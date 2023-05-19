Freeloader Friday: 135 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

UTE-FEST

FRIDAY

UTE-FEST: A Beer Garden Party

Featuring food trucks and tunes in the beer garden from singer/songwriter Eli Gardiner, rockers Harbor and Home. Noon to close. There’s also music on Saturday, but admission is $5 that day. Utepils Brewing Co., Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Pryes Art & Craft 2023

Featuring two days of all ages live music. Friday’s lineup starts at 6 p.m. and features South for Winter, Mark Mallman, and Megan Hamilton. Saturday’s lineup starts at 2:30 p.m. and includes Maudlin, Palms Psalm, Graveyard Club, Fastball, and Mikel Wright & The Wrongs. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Bike to Wherever Day Celebration

Meet out front of Union Depot around 4:30 p.m. for a 5 p.m. social-paced ride with stops at Boyd Park (Dayton and Virginia), Short Line Park (Summit and Syndicate), Prior and Summit, and ending at Lake Monster Brewing. 5 to 7 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

A Red Herring

Cahoot?! Physical Theatre presents this film noir-style tale of a private investigator who’s trying to crack a case in a land full of shadow creatures and puppets. Seats are first come, first served. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info, visit cahootphysicaltheatre.org/red-herring. Gremlin Theatre, Annex Building, 550 Vandalia St. #177, St. Paul.

2023 Neighborhood Garage Sale

With items for all ages plus food trucks on Friday. Check out the map for participating houses here. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Rum River Shores Development, 4301 Parkview Circle, Anoka.

Asian Street Food Night Market

Fearing a talent show, food, beer garden, live music, and more. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Aldrich Arena, 1850 Whitebear Ave., Maplewood.

Rummage Sale

Shop for antiques, clothes, home goods, and more, plus sloppy Joes and other treats for purchase. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Handsome Midnight

Handsome Midnight, Chud Broden

Acoustic. 6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

DJ Izzie P

10 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Live at Lunds & Byerlys

Yes, there will be tunes on the second floor. 6-9 p.m. Lunds & Byerlys Highland Bridge, 2170 Ford Parkway, St. Paul.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Art in the California Building

Art-A-Whirl:

Guys, there is a lot more stuff that I probably didn’t find, but I tried my best. You can find more info at AAW online, and the general hours for most happenings are 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Art-A-Whirl at the California Building

California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Eli Balbach Artwork: Art-A-Whirl Showing

A pop-up art and garage music show featuring Northwoods-inspired art and jams. 2-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 1426 NE Second St., Minneapolis.

The Liquid Zoo 2023 at Art-A-Whirl

Featuring food from Brasa, Parlour Bar and Animales, vintage shopping with Minneapolis Vintage Market, and, on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., the Made By Hands Art & Crafts Extra-Vaganza. Friday features tunes from Viva Knievel, the Color Pharmacy, and Uncle Muskrat (starting at 5:30 p.m.) and that Saturday’s lineup is Early Eyes, Solid Gold, Mae Simpson, McNasty Brass Band, Birdroom, Obi Original, and General B and the Whiz (starting at noon). Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Sociable

Friday’s happenings include a craft market from 3-8 p.m., plus live music from 6-9 p.m. with Kaat, Holm & Tanz, Rhino Shrine, and the Real Chuck NORAD. Saturday’s craft market runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the music from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. includes Machinery Hill, Tyler Haag, Trevor & Mary, the Common Practice, Rare Plant Summer Camp, Manias, the Silent Treatment, Collapsing Stars, and Eleganza. And on Sunday the craft market runs from noon to 5 p.m., with live music from She’s Burgers (read more about this rad girl group here) and other young artists starting up at noon. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl @ Thorp

Visit Dashfire's Elusive Botanical Bar or Tattersall Distilling for a crafty cocktail, visit a wide variety of NEMAA guest artists hosted by Mercury Mosaics and Dashfire, and tour the many private artists’ studios and galleries. Thorpe Building, 1618 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

6 Year Anniversary & Art-A-Whirl Party

New beer releases include a Birthday Cake Milkshake IPA, a Cinnamon Bun Russian Imperial Stout, Who Runs the World Mango Wheat, plus food trucks. Down in the Valley will provide tunes Friday through Sunday, and over 20 artists will showcase their work. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at St. Clement's Church

With over a dozen artists exhibiting and selling their art in the basement of the church, Chef Lucas food truck in the parking lot, kids’ activities, church tours, and snacks, wine, and beer. St. Clement's Church, 901 24th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Studio Q

Shop from over 24 makers during AAW hours. Studio Q, 1310 Quincy St. NE,Studio #1, Minneapolis.

