Freeloader Friday: 61 Free Things To Do This Weekend

FRIDAY

GraveZig

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Troll Foot Frass

With the Tone Deaf Annies, Waar Party. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Greazy Gravy

With Sonny Earl. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Metaphysical: Portraits in Thread and Other Visions"

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Yep, it’s November 1. That means we’re in the holiday shopping season. Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

Metaphysical: Portraits in Thread and Other Visions

New embroidered works from Multicolores in Guatemala. 1-4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Dark Fatha Fest

A multi-day celebration of Bent Brewstillery’s whiskey barrel-aged stout. Festivities include whiskey flights, special beer releases, food trucks, Dark Fatha-infused menu items, and Star Wars-themed cocktails. 2-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 7 p.m. Sun. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Tony Sammis

Acoustic tunes. 6 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

MN Beer at 56 Brewing

MN Beer Day

Got a favorite brewpub? We bet they’re doing something for MN beer day. During the day folks will find these places offering special releases, happy hours, and more. A few participating places:

56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Burning Brothers Brewing, 594 Wheeler St. N., St. Paul.

Olympic Efforts

The Game is Not the Thing: Sport and the Moving Image

This film series explores the intersection of art and athleticism, challenging what it means to be a sports film. This weekend’s screening is Olympic Efforts, a series of short docs celebrating sports and sporting events like the Tour de France, Senegalese laamb wrestling, martial arts, and more. Wear a sports jersey to get in for free; find more info here. 7 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Boo’ Scootin Boogie Line Dancing Party

With Savannah Smith. 7-10 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Latin Luminos: A Calavera Celebration

Hosted by the Minnesota Latino Museum, this event includes linocut printing, mask-painting, and paper sculpture making. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America, North Atrium.

Bato Bato!

With Breck School Marimba Ensemble. 5:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bardic Troubadour

6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

"Cameron Patricia Downey: Super Deluxe"

SATURDAY

Super Deluxe

New work by Cameron Patricia Downey. 6- 8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis.

Customer Appreciation Night and Halloween Party

It’s no secret: We freaking love Da Horn. (Click here to revisit our profile of proprietor Doug Flicker, who’s something of a real-life The Bear.) The best dive bar in the deep south of Minneapolis is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a Halloween party. The Hamm’s Bear, that lovable hungover lug, will kick things off with photo-ops and giveaway goodies. Hamm’s tallboys will cost ya $3.50, “blood” wine’ll run $5, and wearing a “recognizable” costume gets you one free drink. Spooky trivia goes down from 6 to 7 p.m., there’ll be spooktacular hits playing all night, and “Booo-ya stew” will be flying out of the kitchen, witch-like. What a bar! Free. 4 p.m. Sat. (find more info here). Bull’s Horn, 4563 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

Nordic Village

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through December 22. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Samhain

Featuring Nina Luna, Superior Siren, and Emmy Woods and the Red Pine Ramblers. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Confucisaurus

With Uff-Da. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scott Zosel

6-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emily Hicks

Folk-pop. With Emily Haavik. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays through December 22. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Pumpkin Smash

Edina Pumpkin Smash & Bash

In the most boring-but-important, environmentally conscious sense, this third-annual Edina event is but a simple pumpkin composting drop off. Oh, but it’s so much more: It’s a chance to smush the heck outta that gourd before it heads to the great haunted hayride in the sky. It appears at least some of the pumpkins will be dropped from a great height, and guests are encouraged to “roll, bowl, and squish their squash for some extra slimy fun,” according to organizers. (The fine print: Only natural pumpkins with no paint, glitter, candle wax, or stickers can be accepted and composted, and please remove glow sticks, lights, or candles ahead of time.) There’ll be music and dancing, and you’re encouraged to wear your costume one last time. Reduce, reuse, recycle, and really give those pumpkins hell, everyone! Free. 10 a.m. to noon. Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Prospect Park Fall Market

Featuring an artisan market with carious wares, breakfast and lunch available for dine-in or to-go, a silent auction of food and art, and a baked goods sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Grave Tidings

Featuring local makers creating all kinds of things in the metal, goth, steampunk, and macabre oeuvres. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Cir., Maplewood.

Twin Cities Record Show

Albums, vinyl, memorabilia, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Día de Los Muertos

Featuring a collaborative exhibit from Centro Tyrone Guzman and artist Monica Vega, live music, arts 'n' crafts, and refreshments. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Día de Los Muertos

Featuring art workshops, puppet shows, folk performances, live music, a photobooth, and community altar. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

TMORA’s Holiday Shop Opening Day

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Frank Meuschke

Aesthetics of Melancholy

New work by Frank Meuschke. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Tabletop Market

Featuring 25 tables of gaming. Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Artist Talk and Demonstration: Painter Tom Maakestad

3 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Upper Midwest Flute Association’s Flute Marathon

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall of America.

Inland Seas

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Hot Club

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Corpse Reviver

SUNDAY

Standup Sundays

Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Plant Bingo Night 3

Win free houseplants! It’s free to play, but you must RSVP here. 5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Corpse Reviver

Season kickoff. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

13 Howell

With Tiny Traces. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Becker Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sammie Jean Cohen

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Featuring tailgate-style fun including special menus, tunes from GenerationNOW DJs, lawn games like Vikingschlagen and cornhole. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.