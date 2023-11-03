Freeloader Friday: 51 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Fred Abong

FRIDAY

Fred Abong (Throwing Muses)

WIth guests. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Art of Drag

Hosted by Larry Gaga and Rustina Phoenix-Nuttz with performances by Sher DeWealth, Pippin Panic, Blackberry, Esteé Rhettie, Alexandro Rox, Primordial Chaos, and Miss Honesty Jackson, plus guest vendor TIGERRS (Transgender, Intersex, Gender-Expansive Revolutionary Resources & Services). 7-10 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Artist Sander Kolodziej

Opening gallery reception with live music from John Forrest and the Model Citizens. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Lab’s Collective Fall Market

A holiday market featuring local businesses, food, and music. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Hennepin Made (Hennepin Made at Glass House), 553 Holden St., Minneapolis.

Olio Vendor Welcome Happy Hour

It’s a vintage party for this month’s guest vendors. With bubbly, NA drinks, live 3-minute portrait sessions with Harper Steinbach. The vendors: Mom & Pop Vintage, twigminn leather goods, and Cynical Fool art. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Roe Family Singers

The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary), pine & fire, Molly Brandt

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funky Little Shack: Pete Snell Quartet

7-10 p.m. Smack Shack Bloomington, 3801 Minnesota Dr., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Daniel Buettner, 'According To Winged Adidas, Heaven Kills Creativity'

SATURDAY

This Is What You Liked Before

New work by Daniel Buettner. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Día de Muertos

This weekend, La Doña is celebrating Día de Muertos with a variety of things to see and do. The fun actually begins on Friday, when work from local artist Luis Fitch will be on display with limited-edition prints for sale. Then on Saturday, there’s a Día de Muertos market with handmade arts and crafts, Mexican folk dance from Nuestra Lucha, and you can bring photos of your departed loved ones for La Doña’s community altar. Starting at 6 p.m., it’s a Día de Muertos dance party, with Tropical Zone Orchestra (salsa), Guarachas (cumbia), Vhaltta (rock), and DJ Angel. There’s also a calavera contest, face painting, beer releases… honestly, just get down there at some point Saturday, and there’ll be something cool going on. Free during the day; $10 in advance/$15 at the door for live music. Noon to 2 a.m.; 6 p.m. music. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis. Find the full rundown of the day’s events here; tickets are available here.—Em Cassel

Ferm Fest

Featuring a vendor market, demos on fermentation, and info. 2-6 p.m. Buch Hard Seltzer, NE 1121 Quincy St., Minneapolis.

The Roe Family Singers (20th Anniversary), Lucy Michelle

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show with Mother Banjo

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

EAR CANDY: VOL. 3

Electronic tunes. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Black Mariah Theater

With Time Room, Wish Wash. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

(Welcome to) The Desert of the Reel-to-Reel

A science fantasy exhibition where 12 artists explore analog technologies, machine anatomies, alternate timelines, historical fantasies, and more. 7-10 p.m. With live music by Lilac Fortress. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill and Datta Hartman

3-5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop albums, 45 RPM records, and music memorabilia from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Market Collective Maker’s Markets

Local Vendors and beer. 1-5 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Prospect Park United Methodist Church Fall Arts & Food Fest

Featuring an artisan sale, breakfast and lunch available for dine in or to-go, fresh, homemade baked goods for purchase. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 E. Orlin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Tabletop Market

Meet and shop from local board game makers. Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Diwali at Midtown

Diwali: Festival of Lights at Midtown Global Market

The Hindu Society of Minnesota presents an afternoon of dancing, live music, and a fashion show. Noon until 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake S., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Planty Queens and Plantytude Plant Swap

Noon to 2 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs. Bournemouth (PL)

10 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Beauty from Ashes

Join Kelly Frankenberg and Barbara Bridges for the latest exhibition in Nikki McComb’s Art is My Weapon project, where artists make pieces using gun parts from a Minneapolis gun buy-back program. 3-6 p.m. 9 Mile Gallery, 7777 Washington Ave. A, Edina.

Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Funky Little Shack: The Riffin’ Trio

7-10 p.m. Smack Shack Bloomington, 3801 Minnesota Dr., Minneapolis.

RHX

Cover tunes, from AC/DC to Led Zeppelin. 7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Field and Festival Holiday Market

Farmers Markets

Field and Festival Holiday Market

Another Minneapolis Craft Market jam, with local farmers, foodies, and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 17. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 9 a.m. to noon Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 30, plus Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2 and 16, and Apr. 6, 13, 20, 27, and 28. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Bachman's Winter Farmers Markets

This indoor market includes seasonal goods, music, and food. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Apple Valley, 7955 150th St. W., Apple Valley; Bachman's Eden Prairie, 770 Prairie Center Dr., Eden Prairie.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Friends Lecture at Mia

SUNDAY

Reflections on Reality

Art collectors Gabe and Yvonne Weisberg discuss their collection, which focuses on Belgian and French Realists (1830-1930). Get your free tickets here bit.ly/3s4ZoQN. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ghost Notes Fall Music Block Party

A beer-free brewery? That’s the idea today at Bauhaus, where mental health nonprofit Dissonance will host a block party that promises “a hangover-free guarantee.” There’ll be NA beer and cocktails, of course, as well as a stacked lineup of local musicians: Surge & the Swell, the debut of Favourite Girl, hip-hop standout MaLLy, and reliably great rockers Rogue Valley. (Ambient artist Jason Chaffee will offer sensory breathers in a designated “calm zone.”) Click here to read Dissonance discussing the importance of sober events with a couple of Bauhaus bros, and revisit our boozeless colleague Keith writing long on different approaches to sobriety here. Free. 1-6:30 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; find more here.—Jay Boller

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Yep, yet another event by Minneapolis Craft Market. With two floors of shopping and music. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 2nd St SE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Synthwave Meetup

2-5 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tiny Daggers

With Luddgang, Les Deux Magots. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Toolbox Collective Makers’ Market

Featuring a dozen vendors, including Cool Trash. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

It’s an indoor market with eats and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Mar. 3, Apr. 14. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis