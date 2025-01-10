Freeloader Friday: 52 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

'Utopia: Access Denied,' by Rocky Xóchihua, facilities

FRIDAY

“Artists at Work: The Mia Staff Art Show”

This show, which opened during Racket’s holiday break, features over 60 works of art from nearly every department at the museum. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bato! Bato!

African beats from high school students. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. Featuring meats from Northern Fire Grilling & BBQ Supply in Minnetonka. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Deadly Cyclamates and Institutional Green

Rock ‘n’ roll. 7 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Speed Riders

Speed Riders (Release Show), Sparrowhawk, Sick Eagle

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bryan Odeen

Singer/songwriter tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Topiary Blush

With Thomas Richey, Maje Adams. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bambi Alexandra Band with The Suicide Horns

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Jazz Guitar Duo

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

"Beyond the Binary"

Closing Reception: “Beyond the Binary”

Intimate portraits celebrating and exploring identity, perceptions, and beauty. 6-8 p.m. Umbra Arts LLC, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Aranya and Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Loring Mitchell, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Richard Fleischman

“Magnolia Plantation and Gardens: A Narrative Landscape”

Photographer Richard Fleischman shares 12 prints examining the noted Charleston plantation’s slave quarters while considering the enslaved peoples’ relationship with their landscape. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through March 17. Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley.

Vikings Purple Friday Fan Rally

With appearances by Vikings cheerleaders and the SKOL Line, a Q&A with retired hall of fame Vikings players, a chance to play KFAN Power Trip’s Initials Game, giveaways, and more. 5-6:30 p.m. Mall of America – Rotunda.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

This weekend at 331. Superfloor

SATURDAY

Rank Strangers, The Bury ‘Em Deep, Superfloor

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cave Canary

With Monica Livorsi. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

David Lopez & Friends

Hip hop and other tunes. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lisa Truax.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Bucolic Topographies”

Abstract, wall-based ceramic pieces by Lisa Truax. Kolman & Reeb Gallery (Studio 395), Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson Street NE, Minneapolis.

January Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore 6 floors of art. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians Jam

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Global Jazz Trio

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Doug Collins & The Receptionists

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Angel Hawari

Angel Hawari and Danielle Marie Pebbles Art Show

5-8 p.m. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Star Wars: A New Year

Featuring the Return of the Mos Icee Cantina, free sno-cones, Star Wars character photo ops, music, and a costume contest. 5:50-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Lolo’s Ghost, Trailer Trash

Rock. 21+. 7 p.m. Tuttles Eat Bowl Play, 107 Shady Oaks Rd., Hopkins.

Manchester City vs Salford (FA Cup)

11:45 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Plymouth Library

Used Book Sale

Score cheap readin’ with $5 bags of books the final hour. Proceeds benefit Plymouth Library. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Uncle Muskrat

Bluegrass. 5-7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Disco Speed Bingo

Yep, it’s free to play. Hosted by Garner. 7-9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

An American Outpost: The Minnesota Art Scene, 1840-1989

This new book from Katherine Goertz's follows the history of professional art in Minnesota. 6-9 p.m. Holland Arts, east building, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mend-It Clinic

Reuse MN hosts this event with folks who can help you and give tips on how to mend, hem, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old School by Steeple People, 1901 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

David Malcolm Scott, 'Red Ropes'

Field Notes

New abstract works by David Malcolm Scott. 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Book Fair For Adults

As a wide-eyed grade schooler, you were never more powerful than on the days each year when you padded down the halls to the library, crossed the carpeted floors, and stepped into the magical, temporary world of the Scholastic Book Fair. The newest Animorphs books! The latest installment of Captain Underpants! We were so happy; we were so free. Will this book fair for adults recapture that same sense of wonder and joy? Unclear—but there will be beer. Plus, you’ll get to shop selections from excellent local booksellers like Tropes & Trifles, Once Upon a Crime, and Black Garnet Books, and there will be bookish crafters like The Geek Boutique and Pew Pew Printing. And, theoretically, you won’t have to ask your parents for money. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.— Em Cassel

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fat tire races this weekend. Josh Gorton

SUNDAY

Loppet Winter Festival

This event used to be a weekend-long gig, but its popularity has grown so much over the years that it has extended to three weekends. First up on January 12 is the Low-Pet/Law-Pet Challenge (it’s not a pet thing; it’s a play on loppet pronunciations), featuring fat bike and XC ski races. Next month is the big one, the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, where winter sports lovers of all ages and skill levels can sign up for a race at Theodore Wirth Park on February 1-2; events include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, bike riding, and skijoring (skiing, but with dogs!). The following week is the Luminary Loppet, where Lake of the Isles turns into a magical trail featuring fire and ice installations, stops with hot drinks, and performances, ending with a party boasting fire pits, food trucks, beer, and music. For a complete list of events or to sign up, visit loppet.org/events/festival. January 12, February 1-2, 8—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Market

Featuring seasonal product and local treats from the Northeast Farmers’ Market gang. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

The local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities returns after the holiday season. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Snow Daze

Backyard Boombox hosts DJ sets from headliner Lefti, plus Pross, Lucky the Unfortunate, Pearlescent, Savage Mogul, and others. 4-7 p.m. StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue, 650 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Winter Free Admission Days

A trip to a museum can be a joy, but if you’re bringing the entire fam, those admission tickets can really add up. (A family of four could easily end up spending $50+ at any museum in town—and that’s before you visit the gift shop.) This Saturday, however, you can hit up all kinds of cool places managed by the Minnesota Historical Society without dropping a penny. In town, that includes the Oliver Kelley Farm, the History Center, Mill City Museum, Fort Snelling, and the James J. Hill House. If you’re up for a little road trip, places like the Split Rock Lighthouse, the Mille Lacs Indian Museum, and the Jeffers Petroglyphs site are also free. Most of these locations normally cost $8 to $12 to get in, so this is a great opp to enjoy some culture without blowing your weekend budget apart. For a list of participating locations, and to RSVP (it’s appreciated, but not required), visit MNHS’ event page here.—Jessica Armbruster

Nancy Lo of Fix-It Clinics Sean Ericson

Fix-It Clinic

Perhaps one of your 2025 resolutions was to reduce, reuse, recycle, and repair? Well then, this is your lucky day! At these free, monthly clinics, all you have to do is bring your busted household items, and a team of volunteers will help you troubleshoot and fix your stuff. We’re not just talking about electronics, though you certainly can bring those, but also small appliances, clean clothing, mobile devices, and more. Let’s keep those fixable items outta the trash! (If you can’t make it this week, clinics are held the second Saturday of most months.) Free. Noon to 4 p.m. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Pearl Parkway

Folks, rock, blues, and more. With The Rumor. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Slapdash Bluegrass Band

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mammoth Moth

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Oceanographer

Folksy dream pop. With Damn Phibian, Sunnbather. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dayfunk

House tunes. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

The Eclectics

Bluegrass. 3-6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.