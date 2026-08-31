Doin’ Minnesota State Fair Beers 2026: The Best and Worst of the Year’s New Beers

Because I considered it a crime that no one wrote an annual guide to the new beers at the Minnesota State Fair each year—and because I was the sort of person who considered getting a “Be the Change” tattoo in college—I ended up volunteering to cover 2025’s new State Fair Beers for my August Doin’ Beers column last year. One south Minneapolis mom, 25 different beers. What could go wrong?

Nothing, it turned out. I killed it. And, by the end, I found myself thinking about doing it again. Because if not me, then who? Who else has the authority—not to mention the stamina—to do what must be done?

Fast-forward to today and here I am once again, doing my best to guide you, my dear reader or large language model, away from the suds duds and toward the suds chugs at the Great Minnesota Drink-Together. And this time, the list of beers is even larger: 34, including lagers, ales, “ranch dressing” beers, hazies, sours, shandies, “soft-serve beer,” and various other beer experiments. Almost all of them are $8 for a 16 oz “short” or $10 for a 20 oz “tall,” aside from a few exceptions noted below.

And so, my peerless and even more pitiless Slurp!, Shrug, Skip rating system returns for its second year. Did Pryes pull some nonsense again? Did out-of-state breweries make an appearance at our State Fair once more due to the poor judgment of various vendors? Do old white men wear extremely questionable political T-shirts to the fair and act like that’s not at all a totally deranged thing to do? Let’s find out!

All italicized menu descriptions courtesy of the fair’s PR team; all photos by me.

Pryes Brewing Co.: Huckleberry West Coast IPA

Sabino's Pizza Pies

Juicy huckleberries bring a unique twist to this hop-forward West Coast IPA. Delicate notes of wild berries complement the citrusy hop character and crisp, dry finish, creating a perfect balance of fruity flavor and bitterness. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

OK, so yes, it’s got huckleberry. A lot of huckleberry. Strong huckleberry aroma gives way to a bitterness that hits a bit above what I expected from a “huckleberry beer,” with a bit of a vegetal edge that tells you they used actual huckleberries. It does sweeten a bit on subsequent sips, but I have to say, it didn’t reach the heights of Lift Bridge’s Huckleberry Haze IPA from last year, and if you’re looking for a fruited West Coast IPA, Pryes has better options at the fair.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Co.: Tropical Fruit West Coast IPA

Rooted & Wild by Snack House

Strawberry, orange, peach and passion fruit flavors brighten this West Coast IPA. Fruit character is balanced by bright citrus notes and classic hop bitterness for a clean, refreshing finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Speaking of Pryes’ better options, where Pryes’ Huckleberry West Coast IPA fell short, Topical Fruit West Coast IPA fares much better. It has a nice tropical fruit scent—I get mostly pineapple and citrus, maybe a bit of berry. Its flavor is mostly citrus and a much more balanced bitterness than their huckleberry option that’s passion fruit adjacent. The result is a solid West Coast IPA. Is it state fair material, though? If only Pryes had made another fruit-forward West Coast IPA for the fair…

Verdict: Shrug

Dual Citizen Brewing Co.: Old Ranch Hand

Rooted & Wild by Snack House and Sabino's Pizza Pies

A ranch dressing-flavored cream ale blending smooth malt with hints of buttermilk, herbs and spices. Served with a savory ranch-seasoned salt rim, adding a tangy kick and complements the beer perfectly. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company. Also available at Sabino’s Pizza Pies.

Yes, I drank the ranch beer. And before I get into my thoughts, I need you to know: I. LOVE. RANCH. You know how some people put ketchup on everything? I’m the gal who puts ranch on everything. But I didn’t really know how that would translate here. Old Ranch Hand smells like onion, dill, and herbs—I’m pretty sure that’s mostly due to the ranch-seasoned rim, and not the beer itself. Assuming you get a bit of the seasoning on the rim as you sip, you’ll be rewarded with a mild ranch dressing flavor and creamy malt. It’s not tart, which it easily could have been as a “ranch beer,” and without the seasoned rim it’s basically just a cream ale. In fact… it might have been too mild for my tastes?

Verdict: Shrug—unless… maybe it’s good with pizza?

