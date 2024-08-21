Every MN State Fair Grandstand Lineup Ever, Ranked

There's no need for a highfalutin, tricked-out intro here. The exercise is simple: Just ahead of this year's Minnesota State Fair, whose 2024 Grandstand lineup has been deemed "solid if not especially remarkable" by Racket's Keith Harris, we're gonna critically rank every previous installment.

All right, actually let's do a little table-setting: The history of the fair's biggest venue dates back 1885, but the 13,000-seater you know and possibly love today has been in use since 1909 (some say programming there peaked in the '30s). Veteran *Minnesota* Star Tribune music critic Jon Bream knows his way around the Grandstand, and kindly provided us insight into the tricky logistics of bringing marquee talent to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here's Bream:

Last year was one of the better lineups at the Grandstand, this year is one of the lesser lineups. It’s the luck of the draw. And it has become more and more challenging to book the Grandstand. It’s a puzzle as daunting as a Rubik’s cube. For several reasons: Limited window. The fair is looking for 11 specific dates in August/September and aiming to reach a variety of demographics with a mix of genres.

Size matters. After a remodel of the grandstand in the ‘00s, the capacity was reduced from about 22,000 to 13,000. That means it is smaller than Target Center, Xcel Energy Center, Treasure Island Amphitheater, and the various country hoedowns like We Fest and Country Jam.

Competition. There is now more and more competition with other venues and promoters. That’s why you’ll see shows like Alice Cooper/Rob Zombie, Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top, Ice Cube, Lindsey Sterling, and TLC in the area during the fair. Any of those concerts could have fit in the Grandstand.

Stigma. Not every act wants to play at the Grandstand, where staging and production are limited compared to other venues. Moreover, some artists might think the fair is not a cool gig, that it’s where you play long after your prime. Think Mötley Crüe.

Without further ado, here are the yearly Grandstand music/comedy/whatever-Garrison-Keillor-does offerings, ranked with care with worst to best.

2020

N/A

State Fair and/or pandemic historians will remember this as the year COVID-19 canceled the fair. The smartasses among you might consider it an improvement over...

1964

• New Christy Minstrels, Anita Bryant • Al Hirt, John Gary

Credit to the reimagined Christy Minstrels folk ensemble for ditching the original's blackface act. Anita Bryant, of course, is more remembered for her lifelong dedication to anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry than her singing career. Hirt, described in his NYT obit as a "portly Dixieland jazz trumpeter who was a symbol of the exuberant laissez-faire way of life of New Orleans," seems like a nice fella.

2005

• 3 Doors Down, Staind, breaking benjamin, No Address • Mötley Crüe • Sawyer Brown, Great Big Sea • Gear Daddies • Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton • James Taylor & Band • Martina McBride, Joe Nichols • Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Blaine Larsen • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • REO Speedwagon, Styx • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’04 Open Division winner Lila Ammons • Switchfoot

Freaking yikes, man. In 12 short years, 3 Doors Down would play an even bigger stage—Trump's dystopian inauguration celebration in D.C. With all due respect to Ms. McBride, Mr. Taylor, and, sure why not, the Gear Daddies, this dreadful lineup of has-beens, country duds, and butt-rockers deserves its placement down here in the dregs.

1962

• Dennis Day • Jane Russell • Jimmy Dean

The first Grandstand music lineup as we understand them today, per State Fair PR materials. Jimmy Dean is now better known as a sausage entrepreneur. Jane Russell is now better known as an actress. Dennis Day is now better known as... uh... as... any help?

1965-1968

• Rosemary Clooney • The Smothers Brothers • Pete Fountain, Mary Wells • Ray Charles Singers • The Supremes, Jerry Van Dyke • The Smothers Brothers, George Kirby • Baja Marimba Band, George Kirby • Bob Newhart, Young Americans • The 5th Dimension, Frank Sinatra Jr., Ballet America • Marty Robbins, Sonny James, Hank Williams Jr., Connie Smith • Jack Jones, National Ballet of Mexico

OK, we're kinda cheating by lumping four years together, but with just a handful of acts per fair, you're looking at glorified Supremes, Bob Newhart, Rosemary Clooney, or Marty Robbins shows.

1973

• Mac Davis, The 5th Dimension • Tony Orlando & Dawn, The Brady Bunch Kids • Bill Anderson, Donna Fargo, Tommy Overstreet, Leroy Van Dyke, Jerry Clower • Pat Boone Family, Rich Little, Charley Pride

Did this paycheck contribute to Orlando's highly publicized IRS woes in later years? Impossible for us to tell. The cornball fair acts of the 1970s (Brady Bunch, Pat Boone, Mac Davis) are well represented.

1977

• King Family, Alvino Rey • Bill Cosby, Keane Brothers • Bobby Vinton • Captain & Tennille, Kip Addotta • George Benson, The Crusaders • Mac Davis, Don Rice III • Neil Sedaka, Andy Gibb • Mills Brothers, Ed McMahon • Kansas, Cain • Paul Williams, Blood Sweat & Tears • Charlie Rich, La Costa

The '70s were a real wastebin at the fair, and this lineup isn't redeemed by a single timeless act, unless you count Charlie Rich. Speaking of irredeemable: Cosby!

