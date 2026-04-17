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For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us the First Album You Bought With Your Own Damn Money?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:28 AM CDT on April 17, 2026

Jamakassi via Unsplash
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Tomorrow is Record Store Day, and as always there are events and deals all around the Twin Cities. I encourage everyone to get out there and support the small biz of your choice.

Side note: A weird thing about contemporary capitalism is that it's so bad at creating a world we actually want to live in that we have to direct concerted "support" to the businesses we value while the ones we don't care about at all thrive effortlessly.

But I'm getting off topic! The question I have for you today is simple: What's the first record you bought with your own money?

My answers are suitably uncool. The first album I bought was REO Speedwagon's Wheels Are Turnin' and the first single was John Waite's "Missing You" (which I stand by as a song).

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatver you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Anyway, I thought this was pretty rockin' in 1984.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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