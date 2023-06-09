Freeloader Friday: 110 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

"Meeting Myself One Thousand Times"

FRIDAY

Meeting Myself One Thousand Times

New work by Savior Allen-Knight and Lily Dorian. With tunes from Strawberry and the Jam, Drew Selnes, Patrick Mustain. 6-8 p.m. NE Sculpture, Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The SOTA Movement

Featuring three days of local, national, and international hip-hop acts, including a Friday-night opening party at 11 Wells, a Krump battle at Indigenous Roots on Saturday, and free workshops on Sunday. Find the full schedule and more details at sotamove.com.

Muun Bato, Pop League, Drug League, Smellkin Ernesto

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tyler Haag

Alt-country tunes. 7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Bandshell, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Teague Alexy & The Common Thread, Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch



21+. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Vinyl Friday in the B-Side Lounge

This week’s theme: BYOV, bring your own vinyl if you’d like. 7-10 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

"Grow, As We Are" by The Bureau

Grow, As We Are by The Bureau

Bobby Rogers (MCAD ‘14) and The Bureau’s exhibition comes from Martha’s Vineyard to Minneapolis. 6-9 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Art In The Garden

Featuring artists, bluegrass from Last Pick’d String Band, Band of Praise, and Brass Solidarity. Proceeds benefit criminal justice reform group Art From The Inside. 5-8 p.m. Graffiti Garden (next to the Reverie Cafe + Bar), Bloomington Avenue & 35th Street South, Minneapolis.

Hop Kingdom Launch Party

Featuring a limited run of Brent Schoonover’s signed and numbered prints, giveaways, live music from Davern, a plant raffle, and more. 3 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

One Good Deed Charity Garage Sale

Proceeds benefit PRISM Social Services and YouthLink. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1315 Valders Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brad Menninga

This is not the future I had imagined

New works by Brad Menninga. 5-9 p.m. Viewpoint Gallery, 591 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Ordway Inside Out

Watch SPCO perform live inside via a large outdoor screen. With food trucks, wine and beer. 7 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Beyond the Trees

Acoustic tunes. Noon. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Pullstring

Indie rock. 7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

The Mighty Ducks

Armatage Park, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

"Unicorn Art Show"

Unicorn Art Show: A Fantasy Art Show

Of all the annual/biannual art shows to make it through the plague, we’re not surprised to see that the “Unicorn Art Show” is continuing to thrive. They are magical creatures, afterall. This weekend, Otherworldly Arts Collective brings us more unicorn-themed art from a variety of Twin Cities artists. There will be sparkly ponies, neon creatures, and more subtle works of unicorn inspiration. Come as you are or dress in your unicorn best. This event is free, but donations are encouraged to support the artists. 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

DJ Izzie P

10 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

ThinMen

Jazz. 7-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. UMBRA, Canopy Hotel by Hilton, 708 S. Third St., Minneapolis

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Emerson Avenue

Emerson Avenue

Horn dance band. 7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Matt & Laurel

Cover tunes. 6:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Miller's Fair Food Fest

Fair food eats in the parking lot all weekend. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday. Hy-Vee, 7180 10th St. N., Oakdale.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 9 through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Modist Brewing celebrates Pride.

SATURDAY

Pride or Die

Pride Month is on, baybee! And with it comes a month of friendship hangs and parties. One such banger is Pride or Die at Modist. The day will feature two free, family-friendly drag shows at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., as host the Other Jeannie Retelle leads the way with performances from Betty Bang, Andre 1000, Raven Nevermore Ninja, Arágidi, Cariño, and Oblivia Nukem Jun. A ton of Pride-themed beers will be released today, and each will benefit a good cause: There’s Light Up The North, a golden ale made in collaboration with the Gay Softball World Series; grapefruit golden ale DeLUSHious supporting the LUSH Legacy Fund; and Hello, My Pronouns Are, a fruited berliner weisse made for Avenues for Youth (the can comes with stickers so you can add your preferred pronouns–super cute!). There’s also a new THC bubbly: Rainbow Rush, a tangerine/raspberry/lemon concoction in collab with Granny’s Edibles. Potters Pasties and Wrecktangle Pizza will be serving eats. Free. 2-7 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

