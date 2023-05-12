Enjoy This Week’s Open Thread. I’m Going on Vacation.

OK, I'll actually be around for the rest of the day. But then I'm out all next week. I'm not going anywhere nearly as warm as the photo above suggests. That's just what the free photo supplier Unsplash gave me when I searched for "vacation." (I'm headed Up North—perhaps a little early in the season.)

But enough about me! Do any of you fine Racket readers have travel plans for the summer you'd like to share? Or anything else you wanna talk about? As always the Open Thread is all about you.

OK, Harris out. In the immortal words of Jodie Foster...