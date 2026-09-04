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Enjoy 43 Lovely Portraits of Minnesotans Thriving at the 2026 MN State Fair

At the Great Minnesota Get-Together, humanity shines as bright as the midday Midway sun.

8:38 AM CDT on September 4, 2026

All photos by BUMP OPERA
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The Minnesota State Fair, running now through Monday, is the greatest place on earth. Here's photographic evidence.

BUMP OPERA

BUMP OPERA is freelance photographer and award-winning photojournalist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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