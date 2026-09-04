The Minnesota State Fair, running now through Monday, is the greatest place on earth. Here's photographic evidence.
Photos
Enjoy 43 Lovely Portraits of Minnesotans Thriving at the 2026 MN State Fair
At the Great Minnesota Get-Together, humanity shines as bright as the midday Midway sun.
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