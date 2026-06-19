Freeloader Friday: 180 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Stay in touch Sign up for the Freeloader Friday newsletter Email Sign Up

Juneteenth Slow Roll

FRIDAY

Juneteenth Slow Roll: Black to the Future

Join Anthony Taylor, founder of Slow Roll Twin Cities and Melanin in Motion, on a friendly ride touring historic areas of Black business in south Minneapolis, ending at Midtown Global Market. Bikes are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. 9:30 a.m. Venture Bikes & Coffee, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“The History of Black Collective Economics”

Five historical re-enactors discuss histories spanning 200 years in a panel talk format moderated by Anthony Taylor. Noon. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

As a South Sider myself, I gotta say, it rules over here. And this Juneteenth street party is a great way to appreciate it while celebrating Black joy, resilience, and history. Over by Hook and Ladder you’ll find three different music stages hosting local acts all day long, wellness activities and resources will be offered outside of Solcana, and TPT will be hosting film screenings and storytelling sessions at Moon Palace Books. In the beer garden you’ll find brews and jump roping with Rondo Double Dutch for the kiddos, and there will be areas dedicated to local vendors and artists. Participate in a community mural creation and hit up 27th Avenue for food truck eats. Need a ride? Check out soulofthesouthside.com for your free Metro Transit pass and more event info. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Corner of Minnehaha Avenue and East Lake Street, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Ron Brown

“BLACKNIFICENT Vol. 3”

A solo exhibition and 20-year retrospective by Ron Brown with sections dedicated to the living, hip-hop music and culture, and dialogues between ancient history and Afrofuturism. 5–9 p.m. ArT at 967 Payne, 967 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Juneteenth Bash Drag Show

Presented by The Other Productions. Bring dollar bills. With DeCrème, Splash, Zaya D. Cassadine, Béau Dazzle, and Cyra Doll. 8–10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Edina Juneteenth

Featuring a kids’ DJ dance party, area politicians, local organizations and resources, and entertainment on the mainstage including KOMJ-FM’s Chantel Sings, spoken word from Joe Davis of the Roho Collective, and African-rooted dances. Noon to 4 p.m. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina.

Maple Grove Juneteenth

With a vendor fair, food trucks, kids’ activities, and entertainment on the stage. 5–9 p.m. Town Green, 7991 Main St. N., Maple Grove.

Pryes

Pryes Block Party

Summer fun? Live music?? Cold beer??? Yes, the proposition of this two-day block party at Pryes is simple and effective. The taproom and patio are free and open to the public all weekend long, but you can access the concert in the Pryes side lot—with Soul Asylum headlining Friday and Gear Daddies on Saturday—with a ticket. You’ll find free live music at the patio pre-party each day, where there’s a market with merch and family-friendly activities. Free; $40.50–$84 concert admission; $70 two-day GA passes. 5–10 p.m. Fri.; 3–10 p.m. Sat. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel

GLOW: A Pride Dance Party

DJ tunes all night y’all. 7–11 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Brotherhood Of Birds

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Two Phils and a Bill

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

New Feral Cats

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holy Hannah!

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Alligations

R&B. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Kinda Fonda Wanda

Rock. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Trench Size Trio

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

TC Jazz Fest Photo provided

Twin Cities Jazz Fest

Last year, I spared the Jazz Fest (and Racket readers) my terrible “free jazz” joke, and you know what that means? It’s back for ‘26, suckers! Ahem. “Free jazz” is a style of music built upon adventurous improvisation that defies melodic and harmonic expectations, and it’s not for everyone. But when it comes to the Twin Cities Jazz Fest, “free jazz” is just jazz that you don’t have to pay to hear—and that’s very much for everyone. Once more this summer Lowertown will be wholly engulfed in jazz for two whole days, and you‘ll be able to wander in and out of 18 area venues, gratis, just digging the sounds. As always, Mears Park remains the center of the action; headlining the main stage there are fusion stars the Yellowjackets and the JazzMN Orchestra with vocalist Michael Mayo. Don’t know much about jazz? Find out what you like—for free. Find times and more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Live Band Karaoke

7–10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

East Lake Jazz Workshop

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Yazzfest: Hunny Bear

With EFMI, Astronomy Town. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Friday Night Karaoke

7–11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Twin City Skaters at Rice Park Promo

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

NEighbors NE Garage Sale 2026

Find a map of locations and info here. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.–Sat.

