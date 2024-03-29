Freeloader Friday: 52 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Sleeping Jesus, Blue County Pistol, Sine Iris

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Little Fevers

With Just Geoff, Loud Sun. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chris Holm

Country blues. 7-9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vinyl Friday in the B-Side Lounge: BYOV (Bring Your Own Vinyl)

7-10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Marc Bailey

Original tunes and cover songs. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ART Dept.

6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

See the Other Jeannie Retelle at the 'Fairly Dusted Drag Show' at Fair State this weekend. The Other Jeannie Retelle

Fairly Dusted Drag Show

With performances by Rosie Bottoms, Andre 1000, London Darkhorse Escada, Keke Boudreaux, and our host The Other Jeannie Retelle. 21+. 8 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies, Martha Washington’s fever dreams are haunted by family, legacy, and broken promises. Free admission is first come, first served; guaranteed seating can be purchased via donation here. 7:30 p.m. Wed. through Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis. Through March 31

Bunside Market

Vintage and handmade items. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Say "hey" to the herons this weekend. Mississippi Park Connection

SATURDAY

Welcome Back the Herons 2024

Caw, caw, caw! That’s how you say welcome back (or, really, anything at all) to a great blue heron, though we don’t encourage you to spook ‘em with loud noises at this annual birdwatching celebration. Each spring, a flock returns to their rookery along the Mississippi River in northeast Minneapolis as our townsfolk watch on via binoculars and cameras. You better believe a park ranger will be on hand to document the majestic birds’ journey, in addition to the general sense of community one feels craning their necks together toward a riverbank spectacle. Parking is limited; registration is encouraged. Caw! Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marshall Terrace Park, 2740 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Unruly Outdoor Gear Exchange

We love the great outdoors. Camping, hiking, biking, canoeing—all of those -ings are a lot of fun, right? And, unfortunately, they can also result in a lot of gear to piling up in your basement/garage/overstuffed closets. Here’s another couple of -ings for ya: Spring cleaning! Do a little bit of that before the weekend hits, and bring the outdoor gear you no longer use to 56 Brewing for a gear exchange facilitated by Unruly Women. The boots that no longer fit, the camp stove you stopped using years ago, the trekking poles collecting dust… go trade ‘em for something you might actually use! Free. Noon to 3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3054 NE Randolph St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

No. 12 Vintage Market

Hosted by vintage seller Mudwash Vintage, this afternoon will feature around 10 vintage sellers. Noon to 6 p.m. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

HEYARLO

Instrumental indie-jazz . 6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drag Rummage Sale

Shop items from local entertainers. 4-7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Spaghetti Monetti

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce

7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Spring Makers’ Market

Market Collective MN hosts 20 local makers. Noon to 5 p.m. BŪCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tiki Night in the Tundra

Is winter the new spring? Is spring the new winter? This winter we got open patios, unfrozen lakes, and (probably) another boom in the rabbit population. So far, spring has brought us heavy snow and some freezing rain. (Stay safe out there, bunnies!) This weekend, 11 Wells is celebrating with an ironic tiki party typically held during the winter months. They’ll have their patio open, heated, decorated, and cleared of any icy debris. The menu will be decidedly tropical, with special cocktails to take the edge off the slushy mess we’re living in, the Egg Roll Queen stopping by to serve up treats, and warm tunes provided by Hot Pastrami, Black Widows, and The Swongos. Free. 3-10 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kingsview

7-10pm. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Egg Hunt

Hosted by the Bloomington Optimists Club, with tunes from the Teddy Bear Band. 10 a.m. Normandale Lake Bandshell Park, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

Spring Vendor Market

Shop local makers. With an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

South Asian Spring Bazaar

Featuring local businesses, Asian foods, and info on services. Noon to 5 p.m. Sewa - Asian Indian Family Wellness, 6645 James Ave. N., Brooklyn Center.

OMNI Egg Hunt

Rescheduled from last week due to weather. Featuring two egg hunts for kids in the brewery (bring a bag or basket!) and a pop-up market. Noon to 4 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Into the Deep Floral Experience Provided

Into the Deep Floral Experience

Bachman's fills the mall’s common areas with flowers and other green installations. This year’s event is underwater themed, including a giant octopus, 13-feet-tall jellyfish, and a massive oyster and pearl. March 24 through April 7. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina.

Say It Ain't Faux

Stripped down Weezer tunes. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

Antiques and vintage with Wild Things Antiques and Wild Vintage Collective. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

MN Artisan Market Twin Cities Pop-up Market

Featuring seven local makers. 1-6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Nathan Walker, IHaute Boys, Dogpile

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Thomas Sticha

With Luke LeBlanc, Devil Dodger. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Como Avenue Jug Band

Como Ave Jug Band

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Early Show

With The Haws, Waldo Corcoran Duo, James Eugene Russell, The Beavers. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Garden Street

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fruitcake’s Transgender Day of Visibility Makers’ Market L-R: Bibi & Mija, Lu's Bakes & Cakes, The B0ners

SUNDAY

Fruitcake’s Transgender Day of Visibility Makers’ Market

Featuring art, baked goods, candles, comics, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cult Cinema Sundays

Featuring two strange cult movies. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs Arsenal (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Slapdash

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Nato Coles

With Martin Devaney, Luc Parker. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

East Lake Jazz Workshop

Jazz, funk, and blues. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

