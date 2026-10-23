Freeloader Friday: 103 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Stay in touch Sign up for the Freeloader Friday newsletter Email Sign Up

Broken Clock's pet and person costume contest. FB

FRIDAY

Dog & Owner Costume Contest

No doubt you’ve been meticulously handcrafting your own Halloween costume in your basement for weeks now. But what about your dog’s corresponding costume? At Broken Clock’s annual canine costume contest, both pet and owner must dress up to participate, and you’d better come ready to show off: A portion of the Northeast brewery’s taproom will become a runway where pups and people strut their stuff. This is year four for the multi-species contest, so you can bet the competition will be ruff—and there are prizes for best in show. Speaking of which, Cookie, Gerry, and Winky would be a good trio costume… Free. 6–9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Fall Festival on the Capitol Mall

Featuring yard games, face painting, free food and apple cider, and free pumpkins for the first 200 kids, and a screening of Toy Story 5 (bring a chair and blanket). Free hayrides will also be offered; pickup is every 15 minutes at 546 Rice St., and ends at the event. 6–9 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Hamilton

Movie screening on the patio with fire pits, s’mores, and popcorn. 8–10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Through Sunday Vol. 3 Launch Party

Through Sunday, Lisa Hackwith’s quarterly cookbook magazine, is back with a new multi-day menu for you. Check it out and enjoy small bits and drinks while shopping. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

The OLP Pumpkin Patch

With 2,000+ pumpkins, lawn games, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, a Scholastic Book Fair, food trucks, and more. 3–7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun through Oct. 30. Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church & School, 5426 12th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Artability Paul Macharia, 'Gaggle'

32nd Annual Artability Art Show & Sale

Featuring around 450 works by 120 artists who use art as a form of healing. Tonight’s party includes collaborative artmaking, face painting, and mini golf. 4–8 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

USPOP, Good Diction

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk Friday Feat. TH3

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

History Repeating Herself

With Nephilim. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MLLT

“A psychedelic sonic wall of radiant fuzz.” With the Teddy Guns Band. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Don & Vic

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Clawhammer Mike and the Old-Time Barn Stormers

7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

"Let's Meet at the Horizon" Promo

“Let's Meet at the Horizon”

Fifteen sculptural artists push the limits of their medium. This show opened earlier this week on Wednesday, and is on view through December 12. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

“The Smell of Earth: Seitu K. Jones Working in the Elements”

A celebration of the multidisciplinary artist’s four-decade career. While the show opened earlier this week, there will also be an opening reception on Thu., Oct. 29, from 6–8 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; mmaa.org.

Spooktacular Craft & Vendor Market

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.–Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2024 Solcana Fitness

SATURDAY

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2026

Trans women and men belong in sports. And beyond athletics, they also deserve healthcare, a place to live, and to feel safe in public. None of these statements should be controversial, but here we are. With this in mind, Solcana Fitness’s annual Drop Dead Gorgeous has raised over $350K for trans organizations across the U.S. Now in its fifth year, the deadlift competition invites folks of all skills levels to compete. Minnesota drag king Dick Von Dyke will emcee the event (read Racket’s profile here), while King Molasses (star of season 1 of King of Drag) will give a halftime performance. Food trucks and the Hook & Ladder bar will offer sustenance (and booze), and Jackalope Tattoo will stop by for some flash tattooing. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Halloween Parade & Party

This Kingfield neighborhood party includes a food truck, games, DJs, and spooky family fun. A costume parade at 4 p.m. starts at 42nd Street, walking down Grand Avenue to 45th Street. 4–7 p.m. 4500 Garfield Ave. S., Minneapolis.

2nd Annual MN STEM Book Festival

Featuring a book fair, author presentations and panels, children’s activities, and free access to the museum. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; panel talks are free but require an RSVP here.

