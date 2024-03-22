Freeloader Friday: 55 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Candida Gonzalez, 'Underwater'

FRIDAY

Blood Memory: Candida Gonzalez

How do you connect to your ancestors when you live thousands of miles away? In “Blood Memory,” south Minneapolis-raised artist Candida Gonzalez brings Puerto Rico to them via food, music, jewelry, and everyday objects. For this P-Func show, they’ve created six multimedia installations featuring collage, photography, and audio elements. Each section is dedicated to a different room of the home, including the kitchen and the bedroom, with participatory altars to help you invoke personal memories along the way. There’s an opening reception scheduled this week on Friday, March 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. (masks are required the first hour). Otherwise, you can check out the show during open hours Thursdays through Saturdays. Be sure to bring earbuds for your phone; this is an exhibition meant to be heard as well. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio 144, Minneapolis. Through April 13—Jessica Armbruster

Kao Kalia Yang, Pao Hua Her

We’ve got a double book-release party coming to us this week, and this one’s extra special because both authors are trailblazing local Hmong artists. Kao Kalia Yang’s memoirs, The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir and The Song Poet, take readers through one her family’s journey, from fleeing their war-torn home of Laos to killing time at a crowded Thai refugee camp before eventually making it to American and adjusting to a new life here. Her new book, Where Rivers Part, focuses on the experience from the perspective of her mother, Tswb. Meanwhile, Pao Hua Her also tells the stories of her elders, of immigration, and making a new home in the U.S. via photo series in My grandfather turned into a tiger… and other illusions. Hear both of them talk about their latest work tonight, with California-based Hmong poet Mai Der Vang in town to lead the dialog. Free. 6-8 p.m. Northrop Auditorium, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies, Martha Washington’s fever dreams are haunted by family, legacy, and broken promises. Free admission is first come, first served; guaranteed seating can be purchased via donation here. 7:30 p.m. Wed. through Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis. Through March 31

Ray Gun Youth, Ghost Kitchen, Malamiko

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays

Featuring performances by Aja Darrah, Sterling Banks, Amanda Grace, and Dani A’mor, hosted by Carnage The Executioner and DJ Piecemeal. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Erik Benson

Wintershape

Work by guest artist Erik Benson. 5-8 p.m. Denler Gallery, 3003 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Market Collective MN Makers’ Markets

Featuring games, beer, and 20+ local makers. 7-10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bunside Market

Vintage and handmade items. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Moonshine Prophets

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Marv & Kaat

Irish tunes. 7 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Swing Dance Night

Featuring a 30-minute dance lesson from TC Swing, followed by tunes and open dancing with Riverside Swing Band. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington® Bank Rotunda

Haupt Antiek Market: March Into Spring

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. This month is Easter-themed. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 W. 147th St., Apple Valley.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Flipside Dispensary and Music's Tess and Josh Fellman Jessica Armbruster

SATURDAY

Flipside Launch Party

The neighborhood weed and vinyl store hosts an official opening party with tunes from DJ Stash, flash tattoos with Mykko (RSVP and see designs here), product samplings, and giveaways. Read more about this shop here. Noon to 6 p.m. Flipside THC + CBD Dispensary and Music, 901 W. 36th St., Minneapolis.

Yacht Rock Afternoon with The Yachtsmen

3-6 p.m. Day Block Brewing Company, 1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

AxeBridge’s Third Anniversary Bash

Featuring food and drink specials all day, bottomless mimosas with DJ Shortscoff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., saber bottle opening, and music from Al Church from 7 to 9 p.m. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Bricksworth North Loop’s One-Year Anniversary

Featuring patio games at 6 p.m., karaoke at 9 p.m., and a dance party at 11 p.m., plus a mascot reveal, cake smash, prizes, finger painting, and a crowler shotgun race. BlackStack Brewing, 305 N. Fifth Ave., Minneapolis.