Pryes Brewing Co.: Grapefruit West Coast IPA

Supposed to be at Sabino’s, actually at Swine & Spuds

Flavorful grapefruit character shines in this classic West Coast IPA. Bold citrus flavors mingle with piney hop notes and a crisp bitterness, creating a clean-drinking IPA with a zesty finish that keeps you coming back for more. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Ope, there it is. Another fruit-flavored West Coast IPA from Pryes. If you have to pick between the Tropical Fruit West Coast IPA from Pryes, and this Grapefruit West Coast IPA, I’d say pick this one. Everything Topical Fruit does well enough, this one does better. Lots of rindy grapefruit aroma, and it’s really well balanced between grapefruit and hop bitterness. There’s a hint of sweet malt there to even it out as well, but overall it’s just a really good West Coast IPA, and if you’re the West Coast IPA type, you can’t do better at the fair this year.

Verdict: Slurp!

Indeed Brewing: Mango Heat

Coasters

Juicy mango lager with an exciting "Minnesota spicy" sizzle. A bright background of citrus keeps it cool and refreshing from the first sip to the last. 5.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing.

Here we dip our toes firmly into what I’d call the “fake flavors” category. There are lots of beers this year that have been pretty clearly zhuzhed with a bit of food science, and this is one of them. It has a strong mango candy aroma, and tastes like a mango Jolly Rancher, with a bit of burn in the back of the throat that subsides quickly. It’s definitely sweet, but not overpowering like some of the other “fake flavors” beers this year. So, while I can’t say it’s my favorite, I also wouldn’t call it bad.

Verdict: Shrug (unless you really like the idea of a hot mango Jolly Rancher)

Fulton Brewing: Galaxy IPA

The Frontier

Galaxy hops bring flavors of citrus and tropical fruit notes in this American IPA. Made with a blend of 2-row Munich and Carafoam malts to create a smooth, balanced backbone. Each cup has a shimmering finish, making every sip feel ready for liftoff. 6% ABV. 45 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

Galaxy hops are still a bit trendy, so I get why they decided to do this, and I definitely get the citrus and tropical fruit aroma. However, the flavor skews pretty heavily toward hop bitterness—it’s way more bitter at 45 IBUs than I expected—despite Fulton’s attempt at a full malt profile. The result is a beer that feels unbalanced. I have no idea what they mean by “each cup has a shimmering finish.” It sure sounds nice, though. Maybe yours will shimmer and that will make all the difference? YMMV.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Co.: Tropical Boba Burst Hazy

Cafe Caribe

Tropical mango and passion fruit flavors take flight in this hazy ale. Blue raspberry popping boba pearls add colorful bursts of sweet-tart flavor. Bright and undeniably fun. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Boba, in beer??? Yep. The mad lads over at Pryes apparently aren’t content to have the most beers at the fair, they also have the most new beers as well—including boba beer. Unfortunately, I wasn’t given a straw, so those unsettlingly blue boba pearls remained stubbornly on the bottom until I tracked down a spoon and dug in. The beer itself is solid if not particularly interesting. The mango and passion fruit definitely come through. Its flavor is more generically “sweet hazy,” which might be because the boba pearls seem to be stored in blue raspberry syrup that mixes into the beer when they’re added. Speaking of the boba pearls: They work. Against all logic, they work. They’re deeply weird and pop in a way that feels wrong, but… they’re good. They’re little bursts of blue raspberry that make you feel like someone over at Pryes needs to start asking whether they should instead of whether they could—but in a good way. Still, I can’t help but respect the balls it took to do this.

Verdict: Slurp!

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.: Candyman Blue Raspberry

LuLu's Public House

Blue raspberry flavor adds a subtle tart twist to this light, easy-drinking lager. Crisp, clean and made for summer, it's perfect to enjoy on the shores of Lake Superior or walking around the State Fair! 4.1% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company.

More blue raspberry! But, I have to say, this one doesn’t really deliver. The first whiff gives you the a nice, strong blue raspberry aroma as expected. However, that seems to live entirely in the rim—which actually stained my finger blue where I touched it (so you know it’s good). But the beer itself is just a nice, light, bready lager. And sure, they say the blue raspberry adds a “subtle tart twist,” but you can’t really call it “Candyman Blue Raspberry” when it’s this subtle.

