Freeloader Friday: 118 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Movie at dusk, followed by fireworks. Commons Park, 6220 Seventh St. NE, Minneapolis.

Hip-Hop Jam on the Ave: Night #4

Featuring prize giveaways, free food, and live music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Peavey Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

All About Joy Block Party: 5th Year Anniversary

Hosted by Reviving Roots Therapy & Wellness, this event features performances, music, yoga, art, games, food, and more celebrating Black joy and wellness. Proceeds benefit Flourish Fund, which provides free and reduced-cost mental health services. 3-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Get Down

Featuring tunes from local hip hop artists Terrell X (Carnage the Executioner), student1, Jae Munnee, NFN Delo, Boogie, Myallo, Simmia, RSDZ, Dejay Kidd, KD Kapone, Pres, and Sabrin, plus breakdancers, food trucks, spoken word performances, and more. 4-10 p.m. Harriet Island, 110 Harriet Island Rd., St. Paul.

Smith Foundry Closing Party

Smith Foundry Closure Celebration

East Phillips Improvement Coalition hosts this evening of music, games, speeches, food, and fun. 5:30-9 p.m. Cedar Field Park, 2500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Fest

Music festivals not so much your jam? Then perhaps we can interest you in… a kielbasa fest? Of course, there’ll be music here too, specifically of the Eastern European variety, thanks to Saturday performances from SlovCzech Band and the Ukrainian Village Band (Harbour & Home will bring the Americana vibes). But this is ultimately a sausage fest, with special events including a Friday meat raffle and pierogi eating/sausage kicking/sausage relaying competitions Saturday. Oh, and I forgot to mention: The live music lineup includes someone who goes by “Doctor Kielbasa.” Free Fri.; $8 Sat. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

35th & Nicollet Pop-Off

Marigold, Honeycomb Salon, and B-Squad Vintage team up for a party featuring snacks, drink tastings, freebies for early guests, and more. 4-7 p.m. 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Cannabis Happy Hour

Sample edibles from 5 cool canna brands from MN. 5-8 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

O’Shaughnessy Distillery’s Three-Year Anniversary

Featuring live music from Pleezer and The Summerbabies, Keeper’s Heart Whiskey specials, yard games, birthday cake, and discounted distillery tours and merch. 4-10 p.m. O’Shaughnessy Distillery, 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Turning Red

Movie at dusk. Phalen Park Beach, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

Barbie

Movie at dusk. Lake Nokomis – Main Beach, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Zillionaires

Alt-variety tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Blk Grit

Blk Grit Artists’ Talk

Amy Wilderson hosts a panel talk featuring all artists of this group show: seangarrison, A Drew Hammond, Miko Simmons, Ron Brown, Flahn Manly, Nnamdi "Dio" Darlington, and Shea Maze. 6:30-8 p.m. Gallery 332, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Institutional Green, Tiny Daggers, Fxrmnk

Rock. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Quantum Mechanics

Pseudo scientific jam band tunes. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Dogpile, Francis Emil Johnson, Vlad Messing

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pickle!

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Tumblin’ Dice

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Galilee Peaches

The Light Is On the Land

Works by Jennifer Nevitt and Galilee Peaches. The opening reception includes music from Wendy Wilflower, Vittorio and the Bridges, Meriem, Dave Dvorak, and Bella Ciao, plus a fire performance from Singed Nipples. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Jugsluggers

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Scott Charles, Chris Jensen and Friends

5-7 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Bookstore Romance Day Crawl

Pick up a bookmark from one of the eight participating indie book stores, visit all locations, then enter to win $20 gift cards for each store. Click here for more info. Fri.-Sun. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Dollys, Matthew French

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Haupt Antiek Market: Country Style

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Jim Pellinger

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Scenes from a lawn. Uptown Porchfest