Weaving Water Workshop

This workshop series explores different aspects of fiber and indigo dye techniques while considering our relationships to water, especially the Mississippi. All ages and abilities are welcome; RSVP here. 10 a.m. to noon. Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave. (main building, room 230), Minneapolis.

Pintwood Derby

Walks folks race cars on a new track. Noon to 4 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN’s Spring Makers’ Markets

Featuring 8 local markers. 1-5 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Gallery Equus

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dreaming in Fiber

Fiber artist Sophie Sigel of Dreamscape Jungle gives a weaving demo in gallery #166. 6-8 p.m. Follow the Muse Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Gallery Equus’s 6th Anniversary Celebration

Gallery reception and party marks six years for this horse art-themed space. 5-9 p.m. Gallery Equus (Studio 222), Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Reinventing the Moon

Surreal landscape paintings by Darrell Hagan. 5-9 p.m. Gallery 427, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Spring in Q.arma

Featuring open studios, parties, demos, sales, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holi at MGM

2024 Holi: Festival of Colors

Presented in partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota, featuring food specials, local artists, music, hands-on fun, and Indian traditional, classical, folk, and Bollywood dances. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Spring Holiday Carnival

Featuring food, games, activities, and more. Noon to 2 p.m. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Late Night Comedy in the Ox Series

10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MN Artisan’s Market

Featuring baked goods, local artists, clothing, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Jeff Ray and the Stakes

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep

With Rank Strangers, Canyonero, and DJ Minnie Blanco. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dog Gamn

With Luddgang, Eat Lava. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Back Alley Experience

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beer Brulée

Get your beer poked over the bonfire every Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. through March 23. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Two levels of vintage, with coffee and DJ tunes. Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Giganticon

Lyn-Lake’s Odd Mart isn’t just a place to get bubble gum and T-shirts; its backroom features vintage items and makers’ work while the side room is all about comics. This Sunday, the latter fully takes over for Giganticon. Artist Zander Cannon will be celebrating the final installment of Kaijumax, a series about giant monsters set in space prison. Other local comic creators stopping by include Peter Wartman (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Madeline McGrane (The Accursed Vampire), and Lupi McGinty (Rick and Morty). Minnesota comic dealers will also be bringing you some deep cuts, rare finds, and indie publications for sale. $.25. Noon to 5 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Deep Care: The Radical Activists Who Provided Abortions, Defied the Law, and Fought to Keep Clinics Open

Author Angela Hume discusses her new book. 1 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Lord of the Rings Night

If we know one thing about hobbits, it’s that those hairy-footed lil fuckers love their ale. (And wine, and food, and a toke of the ol’ halfling’s leaf.) Tonight at Boom Island, you can celebrate all things Middle Earth at this Lord of the Rings get together. Enjoy Shire-like live folk music from Gus the Bardic Troubadour and Loreweavers, and dress up as your favorite hobbit/elf/dwarf/ent/orc for the costume contest at 6 p.m. They’ll also have a LOTR-themed market, trivia hosted by the podcasters behind Keep On Tolkien, and of course, beers worthy of a blowout like Bilbo’s 111th birthday. Presumably, it’ll come in pints. Free. Noon to 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka; more info here.—Em Cassel

OMNI Egg Hunt

Featuring two egg hunts for kids in the brewery (bring a bag or basket!), plus a pop-up market and a petting zoo with ducks, chicks, and bunnies. Noon to 4 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

A few pics from last year's Galleria Floral Experience.

Into the Deep Floral Experience

Bachman's fills the mall’s common areas with flowers and other green installations. This year’s event is underwater themed, including a giant octopus, 13-feet-tall jellyfish, and a massive oyster and pearl. March 24 through April 7. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

David Stoddard

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Fuzzy Math. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Singer Songwriter Rounds

With Mikey Marget, Megan Mahoney, Alicia Thao, CB., Theo Langason, and host Willow Waters. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.