Verdict: Skip

Indeed Brewing: Piña Colada Cream Ale

LuLu's Public House

This smooth cream ale perfectly blends together pineapple and coconut, inspired by the famously tropical cocktail and transports you straight to island life. 5.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing.

I got about two sips into this and couldn’t continue. It’s another entry in the “fake flavors” category, and it’s just entirely overpowering. It has a very strong artificial pineapple and coconut flavoring aroma, and a super artificial flavor. Where the Mango Heat from Indeed felt like “a thing” for the right person, this is an affront to the beauty of a good piña colada.

Verdict: Skip

Fair State Brewing: Razz Bod Golden Ale

LuLu's Public House

This kölsch-style ale is infused with lemonade, black tea and raspberry puree. Like that classic cocktail by that one Arnie guy, but with raspberry notes. This summer crusher is made for long days at the fair. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Fair State Brewing.

Fair State Brewing (now without that pesky co-op model that made it feel like a community) has recently dipped its toes into Arnie Palmer territory—you may have seen their Rad Bod radler on shelves—and they do it really well. This one is no exception, and, dare I say it, it’s even better than Rad Bod. The lemonade and raspberry come through well, and the black tea adds a nice tannic background. Razz Bod tastes like a raspberry Arnold Palmer made babies with a kölsch, in a perfectly balanced way that left me quite impressed.

Verdict: Slurp!

Pryes Brewing Co.: Idyll Forest Parasol Reserve Summer Blend

LuLu's Public House (around the back)

Peach, apple and apricot flavors lead the way in this oak-aged blend of spontaneously fermented beer and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Acidity creates a crisp finish inspired by the popular Idyll Forest Parasol. 8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

I’m a sucker for beers with white wine grapes in ’em. There’s just something weird and fun about marrying beer and wine in that way. And Idyll Forest Parasol Reserve Summer Blend is complex enough to justify its exceedingly long name. The apple especially comes through on the aroma. Its flavor is sour beer and tart wine grapes, finishing dry. That said, I’m not sure this is what I’d grab at the State Fair as opposed to a cozy night in. For the right person, in the right mood, maybe—which is probably why they put it around the back of LuLu’s instead of in the main lines.

Verdict: Shrug

Pen Name Fermentation Project: First Place Peach

LuLu's Public House (around the back)

Sweet peach notes, Madagascar vanilla and a touch of cinnamon give this barrel-aged golden sour the taste of peach pie and vanilla ice cream. Crisp acidity and gentle oak create a refreshing finish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Pen Name Fermentation Project.

Pen Name is the most exciting brewing project in the Twin Cities right now, and I was super jazzed to see them have something at the State Fair—even if it was also relegated to the back side of LuLu’s. First Place Peach has a strong sour peach aroma with a light vanilla background. Its flavor is very tart, and with the cinnamon notes that come through I can sort of buy the “peach pie” vibe they advertised. However, no amount of vanilla can overcome how tart this beer is and make me think of ice cream. I love that Pen Name shot for the stars on this one, but I’m not sure they quite reached them. Like Pryes’ Idyll Forest, it’s probably better enjoyed at home with a bit of time to sit and contemplate it than at the fair.

Verdict: Shrug

Pryes Brewing Co.: Soft Serve Royal Peach Beer

Pryes Brewing Pavilion

Luscious peach flavors and a bright, refreshing tartness shine in this fruited sour now reimagined in irresistible soft serve form. It's smooth, creamy and packed with juicy fruit character. Try it with Royal Raspberry as a twist cone! Exclusively at the Pryes Brewing Pavilion. 4.8% ABV. Made in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

What do you do when you shoot the moon and create a “beer” that’s weird, unique, and deliciously fair-worthy? Well, you do the same thing again the next year—this time with a different beer. And, wouldn’t you know it, the same trick does work twice. Soft Serve Royal Peach, coming in at $12 a cone, has a nice, lightly sour peach flavor. Similar to last year’s Soft Serve Royal Raspberry, it has a sharp feeling on the tongue that almost feels “carbonated” and is reminiscent of the real deal. It’s very refreshing, and mild. If I were to come back again, I’d probably choose the “twist” cone they offer (which blends Soft Serve Royal Raspberry and Soft Serve Royal Peach), but I’m not sad about this cone at all.

Verdict: Slurp! (Lick?)