Annual Northeast Fall Music Sale

Dig through thousands of records, CDs, and cassettes at low prices. 9 to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. 1433 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Howl-O-Ween

Featuring a pup-cup bar, local vendors, adoptable dogs from Minnesota Basset Rescue, and a canine costume contest. 1–4 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Panel

Minnesota Abortion Action Committee hosts this talk with organizers, survivors, and family. With resources and info on legislative fights. Childcare provided. 3–5 p.m. The Minneapolis Federation of Educators Hall, 67 Eighth Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Pumpkins and Power Drills

Pumpkins and Powerdrills



We championed the volunteers who run the very cool Minnesota Tool Library nonprofit last year, but we’ve never used their powerful collection to gut and carve pumpkins while drinking beer. That could well change this weekend as MTL teams up with Broken Clock, one of Racket’s top family-friendly breweries, for an afternoon of gourd-butchering that won’t leave your kitchen and/or backyard strewn with orange innards. The premise is, quite frankly, spooktacular: You bring pumpkins (and ideally a family); you use borrowed power tools and blades to fashion them (the pumpkins, not the family) into jack-o'-lanterns. Pre-registered timeslots are encouraged to manage the seasonally appropriate carnage. Free but donations to MTL accepted. 1–5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Stories We Sing

With Chase D. Burkhart, Josh Reinitz, Mari. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Folios

With Clog. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Public Meltdown

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ponyfolk

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Grand Lilac, Fumbler, the Envies

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Falderals

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

RLB

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

True North Elite MN United Watch Party

7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Lochtune

7:30–11:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

It Ends



From this week’s movie listings: Four friends are trapped driving on an endless road. 6:20 p.m. TriLingua Cinema, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.

Frankenweenie

Come early for Halloween activities for the kids. 4:05 p.m. TriLingua Cinema, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.

Fall Psychic Fair

In addition to paid talks and services, the event offers free workshops and a vendor mart. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, 4401 S. Upton Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Spooky Halloween Market

1–5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

Strange Times Samhain Market

With oddities, tattoos, trinkets, and eats from 50+ makers. Noon to 5 p.m. The Annex, 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage folks host this popup. Noon to 5 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

The Vibe Fest

This 10-year b-day party features aura photography, local artists, crystals, tarot readings, matcha, and flash tattoos. Noon to 4 p.m. The ArtHouse, 4400 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Marty Nash

“Doppler Effect”

A closing reception and gallery talk with Marty Nash. 4–6 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Suite #104, Minneapolis.

“Proof of Life”

In celebration of the 32nd International Sculpture Conference. 1:30–6 p.m. NE SCULPTURE | Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Hmong Arts Celebration

Featuring family-friendly fun, performances, a makers market, live music, and fashion. Noon to 5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Anoka's Annual Grande Day Parade

Viewing spots can be reserved on the street starting at 4 freakin’ a.m. What fun! 1 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of State Street and West Main Street, follows Main to Fifth Avenue, and ends at South Street and Military Road, Anoka.

“Bare Bones: Skeletons in Japanese Art”

Opening today! Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 24–January 3, 2027

“Breaking Tradition: The Avant-Garde in Japanese Ceramics, 1948 to 1990”

Also opening at Mia today. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. October 24–February 7, 2027

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Douglas R. Ewart Provided

SUNDAY

Douglas R. Ewart Day

Douglas R. Ewart collabs with choreographers, poets, and musicians, including Ananya Chatterjea, Juliet "Sonny" Irving, Mankwe Ndosi, Davu Seru, and others. 4–6 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; RSVP here.

Boo ‘n’ Brew

With pumpkin decorating, DJ tunes, bounce house, kids’ activities, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

DayFunk

DJ sets all day. Featuring LEGO. 2–8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Mayhem & Mischief Art/Craft Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Scenes from the Divide



A movie screening followed by a community discussion. Part of the Twin Cities Jewish Film Festival. 4 p.m. Minnesota JCC: Capp Center, 1375 St. Paul Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.

Brailled It



Blind and low-vision youth make films. There will be a filmmaking workshop at 5:30 p.m. Movie at 6:30 p.m. Film North, 2441 University Ave. W., St. Paul; RSVP required, do it here.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

38th & Grand Crow Crawl

Trinkets, food, vintage, and tattoos. Noon to 5 p.m. 38th Street & Grand Avenue, Minneapolis.

Girls’ Day Out

Jenny in the City hosts this woman-owned business/artist market featuring two-dozen vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Boonion Depot Promo

Boonion Depot

With hands-on art-making, dancing, and other Halloween fun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival

Featuring carnival games, a costumed parade, facepainting, and DJs. Added bonus: Both of these events are free. 1–3 p.m. at Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Send a message to newwordsopenmic on Instagram to sign up, or sign up in-person after 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

Chuck NORAD Halloween



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

F.A.R.M. Afterglow

Hosted by Katy Tessman. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Conduit Presents: Minds On Fire

6:30–8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cold Sweat

With Durow, Jantzonia, Jazicality. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 25. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kirstie Kimball

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.