Freeloader Friday: 59 Free Things To Do This Weekend

FRIDAY

An exhibition of paintings and drawings by Duk Ju L. Kim, a Chicago-based artist who recently lost her home and gallery to a fire. 7 to 9 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Featuring a ribbon cutting, swag bags, live music, in-store promotions, and more. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mall of America, Level 2 West.

Check out the newly renovated storefront space and gallery from mixed media sculptor Layl McDill. 6-8 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

The irregularly open, multi-room vintage shop is up and running this weekend for three days. Noon to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Flamingos Divine Vintage, 3404 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Rich People Garage Sales

We may have taken some liberties with the title of this event, whose organizers prefer “South Lake Minnetonka Community Wide Garage Sales.” But you, the savvy city rat with a salary that doesn’t exceed $125,000, know what’s up: Blue-blood denizens of the metro’s toniest ‘hood unloading their glitzy wares at prices even the hoi polloi can afford. Just imagine the unwanted air fryers, Trek bikes, ‘80s speakers, dishware, and trousers that abound inside these McMansions—all at rock-bottom prices! So far 15 families have signed up, though expect more to be added today (registration ended at midnight). Free. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring 50+ vendors. Find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com/lyndale-market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

With Linus and Pink Tower. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage and handmade items. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

'Collect Call 5' at SooVAC

SATURDAY

In the fifth iteration of this series, over 37 art patrons share selections from their collections. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Local artists Bibi & Mija host this outdoor market with chalking, food, and tunes. A percentage of sales from each vendor will go towards Operation Olive Branch. Noon to 5 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Featuring 19 local artisans. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

Is the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden one of the most underutilized parks in Minneapolis? In a weird way, it kinda is! There's a popular attraction with an iconic art piece (hey there, Spoonbridge and Cherry) seated right next to another iconic institution (hey, Walker Art Center), so Minneapolis Parks & Rec don’t have to do much to get people to visit. But they’ve been working on making it more of a Minnehaha Falls-type situation, with plans to add a food stand and host more events. One example: This weekend’s art fair, brought to you by the folks at the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair. There will be over 150 creatives setting up shop and selling wares, from Mother’s Day-worthy gifts to shark-shaped bath bombs for the kids (or me). For the plant moms, a botanical market will pop up by the Cowles Conservatory, with terrarium making, plant sales, and plant-themed makers. Also crucially important: there will be food trucks, a food tent, and a beer and wine garden (yay to weekend day drinking). Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bloomington Eagles #3208, 9150 Old Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

North Loop Neighborhood Art Walk

Check out special art shows and receptions at Form + Content Gallery, Traffic Zone Center for Visual Arts, Art at 801, Gallery One TractorWorks, and Veronique Wantz. 6-9 p.m.

Open Studios at Traffic Zone Gallery

Check out 23 open studios. 5:30-9 p.m. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring your busted appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices, and more and chat with experts on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield.

56 Brewing Tunes 9

Things kick off with face painting and yard games, followed by a cornhole tourney, tattoo pop-up from Weird Ink Society, and live music. Will there be special beer releases? There will be. How about beer pong? That'll be happening, too. Food trucks Thai Thai Street Food, Amazing Momo, and Chunk Chunk Ice Cream will be handling the chow; dogs and kids are welcome. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Paintings and sculpture. 7-11 p.m. Dutch Bar, 2512 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Featuring art by two artists, plus music by Ryan Picone Quartet. 6-9 p.m. 801 Gallery, 801 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo regularly throws pop-ups for vinyl-craved crate diggers, and today that means taking over Minneapolis Cider Co.’s taproom. Organizers promise a “fresh and exciting mix” of albums from its rotating cast of sellers; the host’s in-house crepe creator, Breizh Crêperie, will be dishing up LP-shaped treats for hungry collectors. If you wanna make a whole day of it, we recommend helping this nice fella part with his vast collection of albums. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Golden Embers

New work by by Tara Costello. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Featuring over a dozen local artists, nonprofits, and businesses, plus plants, adoptable dogs, tarot readings, and vegan baked goods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1850, 1850 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Featuring sales, guest vendors, bubbly, pastries, and other fun all day. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyday Ejijii, 4501 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.

Featuring deals throughout the neighborhood shops, sidewalk sales, live music, free treats, kids’ fun, and giveaways. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aim for the corner of Selby Avenue at Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.

Shop vintage, ceramics, plants, and baked goods. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haus Theory, 2182 Third St., White Bear Lake.

Beer and shopping, a classic combo. Noon to 5 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Vintage vendors sell clothing and housewares, plus coffee, food vendors, and a pop-up photo booth round out the event. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Louis Park ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

With New Seven. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Country. With The Hilltop Pines, Redwing Blackbird. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mill City Summer Farmers’ Market

The market moves outdoors for the warmer season. Featuring local farmers, artisans, makers, and artists. More info at: millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mia

SUNDAY

Family Day: The Shape of Time

Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with art making and performances at Mia. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Featuring local markers, DJ tunes, and Books & Brews, a children's book fair. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Surly Brewing Co., 522 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Indoor maker’s market featuring a dozen local artists and vintage sellers, including clothes, paintings, vintage books, stickers, totes, and jewelry. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Featuring 20+ makers, an awkward family photo station, special menus, and a free Mom-osa for every mom (biological, chosen, honorary) while supplies last. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 12. St. Boniface Church, corner of University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Another farmers’ market returns this weekend! Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens’s Parking Lot, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

With Jeff Ray and Mike Dowling. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.