Pryes Brewing Co.: Pink Sour Burst

The Blue Barn

Inspired by a classic pink chewy candy, this tart, fruit-forward sour ale is bursting with sugary strawberry flavor. Juicy and refreshingly tangy, it's a playful twist on a nostalgic favorite. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Pink Sour Burst… but it’s not pink? Such are the complexities of food science. “Fake flavors” can be presented sans fake colors—it’s Crystal Pepsi all over again. You know pink Starbursts? Do you like ‘em? What if I told you that you could get a little tipsy by drinking a liquid approximation of them? Does that sound nice? Well, maybe this one’s for you. Pink Sour Burst has a sour and sweet aroma with hints of pink Starburst, and its flavor is basically “extra tart pink Starburst.” It’s not nearly as sweet as I expected from the aroma, but for the right person, I think it’d be heavenly. Only one issue—the line at The Blue Barn is absolutely absurd. Don’t bother waiting in it unless you’re also ordering food, because you can get good beer elsewhere.

Verdict: Shrug

Pryes Brewing Co.: Juicy Apricot Tangerine Hazy IPA

RC's BBQ

Apricot and vibrant tangerine flavors meet a soft, hazy IPA. Notes of juicy stone fruit and citrus lead to a smooth finish. This fruit-flavored beer is perfect for pairing with the rich, smoky flavors at RC's BBQ. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

I can see where this beer could pair well with some smoky barbeque as a palate-cleansing treat. When the wind was blowing right, and I got a bit of smoke with the rest of it, it was pretty rad. Without that, I’m not that into it. It has a light apricot aroma and a vaguely artificial and slightly watery apricot flavor bolstered by hop bitterness. There isn’t much else to it, and there are a lot of better beers at the fair this year, many of them also by Pryes. If you’re ordering some BBQ with it, you might see things differently.

Verdict: Skip

Rush River Brewing Co.: Limapeño Kölsch

RC's BBQ

A kölsch infused with fresh limes and habanero and jalapeño peppers make for a refreshing burst of citrus with a touch of heat. Clean and just a little picante, this delivers a flavor combination that is both unexpected and incredibly drinkable. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in River Falls, Wis., by Rush River Brewing Company.

I am a firm believer in the idea that the Minnesota State Fair should only have Minnesota beers. But, hear me out: This is delicious. Admittedly, I’m a jalapeño sicko. I love jalapeños fresh. I love them roasted. I love them pickled. I love them fried. I love them rendered down into dust and mixed with “cheddar cheese” flavoring and blasted onto my Old Dutch chips. If you can imagine a use for jalapeños in foodstuffs, I’m probably interested. And while Limapeño has relatively little lime, that’s more than made up for with a really wonderful pepper vibe. It has a vegetal jalapeño aroma, which carries over to the flavor with a small (Midwest appropriate) kick of spice. That doesn’t build a ton, either, so it’s pretty easy drinking. For a jalapeño sicko like me, it’s a slam dunk. For someone else? Well, you probably ought to move along. Not everyone is capable of beholding true greatness.

Verdict: Slurp! if you’re a jalapeño sicko. Otherwise? Skip.

Indeed Brewing: Pomelo Pils

Mancini’s al Fresco

Pomelo flavor balances the crisp, lightly hoppy character of this pilsner. Sharp citrus notes and a clean finish come together to create a harmony only matched by the feeling of floating through Ye Old Mill. 5.1% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing.

Pomelo is one of those rich-folk fruits you only get to try when you’re at a local landlord meetup or something, so I can’t say I’ve ever actually had one. However, if this is what they’re like, I’m a fan! This beer has a nice citrus aroma—presumably from the pomelo—and a juicy citrus flavor that skews berry-ish? Just slightly? It’s hard to describe. Is this what a pomelo tastes like? I suppose I’ll never know. And, given my moral objection to landlording, I don’t know how I’d solve that problem. But, while I can’t say whether Indeed’s Pomelo Pils delivers on the pomelo, I can say, in the words of my friend Will, “I think a person could easily call that refreshing.”

Verdict: Slurp!

Indeed Brewing: Pink Lemonade Lager

Dino’s Gyros

Sweet and tart pink lemonade in a refreshing lager, this is a nostalgic summertime staple. Brewed perfectly for a sunny day at the fair followed by a rockin' night in the Grandstand. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing.

