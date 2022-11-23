Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

WEDNESDAY

Nights with Tim

DJ tunes. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Festival of Trees

Walk through a winter wonderland of 80 holiday trees decorated by various local businesses and organizations. Through January 4 at Mall of America.

KFAI House Party Presents

With Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tramps Like Us

9:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

THURSDAY

DJ Overdrive’s Dark Meat

Post feast industrial tunes. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Front, 15 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Credit: Dusty Hoskovec Photography Holidazzle

FRIDAY

Holidazzle

This ongoing holiday fest features local foods, a beer garden, shopping, entertainment, Santa visits, rides, Saturday-night fireworks, the Holidazzle Yeti interactive art installation, performances, dog-friendly fun, and more. 5-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through December 18. Find the complete schedule here. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Scott Zosel

6-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

8th Annual Leftovers Ride with the Joyful Riders Club

This 10-mile friendly-paced bike ride features a bonfire with a flaming table and friendship. 3 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

European Christmas Market

This indoor/outdoor market features hot drinks, entertainment, and local and international makers. Check out stpaulchristmasmarket.org for special events and hours. 4-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Escape from Black Friday

Featuring gift card deals and the tapping of Dark Fatha Brewer’s Reserve Banana Cream Pie. 2 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Matt & Laurel

A husband and wife acoustic duo. 7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Credit: Courtesy Mia View of Target Galleries with objects installed for the exhibition “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” at Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Black Friday at Mia

See “Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi” for free, enjoy free coffee and pastries in the lobby, and shop special deals at the museum store. Tickets are first come, first served and available on-site only. The rest of the galleries will open at 10. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Sparks, Francis Emil Johnson, Haute Boys

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Black Friday & Small Business Saturday at Midtown Global Market

Featuring food demos and samples from market chefs, a holiday selfie station, Frog Tree Farm pop-up with handmade wreaths, live music, Santa, and prizes. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gift mART

Featuring 50+ local artists and makers, including jewelry, ceramics, candles, bodycare, and more. There will be an opening reception on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the mART closing on December 17. Northern Suburban Center for the Arts, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

Credit: Linus

SATURDAY

Linus, M.A.Y., Paul Cerar

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Housegiving at Inbound BrewCo.

Featuring tunes, beer, and thankful vibes. 2-11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Saturday is Instrumental, Big Trouble

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Credit: Small Business Saturday at Milkweed Books

Holiday and Farmers’ Markets

Small Business Saturday Artist and Writer Mart

Featuring over 30 writers, artists, and makers plus shopping and other activities at MCBA and Milkweed Books. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Small Business Saturday Celebration

Visit Homespun Gifts and Decor, Tare Market, Studio Emme, Atuvava Bakery, Curly Girl Boutique, and Key West Bistro for prizes, holiday carolers, holiday wreaths, gift shopping, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 38th Street and 28th Avenue, Minneapolis.

NE Neighborhood Makers Market & Bar Hop

Shop from 48 makers while drinking at Indeed Brewing Co. (711 NE 15th Ave.), 612 Brew (945 Broadway St. NE), Tattersall Distilling (1620 NE Central Ave.).

DANKSGIVING ‘Hook Holiday Bazaar’

THCMinnesota and Yummi.Life host a day of local THC-themed crafts, products, and artisans of all types. 2-8 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Maker’s Market

With beer plus crochet, bags, glassware, ceramics, leather purses, and Yule bottle gift boxes. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Holiday Saturdays at the Northrup King Building

Featuring open studios, special sales, receptions, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 10; noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Keg & Case Holiday Market

This weekend market boasts 20 local artisans, as well as a tree farm. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through December 23. Keg & Case, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

The Vintage Village

Featuring an ever-changing lineup of vintage seller and makers every weekend throughout the holiday season. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through December 18. 50th & France, Edina.

Credit: Pup Popup at Holidazzle

SUNDAY

Pup Popup Market Series at Holidazzle 2022

Yep, this is a dog-focused popup market taking place each Sunday of Holidazzle inside the heated Fulton Beer tent. Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through December 18. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Heat Dome

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Night

Music, poetry, comedy, whatever is welcome. Sign up at 4:30 p.m. The Cave at Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market – Extended Season

Featuring live music and a selection of local products through Nov. 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.