2001

• Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band • Vertical Horizon, Nine Days, SR-71 • David Lee Roth • Chic W/ Nile Rodgers, War, Ohio Players • Toby Keith, Lee Ann Womack • Huey Lewis & The News • Cheap Trick, Cowboy Mouth • Aaron Carter, A*Teens, Leslie Carter, Play • 3 Doors Down, Nickelback, Seven Channels • Alabama • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’00 Open Division winner Renee Marie Lande • Miller Lite 300 Auto Race

RIP Aaron Carter. I was playing pool in a rough 'n' tumble Beaver Bay townie bar when news broke of his 2022 death, and my associate put "How I Beat Shaq" on the TouchTunes as we left. Getting back on track here... woof! The month before the towers fell sounded like hell at the fair, with teeny-boppers, butt-rockers, has-beens galore. "David Lee Roth flirted with the woman who did sign language onstage, Toby Keith hadn't heard of Afghanistan yet, Aaron Carter's show had a robot," says Racket's Harris, who was tasked with reviewing Grandstand shows that year for the PiPress. "It was a simpler time." Oh yeah, and RIP to Toby Keith. Here's hoping you're putting your angel boot in all sorts of heavenly asses.

1983-1984

• Willie Nelson and Family • Kenny Loggins, Michael Johnson • The Statler Brothers, Charly McClain • Engelbert Humperdinck • Alabama • The Beach Boys • Sammy Davis Jr., Peaches & Herb • Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood • Kansas, Pure Prairie League • The Manhattan Transfer

• Willie Nelson • Rod Stewart • Barbara Mandrell, T.G. Sheppard • Julio Iglesias, Michael Davis • Alabama • The Statler Brothers, Janie Fricke • Oak Ridge Boys, The Osmond Brothers • George Benson • Huey Lewis & The News

Willie, god bless his legendary soul, played the fair each year from 1982 through 1986 (among other non-consecutive outings).

It'd be neat to see Sammy Davis Jr. and whatever incarnation of the Beach Boys were touring in '93. A post-peak Rod Stewart the only real spark of star power to the '84 lineup, which featured the second of Alabama's 19 (!) eventual appearances at the Minnesota State Fair.

2004

• Clay Aiken • ZZ Top, Silvertide • Paramount’s Original Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd • Smash Mouth • Neal McCoy, Josh Turner • The Allman Brothers Band • Cyndi Lauper • Los Tigres Del Norte • Martina McBride, Gretchen Wilson, Blue County • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’03 Open Division winners Max Wojtanowicz and Kecia Rehkamp • Labor Day Blue Ribbon Jam featuring Gavin DeGraw, Spin Doctors, Franky Perez & the Highway Saints

While some great names exist (Allmans, Lauper), the lows go Mariana Trench deep—pop-rock reality TV guy Clay Aiken, smug creep Keillor, goddamn Shrek soundtrack stars Smash Mouth? (RIP Smash Mouth guy... we'll stop doing recent RIPs now.) It'd have to be one spectacular Paramount Original Laser Spectacular (?) to salvage this mess.

1976

• Red Skelton, Helen O’Connor • The Osmonds, Munch • Neil Sedaka • Charley Pride • Helen Reddy, Jim Stafford • Freddie Fender, Dottie West, Moe Bandy • Frank Valli & The Four Seasons • Bob Hope • Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Tillotson • Mac Davis, Kip Adotta • Johnny Cash Show

Linda Ronstadt, then fresh a Grammy win for "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You)," and freshly born-again Johnny Cash? We'll take 'em. This lineup leans too heavily on hokey TV acts of the era, however.

1970

• Jeannie C. Riley, Sonny James, Faron Young, Jimmy Davis • Bobby Vinton, The Cowsills • Johnny Cash Show, The Statler Brothers • Lawrence Welk Show • Petula Clark, Art Linkletter, The Golddiggers • Charley Pride

Riley, not to be confused with the unrelated star of Step Brothers, was just two years removed from her biggest hit, "Harper Valley PTA." Young ("Hello Walls," which the DNC should really remix), Johnny Cash (you know all the stuff), Welk (North Dakota-born showbiz institution), and Pride (pioneering Black country great) round out a solid lineup, though the fair was mostly still mired in its early country trappings.

1996

• Gin Blossoms, Goo Goo Dolls • Alan Jackson, Wade Hayes • Michael Bolton • Brooks & Dunn, Kathy Mattea • Travis Tritt, Marty Stuart • Willie Nelson & Family, Sammy Kershaw • Vince Gill • Wheel of Fortune Live with host Bob Eubanks • Mary Chapin Carpenter, BoDeans • Bill Cosby • Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood

An OK sampling of radio rock and Nashville, circa '96, and the Wheel of Fortune gimmick sounds fun. (Paul Westerberg must've been fuming from his Edina basement, given the Goo Goo's commercial success that came from ripping off his late-era 'Mats records.) There's just not much dazzle or depth here, and while I'm 100% comfortable removing the artist from the art, it still stinks to see Cosby.

