Don’t Look Now But It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 15-21

How are we already halfway through September?
Tuesday, September 15
Revocation, Defeated Sanity, Fuming Mouth, Weeping @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Adam O’Farrill’s Elephant @ Berlin
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Bear Ghost, Sarah and the Safeword, Spaceman Bob @ Cedar Cultural Center
Frankie Rose, Stranger Gallery, Darkling I Listen @ Cloudland
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Altın Gün, Alex Maas @ Fine Line
Jane Remover @ Fillmore
Eric Clapton @ Grand Casino Arena
Emmarosa, Veaux, Dreamfone @ Green Room
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
Mike Cramer, Jackson Peters, and Matt McIntyre @ Metronome Brewery
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Lil Wayne @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs
Brandon Flowers @ Palace Theatre
Ditch Pigeon, Girdle of Judith, Knife Emoji @ Pilllar Forum
BLÜ EYES with Marielle Kraft @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
September Conspiracy Series featuring Brotherhood of Birds @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Sarah Morris @ 331 Club
Bailen @ Turf Club
David Wimbish and the Collection @ Underground Music
The Fixx, Colin Blunstone, Peter Asher @ Uptown Theater
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
THR333, Welby June, CALAVROSA @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, September 16
Slothrust, the Velveteers @ Amsterdam
- Lily Allen @ Armory—Allen seems an unpopular figure in her home country, due in part I gather to how she pronounces “beau’iful” despite her posh pedigree but also because she’s an unavoidable tabloid fixture. So it makes sense that her latest album, West End Girl, an autopsy of a marriage that died by degrees, would have something of the tabloid to it—if someone’s gonna drag you through the mud, might as well wallow on your own terms. Consider its lyrical hooks (“Da da da da/Who’s Madeline?” or “I thought it was a dojo/I didn’t know it was a pussy palace” or “If it has to happen, baby, do you want to know?”) the clickbait headlines that draw you into personal essays much more revelatory (and juicier) than the norm. A basic plotline: Living separately leads to infidelity leads to an open marriage leads to the indignity of scouring the apps to find companionship. Whatever hubby David Harbour might have to say for himself, Allen’s such a damn pro as a storyteller, phrasemaker, and tunesmith that her version will always ring true. Art can be unfair that way. Scaled down from a poorly selling arena show, this solo theatrical event focuses solely on the new album—don’t expect “Smile” or “Fuck You.”—Keith Harris
Kevin Gamble’s J. Dilla Tribute feat. L.A. Buckner @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s
Sondre Lerche, Dosh @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jim Bierma and Nancy Bierma @ Crooners
Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners
The Twin Cities Ceili Band @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents @ Eagles 34
The Charlatans UK, Two Harbors, DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Liz Phair, Frankie Cosmos @ Palace Theatre—Have you heard about the big Liz Phair/Sleater-Kinney tour? Well, it’s not coming here. But let me put in a good word for St. Paul openers Frankie Cosmos. (I’ll assume you know all you need to about Phair.) Finding herself on the far side of 30 and slightly miffed that she hasn’t magically figured life out yet, onetime bedroom-pop whisperer/lead Cosmonaut Greta Kline encourages her band to assert itself ever so slightly on Frankie Cosmos’s sixth album, last year's Different Talking. Though these 17 songs would fit on one side of an old TDK with room to spare, you get the sense that Kline could stretch a song out to a whole three minutes if she wanted. But, like, what’s the point? (She tops out at an epic 2:47, FYI.) Toting around “a tote bag filled with other tote bags” in a city where “everything’s a pothole or a restaurant/And smells like pot,” she can’t “keep from acting like I’m 27” and regrets that “my bitch heart is a fucker.” But there’s something unavoidably optimistic in that bright little voice of hers, and in the way she follows up “I still don’t know what I want” with “I’ll take one of each.” Most importantly, every tune here hits home—maybe because not one of them overstays their welcome.—Keith Harris
Booker T. Jones @ Parkway Theater
Margaph, Bassanite, Tickle Toe Monsters @ Pilllar Forum
The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
JMSM with LASALLE @ 7th St Entry
Stardust, Dave’s Manual @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Brian Blake @ 331 Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Lord Jeremy, Enemies, Mild Manner, Splash! @ White Squirrel
Thesaurus Rex, Marie's Island, Secret Menu @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, September 17
Karaoke Hosted by Alexei Moon Casselle @ Animales
Emily Haavik and Big Like @ Aster Cafe
Deep Glens, Brotherkenzie @ Berlin
Crates: The Pavillion of Dreams by Harold Budd @ Berlin
Kacey Jewel Hill, Abalone, Losing Dogs @ Birdhaus
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Paul Harper Quartet Plays the Music of Thelonious Monk @ Crooners
Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women feat. the Politics Chicks and Jillian Rae @ Crooners
The Development, DJ Nanobyte @ Driftwood Char Bar
Record High DJ Night @ Dusty’s
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Yard Act, League Two @ Fine Line
Chat Pile, Soul Glo, Prize Horse @ First Avenue