SATURDAY

Uptown Porchfest

Who needs a stage when you have a porch? That’s the can-do attitude of Porchfest, a neighborhood happening where musicians take to lawns, patios, and porches for a day of chill jam sessions you can watch from the comfort of a lawn, sidewalk, or from your apartment window. This installment will be in Uptown, an area rich in musical talent even if they are sometimes a little short on small- or mid-sized concert venues (shout out to the Green Room, Granada, and the Uptown Theater for changing that). Find a porch to enjoy via this map. Free. 1-5 p.m.—Jessica Armbruster

Frogtown Green’s Climate Carnival of Hope

This frogtown fest calls attention to climate crisis impacts and actions in low income communities. Featuring games, kids’ fun, environmental info, free food and drinks, info on green services in the Twin Cities, and more. 1-4 p.m. The Lily Pad, 625 N. Dale St., St. Paul.

Summer Sizzle Indoor Art Fair

Explore four floors of galleries and creative work spaces, with special pop arts, sales, demos, studio parties, and more. See the complete schedule here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cruel Summer

Bibi and Mija host this queer artist market with local makers, arts, books, and live music. The event is also a fundraiser for local artist Mo’s family, who are in Palestine. Noon to 5 p.m. Outside of Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Heiruspecs Provided

Heiruspecs Summer Classic

Heiruspecs are a St. Paul institution, a live rap band that emerged from Central High in the ’90s and, though now retired, reunites regularly to remind us why we miss them. Now in its second year, their block party is on its way to becoming an institution as well. This year the ‘Specs share the bill with rapper Greg Grease, jazzy indie band Rabeca, and Cutthroat DJs. Barrel Theory Beer Company will provide the intoxicants, and other food and drink will be available for purchase. Free; $40 VIP access. 4 to 9 p.m. James. J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story

Author Lynette Reini-Grandell reads selections from her memoir, followed by Q&A. 2-4 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Backyard Bash

Featuring music, yard games, prizes, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Butcher & the Boar, 901 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Out & About: Fruitcake Market

Shop wares from nine badass LGBTQIA+ vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Market, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

India Fest

IndiaFest

It’s not fair time yet, but it sure is festival time in St. Paul this weekend. The big one will be over at the Capitol, where 20,000 guests will convene to celebrate Indian culture all day and into the night. Local restaurants and food trucks will be setting up shop, offering delicious eats and drinks. The bazaar will feature a variety of local artists, makers, and businesses, while a kids’ zone will keep little ones entertained with games and live entertainment. In the evening the fest morphs into a dance party, with Bollywood tunes and other fun. Metro Transit is offering free rides to this event, and, if you’re feeling ambitious (and really hungry!), the Asian Street Food Night Market (see below) is about a five-minute walk away. Free. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Asian Street Food Night Market

An epic festival in a Sears parking lot? Hell yes. The ever-popular, always delicious Asian Street Food Night Market returns this weekend. The gang’s all here: fried egg rolls, crepes (both savory and fruity), sushi burritos, mini donuts, halo-halo, deep-fried stuffed mochi, shaved ice, boba tea—are you hungry yet? Add a beer garden, a live music stage, local vendors, a talent show, and a Lion Dance performance and you have a great way to spend a few hours consuming local Asian-American culture. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates of what’s coming to the fest. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 1-10 p.m. Sun. Sears Parking Lot, 425 Rice St., St. Paul. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Backyard Boombox

Featuring headliners Cafe Disko from Los Angeles and Netgate from Miami and other local DJs. 2-10p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

On The One Music Festival

Featuring food, Black-owned businesses, and tons of music, including International Reggae All-Stars, Maya Marchelle, the David Billingsly Collective, more Chioma Ogbonnaya. 2-9 p.m. Bloomington Central Station, 8100 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Laura Stack

Diary of an Artist: Laura Stack

Exhibit features paintings and drawings inspired by the artist’s recent interview in Interalia Magazine, an international platform dedicated to the connections between the arts and sciences. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

The 2024 Autoptic Festival: Exhibition Floor Show

Featuring local zine makers, exhibitions, and more celebrating comics and independent printing. Find more info online. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Anoka Food Truck Fest

Food, beer, live music. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 100 E. Main St., Anoka.