1981

• Don Williams, Ricky Skaggs • Emmylou Harris, Pure Prairie League • Chuck Mangione • The Statler Brothers, Brenda Lee • Rodney Dangerfield, Dennis Blair • The Doobie Brothers, Carl Wilson • Victor Borge • Air Supply, Livingston Taylor • Eddie Rabbitt, Dottie West • Dr. Hook, The Association • Monty Hall

Am I the only King of the Hill lover who learned that Chuck Mangione is, in fact, an actual human being well into the run of the show? Emmylou and Dangerfield bring some serious heat in otherwise lifeless lineup that—I'll say it!—can't get no respect.

1978

• The Osmonds, Munch • Seals & Crofts, Larry Carlton • George Benson, Eddie Harris • Captain & Tennille, Larry Groce • Rich Little, Lynn Anderson • Kenny Rogers, Dottie West • Dolly Parton, Eddie Rabbit • Bob Hope, Rosemary Clooney • Helen Reddy, George Miller • Pat & Debbie Boone, Ronnie Schell • Johnny Cash Show

Remember what I said about the cornball '70s?

1975

• Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Dusty Rogers, Sons of the Pioneers • The Osmonds, Munch • Paul Anka • Lynn Anderson, Ray Stevens, Jacky Ward • Anne Murray, B.J. Thomas • Dolly Parton, Bobby Bare, Johnny Rodriguez, Pee Wee King • Olivia Newton-John, George Kirby • Lawrence Welk Show • America, John Sebastian • Freddie Prinze, Jack Albertson, Scatman Crothers • Bobby Vinton, Marilyn Sellars

1987

• Night Ranger, Great White • Willie Nelson and Family, George Jones and Jones Boys • True Value Country Showdown with Moe Bandy • Peter, Paul and Mary • The Monkees, “Weird” Al Yankovic • The Jets, Limited Warranty • Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine • The Pointer Sisters • Red Skelton • Alabama, Restless Heart • Sandi Patty • Oak Ridge Boys, Southern Pacific

Some real prisoner-of-the-1980s shit going on here. Big-time love to Willie, "No Show" Jones, baby-faced "Weird Al" (opening for the Monkees?!), local kids the Jets, and the Pointer Sisters. The rest of 'em? They can kindly take a hike down the Midway.

1980

• Michael Johnson, Lacy J. Dalton • Marshall Tucker Band, Heartsfield • The Manhattan Transfer, Martin Mull • Anne Murray, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers Band • Al Hirt • Kenny Rogers, Dottie West • Tennessee Ernie Ford, Brothers & Sisters • Red Skelton, Danny Davis & The Nashville Brass • Willie Nelson • Sister Sledge, Tavares • Johnny Cash Show

Did you know folk singer Michael Johnson died inside his Minneapolis home in 2017? I just learned who he was moments ago, so that was news to me. A true barrel-scraping year to ring in the 1980s, with the wonderful Martin Mull performing music comedy before his full comedic pivot, Nelson, and Cash bringing the few bright spots.

2010

• BoDeans, Big Head Todd & The Monsters • Rush • Tim McGraw, Julianne Hough • Brandi Carlile, Amos Lee, The Watson Twins • Seether, Hinder, Black Stone Cherry • Carrie Underwood, Sons of Sylvia • “Weird Al” Yankovic • MercyMe, Jeremy Camp • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • KISS • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’09 Open Division winner Sedra Bistodeau • Dukes of September RhythmRevue featuring Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

I'll be honest with you: This way-too-big listicle wasn't written sequentially, and your author is really running out of steam at this point. I love that Jenny Lewis record with the Watson Twins; "Weird Al” remains funny.

2009

• Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal • Jason Aldean, Eli Young Band • Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd • Eric Hutchinson • Jackson Browne • Randy Travis, Joe Nichols • O.A.R., Brett Dennen, Slightly Stoopid • Casting Crowns, BarlowGirl • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • REO Speedwagon, Styx, 38 Special • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’08 Open Division winners Callie Syverson and Brett Anderson • Jeff Dunham

Once you remove Bonnie, just brutal stuff here. O.A.R. sets the bar for '00s alternative trash; zero idea what Casting Crowns is all about; Keillor had yet to go away; you got Aldean at his bro-iest before jingoism turn; and then there's the racially insensitive puppet comedy of Jeff Dunham.

1989

• Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald • Charley Pride, Ronnie Milsap • 30 Year Rock ‘n’ Roll Reunion • Alabama, Jo-El Sonnier • Randy Travis, Tammy Wynette • Jim Varney, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles • The Jets, The Commodores • Sheena Easton, Michael Damian • George Strait, Billy Joe Royal, Highway 101 • Anne Murray, Eddie Rabbitt • New Kids On The Block, Tiffany, Tommy Page • Sandi Patty • The Statler Brothers, Don Williams • 20th Anniversary, Artists of Woodstock

Would love to know more about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opening for Jim Varney of Ernest Goes to fame.

1982

• Willie Nelson • The Beach Boys • Barbara Mandrell • Air Supply, Gary Mule Deer • Eddie Rabbitt, Lacy J. Dalton • The Manhattan Transfer • Andy Williams, Jerry Seinfeld • Oak Ridge Boys, Ronnie Milsap • Rick Springfield, Greg Kihn Band • Anne Murray, Larry Gatlin • Sha Na Na

Poor Willie had to carry the weight through much of the early '80s. Me? I find Jerry Seinfeld unfunny as a stand-up comic, arrogant as real-life person, and, in fairness, terrific on his namesake sit-com. That said, it would be a thrill to catch him this early in his career.

