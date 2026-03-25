DHS Agents Reportedly Stalked Lawmakers, Called One ‘Bitch’

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ICE Agents Used Same Creepy Tactics on MN Reps

Yep, they too were stalked and photographed by ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge. For this Strib piece, reporter Allison Kite spoke with DFL legislators who say they experienced a lot of the same intimidation tactics citizen patrollers and observers did, including being tailed by unmarked vehicles, being greeted by name, and getting harassed with the kind of name-calling you hear on a grade-school playground.

“They made a big show of pointing a camera way out their window so that I could see them taking pictures of my house,” says Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee). Rep. Jessica Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) says federal agents called her a “bitch” and a “slut” when she introduced herself as a state lawmaker, pointing out that their street closings were making it difficult for kids to reach their homes from the school bus.

Kite notes out that this is hardly new stuff; an ACLU spokesperson confirms that officials dealt with similar bullshit during 2025’s ICE crackdown in Chicago.

Smiling Not Working? Target Employs Stricter Dress Code.

Last November, Target launched the 10-4 program, a directive for sales floor employees to smile, make direct eye contact, and chit-chat with guests in hopes of better connecting with shoppers. Now the Minneapolis-headquartered retail giant is further tinkering with employee expectations, narrowing the rules of its dress code. These days, the pants must be khakis or blue jeans (no wacky colors or basic blacks!) and the shirts must be red (no pinks or maroons!).

“We’re continuing to create a more consistent, recognizable in-store experience that delights our guests and helps them easily connect with our team,” a totally normal-sounding spokesperson explains to Bloomberg.

Shirts with logos or designs are also banned under the new code. Newsweek points out that this shift is happening soon after TikTok user @motherofballers went viral for a video showing an employee in a compliantly red but definitely not delightful Charlie Kirk shirt (Target denies there’s any connection).

Our World: Even Meat Raffle Prices Are Going Up

Like bake sales, meat raffles are a low-cost way for nonprofits to quickly raise funds. Bar patrons buy raffle tickets while downing pints and, should their ticket number be drawn, they score a cooler full of meat. And a new bill authored by Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) could take the cost and rewards to new highs and update charitable gambling rules that have been in place since 1978.

“What you could buy for meat in 1978 versus what you could buy in 2026, you went from steaks to hot dogs—and maybe a half a hot dog,” Dean Schuette, a board member with Allied Charities of Minnesota, told the House committee last week. “I think it’s time that we update the prizes just to reflect the current economic trend.”

If passed, the bill would allow raffle tickets to be sold for as high as $5 a pop (up from $2 each), but the rewards could also potentially be higher with a new cap of $200 in cash prizes (up from $70). That’s a lotta hot dogs in your chest freezer!

If all that sounds too spendy for your wallet, here’s a reminder that Heavy Rotation Brewing out in Brooklyn Park does a free meat raffle every Wednesday featuring goods from Osseo Meat Market.

Is This Leaked Artwork the New T-Wolves Logo?

Who knows! But we do know that, with any new branding, sports fans are going to have feelings about it. The design popped up last night on the internet’s most cursed platform, X, where Old Shep’s possible makeover received mixed reactions.

“I think it's soft. I think it looks like AI. I think it should lean more toward the ‘Shep’ look. I think mine is better,” noted one guy who was not consulted. “I'm sorry to the circle haters but this is a good one,” another fan stated.

While it’s not as badass as the KG-era wolf, which looked like it was going to murder anyone who dare to enter its forest, longtime fans seem to appreciate the new work’s throwback to the gentler, more pup-like Shep of the '90s.

And if you’re freaking out over the length of the wolf’s snout, fear not! Someone on Reddit notes that it looks less dramatic when it’s on fabric. Whew!

And again, keep in mind that none of this has been confirmed.