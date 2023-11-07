Don’t Blame Us—We Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 7-13
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
10:27 AM CST on November 7, 2023
Sorry, this week's calendar is a bit under-annotated. Feature deadline + dumb cold = less time for me to dig into what's going on. Not to be all Tom Sawyer offering you a chance to paint my fence or nothing, but feel free to scour the listings below and share what you're most excited about in the comments.
Tuesday, November 7
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
- The Hotelier and Foxing with Emperor X @ Fine LineHuge news for folks who claim “being sad” as a defining personality trait: This month, Foxing’s gorgeous debut The Albatross turns 10, and in February, The Hotelier’s genre-defining sophomore record, Home Like Noplace Is There, will turn 10. What better way to re-traumatize a generation than by having the pair of emo (used loosely here) powerhouses play their groundbreaking albums in their entirety for a 10th anniversary celebration? If you have tickets, start steeling yourself now for the crushing experience that will be hearing these two unrelenting records back to back.
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room
Holy Hannah! with Dark Pony @ Icehouse
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mating Ritual with Loviet and Zippo Man @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Pop Wagner @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Series featuring ELOUR, Joan of Profile, Cold Sweat @ 331 Club
Two Steppin’ Tuesdays with DL4, Blair Krivanek, Clare Doyle @ White Squirrel
Unattractive Giant Monster (Tuesday Night Residency) with Ruben, Mccrd @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 8
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
A Chill Wednesday @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Maggie's Wednesdays: Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Deer Tick with Abby Hamilton @ Fine Line
Big Tasty with Willie Waldman Project @ Hook and Ladder
Wind Up Wednesday Walter "Q-BEAR" Banks, Jr. @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Willow Waters (Residency) with Brunette and Vapo Rub @ Palmer's
Car Spiders @ Pilllar
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Lorena McKennitt @ State Theatre
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Paul Barry Blues Band @ 331 Club
Stephanie Was, Whale in The Thames @ 331 Club
Polar Red, Ghostmade Cellophane, and Lost Evidence @ Underground Music Venue
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Jeremy & The Lords of the Universe with Splimit, Drug League @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 9
Eli Gardiner + Dan Schwartz @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Another Heaven, Time Room, Curve, Modern Wildlife @ Cloudland
Leslie Vincent and Zippy Laske @ Crooners
U2 Zoo TV Project Tribute @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers @ Fine Line
Reckoning Crew (R.E.M.), Trompe Le Monde (Pixies), Rattle and Hum (U2) @ Green Room
Riley Skinner (Album Release) with Rabeca & Hemma @ Hook and Ladder
Joan of Profile + The Grippy Socks @ Icehouse
Paul McCoyer's KJ Garret Quartet @ Jazz Central
Kinda Fonda Wanda @ KJ's Hideaway
No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Orchestra Spotlight @ Orchestra Hall
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
About a Boat @ ROK Music Lounge
Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Schooner Tavern
Meltt with Killed By Kiwis @ 7th St Entry
Madelyn Rowell, Rachel Geurtin, Poison Ivy!, Nicholas Walz @ 331 Club
The Brevet with Harbor & Home @ Turf Club
The Monday Club @ White Squirrel
November Ninth Noises with Eric Carranza @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 10
FULL OF HELL with END, INTER ARMA, and WAKE @ Amsterdam
Theory of a Deadman & Skillet @ Armory
Mwago Kuria + Rachel Bearinger @ Aster Cafe
Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn @ Cedar Cultural Center
Ghost Kitchen, the Briefly Gorgeous, Baltic Avenue, Neighborhood Watch, Saffron Dealers @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
- Ben Kweller with Mason Jennings @ Fine LineHere’s the fun news: Kweller, an indie-rock lifer who occupies a warm, nostalgic place in the hearts of many millennials, will be performing his breakout out album, the grunge-pop classic Sha Sha, in its entirety to commemorate that album’s 20th anniversary. (Remember when Kweller’s old band, Radish, were billed as the next Nirvana?) Here’s the unspeakably sad news: Kweller’s 16-year-old son, Dorian, was set to open for his dad before dying in a freak car accident earlier this year. (Texas Monthly wrote long on the tragedy this past September.) Not really sure what to say after that… if you like Sha Sha, go support the grieving artist behind it. Minnesota’s own Mason Jennings opens; in the obit for Dorian, Kweller mentions that Jennings’s music was playing in the New York City delivery room where his son was born.
Chris Renzema with Jess Ray @ First Avenue
José González @ Fitzgerald Theater
- Scrunchies, Black Widows, Theyself @ Green RoomAs you may have heard, Racket is sponsoring the Sound Unseen Music + Film Festival this year, so we'd be remiss in not highlighting this great triple bill of live music, at a club you know you've been meaning to check out.