2008

• 3 Doors Down, Staind, Hinder • Brad Paisley, Jewel, Chuck Wicks, Julianne Hough • The Backstreet Boys, Girlicious • Jonny Lang, Buddy Guy, Big Head Todd & the Monsters • Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert • Paramore, Jack’s Mannequin, Phantom Planet, Paper Route • Gnarls Barkley • Mark Schultz, Big Daddy Weave, Lincoln Brewster • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • The Black Crowes, The Black Keys • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’07 Open Division winners The Limns • Toby Keith, Carter’s Chord, Trailer Choir, Mica Roberts

OK, there are some really, really rough fair bookings in the '00s. And, other than Gnarls Barkley and Buddy Guy, I'm not spotting any POC-fronted groups; women are also scarce, outside of fair stalwart Lambert and the always-killer Paramore, who were curiously playing state fairs at this point in their career. That 3 Doors Down/Staind/Hinder bill should be outlawed in self-respecting states.

2018

• Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris • Sugarland with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Trampled By Turtles with special guests Lord Huron and Lissie • Earth, Wind & Fire with special guest Sinbad • The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos and The Righteous Brothers • Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen • Old Dominion with special guests Neal McCoy and Morgan Evans • truTV Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins • 311 & The Offspring with special guest Gym Class Heroes • Hairball with special guest Kat Perkins • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

The indignity of Maren opening for a lesser 1D guy... Moving right along, nothing wrong with Trampled by Turtles and Stamos appearing with the Beach Boys is a quality gimmick. Cool to see Boy George and the B52s, less cool to see Jason Mraz and 311. The fair contains multitudes.

2015

• Def Leppard with special guests Styx and Tesla • Keith Urban with special guest Kelsea Ballerini • Carrie Underwood with special guest Native Run • Alan Jackson with special guest Brandy Clark • Happy Together Tour 2015 featuring The Turtles with Flo & Eddie; The Association; Mark Lindsay, Former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders; The Grass Roots; The Cowsills; and The Buckinghams • R5 with special guest Before You Exit • Patti LaBelle with special guest the Commodores • Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest Collective Soul • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • The Avett Brothers with special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Merle Haggard & Kris Kristofferson with special guest Sturgill Simpson

I attended this Hag/Kris/Sturgill show, and had a downright lovely time. Unless you're really into washed-up rockers or attractive Nashville superstars, there's not much here for you. Also I refuse to believe R5 is a real band.

2003

• Boston, Night Ranger • Aaron Carter, Jump5 • Hootie and the Blowfish, Big Head Todd and the Monsters • “Weird Al” Yankovic • The Judy Collins Wildflower Festival starring The Kingston Trio, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Lucy Kaplansky • The Charlie Daniels Band • The Doobie Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad • Rebecca St. James, Go Fish–Plus One • The B-52s, The Suburbs • AB Quintanilla y Los Kumbia Kings, La Conquista • 3 Doors Down, Trapt, Seether, Shinedown • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’02 Open Division winner Alexandra Hoopes

Quick aside: How has the great "Weird Al" not capitalized on the "weird" demagoguery the Dems have recently wielded against Republicans? Seems like slam-dunk parody territory. In any event, what a horrendous Grandstand installment. We got lots of love for the B-52s, the Suburbs, and the fiddle craft but not the politics of Charlie Daniels. Beyond that, you've got Hootie looking like the fucking Rolling Stones compared to Night Ranger, Seether, and Grand Funk.

1998-1999

• LeAnn Rimes, Bryan White • BoDeans, Third Eye Blind • Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Kentucky Headhunters • Gary Puckett, The Turtles, The Grass Roots • The Wallflowers, Max Carl & Big Dance • Wynonna, Sawyer Brown • Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ Band • Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding • The Oak Ridge Boys, Williams & Ree • Jonny Lang, G.B. Leighton, Heidi Jo • Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’97 Open Division winner Rachel Lee and the Ray Komischke Orchestra • Miller Lite 300 presented by Auto Value Parts Stores

• Brooks & Dunn, Trace Adkins • Journey, Double Trouble featuring Bernard Allison • Corey Stevens, G.B. Leighton, Tangletown • Sammy Kershaw, Lorrie Morgan • Susan Tedeschi, Keb’ Mo’ Band • Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea • Reba McEntire, Dick Hardwick • Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme • Bryan White, The Wilkinsons • Alabama, Shane McAnally • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’98 Open Division winner Ten Foot Five and the Ray Komischke Orchestra • Miller Lite 300 presented by Auto Value Parts Stores and Jani-King

Ya know, we've talked a lot of trash about the '70s-era State Fair talent levels, but were the '90s even worse? A case could be made!

1979

• Styx, New England • Steve Martin, Steve Goodman • Willie Nelson, Hank Cochran • Bobby Vinton • Charley Pride • Leif Garrett, Greg Shideler • Bob Hope, Helen O’Connor • Kenny Rogers, Dottie West • Anne Murray, Larry Gatlin • Michael Johnson, England Dan & John Ford Coley • KC and the Sunshine Band, Jimmy “Bo” Horne

It would be legitimately thrilling to see Steve Martin perform stand-up comedy in '79, just one year after his blockbuster sophomore album, A Wild and Crazy Guy, went double platinum. And that's about all I have to say about this attempt at packing the Grandstand.