MNAA Native Arts Market at Art-A-Whirl

Enjoy Native art vendors, face painting, and a special Saturday hoop dancing performance at 6 p.m. Northrup King Building, Studio 332, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at 2010 Artblok

Shop 30+ artists and makers in the former General Mills food laboratories home. Neza Tacos food truck will be onsite and Bumbling Fools Mead will have their tasting room open. Also: Free parking!!!! Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.

Side Two

Grunge, Brit pop, country, and rock tunes. 5 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at 331

Friday’s music includes Bands On Vans and Butter Boys outside at 8 p.m., plus DJ sill Phresh and Fistful of Datas inside starting at 6 p.m. Saturday is Bands On Vans, Super Flasher and Wish Wash outside starting at 6 p.m., plus DJ sill Phresh and 120 Minutes Band inside starting at 6 p.m. Sunday Mike Munson, Paul Bergen & Mikkel at 2 p.m. and Tramps Like Us at 8 p.m. 21+. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl

Art-A-Whirl at Casket Arts

Explore all three buildings. The music lineup on the 4th floor lobby: Boots & Needles, Show Pony, Sound Token (Doug Otto & Chris Grey) starting at 6 p.m. Friday; Joel Shapira, Patrick Adkins and Toivo Hananigan, Maja Radovanlija, Will Gannon starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Another highlight: SuperCharged Printmakers Exhibition will feature vintage concert tees, art, prints, paintings, and photographs for sale, plus music from Kinda Fonda Wanda and Vibro Champs at 5 p.m. on Friday. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-a-Whirl at Solar Arts

Featuring the Whirlygig music show on the first floor at Indeed Brewing Co., 40+ artists on the second plus live music, a huge art market hosted by Mintahoe on the third floor. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Earl-A-Whirl at Art-A-Whirl

Featuring food, drink, music, art, and a makers’ market hosted by Juniper Lou Markets Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Holland Arts East/West

Featuring 25 artists. 607 & 639 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Whirlygig

Featuring NUR-D, Mayyadda, Honeybutter on Friday; LA Buckner + Big Homie, Joe Rainey, Papa Mbye, Denim Matriarch, Room3, Radiochurch, Creeping Charlie, and Mik Cool Saturday; and Turn Turn Turn, the Foxgloves, Cornbread Harris, Dani Erin, the Gemstones, and Divas of the Midwest: A Drag Review on Sunday. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl @ the Q.arma Building

Art and live music! Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Outdoor Punk Rock @AAW

Outdoor Punk Rock @ Art-a-Whirl

With fire dancing from Northern Fire Dynamic, food trucks, indoor/outdoor art sculptures, live music from the Staboteurs after sunset. 8 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Whirl'd Bazaar

Vendors inside and out, including Feminist Book Club. Jackson Flats Artspace, 901 18th 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Party at the Edge of the Whirl

It’s an artist/makers’ market in a liquor store! Ombibulous, 949 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Northrup King Building at Art-A-Whirl

Featuring over 400 artists and guests across four floors, including food trucks, live art demonstrations, and artist talks. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Briar at Art-A-Whirl

Storytelling and music on the patio. 5:30 p.m. The Briar, 1231 Washington St. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingsview

8 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

SATURDAY

Twin Cities Record Show

With over 20 tables of music goodness. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

A Grand Makers Market

Featuring 45+ makers. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 867-870 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Waiting For Gary

21+. 7 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

DJ Vaughn Solo

21+. 10 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Marc Heu Patisserie Paris Grand Opening

Featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet and greet, live music, sampling, a cake demonstration, and more. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 156 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market

Find antiques, household items, furniture, garden art, clothing, tools, sports, jewelry, collectibles, vintage, food, arts and crafts, local fresh produce, and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays May 20-21, June 24-25, July 22-23, August 26-27, and September 23-24. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Lake Elmo.

Bright Prospects Co-op Preschool Garage Sale

Shop kids’ clothes, books, and toys; home decor; outdoor play gear; and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3029 29th Ave., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Master Gardener Volunteer Annual Plant Sale

Hennepin County Master Gardener Volunteer Annual Plant Sale

Shop over 17,000 plants!! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hopkins Pavilion, 11000 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins.

Native Plant Market & Garden Tool Swap

Pre-order at burnsvillemn.gov/1809. 9 a.m. to noon. Government Center Parking Lot, 100 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville.

