Enter Racket’s Spooktacular Flash Fiction Contest, Compete for Fabulous Prizes
Five winners will get published on this very website and, crucially, score prize packages that include THC edibles and Racket merch.
St. Paul May Build All the Triplexes and Fourplexes That Minneapolis Won’t
Plus an heir to the Downtown Journal, a whole lot of restaurant news, and a terrible place to live in today's Flyover.
I Talked to Strangers at Strangers Meeting Strangers’ ‘Talk to Me Day’
The community-building event at Loring Park was worth attending, even for the less-than-outgoing.
Minnesota Has a Russian-Speaking Comedy Scene?!
Yes! And it’s bringing big laughs (Громкий смех!) and support for Ukraine to the 10,000 Laughs Festival.
I Went to Karaoke 7 Days in a Row
Creepy guys, a sore throat, an incredible amount of Chris Stapleton—and a lot of fun. Here's what happens when you commit to a solid week of karaoke.