2021

• Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell • Maren Morris with special guests Noah Schnacky and Patrick Murphy • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guest Kiss the Tiger • TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony • The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots • The Doobie Brothers • Tim McGraw with special guest Midland • The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI • Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West • George Thorogood & The Destroyers with special guest Night Ranger • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest • Darci Lynne with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers

The fair did not come out swinging following its COVID-induced hiatus. The TLC/Shaggy/Bone Thugs nostalgia showcase sounds promising, and no complaints about crossover country star Maren Morris and non-crossover country star Miranda Lambert. Then you get into: the abominable Chainsmokers, Kevin Costner for some reason, valor-stealing indie throwaways Lake Street Dive (not from our Lake Street!), and reheated boomer B-listers the Doobies and Thorogood. Our rankings may suffer from some recency bias, but we will not let '21 slide.

1972

• Sonny and Cher, David Brenner • John Denver, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition • Sonny James, Lynn Anderson, Del Reeves, Tom T. Hall, Tex Ritter • Bobby Goldsboro, Anne Murray, George Kirby • Merle Haggard, Sammi Smith, Waylon Jennings • Neil Diamond • Up With People

Take the Hag and Waylon out of this equation, and corniness levels reach dangerous highs. Such is the decade.

1974

• Liza Minnelli • Redd Foxx • Charlie Rich, Jim Stafford • Jerry Reed, Tanya Tucker, Jerry Clower, Judy Lynn, Hank Snow • Bob Hope, Danny Davis & The Nashville Brass • Jim Nabors, The Hagers • Mac Davis, The 5th Dimension • Roy Clark • Helen Reddy, Jose Feliciano

Liza Minnelli + Red Foxx (god rest his smutty soul)!?

2006

• The Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, The Magic Numbers • Rascal Flatts, Eric Church, Gary Allan • Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ Band • Amy Grant, The Minnesota State Fair Orchestra • Steve Miller Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds • Poison, Firehouse, Endeverafter • Alan Jackson, Julie Roberts • Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • BoDeans, Gear Daddies, The Nadas • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’05 Open Division winner DJ Snuggles • Brooks & Dunn, Sugarland

As a white indie dork, I'm inclined to rank this higher than it deserves because of Flaming Lips and Sonic Youth combo. Once you get into the guts of '06, you'll not find much to like. This feels like a particularly phoned-in year that fumbles around for go-to fair demos—wide-appeal rock (Raitt), throwback schlock (Poison), and standard-issue country (Brooks & Dunn).

1997

• BoDeans, G.B. Leighton • John Michael Montgomery, Ricochet • ZZ Top, Los Lobos • Wynonna, Terri Clark • Boston • Vince Gill, Bryan White • Tim McGraw, Mindy McCready • Roger Whittaker • Steve Miller Band, Eric Johnson • Alabama, Kenny Chesney • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’96 Open Division winner Nathan Beck and the Ray Komischke Orchestra • Miller 300 presented by Auto Value Parts Stores

Paint-by-numbers State Fair booking at its laziest. Who do you get excited about here?

1988

• Alabama, K.T. Oslin • The Beach Boys • Peter, Paul and Mary • The Judds, Randy Travis • Belinda Carlisle • Chuck Berry, The Fabulous Thunderbirds • REO Speedwagon • The Manhattan Transfer • Roger Whittaker • Willie Nelson and Family, Emmylou Harris • The Everly Brothers • Jay Leno • Dirty Dancing Live • Reba McEntire, Southern Pacific

*Leno voice* Did you see this, hear about this? Folk institution Peter, Paul, and Mary are at the fair... here's hoping rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry keeps his cameras out of their dressing room toilets! *Kevin Eubanks voice* You crazy Jay, you can't say that! That's a roundabout way of saying: pretty whatever lineup.

1969

• Buck Owens, Susan Rye, Billy Walker • Lesley Gore, George Kirby • Johnny Cash Show, The Statler Brothers • Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynn Anderson, Speck Rhodes, Conway Twitty • Patti Page, Kids Next Door, Don Rice III

Almost no genre diversity here, but who are we to quibble with a fair that featured country legends like Owens, Gore, Cash, Wagoner, Parton, cousin-lovin' Lee Lewis, Grand Forks-born Anderson, and "Hello Darlin'" hitmaker Twitty?

1991-1992

• Sharon, Lois & Bram • Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson • Don Henley, Susanna Hoffs • Alabama, Ray Kennedy • Chicago • Huey Lewis & The News, Joe Louis Walker & The Boss Talkers • Garth Brooks, Lorrie Morgan • The Statler Brothers, Williams & Ree • Vanilla Ice • Randy Travis, Alan Jackson • The Beach Boys, Firefall

• Garth Brooks, Martina McBride • The Steve Miller Band • Randy Travis, Brooks & Dunn • Richard Marx • Color Me Badd, The Party • Double Dare Live • The B-52s, Violent Femmes • Bob Hope, B.J. Thomas • Wynonna Judd, The Oak Ridge Boys • Steven Curtis Chapman, Kathy Troccoli, First Call • The Beach Boys, David Cassidy

Mostly forgettable lineups, although the year-over-year rise of Garth is worth mentioning. The country mega-star's 1991 album, Ropin' the Wind, had gone platinum 14 times over, while the follow-up, 1992's The Chase, achieved diamond status. Also: Vanilla Ice becomes a rare early rap booking for reasons we can't quite put our fingers on.