“Button Mashers 3”

Featuring video-game art from over 40 artists. 5–11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Shelf Indulgence Book Pop-Up

Shop for summer reading from local bookstores. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Realm Tattoo Fest

Meet tattooers from across the country. With merch, tattooing sessions, food, and beer. 3 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 11 a.m. to midnight Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Herbs in the Hood

A foraging plant walk. Meet at the Pavilion. Find more info and upcoming locations here. 7 p.m. Bde Maka Ska, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Emporium

Minneapolis Vintage Market hosts a 12-week pop-up retail shop through Sep. 4. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.–Sat. (closed July 4). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Tempest

Last year, Classical Actors Ensemble kept it light with the raunchy (for its time) comedy All’s Well That Ends Well. This year they’re going darker with The Tempest, one of Shakespeare’s final works. You might know it as the one that gave us the (unfortunately timely) banger, "Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” It’s one of the Bard’s more bonkers works, featuring a shipwreck (Shakespeare loved a shipwreck), a vengeful magician, an angry spirit creature, and a drunk butler and jester who team up with an enslaved islander in hopes of murdering their way to freedom (I know who I’m rooting for). This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. This week's schedule: Fri. 7 p.m. at Newell Park in St. Paul; Sat. 7 p.m. at Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis; Sun. 3 p.m. at Cedar Lake East Beach in Minneapolis. Find times and other locations here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

World Cup watching at Brit's. FB

World Cup on Lake Street

There are no matches in Minnesota, but the World Cup is here in many other ways. Screenings, parties, street fests, and pop-up plaza events abound, including this ongoing get-together held, fittingly, on a soccer field. You’ll be able to watch games daily on a big screen set up outdoor movie-style (note that games that go over 10 p.m. will be aired with the sound off—pesky noise ordinances!). Each day a beer garden will serve up brews from Arbeiter, while a mix of food trucks, educational installations, local media outlets, and music acts will be stopping by each day. Events start up at 11 a.m. on Fri. and 1 p.m. on Sat. (the beer garden runs 4—9 p.m. each night). El Nuevo Campo, 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find times and more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

USA vs. Australia

Free food and snacks available for all kids. RSVP here. 2 p.m. Roosevelt High School Media Center, 4029 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Watch the games on Brit’s grassy rooftop lawn daily through June 21. Find the full schedule here. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

World Cup Viewings

Drink $5 Classico beer here during the games. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

World Cup Watch Parties

Merlin’s is screening as many games as possible during open hours. Find more info on times here. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

World Cup Fever

See all the games here ‘til the end. Black Hart of Saint Paul, 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

World Cup Viewings

Oh yeah, they’re screening all the games here. Find the complete schedule online. Daily through June 27. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis,

World Cup Watch Parties

Yep, another brewery screening as many games as possible. Find the schedule here. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minnesota United’s World Cup Soccer Celebration

Watch all the World Cup games on the patio. Tickets are required; RSVP here. This weekend’s hours: noon to 10:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sun. Peavey Plaza, 1101 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Summer Plaza on Payne

Featuring lawn games, World Cup game viewings, pop-up markets, mural making, and other fun throughout the summer. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wed.–Sun. through August. 926 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

"Beyond Walls" Drone footage of artwork by Saype

“Beyond Walls”

Our parks have become some of the best places in the Twin Cities to see groundbreaking international artwork. Last year, St. Paul’s Raspberry Island hosted “Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island,” a show featuring 16 giant, multi-colored sculptures from Mexico City artists. This year, Boom Island in Minneapolis will become a large-scale art piece, as Franco-Swiss artist Saype will be painting intertwined hands directly on the grass along the riverfront. Since 2019, Saype has traveled to 22 different cities for his project, “Beyond Walls,” creating massive hands holding other massive hands in front of the pyramids in Cairo, the Eiffel Tower, near the Berlin Wall, and in the rubble of post-earthquake Istanbul. Minnesota’s resistance to Operation Metro Surge inspired him to come to the U.S. next. Finished last week, the piece is made to fade; depending on the weather you might have a week to a month to see it before it disappears. Free. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more details here. Now through ???—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Art-Making in the Garden

Weekly art activities for kids ages 4 and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Lawn Game Fridays

Learn how to play Kubb and Mölkky. 3–8 p.m. through Aug. Water Works Park, 425 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Thomasina Petrus

Tunes on the patio. With Finick. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Plaza at Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Friday Night Car Shows