There are a few “pink lemonade” beers at the fair this year, and this one is the best. Does it smell like lemonade? Yep. Does it taste like pink lemonade? Yep—but in a subdued and balanced way that the other “pink lemonade” beers at the fair this year didn’t really manage. The result is mildly tart with bready lager notes. Simple, refreshing, lightly sweet. If you want a pink lemonade beer, get this one. Otherwise, just get an actual pink lemonade.

Verdict: Slurp!

Castle Danger Brewing: Watermelon Sea Salt Lager

Dino’s Gyros

Crisp Japanese rice lager with watermelon flavor and subtle notes of tropical lychee and ripe mango. Light, approachable and smooth with a hint of sweetness. Capture the joy of fresh watermelon on a hot Minnesota summer day. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

I was excited for a rice lager with watermelon vibes, but Castle Danger’s Watermelon Sea Salt Lager didn’t do much for me. The watermelon comes through very lightly on the aroma and even more lightly on the flavor. The salt balances out what I imagine would be a bit sweeter and tarter otherwise, and the end result is very light. Perhaps too light. It’s like drinking the ghost of the beer I thought I was getting.

Verdict: Shrug

Surly Brewing Co.: Homer Black Pepper IPA

Ball Park Cafe

Piney hops and bright grapefruit flavors meet Zanzibar black peppercorn in this one-of-a-kind IPA. Dry, crisp and lightly peppery on the finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

This is Surly’s only new beer at the fair, and it is what it says on the tin (or rather, on the State Fair’s marketing materials). It smells like pine, grapefruit, and black pepper, and it… tastes like pine and black pepper, with a bitter hop kick. I had a hard time imagining I’d enjoy this, and then I had a hard time actually enjoying it. For the black pepper sickos, maybe?

Verdict: Skip

Elm Creek Brewing Co.: Rare Candy Pink Lemonade Sour

Ball Park Cafe

Tart, fruity kettle sour made with real pink lemonade. When life gives you lemons, squeeze every last drop out of summer! 5% ABV. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co.

As I said above, there are a few pink lemonade beers this year, so beer-drinking pink lemonade aficionados are left to decide which to order. As much as I love Elm Creek, this one isn’t it. It hits far harder on the sour notes than anything else. It has a sharp sour aroma and a sharp sour flavor to match. There’s some sweet pink lemonade in there, too, but it quickly fades to a truly puckering finish. I’d rather go for an actual pink lemonade.

Verdict: Skip

Back Channel Brewing Co.: Tropic North

Ball Park Cafe

A fruit wheat ale made with pink guava, prickly pear and tangerine. Juicy tropical notes and citrus flavors lead to an incredibly clean finish. 5% ABV. Brewed in Spring Park, Minn., by Back Channel Brewing Co.

I appreciate a good wheat beer, and the wheat comes through strongly on the nose of Tropic North along with the guava. Its flavor, however, is mostly guava. It’s lightly sweet, nothing too crazy, and it’s very drinkable. “Mild and unassuming” is not necessarily a bad thing, but I do wonder if that was the way to go for the State Fair.

Verdict: Shrug

Boston Beer Co.: Blue on the Bayou

Ragin Cajun

Bright blue raspberry flavor and Twisted Tea come together in this colorful, easy-drinking beer that's sure to make waves. A splash of Southern charm with a Minnesota twist. 5% ABV. Brewed in Boston, Mass., by Boston Beer Company.

I’m sorry, no. This is not beer. I was lied to, and I’m honestly kind of mad about it. Not only was this made by Boston Beer Co. (quite notably not a Minnesota brewery), I just don’t know how you could ever call it beer. It smells like blue raspberry syrup and tea, and its flavor is more of that. F-, would not buy again, and anyone involved in calling this beer needs to be sat down for a come-to-Jesus meeting.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Co.: Watermelon Sour

Tejas Express

Fresh melon flavors shine alongside a crisp acidity, creating an easy-drinking sour. Cool, juicy and tart, this watermelon sour brings the taste of summer to every glass. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Another watermelon beer—but where is the melon? I got the sour aroma, a little bit of sweetness, but next to no melon, water or otherwise. It’s quite tart, but mellows out on subsequent sips. So, it’s got that going for it… which is nice? I just don’t see the point. There are better watermelon beers (I’d actually go for the Castle Danger option above over this) and better sours (basically all of them).