St. Paul Pride Festival

Happy Pride month! Remember exactly 10 years ago, when gay marriage became legal in Minnesota and some naively thought the fight for LGBTQ+ acceptance was all but over? Currently, a frothing, fascist cohort has become increasingly fixated on demonizing those populations, making events like St. Paul’s small-but-mighty Pride Festival more important than ever. The mission is simple and noble: "a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law and in the hearts and minds of each other." The stacked, exciting, and diverse all-day music lineup includes: NUNNABOVE, Cameron Wright, Mikko Blaze, JD Steele & the MacPhail Youth Choir, Bdot Croc, Kelese, the Culture, Enzy Rose, and Tahjer. You can also expect an early afternoon kiddo stage plus youth activities, food trucks, and merch vendors, as well as drinks from MetroNOME Brewery and Gambit Brewery. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rice Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Early Show

With Caitlin Robertson, Alex Sandberg, Art Vandalay. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Salt

Big Salt, the Muatas, Vulgar Tongue

Garage rock. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Voltage Controller Vol. 18

Experimental tunes. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lulu & the Shoe, A Sunken Ship Irony, Crush Scene, Ditch Pigeon

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Champions League Final: Inter Milan vs. Manchester City

Multiple indoor and outdoor rooms and screens. 2 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

PAST | PRESENT | FUTURE

The gallery celebrates 50 years with a big group show. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. More info at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Litha Queer Makers Market and Solstice Celebration

Grimm Gatherings and ArtJuice team up for this pop-up featuring 15 queer vendors. 2-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Featuring English with Spanish subtitles. 9:15 p.m. Bossen Field, 5601 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The 11 Wells Cocktail Room Birthday Party

Featuring free distillery tours on the hour, free b-day cake, off-menu cocktails and throwbacks, and live music from I.J.E., Catfish Troy, and Johnny Sincerely. 3-10 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Areca Roe

Areca Roe: Stock Pile

Photographs and video using stock images. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Open Streets Minneapolis

Summertime road closings kinda suck… unless we’re talking about Open Streets, where the lack of traffic just means there’s more room to party. This season’s installment will feature five neighborhood locations where the main drags will be closed to cars, but open to people on foot, on bike, or on other non-motorized modes of travel. Along the way you’ll find a variety of stuff to see and do, including parking lot concerts, sidewalk sales, middle-of-the-road yoga sessions, and pop-up beer gardens. Things kick off Saturday, June 10, on East Lake Street, followed by Glenwood (July 16), Cedar Riverside (August 20), West Broadway (September 16), and Lyndale Avenue (October 8). Free. All events begin at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Find more details at openstreetsmpls.org. East Lake Street, from 2nd Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South, Minneapolis. June 10 through October 8—Jessica Armbruster

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

June Second Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Deutsche Tage (German Days)

Featuring authentic German food, Paulaner beer, music, cultural presentations, and exhibits. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more info at gaimn.org/deutschetage. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Vets Fest

Featuring a morning ceremony followed by tunes from Pat McLaughlin Band and The Inside Straight Blues Band. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

A Night With the River

Last January, Northern Spark announced that it was sunsetting due to financial projections. But in honor of the event, which featured nighttime art installations all over the Twin Cities, Northern Lights.mn is hosting one-last mini-fest. During the evening, guests will be invited to explore installations by artists Bayou Bay and Studio Strange, as well as a Northern Spark memory station reflecting on over a decade of nighttime fun. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a blanket, sit, and chill. Find more info, including where to park, here. Free. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Upper Landing Park, 180 Shepard Rd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Shadow Falls Art Fair 2023

Check out work by 15 local makers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 N. Mississippi River Blvd, St. Paul.

Danny Tanner & The Full House Band

7 p.m. Followed by DJ Joey Bills at 10 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

18th Annual Used Bike Extravaganza

Bring a bike to sell or pick up a (new to you) used one. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Hub Bike Shop, 3016 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

PRIDE Market Series

Featuring local LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC-owned businesses. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 18. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Art to Change the World: Pride Show

Group show explores body image through works by 25 artists, plus drag performances by Cece Thomas, Sher DeWealth, and Miss Honesty Jackson. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 2nd floor, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Kickoff to Pride Month

Featuring drink specials, DJ tunes, free mini-golf, and freebies. 21+. 2-11:30 p.m. Uptown Collab, 3001 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis.

