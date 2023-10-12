Cine Latino, a Movie About Some Lady Named Taylor, and Everything Else That’s on the Big Screen This Week

This weekend the 'plexes will be overrun with everyone who couldn't score a ticket to Taylor Swift's Eras tour (and, let's face it, with everyone who could, too). It will no doubt be an amazing scene. But if you'd prefer to keep the spectacle on the screen, there are loads of options for you, including Cine Latino at the Main.

Thursday, October 12

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

James Woods hunts bloodsuckers. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Border of Dreams (2023)

Bethel University

A short film about three Guatemalan men who attempted to immigrate to the U.S. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Witch (2015)

Grandview 1&2

Maybe the only good talking animal movie. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

The Heights

Richard Dreyfus is a bad dad. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Power Alley (Levante) (2023)

The Main

A teen volleyball player seeks an abortion in Brazil. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Elis & Tom (Elis & Tom só tinha de ser com você) (2022)

The Main

A documentary about how Tom Jobim and Elis Regina came to record together in 1974. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Mother Krause's Journey to Happiness (1929)

Trylon

A German social melodrama from between the wars. Free. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 13

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

It was not the final chapter. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

La Huella: The Story of a Beach Bar/Resto (La Huella. Historia de un parador de playa) (2022)

The Main

A documentary about a Uruguayan fixture. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Dance Cuba: Dreams of Flight (2017)

The Main

Two dance companies collaborate in Havana. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Amisk (1977)

Walker Art Center

Alanis Obomsawin documents the James Bay Festival of Indigenous musicians. Also Saturday. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 14

Ghostbusters (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse/Emagine Willow Creek/The Parkway

Lotta bustin' goin' on this week. Alamo: $10. 6:30 p.m. Monday 8:25 p.m. More info here. Emagine: $3. 1:30 p.m. More info here. Parkway: $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Emagine Willow Creek

A creepy lil love story. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Lagoon Cinema

A movie about how Jordan Belfort is a real cool guy and how we should all try to be like him. $5. 1:30 p.m. Sunday 3:40 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Guanuña (2022)

The Main

When his son is killed by Ecuadoran cops, a dad fights back in the courts. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at the world of competitive high school mariachi. Part of Cine Latino $12. 4 p.m. More info here.

The Extortion (La extorsión) (2023)

The Main

An airline pilot is blackmailed into transporting mysterious cargo. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Pan's Labyrinth (2006) + Pieces (1982)

The Main

This month's Midnight Mayhem pairs Guillermo del Toro's creepy Spanish Civil War fairy tale with the underground '80s slasher. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 10 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Parkway

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Horrorthon VII: Die, Horrorthon, Die

Trylon

Oh this is so sold out. 10 a.m. & 9 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 15

Psycho (1960)

Alamo Drafthouse

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $10. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday 8:20 p.m. More info here.

The Hunger Games (2012)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Mall of America/Emagine Willow Creek

Oh that's right, they're making more of these. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

It was plenty long enough imo. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 2:30 & 7:40 p.m. More info here.

The Exterminating Angel (1962)

The Main

Buñuel's nasty satire of the bourgeoisie is recommended to anyone who thinks Ruben Östlund is on to something. $12. 12 p.m. More info here.

The Echo (El Eco) (2023)

The Main

Mexican villagers struggle to survive. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Let the Dance Begin (Empieza el baile) (2023)

The Main

Aging tango partners reunite. Part of Cine Latino. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

20,000 Species of Bees (20.000 especies de abejas) (2023)

The Main

Too many bees! Part of Cine Latino. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)

The Parkway

The pointy-eared vamp classic, with live accompaniment from Dreamland Faces, is sold out. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Vanishing (1988)

Trylon

Years after his girlfriend's disappearance, a man begins hearing from her abductor. $8. 5 & 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 16

The Lost Boys (1987)

Alamo Drafthouse

Last time I watched this with my family, my teen niece was truly unimpressed with her mom's crush on Corey Haim. $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

What Is Love? (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

I gotta feeling the answer is gonna have something to do with Jesus. 7 p.m. $16.28. More info here.

Cemetery of Terror (1985)

Emagine Willow Creek

Don't bring a serial killer back from the dead, that's just dumb. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 17

An Evening With Don Hertzfeldt, Who Will Not Be There (2020)

Alamo Drafthouse

Three episodes of Hertzfeldt's amazing animated series, World of Tomorrow. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Videodrome (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

Watch James Woods's gut turn into a vaginal VHS. $7. 8:55 p.m. More info here.

Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

An all-star tribute to the great one. $16.35. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Generation Atomic Presents: Atomic Hope (2022)

The Main

A movie about how nuclear power is our only hope for a green future. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 18

Poltergeist (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

That scene where Craig T. Nelson rolls joints for JoBeth Williams while he reads a book of essays about Reagan and watches an old Spencer Tracy movie on TV sure says a whole lotta something about the '80s. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013)

AMC Rosedale14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

The Z-Fighters face off against the God of Destruction. Also Wednesday. $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Demon Knight (1995)

Grandview 1&2

Evil Billy Zane is the only good Billy Zane. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Finding Her Beat (2022)

The Main

A documentary about female Taiko drummers from the Twin Cities and Japan. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Resident Evil (2002)

Showplace ICON

James Cameron's favorite "guilty pleasure" movie, Wikipedia tells me. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Society (1989)

Trylon

Body horror doesn't get much more horrific than this. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Cat Person

The viral short story becomes a movie, many years too late.

Joan Baez: I Am a Noise

A lot of rare personal and archival footage in this one.

The Miracle Club

Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, and Maggie Smith make a pilgrimage to Lourdes

Moana

The latest Disney flick to return to theaters.

Strange Way of Life + The Human Voice

Hot Ethan Hawke on Pedro Pascal action, accompanied by another Almodóvar short: a 2020 Cocteau adaptation starring Tilda Swinton.



Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Never heard of her.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Bottoms

The Creator

Dumb Money

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Flora and Son

A Haunting in Venice

Hocus Pocus

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The Royal Hotel

Saw X

She Came to Me

The Shining

Stop Making Sense

When Evil Lurks