- Phoebe Bridgers @ Grand Casino Arena—At the Palace Theatre in 2017, Conor Oberst introduced the night’s opener by saying, “This is Phoebe Bridgers. She’s going to be a big star.” Makes you wonder what else Mr. Bright Eyes is right about! Bridgers has completed the rare busking-to-arena career arc, and tonight’s victory lap is in support of her masterpiece of a new album, Lost Weekend. Three obvious topics pillar the dazzling LP: the loss of one love (Irish actor Paul Mescal), the arrival of a new one (American comic Bo Burnham), and the death of her father, with whom she had a deeply complicated relationship (see previous single "Kyoto"). Over the course of almost an hour, Lost Weekend artfully blurs the lines between those touchstones and even the tracks themselves. It’s unclear who or what Bridgers is singing about in a given moment, except for the unmistakable Gracie Abrams diss track and the subsequent Burnham love song; Lost Weekend is a vibes-based journey that hits on profound emotions while morphing between folk, indie rock, and new flourishes of experimental electronic music. And hey, if all this praise sounds gratuitous, we’ll balance the scales with a little bit of dirt that reflects poorly on Bridgers: Per the local internet gossip mill, the 32-year-old star was a lil rude during a recent visit to Marty’s Deli in northeast Minneapolis. I’m very comfortable separating the art from the artist here. Alex G opens.—Jay Boller
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays @ Hook and Ladder
Buster Baxter & Big Reece @ Indeed
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
The Peter Kogan Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Young Relics, Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Booker T. Jones @ Parkway Theater
Mubbla Buggs, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern
Crimson Glory, Gradience @ 7th St Entry
Rebecca Aadland with Paul Winchester & Ryan Inselman @ 318 Cafe
Cross Pollination with Mitch Detlefsen, McKain Lakey, Daniel Rosen @ 331 Club
Gable Price and Friends, Stephen Stanley @ Turf Club
Cheerleader Roadkill @ Underground Music
Allison Eide @ Varsity Theater
Martin Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel
Two of Cups @ Wooden Ship Brewing
Friday, September 18
The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe
Rebecca Lake Fritz & Hot Press @ Barely Brothers Records
Ethan Ostrow/Dakota Anderson @ Berlin
Jorge Luis Pacheco Trio @ Berlin
Ross Thorn, Jodie Jones, Michael Gay @ Birdhaus
Willie B Blues Band @ Blues Saloon
DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunker’s
The Gated Community and Friends @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Kiwi Jr., Real Numbers, Sandpaper @ Cloudland—Kiwi Jr. frontman Jeremy Gaudet still sounds a little too “uncanny valley Steve Malkmus” for me, but I’ve come around to this Toronto band after a couple listens to the sprightly jangle-pop of their latest, Blowin’ Up. I’m especially fond of the one about the Michigan kid who crosses the border into Windsor, Ontario, to get wasted. Two great Minneapolis bands round out the lineup—the even more jangly Real Numbers, who recently released a sharp new album called Was It Always This Way, and and the even poppier Sandpaper.—Keith Harris
Van and Kathy Nixon @ Crooners
Rekindled: Prairie Fire Choir and PaviElle @ Crooners
Dream Addict @ Driftwood Char Bar
Northerly Gales @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Citric Dummies, Uranium Club, Jim E. Brown, Andy Burns, Cherry Cheeks @ Eagles 34
Daguerreotypes (Album Release) @ Eagles 34
- Carly Pearce, Belle Frantz @ Fine Line—Carly Pearce is the greatest country singer-songwriter you’re not listening to—don’t you hate when critics say shit like that? Well, prove me wrong and listen to her latest, Honest Woman, which sits worthily alongside is predecessors, 29 and Hummingbird. Pearce shows her ease with old-school Nashville vernacular on lyrics “If you can take him you can have him” and “If I don’t leave I’m gonna stay,” the latter from a Riley Green duet that became a genuine country radio hit. “Who’s Lying Here” and “He Don’t Like My Dogs” offer inventive twists on their titles, while “Leave My Heart Alone” is an invitation to a one-night stand. Beginning with the lament “Dream Come True” and reconciling with the closer “Why God Why,” Honest Woman is a loose concept album about small-town Christian girls who follow their passions to the big city but still fret that they’re not around to take papa to his doctor appointment and occasionally envy their friends who got hitched and settled down. I bet there are more than a few of them in these parts.—Keith Harris
The Format, the Get Up Kids @ First Avenue
Chas Somdahl and Friends @ Ginkgo Coffee
Samambo feat. Mahogany, Kwey, McShellen, DJ Faaji @ Green Room
Steve Almaas Remembered with members of the Suicide Commandos @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Walker Hayes, Crowder @ Ledge Amphitheater
The Free & Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Logic & G-Eazy @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
SPCO: Beethoven's Second Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Keep for Cheap, Latchkey Kids, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
Joe Jordan, the Penny Peaches @ 7th St Entry
Witness, Nat Harriet, Petits Mirages @ Terminal Bar
d’Lakes, Maggie and the Skanks, the Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’ @ 331 Club
The Bros. Landreth, Madeline Roger @ Turf Club
The B2Backrooms: Morrison Todd B2B Bern Higher, EYLXR B2B Marzanna, Duchess B2B Joyboy, Kenny B2B Time @ Uptown VFW
Casual Friday with Sarah Jane’s Music School @ White Squirrel
Death of the Heron @ White Squirrel
Saturday, September 19
Rachel Wyre, Phonophore Records @ Acadia
Jake Hanson and Luke Enyeart @ Animales
Jackson Churchill Trio @ Berlin
Dreamweapon (DJs Erik Westra & Sean Capistrant) @ Berlin
Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
Strictly R&B: Homecoming @ Cabooze
Family Gathering Concert feat. L.A. Buckner @ Capri
Aldous Harding, Sam Burton @ Cedar Cultural Center
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Maud Hixson & Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Checkered Future, the Stonecutters @ Driftwood Char Bar
- Carly Pearce, Belle Frantz @ Fine Line—see Friday's listings.
