Freeloader Friday: 100 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Skyler Gerald via Unsplash

FRIDAY

St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Noon. find more info at stpatsmn.org/parade. Parade starts at Rice Park, traveling along 5th St. E. to Mears Park.

Saint Patrick’s Day at The Dubliner

Tunes from Jim McGowan. 3-7 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

St. Patrick's Day: Cavan's Crossing Band

3-7 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

St. Patrick's Day Makers Market

Hosted by ArtJuice, featuring handmade soaps, art, jewelry, and more from queer local makers. Plus live music, Girl Scout cookies for sale and drink specials. 5-10 p.m. 11 Wells Distillery, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

St. Patrick's Day at Gabe's

Featuring green beer, special menu, and tunes from Michael Handler Duo, DJ Bryan Angeles, and bagpipers. 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Gabe’s by the Park, 991 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

St. Patrick Swayze's Day Party

Featuring DJs tunes, brews, and Patrick Swayze movies on the big screen. Live music includes Minidnts, Hawx, Pearlescent, Christian Baca, Goey, Drop Dead Fred, Dirty Dan, John Phillips, and Noe. 4-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis’s 55th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade

6 p.m. Don’t freak out: This parade is technically in Columbia Heights. The route: Parade starts at the intersection of 40th Ave. NE and Van Buren St. NE, travels along 40th Ave. NE, then turns onto 5th St. NE and ends at Mill St. NE at Murzyn Hall. Find more info at mplsstpats.org.

Dissonance NA St. Patrick's Day Happy Hour

Featuring tunes, NA drinks, and company. 4-6 p.m. Five Watt Coffee, 861 E. Hennepin, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Weekend Party and Public Soft Opening

Check out their new riverfront taproom. Festivities include food trucks, specialty beer, Irish themed cocktails, and Irish tunes on vinyl. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day Party

Featuring a live broadcast with Staci & Hutch of KS95, March Madness games playing all day, and live music from Loreweavers and Summerbabies, plus Irish dancers. 1-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day at Sociable

Featuring the return of the Green Matcha cider, a meat raffle on Fri., music from Jeff Larson, Emmy Woods & the Red Pine Ramblers, and Tyler Haag on Fri.; Irish Diplomacy on Saturday. 2-9:30 p.m. Fri.; 2-5 p.m. Sat. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Paddy's Shindig

Tunes from DJ Benny Nord & Saxophone. 8-10 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day Bash

Featuring tunes from Daina De Prez, Cedar County Cobras, bagpipers, and Brian Naughton Band. 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Shaw’s Bar andGrill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday I'm in Love: St. Paddy's Day Edition

A New Wave dance party on vinyl. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sheelah's Day at O'Donovan's Irish Pub

Featuring tunes throughout the day from Gus the Bardic Troubadour. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. O'Donovan's Irish Pub, 700 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day at Up-Down

Featuring 40 free tokens for the first 100 people, $2 pizza slices until 8 p.m., and special cocktails on the menu. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Featuring Blarney green cider, live music from Beau Baker on Fri. and Irish Diplomacy Sat. 4 to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day at Brit's

Featuring Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle United EPL soccer on the big screen, happy hour deals from 4:30-6 p.m.; tunes from MN Pipes and Drum Band, Nicollet & Alcohol. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; music starts up at 6 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Four Pints Shy

St. Patrick's Day Weekend at Kieran's

Tunes both indoors and in the tent Fri.-Sat. include Four Pints Shy, St. George's Folly, We Lucky Few, Paddy Wagon, U2 tribute band Rattle & Hum, and DJ Ben Quam, plus a Six Nations Rugby watch party on Saturday starting at 9:45 a.m. The first 1,500 guests on Friday score a free BOGO beverage chip for their next visit. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day Party

Featuring tunes from DJ abel, beverage samples, beads and hats. 4 p.m. The Living Room - The W Hotel, 821 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Celebration at Kip's Irish Pub

Featuring a live broadcast with K102 Chris Carr & Company from 5-10 a.m. Fri., free breakfast for the first 102 guests on Fri., plus tunes from We Lucky Few, The Jugsluggers, Sockeye Sawtooth, Bagpipe & Irish Dancers Performance, The Tim Malloys, Holy Ground, Chris Herriges. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat. Kip's Irish Pub, 9960 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park.

St. Patrick's Bash

Featuring live music, drink and food specials, and activities all weekend long. O'Brien's Public House, 331 First Ave. E,, Shakopee.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun

Featuring special menu items, $3 tap beer and whiskey drinks, plus live music and karaoke after the parade. 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hopkins Elks Lodge #2221, 30 8th Ave. S., Hopkins.

St. Patrick's Day Tent Party at The Clover

Featuring green beer, special menu items, a meat raffle on Fri., bingo on Sat., and music from singer/songwriter Monique Smaz Fri. and Irish tunes from Connemara Patch on Sat. Music is 4-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Clover, 14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

St. Pat's Party

Featuring the return of Irish red stout Coileáín, plus Irish eats eats and tunes. Noon to 11 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

St. Patrick's Day at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.

Featuring an Irish red beer release, green beer, pot o' gold brewery scavenger hunt. Wear your Forgotten Star shamrock shirt for get a free beverage. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

MOA’s St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Featuring traditional Irish music and dance from Rince Na Chroi Irish and harpist Hannah Flowers. 5-8 p.m. Mall of America, Bloomington.

Spring Carnival

Featuring St. Paddy's Day games and prize drawings and snacks and light refreshments. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chaska Parks and Recreation, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska.

St. Patrick's Day at Wicked Wort Brewing

Tunes from Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen. 7-10 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4265 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale.