Chatham Rise, Muun Bato, Lumari, Wild Lyre @ Hook and Ladder
Superfloor, The Changeups, and Sabyre Rae Band @ Hook and Ladder
Sen Morimoto with KINFU @ Icehouse
Hammond B3 Night with Pierre Lewis @ Jazz Central
Hector Anchondo @ KJ's Hideaway
Ticket to Brasil with Quatro Bossa Nova @ KJ's Hideaway
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Tacklebox, Gentleman Speaker, Pool Boy, Porcupine @ Mortimer's
62nd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Orchestra Spotlight @ Orchestra Hall
Night Jobs, Oister Boy, and TimIsaRocker @ Palmer's
Solo La Noche: Deep Organic House @ ROK Music Lounge
We Still R with Maurice Jacox @ Schooner Tavern
Sammie Jean & the Moonshiners @ Terminal Bar
TV for Dogs (Single Release), The Envies, Total Gaze @ 331 Club
Puma Blue with Dweller @ Turf Club
Angel Du$t, Candy, Bib, 9 Million, & Popstar @ Underground Music Venue
13 Arrows, Trading Faces, and Indecent Proposal @ Underground Music Venue
Mustard Plug with Something To Do, Space Monkey Mafia, Lost Island Society @ Uptown VFW
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Half Moon Run @ Varsity Theater
My Kid Banana @ White Rock Lounge
KC McKee with Trash Catties, Unguided @ White Squirrel
Saturday, November 11
The Motet with Yam Yam @ Amsterdam
Dar Williams with Lilli Lewis @ Cedar Cultural Center
Clown Sounds, Visual Learner @ Cloudland
Dillinger Four, Clown Sounds, Norcos y Horchata, Slow Death @ Cloudland
Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Prudence Johnson @ Crooners
- Trip Around the Sun @ Insight Brewing To celebrate its ninth trip around that wacky star we affectionately call “the sun,” Insight Brewing is going all out with its annual b-day bash. Legit bangers like Angry Line Cook (home to one of this town’s top burgers) and Parrillas Express will be on site selling grub, while the brewery itself will have a special lineup of barrel-aged imperial stouts prepped for the party. A stacked lineup of local bands is slated for the heated outdoor tent, including four cover acts—Private Oates (Hall & Oates), Smile Like You Mean It (Killers), Pleezer (take a guess), and Heartless (Heart)—plus rocker Monica LaPlante and psych-surf act Loser Magnet.
Charmin Michelle Presents BB and J: Ballads, Bossas and Jazz @ Crooners
RIVER: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rich Carlson @ Crooners
Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota
Michael Gay and Jack Klatt @ Dusty's
Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Band @ Driftwood
American Cream (Record Release), Bermuda Squares, Rupert Angeleyes, Dosh @ Eagles 34
Hot Bagels, Kate Malanaphy, Malamiko, and Admiral Fox @ Eagles 34
Kidd G with Lathan Warlick @ Fine Line
DragonForce with Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel, and Edge of Paradise @ First Avenue
National Metal Day @ The Garage
Toussaint Morrison (Album Release) with Lazy Scorsese, Damascus @ Green Room
Dani Erin, Weeping Covenant, Oak and The Woods @ Hook and Ladder
Chosen By The Funk Presents: Turn It Up To 1111 @ Hook and Ladder
Roy Orbison Tribute Brunch @ Icehouse
MMYYKK + Sonny Miles @ Icehouse
Patrick Adkins Quartet @ Jazz Central
Joshua Johnson’s Blue Dream @ KJ's Hideaway
Demitri Rallis & Run for the Roses @ KJ's Hideaway
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
62nd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club @ Orchestra Hall
Dark Star Orchestra @ Palace Theatre
Sparrowhawk, Speed Riders, and Super Flasher @ Palmer's
Jest, Alice's Escape, Telekinetic Overdrive @ ROK Music Lounge
We Are Scientists with Sean McVerry @ 7th St Entry
Freight Train, EFMI @ Terminal Bar
Voltage Controllers @ 331 Club
Falcon Arrow, McVicker, Tannins @ 331 Club
Moon Walker with Nordista Freeze and Little Man @ Turf Club
Handsome Midnight (Album Release) @ Underground Music Venue
Feral Light @ White Rock Lounge
Sean Cosgrove @ White Squirrel
Deep Fakes with Taylor James Donskey @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 12
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
I Am Woman: Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Twin Town Strings Trio @ Crooners
Urban Classic: Michael Bland, G Sharp, Mark Lickteig, and Jay Bee @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse
Michael Perry and the Long Beds with Molly Brandt @ Icehouse
Zachary Scot Thomas (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway
U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Poor Nobody's with Chris Hepola @ Palmer's
Walter Etc. with Suzie True and Che Arthur @ 7th St Entry
The Darling Suns with Emma Jeanne & Tacklebox @ Underground Music Venue
No Divinity, Fallingwithscissors, Ice Everlasting, Sucker Punch @ White Rock Lounge
Honeymoon Madness, Cook County @ White Squirrel
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, November 13
Sombre Arcane, Paths of the Eternal, Feather, Desolation Plains, and Dungeon Synth Sunday DJs @ Amsterdam
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Scene Queen with Ellise and Rivals @ Fine Line
Liz Draper (November Residency) @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Annual Fall Musical Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Helena Deland with Jana Horn @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators Monthly Residency @ White Squirrel
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Garth Brooks Wrote a Song About You (Maybe)
Do we need to tell you it's election day? Go vote! Plus big bucks for the State Office Building renovation and opening day for Ann Kim's latest in today's Flyover.
A N00b Goes to Twin Cities Con
And discovers that 'nerd' is truly a state of mind.
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
The Star Tribune Is Killing Its Sunday Magazine
Plus mixed feelings about police oversight, another attempt at outdoor Driftless recreation, and viral weirdness at Terminal Bar in today's Flyover news roundup.
Sound Unseen, Art Attack, BeBe Zahara Benet Day: This Week’s Best Events
And don't forget to vote tomorrow!