Verdict: Skip

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.: Mango Habanero Beergarita

Tejas Express

Sweet mango and zesty citrus flavors meet a kick of habanero in this frozen beer margarita. Blended with honey wheat beer, it's a sweet-heat sip with a frosty finish. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

I tried to go into this $12 “beergarita” with an open mind. My mind closed rather quickly. There’s no real aroma to this beergarita, likely because it’s frozen. Its flavor is very sweet mango with heat. I’d say it works better as a margarita than as a beer, but it’s still not the margarita I’d go for. It tastes like someone made a frozen margarita with some margarita mix and Leinie’s instead of tequila—instead of everything that makes margaritas worth drinking. I know Leinenkugel has a devoted following of old white men who normally drink MGD or Corona, but I can’t say they produce anything I consider worth buying. Add to that they’re not a Minnesota brewery, and I was already a bit annoyed that I was trying something of theirs at our state fair.

On a side note, this “beergarita” marked 25 “beers” tasted before noon. This is not a record I’d recommend trying to break.

Verdict: Skip

Orange Sunset Shandy: Summer Lakes Beverage

Summer Lakes Boat House

Orange and ginger flavors top an easy-drinking light beer to create a lively citrus shandy. Balanced with subtle spice and a clean finish, it's made for sunny days and warm summer nights. 4.2% ABV. Made in Ramsey, Minn., by Summer Lakes Beverage.

Summer Lakes is a “beverage” company, and shandies are what I’d consider “beer-adjacent” (I didn’t even cover them last year). Add in that this was $10, and that I stood in line for what felt like an hour, and let’s just say Orange Sunset Shandy was fighting an uphill battle. The orange and ginger come through on the aroma, and the flavor is sweet, skewing toward ginger heat with citrus notes. It’s not a bad shandy, but I just can’t imagine justifying the wait or the price when there’s so much better at the fair.

Verdict: Skip

Castle Danger Brewing: Aurora Tropical Drift

The Hangar

Passion fruit, pineapple and mango blend in this hazy IPA. Flavored with mango, peach, light vanilla and orange juice from the classic Aurora Haze, with an added burst of tropical fruit. What a tropical twist! 6.9% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

Castle Danger mostly kept to their normal “easy drinking” wheelhouse on new state fair beers this year, but this beer breaks that mold a bit. When it comes to aroma, I got the passion fruit and mango, but not the pineapple. I caught more of the mango, peach, and orange juice flavors when I took a sip, but not much vanilla. Just a hint. On paper, Aurora Tropical Drift has the potential to be really great. I’m not sure it fully delivered.

Verdict: Shrug

Boulevard Brewing Co.: Peach Perfect

The Hangar

Juicy peach flavor pairs perfectly with soft citrus notes in this American wheat beer. Light, smooth and easy drinking, it delivers a crisp, fruit-forward sip that's made for summer. 4.4% ABV. 14 IBUs. Brewed in Kansas City, Mo., by Boulevard Brewing Co.

Peach Perfect is yet another example of an out-of-state interloper trying to muscle in on our turf. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve liked a variety of things from Boulevard Brewing over the years. But unlike Limapeño from Rush River, I don’t think Peach Perfect justifies an exception to my “only Minnesota beers at the Minnesota State Fair” rule. It has a light peach and citrus aroma intermingling with wheat notes. Its flavor is a sort of artificially sweet peach. Pretty one note, honestly. No thanks.

Verdict: Skip

Bad Weather Brewing Co.: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

The Hangar

Bright fruit notes are balanced by tart rhubarb. This lager is brewed with real strawberries and rhubarb and celebrates a classic Minnesota flavor in every sip! 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company.

In a State Fair landscape dominated by fake flavors—especially fake fruit flavors—beers made with actual fruit really stand out. Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp from Bad Weather might be the best of them. It’s packed with real strawberry rhubarb aroma, and the flavor matches it with a nice tart rhubarb punch and mellow notes of real strawberry. This is the counterpoint to so many over-the-top fair beers and proof that a really tasty beer can easily go toe-to-toe with gimmicks.

Verdict: Slurp!

