond Hockey crew confirm that we went subzero just in time to keep things on schedule. So once again, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships take place in the dead of winter on a frozen lake, with teams battling it out for the right to put their name on the Golden Shovel. This ain’t no rinky-dink tourney: Folks from all over the U.S. and Canada flock here for 10 days of team games in a variety of divisions. There’s a division for folks over 50, one for players who are newish to ice hockey, and one for seasoned athletes dealing with injuries. Folks are welcome to watch games, with areas for open skating, a warming tent, and a beer garden keeping the party going between matches. For complete game schedules and more info, visit uspondhockey.com. Lake Nokomis, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. January 18-28—Jessica Armbruster

Jiggs Lee Invasion

Beatles tunes. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ginny and the Fizz, Nina Luna, Aesha Minor

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Crush Scene

With Jeffery Robert Larson. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Roshan Ganu, 'जत्रा: A Feeling At The Beginning Of Time,' (still from moving image collage), 2023. MCAD

“2022/2023 Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Early Career Artists Exhibition”

Check out work from recipients Roshan Ganu, Erika Terwiller, Moira (Miri) Villiard, and Peng Wu. 6-8 p.m. MCAD Main Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Beatles Open Skate Night

Skate to tunes from the Fab Five, who will be performing live in the parking lot (not really). BYO skates every Friday through winter. Sign a safety waiver beforehand and show it to the bartender for free admission/wristband. 7-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Paul RV Supershow

Check out new models, learn about traveling, and explore the world of RVs. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Winter Artisan Markets

All My Relations Arts teams up with the Four Sisters Farmers Market to showcase Native artisans and makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri.-Sat. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave. Minneapolis.

Fire & Ice

Featuring s'mores, hot chocolate, and skating with neighbors. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

Tunes from the ‘90s. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

World Snow Sculpting Championship

World Snow Sculpting Championship

No snow? No problem—the World Snow Sculpting Championship is makin’ their own, and bringing teams from around the world to compete at the Lowell Park Gazebo. The fun officially kicks off on Wednesday morning (after two days of “snow stomping” by event sponsors and teams), when host Dave Dahl will introduce the event, sculptors will pick up their tools and start working, and you… well, you’re invited to the Water Street Inn’s Bloody Mary bar. That evening, there’s a formal event to introduce the teams, and they’ll sculpt through Saturday, when a winner will be announced at the “world’s coolest block party.” In between, you can watch the sculptors at work, and there’s an indoor market at Water Street and a hospitality tent with food and spirits. Find the full event rundown here. Downtown Stillwater, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Haupt Antiek Market: Fresh Start

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes

Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.

Brownbody on ice. Thai Phan-Quang

SATURDAY

Springboard on Ice

While many event organizers are waiting for the lakes to freeze, Springboard’s mini ice rink provides a sure thing. This winter, the St. Paul arts org will host a variety of events that are completely free and open to the public. Brownbody, a local performance group that showcases BIPOC ice artists, will perform at each event, followed by free ice skating lessons and open skate times. Sign the safety waiver online, bring your skates, or rent a pair for, you guessed it, free. This Saturday, Flava Cafe will be stopping by with free hot treats, and Brownbody will host a film screening and panel talk next week at 5 p.m., January 27. 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, January 20-27, plus Sunday, February 4. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul. Through February 4—Jessica Armbruster

Stringdingers

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Go Vintage’s Warehouse Sale

Shop items $30 and under at an offsite warehouse sale. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 713 Minnehaha Ave. E. #205, St. Paul.

Early Show

With TJD Trio, Catacombs, ROSIE. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio

5-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Altruit & Friends

With the Bryan Murray Trio. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

“The Big Tiny Show” Hai Ma, Angel Kuehn

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Also at Northrup King Nights:

“Where Ideas Come From: Celebrating One Hundred Years of Surrealism”

Artists pay homage to the masters of the past, but also put their own spin on where surrealism can take you in the present and the future. 6 to 9 p.m. Gallery 427, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE #427, Minneapolis.

“The Big Tiny Show”

For this juried group artists were asked to submit work regardless of subject matter, media, and expression–as long as the artwork was no larger than 12 inches. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bartz Snow Sculptures

Bartz Snow Sculptures

Based on the event’s Facebook page, yes this event is still on! Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Feb. 10–weather permitting. Brightwood Hills Golf Course, 1975 Silver Lake Rd. NW, St. Paul.

Frosted Lakes Soft Grand Opening

Store description: Vintage T-shirt and glow-in-the-dark hats. Sounds like classic combo! Noon to 6 p.m. Frosted Lakes, 3737 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Adoption Event With Humble Hounds MN

3-7 p.m. BUCH Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop memorabilia, 45s, vinyl, and more. There will also be crepes for sale. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis.

Danika Green

“Landscapes”/ “Home”/ “Anthologies: 9 Artists, 9 Short Stories”

Three new photography exhibitions. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Nicollet & Alcohol

Brit pop and rock. 7:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Seventh Street Shuffle

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

'Seven Vignettes' by Beth Bergman

"Seven Vignettes"

Beth Bergman, the former owner of the iconic Wet Paint Artists' Materials, shares some new post-retirement art. 2-5 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

I Would Rather Be Thrifting

Featuring vintage and upcycled items from Spicy Tangerine. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Center for Lost Objects, 957 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Renaissance Faire Makers Market

Huzzah! Shop 20-plus vendors selling jewelry, clothing, art prints, dice, books, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Seasonal and Farmers Markets

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market

Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mpls Vintage Market at Quincy Hall Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Music Under the Glass: The Bad Companions

Roots/rock. All shows are standing room-only. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Odd Market

This pop-up market features local artists and makers, zines, vintage, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chili Cook-Off

Enter your chili in this competition for free for a chance to win… something? Sign up here. WAnna vote? Buy a drink for a voting card. 1-3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. #Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Riverside Jazz Quartet

2-4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. #Suite 102, Minneapolis.

RUSH Beer Happy Hour

Featuring RUSH-themed beer, tunes, giveaways, and more. Every 12th and 21st of the month. 5-6 p.m. Fulton’s Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sunday Sessions

This month’s singer/songwriter showcase features Emmy Woods, Laura Hugo, and Will Effertz. 4 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sean Cosgrove

With Darryl Cornell. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.



Stephanie Was

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Storytime

Bring the kids for a family-friendly reading. 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.