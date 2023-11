Don’t Blame Us—We Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: November 7-13

To celebrate its ninth trip around that wacky star we affectionately call “the sun,” Insight Brewing is going all out with its annual b-day bash. Legit bangers like Angry Line Cook (home to one of this town’s top burgers) and Parrillas Express will be on site selling grub, while the brewery itself will have a special lineup of barrel-aged imperial stouts prepped for the party. A stacked lineup of local bands is slated for the heated outdoor tent, including four cover acts—Private Oates (Hall & Oates), Smile Like You Mean It (Killers), Pleezer (take a guess), and Heartless (Heart)—plus rocker Monica LaPlante and psych-surf act Loser Magnet.