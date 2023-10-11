Enter Racket’s Spooktacular Flash Fiction Contest, Compete for Fabulous Prizes

Boo!

Hey, sorry about that jump scare but 'tis the season...

In that spirit, we're here to tell you about our first-ever Spooktacular Flash Fiction Contest. For a theme, we're lifting the premise from Cait McGowan's viral tweet: horror in the skyways!

A Minnesota horror film set in the skyway system just makes sense — Cait McGowan (@caitlinmcgowan) October 10, 2023

Follow that prompt as loosely or tightly as you'd like, but please do incorporate either Twin Cities skyway system into your terrifying, bone-chilling, creepy, spoof-tastic, ghostly, darkly comedic, bloodbath-y, and/or campy piece of original, horror-themed flash fiction storytelling.

Four runners-up will each receive receive a 5-Hitter Baja Box of THC edibles from our buddies at Baja Ontario and a limited-edition Racket beanie—that's a $175 value! But our grand-prize winner? They'll get all that plus a Racket T-shirt, Racket koozies, Racket stickers, and a lifetime subscription to (you guessed it) Racket.

Here's the scariest part yet: strict contest rules! Story submissions must be between 750 and 1,250 words, and winners may be published under government names or pen names (your boss doesn't need to know you're entering spooktacular flash fic contests to score weed). All submissions should be sent to contests@racketmn.com with the story in the body of the email or attached as a Google or Word doc. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, October 25, at 11:59 p.m.; you must be 21+ to participate.

Happy frighting !

Whoops, sorry, that's a typo. Happy writing!

😱