Free Community Resource Fair

Featuring free groceries, clothing, lunch; a bounce house; outdoor games; face painting; sidewalk chalk; live music; yoga. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Family Partnership, 1527 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Arts in the Park

Featuring a pop-up market of crafts, artwork, artisan foods, beauty products, and more, plus live music, lawn games, and art activities. 10 a.m. Purgatory Creek Park Lambert Pavilion, 13001 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie.

Lake Street Mural Day

Lake Street Mural Day

Featuring a festive sidewalk with new mural art, food, music from Patty and The Buttons and DJ Salsa Brava, and puppet shows, interactive art making, and both guided and self-guided mural tours. 3-6 p.m. Lake Street, between 15th and 17th Avenues, Minneapolis.

Back Alley Sale

Featuring crystals, ceremonial tools, readings, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Fat Chance Jug Band

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Forrest Gump

Movie at dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Jeff Ray and the Stakes

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"Artwork Once Captive Has Gone Free"

The Mobile Art Gallery: Artwork, Once Captive Has Gone Free

This traveling art show, hosted by ArtReach St. Croix and the Stillwater Prison Education Department, features six-word memoirs and visual artwork from incarcerated persons. Sat.-Sun. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With John Swardson, Hildur Hoglind. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & the Tavern Trio

Outside. 6-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Squinny

With Luke Bascom & The End Times, Visa Card, Frank & Jenea. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kodaroe Vintage Yard Sale

It’s an inventory mega-sale before one of the owners moves to Portland (no worries though: the shop isn’t closing, whew!). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Kodaroe Vintage, 3208 E. 52nd St., Minneapolis.

Mpls Clay Collective Showcase and Market

Pottery, woodworking, textile art, and jewelry. 2-7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Vadnais Heights Day

This citywide celebration includes sporting events, a kids fest, car show, picnic, parade, fireworks, and more. Find the complete list of happenings at cityvadnaisheights.com/VadnaisHeightsDays. Sat.-Sun.

"Incidental Turnings"

Incidental Turnings

New work by Marty Nash and Daryn Lowman. 6-8 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Kids Yoga and Music

10:30-11:45 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Wild Colonial Bhoys

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vintage Village

Vintage Village

Everyday Ejiji’s hosts this outdoor market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

C.C. Club

SUNDAY

Food, Liquor, Records

The event title says it all, folks! Normally, the back patio of the C.C. is packed with binge-drinking chain smokers sparking up like their lives depend on it. But this Sunday, it will become a rock ‘n’ roll pop-up market. Hosted by MN Record Show, folks will be invited to shop new and used vinyl, miscellaneous memorabilia, and a collection of concert tees from rocker/writer/radio personality Lori Barbero, all with a cheap beer (or maybe a square of Heggie’s?) in hand. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. C.C. Club, 2600 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Donna Herula

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

With Anana Kaye and Irakli Gabriel. 7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Carolyn Young & the W 7th Band. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Quinton Coetzee via Unsplash

Skatin’ in the Commons

With free skates rentals and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City FC (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Sociable Summer Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

The 2024 Autoptic Festival: Panels and Programming

Featuring talks and more on comics and independent printing. Find more info online. 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Punx

3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Summer Craft Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Bombshell Art Bazaar

Featuring a dozen local artists and vendors, plus food truck snacks. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bombshell Beauty Lab, 2211 11th Ave. E, North Saint Paul.

Go Outside Family Fun Day

Featuring an obstacle course, inflatable games, balloon artists, face painting, and more. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Target Field Station, 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis.

Doggy Brunch

With free doggy beers, dog brunch items, giveaways. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Slow Irish Session

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Kung Fu Panda 4

How are these four of these things?! Movie at dusk. Webber Park, 4300 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis.

ROBOS (Rock On Brothers Of Sound)

Classic rock. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Saddle Sores

Classic country from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

This week’s installment is extra big. Oddities include zines, baked goods, vintage, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.