Anyway, here's my favorite Garth artifact of all time:

1971

• The Carpenters, John Davidson, Della Reese, The Harmonicats • Sandler & Young • Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Jack Green, Jeannie Seely, Roy Acuff • Liberace • Neil Diamond • Charley Pride

In terms of pure spectacle, I'd love to see Liberace and Neil Diamond in the same week. In terms of country royalty, you've got Tammy, George, Loretta, and Charley.

1995

• Alabama, Chely Wright • Alan Jackson, Faith Hill • Amy Grant, Allison Krauss & Union Station • Brooks & Dunn, Pam Tillis • Chicago, The Little River Band • Lorrie Morgan, David Ball • Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea, Suzy Bogguss • Tony Bennett • The Mavericks, The Tractors • John Michael Montgomery, Hal Ketchum, Ken Mellons • Blues Festival ‘95–B.B. King, Jimmie Vaughan, • Etta James, Bluestime Jam with J. Geils, Elvin Bishop, Magic Dick

Thank goodness for the so-called Blues Fest '95 and Etta James & Co. for bringing the heat this year.

1994

• Kenny G • Alan Jackson, Hal Ketchum • Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Hornsby • Reba McEntire, John Michael Montgomery • Brooks & Dunn, Trisha Yearwood • Nickelodeon’s Family Double Dare Live • The Beach Boys, America • The Count Basie Orchestra plus Americana Fireworks Spectacular • Wynonna, Tim McGraw • Roger Daltrey • Blues Music Festival ‘94–B.B. King, Little Feat, Dr. John & Tribute to Muddy Waters

Again, you're doing the lord's work B.B.

2019

• Hootie & the Blowfish with special Barenaked Ladies • Why Don’t We with special guests MAX, EBEN and Taylor Grey • Dierks Bentley with special guest Caylee Hammack • Trace Adkins & Clint Black with special guest Terri Clark • Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour 2019 • “Weird Al” Yankovic • Daryl Hall & John Oates with special guest G. Love & Special Sauce • Logic with special guest Prof • Lionel Richie with special guest Lauren Jauregui • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Brandi Carlile with special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah County • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • ZZ Top with special guest Cheap Trick

So the benefit of these jumbo modern lineups is you get a whole lot to pick from. I, personally, wouldn't be caught dead at a Why Don't We, Logic, or G. Love show love. But that's the magic of spray-'n'-pray talent booking: You're still gonna land some Hall & Oateses and Brandi Carlileses, though I don't quite understand the Twin Cities-specific fascination with the latter artist.

2022

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush • Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with Bad Bad Hats • Counting Crows • Pitbull with Iggy Azalea • The Beach Boys and The Temptations with Tower of Power • Jim Gaffigan • Florida Georgia Line with Bailey Zimmerman • REO Speedwagon and Styx with Levon • Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band • Diana Ross with Naturally 7 • MSF Amateur Talent Finals Disney • Princess—The Concert

This collection of artists could conceivably play at any State Fair from 2014 through 2022. Rings kinda dated for '22?

2016

• Don Henley • Charlie Wilson with special guest Fantasia • Dixie Chicks with special guests Vintage Trouble and Smooth Hound Smith • The Happy Together Tour 2016 featuring The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders; and The Cowsills • G-Eazy with special guests Marty Grimes, Daghe DJ and Peter Parker • Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas with special guest Mike Posner • Alabama with special guest Levon • The Minnesota Show with Garrison Keillor • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Weezer with special guests The Struts and Fury Things • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Bonnie Raitt with special guest The Richard Thompson Trio

Speaking of hits and misses! Dixie Chicks, Weezer, and Bonnie Raitt? Sure, sounds like a blast. Slimeball rapper G-Eazy, and obligatory Alabama and Keillor performances? Eh, you'll catch us at the Tom Thumb mini donut stand.

2002

• Minnesota Orchestra • Alicia Keys • Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood • Shaggy, Rayvon • Elvis, The Concert • Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band • Billy Ray Cyrus, The Bellamy Brothers • Newsboys, NewSong, Go Fish • REO Speedwagon, Styx • Poison, Slave Raider • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’01 Open Division winner Holly Stiles • Miller Lite 300 Auto Race

Points for having the classy players of the Minnesota Orchestra perform so closely to animal livestock, and also for the big-name score of Alicia Keys. The talent pool isn't what you'd describe as deep.

2000

• Def Leppard • REO Speedwagon, Styx • Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry • “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tonic Sol-fa • Christina Aguilera, soulDecision • Sawyer Brown, KC & The Sunshine Band • Goo Goo Dolls, Tonic • Roy Clark, Glen Campbell • Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall • Semisonic, Train, G.B. Leighton • Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kansas • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’99 Open Division winner Erin Callahan and the Ray Komischke Orchestra • Miller 300 presented by Auto Value Parts Stores

Placing this one higher mostly for trivia's sake: Did you know Christina Aguilera smashed Grandstand attendance records, though this year's Luda/T-Pain pairing is giving the "Genie" hitmaker a run for her money? Now that's interesting!