Fraser Festival

This sensory-friendly fest focuses on supporting and engaging the body’s senses through games, fun activities, snacks, and giveaways including face painting, bubbles, therapy animals, silent disco, carnival games, and performances. Register for this free event at fraser.org/events/fraser-festival. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

31st Annual Solar Boat Regatta

31st Annual Solar Boat Regatta

Student teams from across Minnesota race their solar boats in speed, slalom, and endurance races. Watch from the beach. To learn more, visit mnrenewables.org/solar-boat-regatta. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riley Lake Park, 9180 Riley Lake Rd., Eden Prairie.

Maifest & Spring Market

Featuring beer, a vendor market from 1-6 p.m., food truck the Rolling Smoke, and tunes from Brian Jameson at 6 p.m. Noon to 11 p.m. Alloy Brewing Company, 2700 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.

Spring Is Here! Makers’ Market

Shop from local makers, vendors, and artists. This month’s installment showcases AAPI artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Suite 1, Roseville.

Joyce Weinstein: Country Fields

Paintings. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Shadow Aspect, Poetic Storyelling

Two photographic gallery shows featuring juried art. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dog Days with Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs. 2-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Tammy Ortegon

Tammy Ortegon: 30 Years Reflect Back/30 Years Inspired Forward

Artwork spanning decades. 2-8 p.m. ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Sparrowhawk, Trash Catties, Blood Driver

8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Two Peace Suite

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Kingsview

Kingsview

7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Up-Down Prom

Featuring prom decor, prom movies, and other fun. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Garage Sales

As I said last week: Garage sales rock. Sadly, last week’s megasale in Lyndale was pretty wet and rainy. But when the weather warms up, you can find a neighborhood event pretty much any weekend. This Saturday, residents of the toniest ‘hood in town, Linden Hills, are preparing to unload their gilded knick-knacks and we, the hoi polloi, can hoover ‘em up at neighborly rates. Billed as “one of the city's largest neighborhood-wide garage sales,” Saturday’s event is best navigated by participating garage/yard map, which you can pick up at area businesses. Free. 8 a.m.- to 3 p.m.; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Crush-A-Whirl!!!!!

More Art-A-Whirl!

Crush-A-Whirl

Featuring an art show, entertainment for kids, a car crush, live music, food, beer, cocktails, tarot readings, plant sale, live spray painting, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls at Art-A-Whirl

Featuring art and vendors, tarot readings, a food truck, and drinks. 2-7 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Hydration Station

Quench your thirst with ice water, homemade organic lemonade, and a non-alcoholic seltzer from Sociable Cider Werks. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lighthouse ArtSpace, 1515 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gnarled by Nature Art-A-Whirl 2023

Saturday and Sunday. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Sunshine

Shop from local pet businesses and artists. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine, 339 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

All Together Now! Eastside Food Co-op During Art-A-Whirl

Featuring over a dozen local artists, live music (Butter Boys, Roe Family Singers, All Tomorrow’s Petty, Ozone Creations, and Monica LaPlante), community orgs, food, and fun for kids. Noon to 6 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl HOWL

Featuring art for sale, poetry and storytelling, and live music. Noon to 5 p.m. Bella Luna Studios at the Wolf House MPLS, 3359 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Silverteens and Lisa Michelle Anderson at Art-A-Whirl

5-7 p.m. Elias Metal Studio, 1129 Van Buren St NE, Minneapolis.

May Makers Market

This weekend series through May features different pop-up artists each day, sales, plant tips, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PlantyQueens, 2807 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Fulton Farmers Market

Hosted by the Neighborhood Roots. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lake Harriet United Methodist Church, 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis.

NE Farmers Market

Through October 14. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Downtown Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers’ Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Egg Roll Fest

SUNDAY

Egg Roll Fest

Featuring 25+ food trucks serving rolls and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Co, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers Market

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. MLK Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs Chelsea (PL)

10 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

No Words: a Literary, Comedy, and Variety Open Mic Night

Writers, comedians, musicians, magicians, and all other types of performers are welcome. Sign up at 5 p.m.; show at 5:30 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Story Time

11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

MN Toy Posse Swap Meet

MN Toy Posse Swap Meet

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Eastlake's Clothing Swap

Bring clean, good condition clothes and shop for new (to you!) stuff. Noon to 4 p.m. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 East Lake St. (Midtown Global Market), Minneapolis.

Corgi Day

Featuring nail trimming for pups, dog treats, friendly dogs hangs, and a human food truck. 1 to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Art-A-Whirl: Irish Diplomacy

3-5 p.m. Mojo Coffee Gallery, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring 40+ local growers, artisans, and more through October 29. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.