The Format, the Get Up Kids @ First Avenue
Gary Clark Jr., Cody Matlock, DJ Kurupt @ Fitzgerald Theater
Conductor Jack’s Kids Dance Party @ Ginkgo Coffee
Cypress Hill @ Grand Casino Hinckley
Psychostick, Galactic Empire @ Green Room
Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners, Dead North, OPNR @ Hook and Ladder
Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series, Volume Eight: Play @ Icehouse
Joan Hutton Trio @ Jazz Central
TobyMac, KB @ Ledge Amphitheater
Horse Meat Disco, Daddy Issues @ The Lyric
Joey Thursday @ Metronome Brewery
The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Capital City Fest @ Minnesota State Capitol
Iron Maiden @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
La Energia Nortena @ Myth Live
2026-27 Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Beethoven's Second Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs
Spit Takes, Surly Grrly, Mystery Meat, Honeygrl @ Pilllar Forum
Hurricane Harold’s All Star Review @ Schooner Tavern
Your Arms Are My Cocoon with Stella and Hey, ily! @ 7th St Entry
Surlyfest 2026 @ Surly Brewing
Grave Society, Blur Curve Closed City Terror, Draconian Hate @ Terminal Bar
Richard Kriehn and Pamela McNeill @ 318 Cafe
The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights, Den @ 331 Club
Chanel Beads, Horse Vision, Anastasia Coope @ Turf Club
- Uptown Vibes Fest @ Uptown VFW—There’s a lot going on here! Rap oldies acts Black Sheep, Tha Alkaholic, and Ras Kass will take over the VFW’s main outdoor stage, along with local DJs and rappers like Baby Shel, Muja Messiah, and Maya Marchelle. Indoors, the LynLake Linkup will feature ska, Latin, and house music during the day while at night Sonic Equinox brings the bass. There will also be house music all afternoon outdoors via a free DayFunk pop up. If that’s not something for everyone it sure is something for a lot of ones.—Keith Harris
The Rasmus, Saint Agnes, Death Valley Dreams @ Varsity Theater
Floryence, Isssy, Blimey @ White Squirrel
Maty J and the American Dream, Bryan Casey @ White Squirrel
Syncline, Scorched Waves, Toadstool @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, September 20
Social Distortion, Descendants, the Chats @ Armory
Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Brandon Wozniak/Zacc Harris @ Berlin
Erin Livingston and the Wolverines Trio @ Crooners
The Great Songs of Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, and James Taylor @ Crooners
Pick, Buttons, & Bow @ Dock & Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Chris Cunningham and Michelle Kinney @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Show Me the Body, Whispers, Lip Critic, Holder @ Fine Line
Hulvey, indie tribe, Kijan Boone @ First Avenue
Poison Girl Friend, Mother Soki @ Green Room
Corcovado at Midnight @ Icehouse
Seraphim, Tainted Canyon @ Metronome Brewery
The B-52s @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass @ Orchestra Hall
SPCO: Beethoven's Second Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Cat Positive, Planer, Fishing @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
The Takes, Social Cues @ 7th St Entry
Eleven Degenerates, Switchyard, Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club
Monday, September 21
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
Club Day Monday Cabaret @ Crooners
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Icon For Hire, elijah, Lauren Babic @ Fine Line
Bowling For Soup, Ballyhoo!, rosecoloredworld @ First Avenue
Self-Evident (Vinyl Release), Congratulations @ Icehouse
Fragged Out, Wilbur, Kvsket @ Memory Lanes
Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
Pallbearer with Ordh and BleakHeart @ Turf Club