Featuring classic cars, live music, food vendors, local businesses, farmers and makers market on select nights, and other special events through Sep. 18. 6–10 p.m. Seventh Avenue, downtown North St. Paul; find more info here.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through October 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

Grocery shop right by a giant waterfall. 4–8 p.m. Fri. through August 21 (no market July 3). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through November 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mpls Vintage Market at Stone Arch Bridge

SATURDAY

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Stone Arch Bridge Festival is the Voltron of summer fests. The head? Why, that’s the 200-plus artists who showcase and sell their work in the juried art exhibition. The torso? Well, that’s the culinary food market and the beer garden, which will keep you fed and buzzed. The arms are the two music stages which are loaded with local acts all day, and the legs are the classic car show featuring gorgeous cars and the vintage and vinyl market for folks who like to look for gold among the dust. Finally, the sword (why did a giant robot need a sword?) is the afterparty at Pryes Brewing, which features headliners Soul Asylum on Saturday and Gear Daddies on Sunday (see above for more details on that). Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Movement Werk: A Juneteenth Celebration

Minneapolis Poet Laureate Junauda Petrus hosts a live outdoor dance party, featuring sounds by DJ Dandara, alongside live poetry readings and collaborative "future-visioning" exercises. 3–7 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis.

Uptown Summer Solstice

This Uptown block party features spice sampling with Penzey’s, a reading of The Odyssey with Magers & Quinn, craft projects, a Pride party at Queermunity, and free hot dogs and frozen treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Corner of 31 Street and Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

Quiet Riot

This sensory-friendly Pride celebration includes a variety of workshops, talks, a sound bath session, podcast recording, tarot, friendly meetups, and more. Find the complete schedule here. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Purrride

You had us at “kitten snuggling booth.” Insight’s annual celebration-slash-charity party benefitting cats and the queers who love ‘em returns to the brewery this weekend with DJ sets from Medium Fidelity Radio, a themed market, and limited-edition merch. You can munch on food from Kham Fu Dee and suck down pints of Doe Eyes, a cherry saison Insight is re-releasing to benefit Twin Cities Pride. And yes: There will be a kitten snugglin’ booth that benefits Ruff Start Rescue. Free. 1–6 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Pride Family Fest

Featuring free mini family portrait sessions, a bedazzle bar, a mobile LGBTQ+ library bus, free face painting, a drag show, and a DJ dance party. 3–6 p.m. Graze Food Hall by Travail, 520 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis.

Summer Kickoff Pawty

Featuring food trucks, beer sampling, and a dog treat pop-up. 1–4 p.m. Saint Bark, 1145 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Pride Book Fair for Grown Ups

Local LGBTQ+ vendors, authors, and bookstores. Noon to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Party at The Pizza Factory

Celebrate one year in business with live music, lawn games, a craft show hosted by the Spellbound Moon Boutique, and prizes. 5–9 p.m. The Pizza Factory, 2137 Division St. N., North St. Paul.

TC Vintage on the North Loop Green Provided

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage folks hosts this traveling pop-up market. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Beer Yard Sale

Featuring merch and random items from around the warehouse and offices. 1–5 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Makers Market & Swap

Featuring flower-crown making and a gift swap (register for the gift swap here). 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Big Baddie Market

Back Pocket Vintage hosts this plus-size pop-up market with 20 or so vendors and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Backstory Coffee Roasters, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Juneteenth Vendor Fair

Shop Black-owned businesses, artists, and makers at this Black-owned bookseller. Also with a zine-making station. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Black Garnet Books, 1319 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Pride Makers Market

Bonus: $1 of every beer sold will go to the Aliveness Project. 1–6 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing, 2643 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Beer Choir

Beer Choir Twin Cities

5 p.m. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul.

Funk Lump & The Nugs

Blues, funk, and rock. With Chemistry Set, Forever 41. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trench Size Trio

Funky instrumentals. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Letters

With Hospital Property & the Dirty Pretty. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Nick Elstad

Americana. 7 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

Bobby Rethwish, Pool Culture, spaceport

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Haley E Rydell Trio

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Doug Collins

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Nathan Walker Band

With Dave Rave & the Governers, Lolo’s Ghost. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The K-Pop Summer Bash

WIth performances, card trading, and open dance challenges. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

The Drip

LNTO hosts this midday DJ dance party. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Càphin, 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Arts at the Q.arma Building.

