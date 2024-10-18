Freeloader Friday: 103 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Gods and Monsters

FRIDAY

Gods & Monsters

Featuring horror-themed art from over 100 artists, cocktails, spooky bingo, food truck eats, and more. Costumes are encouraged. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Danger Pins, Mary Stone, Dan Kowalke

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Quantum Mechanics

With Socktopus. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Phil and Bill

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tommy Bentz Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Second Hand Dan

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hermine Pop-up

Featuring vintage from five different vendors, refreshments, and DJ tunes. 4-8 p.m. Hermine, 323 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

21 Years of Trash: A Mistress of the Dark Celebration

Trash Film Debauchery, everyone’s favorite celebration of all things campy, gorey, sleazy, silly—and yes, generally trashy—turns 21 this year. And to celebrate, they’re throwing an Elvira-themed bash at LITT. Elvira costume contest? Check! Free Elvira pinball all night long? You betcha. Plus, there’s an outdoor screening of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and your first chance to sample War Pigs’ newest beer, Waking The Witch. Free. 21+ after 8 p.m. LITT Pinball Bar, 2021 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Second Ave Reselling Pop-up

Featuring vintage band tees and MN sports merch for sale all weekend. Fri.-Sun. Practically Magical, 2309 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

The Game is Not the Thing: Sport and the Moving Image

This film series explores the intersection of art and athleticism, challenging what it means to be a sports film. This weekend’s screening is Aesthetic Athletics. Wear a sports jersey to get in for free; find more info here. 7 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Author Talk: Elif Batuman

The author discusses her writing, which includes novels The Idiot (finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction) and Either/Or, as well as her memoir, The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them. Find more info here. 7 p.m. Pillsbury Hall, room 412, 310 Pillsbury Dr. SE, Minneapolis.

The Dieselfitters

Roots, rock, and rockabilly. With Jon Rodine and Friends. 7 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Sinatra to Slayer: Spooky Edition

Tunes on vinyl with DJ Shane Kramer. 21+. 10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pictured: donated library shelves and 98 years of shredded National Geographics Mickey Smith, 'Stack Vol. 1,' 2024

Twin Cities Art Week

While most art fests stick to one artist loft, neighborhood, or city, anything goes for TC Art Week, a five-day celebration of art, artists, and artsy things. The schedule features over 30 happenings, including gallery tours, artist talks, movie screenings, and parties. That includes a screenprinting demonstration with artist/MCAD professor Piotr Szyhalski (they’ll also be collecting new or gently used winter wear donations), zine making at the Walker, hands-on family fun at Free Ink Day at Highpoint Center, a 40th b-day party for Bockley Gallery, and Mary Gibney will discuss her dreamy bar-scape paintings with Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant at Rosalux. Public Functionary, Soo Visual Arts Center, All My Relations Gallery, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Hair + Nails, and Interact Gallery are a few other participating locations. Find the full schedule here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Tonight’s Art Week happenings:

Open Gallery: Artist Bill Crane

4-6 p.m. Interact Gallery, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Mickey Smith: Morphologies

Featuring an exhibition walkthrough with curator Heather Everhart. 5-6 p.m. Law Warschaw Gallery, Macalester College, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul.

They Didn’t Deserve to Die

Open gallery hours features a film Installation by Sequoia Hauck. 5-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Meagan Marsh Pine: Tailings

Artist’s reception 6-8 p.m. Papa Projects, 708 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Ryan Fontaine: Wave After Wave

Featuring open studios and an artist’s walkthrough at 6:30 p.m. 6-9 p.m. Night Club, 340 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul.

Romanian-Based Filmmaker Ioana Țurcan

Featuring a screening at 7 p.m., followed by an artist talk, and a second screening following. 7-9 p.m. Second Shift, 1128 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

A Gathering of Friends Fall Market

A Gathering of Friends Fall Market

Featuring vintage and antique items from over 20 juried dealers. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

A few examples from 2021's Posters for Parks A few examples from 2021 Posters for Parks

SATURDAY

Posters for Parks

Featuring 40+ original, limited-edition prints inspired by Minneapolis Parks. Half of all profits support the artists, the other half benefits the People for Parks Fund. 2-6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous

Solcana's Drop Deadlift Gorgeous event is back in 2024, with a goal of empowering, supporting, and creating visibility about the importance of trans inclusion in sport. This specific sport? It's deadlifting, baybee. More than 100 of the strongest folks around (we're talking physically and mentally) will descend upon Solcana's Minnehaha Avenue gym and deadlift a loaded barbel while the enthusiastic crowd (that's you!) cheers 'em on. They've also got a food truck, raffle prizes, and a DJ, with an afterparty at Arbeiter Brewing from 1 to 6 p.m. And all of the funds raised by this volunteer-run event will support the PFund TRANSCEND Campaign. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Solcana Fitness, 3016 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Fall Flyer Fest

Featuring live music, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a caramel apple bar, multiple fall beer releases, beer poking, and booyah from Beast Barbecue. 1-7 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

LUSH: Live! A Drag Cabaret

RSVP at lushmpls.com for seating. 21+. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner, DJ Piecemeal

This is a stop on the Star Trek Bar Crawl, so expect Trekkies. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chutes

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner & The Tavern Trio

6-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cole Allan

With B4U. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Book Fest Jennifer Simonson

Twin Cities Book Festival

This biggest book party of the year? Right here, at Rain Taxi’s annual book fest. From morning to dinnertime, the fairgrounds will be turned into a warehouse party for authors, booksellers, publishers, and fans of reading—you’re reading right now, so that must be you! During the day, the sellers’ floor will feature new releases and bestsellers from local shops and printhouses, whether you’re looking for a mystery thriller, romantic fluff, historical nonfiction, or investigative journalism. The full schedule and list of participating authors is available online. For more details, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Board to Death