St. Patrick’s Day ft. Trickshift

8 p.m. to midnight. 2nd Street Depot Bar & Grill, 320 2nd St. E., Hastings.

"Morgan Barrie: Hold Fast"

Morgan Barrie: Hold Fast

Photography explores what is gained and lost when we share images. 5-7 p.m. Mirror Lab Studios, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

The Gentlemen’s Anti Temperance League

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market: Haupt to It

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

DISCONTINUED

Last February, artist Kristi Abbott created a new piece of work every day based on discontinued wallpapers. See them all at the opening reception on Friday, March 10, and weekends through March 19. 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Goza Gallery, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Studio 155, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

This weekly event includes drink specials and the chance to win free shots. 7-9 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Grain Exchange Barbershop Closing Sale

SATURDAY

Grain Exchange Barbershop Closing Sale

Shop barbershop oddities spanning decades. Get a sneak peek here. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Grain Exchange Barbershop, 400 S. 4th St. #118, Minneapolis.

Body/Weight

This free exhibition explores the masculine ideal from Twin Cities-based artist Christopher Selleck. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mini Maker’s Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arts + Rec Uptown, 3001 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis.

Early Spring Wild Vintage Market

Vendor market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wild Things Antiques, 7272 Commerce Circle, Fridley.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Manchester City FC vs Burnley (FA Cup)

7:45 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Lisa Deguiseppi

Acoustic Showcase: Lisa Deguiseppi

11 a.m. Muffin Top Cafe, 1424 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

New Beer Ride

Luce Line Brewing teams up with Denali Brewing (Alaska) to create an Alaskan cranberry rhubarb sour. Meet at Trailhead Plymouth for a one-hour ride followed by a free Trailhead socks giveaway and a free beer for all riders. 11 a.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Queenie Flea

This new monthly makers market series features local makers Bikini Blend, Spoopy Collective, Persephone Petals, Devine Design, and The Little Things. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Queenie & Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pokémon GO Community Day Slowpoke

Come catch Pokémon with MN PokéCon. With gaming, snacks, prizes. Noon to 8 p.m. Wisdom Gaming Studios, Mall of America, 4th floor south/east corner.

St. Pawddy's Fest

Enter to win prizes (or just watch!) the Leprechaun Costume Contest for dogs and people. you and your dog. Noon. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Party at Omni

Featuring food trucks; live music from Too Broke Blokes, Velvetwolf, The Northerly Gales; Girl Scout Cookies for sale; and specialty beer releases. Noon to 10 p.m.. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Garb Sale

Spring 2023 Garb Sale

Shop thrift and other items. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Viking/Renaissance Fair Makers Market

Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Gallery Equus at Northrup

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A few Northrup King Nights Happenings:

6th Annual Juried Floral Art Exhibition

6:30 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

5th Anniversary Celebration

Horse-themed art. 5-9 p.m. Gallery Equus, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

A Fresh Start Celebration

Group show. 7 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

ETERNAL SUMMER: A Collection of Abstract Floral Paintings

New work from A Quiet Window studio. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Emergence: New Works by Megan Bell

4-8 p.m. Megan Bell Studio, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Book Signing + Art Show

See original illustration for Shelby Voeltz’s Dream Big, Little Peanut done on scratchboard. With original pieces and prints for sale. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Utepils

Beer Poking in the Beer Garden

2-5 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Inbound BrewCo Bierfest 2023

Extended beer menu and pola tunes from The Twin Cities Brass Band. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

House on Fire Band (album release), Better Mistakes, Colonel Mustard’s Orchestre Mecanique

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Shack to the Future: Celebrating 10 Years of Smack Shack

Featuring DJ tunes, OG menu favorites, an ice bar with wine shots and fresh-shucked oysters, limited edition t-shirts, and more. 6 p.m. to midnight. Smack Shack North Loop, 603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Life On A String

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Merry Reimer at Praxis

Triple-Show Opening Reception

Featuring “Frames within Frames,” a juried show exploring framing; “Femalis,” highlighting femme, trans, non-binary, and queer photographers; and the “Members Exhibition.” 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

DTFH Rocks

Pop rock bangers. With DJ Vaughn Solo. 7 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

China Rider: A Grateful Dead Experience

7:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Quarter Life Crisis

Punk, rock, and emo. 9 p.m. Shamrocks Irish Nook, 995 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Keg and Case Weekend Market

Featuring handmade soaps, geeky pins, CBD tinctures, sweets, dog products, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Yoga at Union Depot

Hosted by Studio 9-to-5. Bring a mat and some water; sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Farmers’ Markets

Winter Farmers’ Market

Featuring live music, local foods, and handmade gifts. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka.

Downtown Winter Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Winter Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

CB Sherlock

SUNDAY

CB Sherlock: River as Memoir

An exhibition of Sumi brush and ink landscapes of Yellowstone River. Artist’s reception 2-4 p.m. Traffic Zone Gallery, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Reading Series.

5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

No Words: a Literary, Comedy, and Variety Open Mic

Writers, comedians, musicians, magicians, and all other types of performers are welcome. Sign up at 5 p.m.; show starts at 5:30 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sincerely Somali

This event, presented by the Somali Museum of Minnesota, is part of an ongoing effort to improve literacy in the Somali community. Featuring a panel of Somali authors who will discuss their experiences as writers. 3 p.m. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market, Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

RSVP for free tickets here. Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Story Time

Shelby Voeltz reads from her book, Dream Big Little Peanut, for the kiddos. 11 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Spring Equinox Flow/Hoop Jam

7:30 p.m. A-Mills Gallery, 315 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Soul Travere

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.