2017

• Nickelback with special guest Daughtry • Stevie Nicks with special guest Vanessa Carlton • Jim Gaffigan • Toby Keith with special guest 3 Doors Down • Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons • John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter • Pentatonix with special guest Us The Duo • Usher with special guest WatchTheDuck • The Minnesota Show with Garrison Keillor • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Phantogram with special guests Lucius and Now, Now • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Sam Hunt with special guests LANCO and Ryan Follese

Once you remove Usher, Stevie, and Gaffigan... dear god. Look, I'm something of a Nickelback apologist; I'd never voluntarily listen to 'em, though I suspect they're at least as interesting as the people who relish shitting on 'em. This is a cursed lineup, and I don't want any Current loyalists coming at me with wackadoo ideas like "Phantogram and Lucius are good, actually."

1993

• Clint Black, Wynonna, Michael Johnson • Bob Dylan, Santana • Hank Williams Jr., Aaron Tippin • Blues Music Festival ‘93–B.B. King, Eric Johnson, Buddy Guy, the Alligator All-Stars • Barry Manilow, Kyle Vincent • Nickelodeon’s Wild & Crazy Kids • Def Leppard, Ugly Kid Joe • Superstars of the Lawrence Welk Show • Keith Brion and his New Sousa Band • Dolly Parton, Sammy Kershaw • Alabama, Michelle Wright • The Beach Boys, America

The remarkable persistence of Lawrence Welk! This Dylan/Santana pairing had rocked the Metrodome earlier in '93, and fans of the electric blues guitar surely would've enjoyed B.B. King and Buddy Guy joining forces. The rotating Beach Boys lineup is always something of a mystery; Dolly isn't—she likely crushed it.

2011

• Reba, Ronnie Dunn • Def Leppard, Heart • Big Time Rush, Days Difference • Carnival of Madness with Theory of a Deadman, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry, My Darkest Days, Adelita’s Way and Emphatic • The Happy Together Tour 2011 featuring The Turtles, The Association, The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams and Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & the Raiders • Steely Dan, Sam Yahel • Toby Keith, Eric Church, JT Hodges • Marc Anthony • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ‘10 Open Division winner Nick Wishard • Train & Maroon 5, Matt Nathanson

Remember when Theory of a Deadman oversaw the collapse of First Avenue's roof? That would happen four years later. Look, this year is getting prime placement because we love the dads here at Racket, and the dads love Steely Dan. This one's for you, dads! Weezer and Motion City scratches a lot of elder millennial itches, something we'd also like to acknowledge. But Train and Maroon 5? They'll one day have to answer for their crimes against music.

2012

• Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples • Alan Jackson, Jamey Johnson • Blake Shelton, Sunny Sweeney • Anita Baker • The Happy Together Tour 2012 featuring The Turtles with Flo & Eddie, The Monkees Lead Singer Micky Dolenz, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Grass Roots and The Buckinghams • Demi Lovato, Hot Chelle Rae • KISS, Mötley Crüe • Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Eli Young Band and Edens Edge • MN Music On-A-Stick Presented by 89.3 The Current: Semisonic, The Jayhawks, Dessa, Jeremy Messersmith, Lucy Michelle and the Velvet Lapelles • Journey, Pat Benatar featuring Neil Giraldo, Loverboy • 40th Annual Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ‘11 Open Division winner Connor Engstrom • Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Big K.R.I.T.

Finally, as hip-hop enters its third decade of pop-culture popularity, the State Fair gets serious about rappers on the Grandstand. In this case: Wiz Khalifa, still riding high (heh, heh, heh) on "Black & Yellow," plus the late, great Mac Miller, and Big K.R.I.T. Elsewhere, you gotta love Bonnie joining Mavis for a night and the Current hosted one of its better local showcases. Hot Chelle Rae, on the other hand, must be forever banished to this decade.

2024

Becky G • Chance the Rapper • Nate Bargatze • Blake Shelton • Happy Together Tour • Ludacris & T-Pain • Mötley Crüe • Matchbox Twenty • Stephen Sanchez • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest • Kidz Bop Live

Keith already decreed it "solid if not especially remarkable."

2007

• Brad Paisley, Jack Ingram, Kellie Pickler, Taylor Swift • Goo Goo Dolls, Lifehouse, Colbie Caillat • Fergie, Rooney • Fountains of Wayne, The Suicide Commandos • “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tonic Sol-fa • The Allman Brothers Band, Robert Randolph & the Family Band • Vince Gill, Amy Grant, The Del McCoury Band • B.B. King, Al Green, Etta James and her Roots Band • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • MercyMe, Aaron Shust • Amateur Talent Contest Finals with ’06 Open Division winner Josiah Gulden • Def Leppard, Styx, Foreigner

Is any Twin Cities outlet thirsty enough to write an oral history of Swift's one and only State Fair appearance, one in which Swift herself 100% won't participate? (We're thinking about it...) Folks forget how fun Fergie was around this time, and you can't go wrong with "Weird Al", Fountains of Wayne (we forbid further RIPs, but RIP to Adam Schlesinger), and B.B. King, Al Green, and Etta James.