Featuring board games, demos, and horror movie trailers on the big screen. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Taste of Asia

Don’t get too excited—Asia Village, the Asia Mall-like shopping center that’s headed for the Northtown Mall in Blaine, hasn’t actually opened yet, and won’t for a while. But Taste of Asia invites you into the space ahead of that opening. Roughly 30 food and drink vendors will be there slingin’ everything from sushi to mini donuts to ice cream to Taiwanese sausage (see ‘em all here), and there are dozens of performances from musicians and dance groups (find that list here). It oughta get you stoked for the eventual Asia Village opening, which is planned for sometime in 2025 or early 2026. Free; you can register here for a chance to win prizes. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE, Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Fall Northeast Art Market

Ashes Markets hosts this event featuring a dozen or so makers. 4-9 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bench Pressed Turns 3

Featuring the Brick Oven Bus (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), herbal seltzer samplings with CANN (2-4 p.m.), face painting, balloon animals for kids, and deals. Bench Pressed, 2010 26th Ave. S. #1, Minneapolis.

Annual Northeast Fall Music Sale

Featuring thousands of records, 45s, CDs, and cassettes at garage sale prices. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1433 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Makers’ Market

This outdoor sale includes glassware, jewelry, and more from five different businesses. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Four Art Shows at Praxis Gallery

Featuring the opening receptions for “Nocturnes,” a group show of night photography; “The Stiff Life,” with still life photography; and a solo exhibition from Allen Gronhovd; plus a closing reception for Debra Fisher Goldstein solo exhibition. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woman-Owned Small Biz Market

In the back parking lot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Michal Sagar

Tonight’s Twin Cities Art Week events:

Nicole Havekost: Penumbra

A gallery walkthrough. 1 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Collectors’ Panel Talk

A discussion on the art of collecting art. With Chris Haqq, Rebecca Heidenberg, and Dan Lively, moderated by Matthew Schum. 2 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

TC Art Week Happy Hour

Score a free drink ticket at Dreamsong’s panel talk and enjoy drinks with artsy folk. 3-5 p.m. The Briar, 1231 Washington St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Ink Day

Make your own monoprint at this family-friendly, hands-on open house. 1-4 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Michal Sagar: Sight Between

A gallery walkthrough with the artist. 4-6 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Sanrio, man

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Featuring cute eats and merch. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.

Twin Cities Record Show and Pop-up Sale

Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo takes its vinyl, 45s, memorabilia, and more to Hudson. Noon to 4 p.m. Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St., Hudson.

Light Up the Night Parade

Colorfully lit floats make their way along Main Street, starting at First Avenue, at 7 p.m., followed by a bonfire with food trucks and Halloween merchandise at City Hall. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Art Beagle Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cindy Lawson, Holly & The Nice Lions, The Sex Rays

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Switched at Birth

7-10 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

C.C. Club

SUNDAY

Vintage Items and Record Sale

Featuring vinyl and band tees from the closets of Lori Barbero and Mary Lucia. With items from Camp Buzzkill, author Andrea Swensson signing books, and more, Noon to 4 p.m. C.C. Club, 2600 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

CARLAOKE!!!

Karaoke with Carla. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Country Singers

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Robert Wilkinson

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grease Pit Makers Market

With 16 makers, games, and “spooky.” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Grease Pit Bike Shop, 2750 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Fall Colors Celebration

Open-house celebrating includes live music, nature-inspired art activities, and warm apple cider. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Odd Market Round 3

A Halloween-themed market with nine different artists, makers, bakers, and collectors. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Queer Career Fair

Network with area employers in a safe space and discuss job openings with companies like Huntington, Ameriprise, Allina Health, Mayo Clinic, and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Loring Social, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Vikings vs. Lions

Watch the game on two massive 20-foot 4K movie theater screens. With drink specials and prize drawings. Noon. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vikings vs. Lions

Or watch the game in Fridley. Also with deals and prizes. Noon. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Boo ‘n’ Brew Halloween Bash

Featuring a bounce castle, face painting, kid-friendly karaoke, mini pumpkin decorating, goodie bags for kids, cider, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mary Gibney, 'Its' A Pink Pink Pink World'

More Twin Cities Art Week happenings:

Darren Bader Sound Experiment

Wind musicians play to floor-scattered popcorn kernels. Noon to 2 p.m. David Petersen Gallery, 4116 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Artist’s Talk: Mary Gibney

The artists discusses her bar-themed paintings, with special guests Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant. 1-3 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Gallery Walkthrough: Double Exposure

A solo exhibition of works by Robert Mapplethorpe. 2-4 p.m. Weinstein Hammons, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Gallery Walkthrough: The Earth is a Body in Transition

With artist Eso Malflor. 4-6 p.m. Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Walkthrough and Tour

View exhibitions “Hinterland” by ceramicist Patti Chalmers and group show “Ready, Set, GIF,” plus a guided tour of the sculpture trail at 3:15 p.m. 3-5 p.m. Silverwood Park Gallery, 2500 County Rd. E, St. Anthony.

Film and Sound

Featuring a live 16mm film projection and sound installation by Sam Hoolihan and John Marks, plus Mary Hanson Scott. 5-7 p.m. Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market Darrin Kamnetz

Old St. Anthony Fall Bazaar

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Spooky Movie Trivia

5:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Vintage Market

Featuring makers and sellers in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Featuring tailgate-style fun including special menus, tunes from GenerationNOW DJs, lawn games like Vikingschlagen and cornhole. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.