Summer Table Open Studios

Check out the galleries then enjoy a friendly post-event potluck in the garden. Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Continuum: A Solo Show by Emily Walley”

An exploration of place and memory. 6–9 p.m. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Allen Abstract: Pride”

Also opening tonight in the Mark Roberts Gallery at Vine Arts. 6–9 p.m. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Celebration: Art by Nicholas Adsit Vander Loop”

Seven new abstract works. 8–11 p.m. Rudolph Torment Gallery, Thorp Building #1620-124, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Black & White,” “The Life of Color,” “Pauline Kruger Hamilton: The End of an Era”

Three photography shows open up tonight. 6–8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

Union Depot

International Yoga Day

Studio 9-to-5 hosts three free yoga sessions. With freebies, DJ tunes, and more. Find the schedule here. 9 a.m. to noon. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Fitness at the Green: Barre3

It’s a free workout. 10 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Yoga Reflect

Free yoga in the cemetery. Hosted by Yoga Sanctuary. Find more info here. 8 a.m. Sat. through June 27. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Yoga in the Park Saint Paul

Also with a sound bath. Donations accepted; sign up here. 10 a.m. Sat. through Sep. 5. Swede Hollow Park, 665 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Ballroom in the Park

Free dance lessons. Sign up here. 9:30 a.m. Wacouta Commons Park, 465 Wacouta St., St. Paul.

Parktacular Promo

Parktacular

Featuring a ton of different events, including a business expo, Grand Day Parade, the kid-friendly Kidtacular, city reps, food trucks, and an evening concert featuring Lipstick N Dynamite. Find more details here. Noon to 9 p.m. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

The Glass Poppy Outdoor Market

Shop vintage, makers, bakers, and plant people here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Glass Poppy, 10931 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine.

Pride Markets

Omni hosts a LGBTQ+ market at all three locations. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (3–6 p.m. at the Rosemount location). Omni Brewery and Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Omni Brewery and Taproom, 1495 Stieger Lake, Victoria. Omni Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Trivia Mafia: Toy Story Trivia Night

2 p.m. The Vine Room, 56 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Minnesota Inboard's Summer Surf Tour

Featuring expert-led wakesurfing lessons, boat demos, live music, and drink specials. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birch's on the Lake, 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake.

Dakota County Fix-It Clinics

​Bring something broken and learn how to fix it. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmington Library, 508 Third St., Farmington.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost Chairs”

This lecture by architectural historian Eric Vogel explores FLW’s impact on chair design in response to the current exhibition at Goldstein. 3 p.m.; 2 p.m. reception. Goldstein Museum of Design, 10 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

38th Street Market

Healthy food, fresh produce, and community growth. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Sat. through Oct. 3808 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. starting June 20. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. No market on July 8 or 11, September 19). 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through August; 8 a.m. to noon Sep. through October. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

The Birdcage

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mondo Queer Beach Party

Tigerrs is back with their summer beach series. Featuring snacks, community, games, chalk fun, and rainbows. Find more info here. Noon to 5 p.m. Other dates: July 19 and August 16. Lake Nokomis Little Beach, 5000 E. Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis.

Art in the Park

Mia hosts a variety of kid-friendly art projects at this summer pop-up event. 3–7 p.m. Elliot Park, 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis.

Local Love Market

Shop 40+ local vintage, makers, and more in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Death Cafe

Meet folks and chat about death. 5:30–7 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Records for Relief 2

MN Record Show hosts this sale of records, CDs, and cassettes priced $1–$3, plus vintage T-shirts. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Longfellow Neighborhood Relief Fund. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Family Fun Day

Twin Cities Pride hosts this get-together with a free community meal, crafts and games for kids, merch and yard signs, and Minnesota mascots. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Como Park East Pavilions, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul.

Clover and the Bee Promotional stll

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pat Donahue



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ghost Wagon

Alt-Americana. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Markets on Main Promo

Markets on Main



It’s back for a second year! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun. through mid-October. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Saddle Sores

Country. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

RetroFizz

Sixties pop. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Live Harness Racing

6 p.m. through Sep. 19. Find more info here. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bacon Fest

Featuring a special bacon-loaded menu, beers, and a special cocktail, plus live blues tunes in the beer garden from 1–3 p.m. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Trivia Mafia: Toy Story Trivia Night

5 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market Promo

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September (closed July 5 and September 6). Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., June 14 through October 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 21 through October. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

Find it right by the bandshell. 2–7 p.m. Sun. through August 23 (no market July 5). Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 25 (no market August 30). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.