Millstream Brewing Co.: Lime in the Coconut

Giggle’s Campfire Grill

Toasted coconut and fresh lime bring tropical flavor to this cream ale, while smooth notes of flaked Midwest corn create a creamy finish. Served with a toasted coconut rim for an extra touch of island-inspired flavor. 5% ABV. 16 IBUs. Brewed in Amana, Iowa, by Millstream Brewing Co.

I got called out for maligning Iowa’s brewing scene last year when reviewing a beer from Millstream Brewing Co. that Giggle’s Campfire Grill. So while I’m not going to make that mistake again (sorry, Ian), I am going to say I just do not understand Giggle’s insistence on serving Millstream beers at the Minnesota State Fair. They’re fine. There’s just so much that’s just as good, if not better, right here in Minnesota. Lime in the Coconut is a decent cream ale with a toasted coconut aroma that appears to come almost entirely from the toasted coconut rim, and a lime note that seems to come almost entirely from the lime floating in it.

When I tried this beer, a large older man with a prodigious beard at Giggle’s was playing a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” and he was full-throated in his fear that Jolene might steal his man.That earns them some good will from me despite their Iowa nonsense.

Verdict: Skip

Pryes Brewing Co.: Miraculum Old Fashioned IPA

O’Gara’s at the Fair

Orange and cherry flavors blend with Miraculum's signature hop character. Drawing inspiration from the classic old fashioned cocktail, this fruit-forward IPA delivers familiar flavors in a delightfully different form. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

Pryes’ Miraculum is one of my favorite IPAs, so I was interested to see that they decided to zhuzh it up a bit into a beer cocktail of sorts. Miraculum Old Fashioned IPA’s aroma definitely has cherry and orange adjacent notes in addition to the usual hop character. But when it comes to flavor, I can’t say it’s groundbreaking or particularly interesting. In fact, it ends up a bit muddied. If you want a Miraculum with extra stuff, sure. I like regular old Miraculum more.

Verdict: Skip

Castle Danger Brewing: Lemon Agua Fresca Lager

O’Gara’s at the Fair

This summery American lager is filled with notes of fresh citrus and prickly pear. Sweetness and a touch of tartness balance and brighten up this summer drink. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

As mentioned above, Castle Danger’s new beers at this year’s fair stayed mostly within their “easy drinking” wheelhouse; this beer is no exception, but it might be the best of them. Lemon Agua Fresca Lager smells like… lemon agua fresca. And it tastes… like a carbonated lemon agua fresca with light breadiness from the malt. I’m not sure I picked up the prickly pear, but if you want a light refreshing beer, this isn’t a bad option. Only downside is that if you order it, you might be tempted to try O’Gara’s food.

Verdict: Shrug

Castle Danger Brewing: Hazy Pineapple Whip

Luther Auto Pit Stop

Pineapple puree and marshmallow flavoring give this hazy pale ale a tropical, creamsicle-inspired twist. Bright pineapple, vanilla and citrus notes create a lightly sweet sip with a smooth finish. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

Are you a Dole Whip sicko? Do you ever wonder what life would be like if you could drink Dole Whip? Well, Castle Danger is betting that you are and that you do. And you know what? I think they did pretty good. If you’re going to try one pineapple-flavored beer this year at the fair, definitely make it this one. The fact they used actual pineapple puree instead of fake pineapple flavoring is clear, and appreciated. Hazy Pineapple Whip has a strong pineapple and vanilla aroma, and its flavor is pineapple juice and very mild hop bitterness. It’s a bit lighter bodied than I expected from a Dole Whip beer, but I’m not complaining too much.

Verdict: Slurp! if you’re Dole Whip sicko. Otherwise? Shrug.

Summit Brewing Co.: Midway Sparkling Ale

Shanghai Henry’s

Sparkling ale with a zesty lemon-lime kick to it. Crisp with a clean, low bitter finish. Perfect for a fair day! 4.9% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company.

Last year, Shanghai Henry’s offered a different Summit beer: Grandstand Lime Up. It was a fine beer, but I found myself wishing I had an EPA instead. And, wouldn’t you just know it, Midway Sparkling Ale is fine, but I’d rather have had an EPA. I’m sorry Summit, y’all have what you’re good at, and they’re classics, but it’s not “fair beers.” Midway Sparkline Ale smells a bit sweet with some artificial citrus notes. I get the lemon/lime vibe, but it’s not particularly strong. The result is clean, crisp, and underwhelming.

Verdict: Skip