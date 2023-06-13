Due to Stupid Law, New Lake Nokomis Snack Shack Can’t Serve Beer, Wine

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of what local media outlets and Twitter-ers are gabbing about.

The Painted Turtle Will Be Dry for Now

As you can see from the artfully doctored promotional photo above, The Painted Turtle—the just-opened Lake Nokomis snack shack that replaced Sandcastle this season—at one point promised beer and wine, just as the previous tenant had for a decade. Not the case anymore! If you head over to the sparse Painted Turtle website, you'll notice a "Where's the beer?" tab. "Unfortunately, only after securing the location did we learn of an issue regarding beer and wine on Lake Nokomis," reads a statement from the ownership group, the same folks behind Unleashed Hounds & Hops. "It turns out that an oversight by the state has allowed beer and wine to serve at this location for the last 12 years and only now have they realized their mistake. The Painted Turtle, the previous owners, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board were all surprised to learn that the current facility does not meet the requirements to serve beer and wine."

The stupid law in question, per The Turtle: One that only grants on-sale licenses to establishments with "at least 25" indoor seats. (Curiously, there's no mention of wall or ceiling requirements in this primer on Minnesota liquor laws, though the 25-seat language is there.) A spokesperson with Minnesota’s Alcohol & Gambling Enforcement Division told KARE 11 that a complaint had been voiced over Sandcastle's noncompliance, and that the owners, in conjunction with city officials, agreed "to put up walls and provide indoor seating." That, of course, is at odds with the statement from the new tenant, who claims everyone was caught off guard. Having just inked a five-year lease with the Park Board, Painted Turtle's owners are now exploring the construction of a "three-season porch"-like structure that would satisfy the law (which, again, is stupid). "We found out the Park Board had budgeted money for this park for capital improvements and so they shifted those funds to build it for us," co-owner Dawn Uremovich told KARE. She hopes Painted Turtle is moving pints and vino by the 2024 season.

Two of the other city-owned park restaurants—Bread & Pickle (Lake Harriet) and Lola on the Lake (Bde Maka Ska)—are reportedly in compliance, though a Park Board spokesperson didn't provide comment on Sea Salt Eatery (Minnehaha Falls). The former owner of Sandcastle, current Bull's Horn owner Doug Flicker, told us last week how important selling booze is to the bottom line, explaining that he can only fairly compensate his staff because of those sales.

State Fair to Stay Weed-Free

As August 1 approaches, expect to read more and more about what cannabis legalization will change—and what won’t. For instance, are you thinking about how a nice lil buzz will take the edge off as you battle the crowds at the State Fair? Well, the fair folks are going to nip that in the bud (marijuana term). “The Minnesota State Fair has not determined if it will change its operation and policies as a result of the recently passed cannabis legislation," fair officials told WCCO. But for now, THC and CBD sales are prohibited, and lighting up will not be permitted even at designated smoking areas. And what about your current weed dealer—is legal weed gonna run the black market pot peddler out of business? Adam Platt at Twin Cities Business talked to one such entrepreneur who thinks the cost of legal product, plus taxes, will keep him competitive for now. As he puts it, “People will not want to pay $90 a cart when they can spend $55 with me.”

Odd Cop/Chicago Bears/Vulcan Bar Alary’s is Closing After 74 Years

Founded by Chicago Bears lineman Al Baisi and business partner Larry Lehner, Alary’s Bar has been serving drinks and eats in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood since 1949. Over the years, the establishment, located at 139 Seventh St. E., attracted lots of firefighters and cops, whose stations were found just down the street, as well as crime-beat reporters looking for tips. Yesterday, the bar and restaurant announced via Facebook that, after 74 years, it’s closing—for now, at least. “This isn't goodbye forever, it's goodbye for now,” the post states. “Celebrate the end of an era with us all week…New era coming soon, but let's send off Alary's in style. Watch for event nights to come this week!” The bar’s last day will be June 18. After the death of Baisi in 2005, Alary's segued into more of a sports bar, less of a cop spot. It also was known to host many drunken Vulcan Krewe gatherings. That ended in 2007 after a trio of female bartenders sued the bar, eight Vulcan members, and the St. Paul Winter Carnival for sexual assault.

So You Wanna See Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium...

It'll fuckin' cost ya, bub! Swift's Eras Tour, which is set to visit U.S. Bank Stadium from June 23-24, set off a national reckoning over monopolistic ticket price gouging that continues to reverberate on Capitol Hill and inside statehouses. That won't amount to a hill of beans for you, the Twin Cities-based Swiftie, who might be eyeballing the secondary market this week. Prepare for those eyes to pop: Racket's Ticket Research Division recently conducted a pricing analysis for those two U.S. Bank Stadium shows (i.e. logged into Stubhub), and the results were as wild as Ms. Swift's dreams. Nosebleed tickets were running around $1,000 at press time (i.e. moments ago), while floor tickets ranged from around $3,000 all the way up $6,000+ for anything near the stage. In the coming days Racket will be compiling a list of alternative Swift-themed parties, dance nights, drag shows, and yoga sessions to hopefully persuade those who find themselves gripped by the Eras Tour vs. paying your mortgage dilemma. And to any guilt-ridden parents who've read this far? Heed the words of Homer!