2013

• Dana Carvey, Dennis Miller, Kevin Nealon from SNL • Under The Sun featuring Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray & Gin Blossoms • Sammy Hagar’s Four Decades of Rock with special guests Buckcherry and Rival Sons • Sheryl Crow with special guest Dwight Yoakam • The Happy Together Tour 2013 featuring The Turtles with Flo & Eddie, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, and Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders) • Depeche Mode with special guest Bat for Lashes • 2013 Internet Cat Video Festival presented by Walker Art Center • Train with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead • MN Music On-A-Stick presented by 89.3 The Current featuring Trampled By Turtles, The Suburbs, Mason Jennings, P.O.S and The Chalice • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with special guests Talib Kweli and Chance The Rapper • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Tim McGraw with special guest Brantley Gilbert

Just a massive collection of names here. Say what you will about Dennis Miller, we're as enthusiastic for comedy at the fair as Pitt the Elder was for bad-mouthing Robert Walpole's corruption in the 1730s, babe. Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, and Gin Blossoms began capitalizing on '90s nostalgia before just about anybody, while Depeche Mode made a more dignified Gen X play alongside Bats for Lashes. The Current booked a fine On-a-Stick showcase, while Chance the Rapper opened for a height-of-his powers Macklemore, who would be deemed insufferable in the coming months.

1985-1986

• Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Jesse Colter • The Suburbs, Limited Warranty • Kenny Loggins • Oak Ridge Boys • Don Williams, Tammy Wynette • Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger • Night Ranger • Michael Johnson, Ray Komischke Orchestra featuring Trina Hamlin • Tom Jones • Alabama, Gary Morris • Neil Young and the International Harvesters, Nicolette Larson

• Willie Nelson and Family • John Denver • Nu Shooz, The Fat Boys • Oak Ridge Boys, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band • Anne Murray • The Jets, Limited Warranty • The Beach Boys • The Manhattan Transfer • Kenny Loggins • Doug Henning • Alabama, The Bellamy Brothers • Garrison Keillor • Bangles, EIEIO

Redemption for 1980s Willie! Typically joined by an assortment of yahoos, the Red Headed Stranger shared the marquee in '85 with electrifying local new-wavers the Suburbs, folk legends Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger, irresistible crooner Tom Jones, and goddamn Neil Young. Then: MORE redemption for Willie! In '86, the fair booked its first hip-hop act—the Fat Boys, who rock—plus a far-flung and fun cast that includes the Bangles, the Beach Boys, and for you yacht rockers, Kenny Loggins.

1990

• The Simpsons • Barbara Mandrell, T.G. Sheppard • Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips • Bill Cosby • Randy Travis, Alan Jackson • Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Healy Band • Oak Ridge Boys, Patty Loveless • Bob Dylan, Wire Train • Roger Whittaker • George Strait, Billy Joe Royal • The Beach Boys, Marshall Tucker Band • John Denver

I'm going to bother longtime Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley, who I've bothered before for Racket purposes, to explain what the hell The Simpsons headlining the Minnesota State Fair... looked like? And not to make this all about me, but that yellow family and that bard from Hibbing both represent top-five fandoms of mine. Thus, the high-as-hell ranking of the 1990 State Fair, which arrived right as Bob followed up his critically acclaimed 1989 LP, Oh Mercy, with this year's dud, Under the Red Sky.

2023

The Black Keys, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men with Chaka Khan, Happy Together Tour, Brandi Carlile with Wynonna Judd, Yung Gravy, Duran Duran, Jonas Brothers, The Current's Music On-A-Stick with The Hold Steady, Bob Mould, and Dillinger Four, Blippi, Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest

Esteemed music critic Jon Bream called this "one of the better lineups at the Grandstand," and he ain't lying. This thing is absolutely stacked! Still kicking myself for missing the Hold Steady/Mould/D-4 show.

2014

• Toby Keith with special guest Colt Ford • Aretha Franklin with special guest The Four Tops • Kid Rock with special guest Blackberry Smoke • Digifest Minnesota • The Happy Together Tour 2014 featuring The Turtles with Flo & Eddie, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Lewis & the Playboys, Mark Farner (formerly of Grand Funk Railroad) and Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels • Linkin Park & Thirty Seconds to Mars with special guest AFI • Tim McGraw with special guest Ryan Kinder • Fall Out Boy & Paramore with special guest Bad Suns • A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor • MN Music On-A-Stick presented by 89.3 The Current with Brother Ali, Doomtree, Bob Mould, Cloud Cult, Har Mar Superstar and The Cactus Blossoms • Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals • Journey with special guest Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Many of this year's artists are either dead or personas non gratas nowadays, so let's consider it through a '14 lens. You've got Aretha "Queen of Soul" Franklin, fresh off winning the nation's heart yet again via her enormous Obama inauguration hat. You've got pop-punk immortality with Fall Out Boy and Paramore, both of whom still headline arenas. You've got, and again I'm begging you to pretend it's 2014, perhaps the best-ever Current showcase of local stars. Throw in a fully living Linkin Park and eternal badass Joan Jett? That's a lot to like.