Latin Rock and Ska Ska Ska

Tunes. 7 p.m. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Chalkfest, Erik Greenawalt

Chalkfest Maple Grove

Chalk art is hella cool. Every summer, folks from around the globe come to the suburbs of Minnesota to show us that this very temporary form of art can be so much more than a simple sidewalk scrawl. We’re talking about hyper-realistic nature pieces, “3-D” optical illusion that make for great Insta sharing, and stuff that looks like it walked out of a beautiful children’s book. You can watch artists’ create these pieces live during the weekend, and, in some cases, they might even invite you to help out. Otherwise, Sunday is when the crazy photo ops of finished pieces begin. Find a map and more details at chalkfestmaplegrove.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Main Street, from Elm Creek Boulevard to Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove.—Jessica Armbruster

Summer Kick-Off Event

Featuring country, pop, and folk music from Myah Holinka. 6-8 p.m. Scoreboard Bar & Grill, 5765 Sanibel Dr., Minnetonka

Night Market

Featuring local vendors, vinyl tunes from the Ring Toss Twins, food from foods trucks, and more in the beer garden. 6-10 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Summer Horse Party

Featuring electronic horse races, airing of the Belmont Stakes at 3 p.m., tunes on the patio with Johntourage, bean bag tourney ($5 to enter), and all-you-can-drink Coors for $10. 3-8 p.m. The Well Sports Tavern & Grill, 35 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.

Vintage Village

The Vintage Village

This popular 50th and France outdoor vintage market returns with host Everyday Ejiji and a dozen-plus local vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

5th Annual Golden Valley Pride Festival

Featuring two music stages, eight gourmet food trucks, kids’ activities, a beer garden also with wine and cider, volleyball tournament, kickball exhibition games, and tons of local artisans, businesses, and community groups. Noon to 6 p.m. Brookview Golden Valley, 316 Brookview Pkwy. S., Golden Valley.

Summer Pop-Ups

Shop mugs, tumblers, bowls, and magnets from Barefoot Potter. Noon to 5 p.m. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Kites and Bites Festival

Featuring food truck eats, free kites for kids while supplies last, DJ tunes for kids. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valley View Playfield 9000 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington.

White Wine Release Weekend

Fearuting two wine releases, a cornhole tourney, and tunes from Jud Hailey, Cargill Deluxe, and McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Excelsior Art on the Lake

Featuring over 120 artists, local musicians, food vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Water Street, Excelsior; find more info online.

Mill City Kids Day at the Market

Featuring storytime, the Power of Produce veggie tasting club, multicultural mobile bookstore Babycake’s Book Stack, and more. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Kids' Day

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

"Our Souls Shine Bright"

SUNDAY

Our Souls Shine Bright

A multimedia group exhibition from the ROHO Collective that illuminates the cultural experiences of artists of color. 3-5 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, Cargill Gallery, 2nd Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Disco Death Records’ Vintage Market

Shop 20+ vintage sellers in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Solace at the Palace

We love a parking lot party in the summer, and this community-minded one from the Longfellow Community Council looks like it’s going to be a good one. During the day, 20 vendors will be selling their wares, which includes beaded jewelry, vintage amulets, vegan and gluten-free baked goods, stickers, and print art. There will also be a few really cool workshops, whether you’re looking to learn more about needle felting, upcycled journal decorating, or leatherworking. Live music, art activities for kids, and food trucks (Tacos! Momos! Shaved ice!) round out the event. Sign up for workshops here; they appear to be filling up fast! Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The Fairlanes

Covers spanning 70 years. 2-3:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

5:30-7 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Rib Fest 2023

Featuring ribs, other food, beer, and tunes. Find more info online. Noon to 7 p.m. Staring Lake Amphitheater, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie.

Parade of Boats

Watch over 100 radio controlled boats powered by wind, electric, and steam on display and on the water from Edina Model Yacht Club members. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina.

Spring Lake Park Tower Days

Featuring a fun run, car show, kids’ activities, music, and fireworks. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lakeside Lions Park, 7840 Pleasant View Dr., Spring Lake Park.

The Cigarden Summer Takeover: Day Party Series

Smoking and shopping outside in the garden with Allure Cigars. 3-7 p.m. Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays, right by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.