Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by coupon code 'RACKET3':
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, We’re Going to Stop Ignoring St. Paul

As we do every time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:19 AM CST on January 24, 2025

Wikimedia Commons
89Comments

All four Racket editors live within a 12x15 block area of south Minneapolis. It's safe to say that skews our perspectives a little—and our coverage.

In particular, we hear from St. Paul readers who, quite reasonably, want to read more about St. Paul. Personally, I get it. I grew up in New Jersey, which was perpetually overshadowed by that big city to the north of us. Being treated like a metro area's kid brother is no fun.

We've even had a little fun with the fact that Minneapolis residents are clueless about our next door neighbor. So for this week's Open Thread, we'd like to know: What should we write about St. Paul? If you live there, what do those of us on the other side of the river need to know? And if you don't live there, what have you always wanted to know about our state capital?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

So… What’s Going on With Auntie’s, the Crowd-Funded Venue That Never Appeared?

Plus U of M prof sides with Trump, Fair State loses production facility, grocery ghosts of Longfellow and a streaming Twins W in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 24, 2025
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 12: Mitch Hedberg Roundtable… Assemble!

On the 25th(ish) anniversary of 'Lol Enchiladas!,' we gathered three folks who helped make Mitch Hedberg's never-released movie PLUS a documentarian who's years into creating the definitive Mitch doc.

January 24, 2025
News

Graduate Labor Union Finally Reaches Agreement With U of M

Plus a new mayoral candidate for Minneapolis, Trump's federal hiring freeze impacts MN vets, and Open Streets opens up one slot in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 23, 2025
See all posts