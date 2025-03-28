Freeloader Friday: 65 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

It's Travis's night to shine. Pitch-A-Friend

FRIDAY

Pitch-A-Friend

You love your single friend… we’ll call him Travis. Travis is funny, he’s smart, he has a good job that he likes, and he’s good with pets and people. But Travis is also super busy, not the greatest texter, and he’s somehow managed to pick the least flattering photos possible for his app-based dating profiles. (Also, his name is Travis.) He needs someone to vouch for him—maybe he even needs someone to really sell him Don Draper-style, someone who knows him well and can make a mean PowerPoint. Enter Pitch-A-Friend! This new series comes to Twin Cities bars and breweries, where friends of the single-and-looking create a three- to five-minute presentation on their pal’s best qualities and what they’re looking for in a potential partner. You can sign up in advance to pitch here, prepare and present at the event, then stick around for the singles mixer that follows the presentations. This is Travis’s time! Free. 6 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Trans Day of Visibility Protest

Join the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee in support of trans youth and adults rights. 5:30 p.m. Walker Library, 2880 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

No Kings Rally for Resistance

A pro-democracy bridge protest. Find more info on what to expect and bring here. 3-6 p.m. Chatsworth Street Pedestrian Bridge over I-94, St. Paul.

Wendy Murray

“Hardly Soft”

Exhibition features women and gender-noncoforming artists Krista Anderson-Larson, Julie Buffalohead, Coulter Fussell, Lisa Kill, Ludi Leiva, Raquel Mullins, and Wendy Murray with Anna Madeleine Raupach. 6-8 p.m. NE SCULPTURE | Gallery Factory, Casket Arts,1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Marsgarb, Slovan

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fever Field

Indie rock/pop. With Noslo, Waterline. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Peter Ruddy

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jimmi & The Band of Souls

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night: Hot Club Listening Party

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

“Áli’e”

“Áli’e”

This senior capstone exhibition by Kalei Ganser and Leo Corral create works that call for decolonization and community building from academic and indigenous perspectives. 6:15-7 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul.

Shredding Flannel

Nostalgic ‘90s rock. 9:30 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

FLOWGASM

DJ tunes, plus free cran vodkas for women until 10 p.m. 8 p.m. to midnight. HiSo Banquet Hall, 1079 Rice St., St. Paul.

March Sadness: Free Drag & Burlesque Show

8-9 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

“BlueSky Exhibition”

“BlueSky Exhibition”

See photos from participants of an ongoing free workshop run by photographer Sho Nikaido. 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 28, plus 5-8 p.m. Mar. 29-30, Apr. 2-5. Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

East Lake Skate and Sauna

Winter this year? Pretty weak! Also short. While some years we have snow through March, in 2025 it’s pretty dang springlike out there right now. So for folks who feel we missed out this season there’s this free little pop-up fest offering wintertime activities. First of all, we got a skating rink. But not the kind that can melt; this thing is made out of the synthetic stuff. While waxy fake rinks are usually a bummer, we’re approaching 75 degrees in Minnesota on Friday, so just glad this thing will survive it. Bring your own skates or rent some for free. Second, there’s a sauna at this thing. Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. If you missed the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet—or just want a repeat—at least one has set up shop here, and related entertainment and activities here include free yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March—Jessica Armbruster

Wolves vs. Pelicans Watch Party

7 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Osseo Meat Market. With tunes from Tyler Polizn. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Galleria Floral Experience

Galleria Floral Experience: Escape to Paradise

Featuring giant floral installations inspired by the ocean throughout the mall. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St, Edina. Through April 6

Hop Into Spring Sale

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds from 15 vendors. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 W. 147th St., Apple Valley.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

absolutelyyrs

SATURDAY

Valors, absolutelyyrs, Mullet

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emfi

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Store Bought Hair

Modern jazz. With Rob Stokes and All Good Company. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Curtis Dehn

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hot Club Mania Quartet

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gay Bouquet

Gay Bouquet Makers’ Market

When Queermunity opened last November in the space next to Magers & Quinn, its leaders promised lots of fun events would be popping up. Part community center, part business, the organization offers LGBTQ+ resources, as well as libations (coffee, wine, and beer), and fresh eats (salads, soups, and sammies). There’s also room to host plenty of happenings, including this weekend’s super-gay makers’ market. Fifteen local queer artists will be on hand, sharing items including zines, pins, candles, pottery, and more. Free activities will abound; set up a seed tape to get your spring garden started and make a bingo card of goals to hit. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Women’s Month Movie Marathon

Screenings include Wonder Woman 1984 (11 a.m.), Legally Blonde (1 p.m.), and Barbie (3 p.m.). 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Save Our Post Office

A panel of postal worker union leaders share insights into how we can work together to save our post office. RSVP here. 1-3 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Backyard Bassbox

Backyard Boombox does a full night of house, bass, future, and more. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Herons

Welcoming Back the Herons

Herons, cormorants, and egrets are heading back into town. With birdwatching, educational talks, and group walks to the river. Binoculars and cameras recommended. A few spotting scopes to aid viewing the birds will be provided. Reservations are requested for crowd control; sign up here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marshall Terrace Park, 2723 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Party Hmo No

Tunes. 8 p.m. HiSo Banquet Hall, 1079 Rice St., St. Paul.

Uptown Art Experience

Featuring interactive art installations, art contests, demonstrations, hands-on fun, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Seven Points Uptown, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Wrexham vs. Exeter City

Watch sports! 10 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Silk Paintings and Batiks”

Work by Jeanne Aaron, with jazz music from Phil Aaron and Dan Carpel. Vine Arts Center, Ivy Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hastings Food Truck Fest

3rd Annual Hastings Spring Food Truck Day

Featuring around a dozen food trucks. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm Hastings, 875 General Sieben Dr., Hastings.

Artist Talk: Michael Banning

The artist discusses his most recent exhibition, “Window Light.” 3-4:30 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Unlimited Uptown Maker's Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Unlimited Arts, Apparel & Accessories, 1936 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Wild Vntg Mrkt

Shop 50+ dealers, local makers, and bakers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir E., Fridley.

Jake Stow

6-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Ave. N. #105, Brooklyn Park.

Hats, Horses, & High Tea

Hats, Horses, & High Tea

Are you looking for a fancy hat for an upcoming Kentucky Derby party or Easter service? Look no further, this fancy hat and fascinator sale with local milliners has your back. Noon to 4 p.m. Scarborough Fair, 1583 Hamline Ave. N., Falcon Heights.

Minecraft Movie Pop-Up

With gaming stations, life-sized Minecraft creations, giveaways, and craft and activity stations. Noon to 3 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Sycamore Gap

Tunes. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Joyce Lyon

SUNDAY

Artist Talk: Joyce Lyon

The artist discusses her most recent show, “To The River.” 2-3 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City FC (FA Cup)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Speed Riders

Punk 'n' roll. With Super Flasher, Lifestyle Shakes. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Napoleon Dynamite

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Johnny O’Brien

With Moustache Jim, Ghost of Sean Arthur Peterson. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Heat Dome

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.