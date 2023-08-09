Food & Drink
Change Is Underway at Malcolm Yards Market
As some other food halls struggle, this Prospect Park market appears to be thriving.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
What’s the Deal With St. Paul?
After spending 72 hours in the other city, this Racket reader has some ideas.
Xcel Suggests Silent Majority of Minnesotans Want Its Executives to Make More Money
Plus downtown adaptations, James Cameron in Duluth, and a furry First Ave birthday in today's Flyover news roundup.
Racket's Tip Jar: Pay Forward a Subscription
Help Grow Racket for Everyone
Feel like tossing a couple of extra bucks our way? That's what the Racket Tip Jar is for! Whether you're a current subscriber or not, you can always give to the tip jar. Whenever we reach $50, we'll set aside a complimentary annual Lookout subscription for a student or someone in financial need. You can contribute however much you want, as often as you'd like, and you can do so right here. If you're interested in receiving one of these paid-forward subscriptions, email us at freeblogs@racketmn.com and we'll put you in the queue for the next available subscription. *Note that Racket is not a 501(c) organization and these contributions are not tax-deductible.
Chip in Today! →
There’s a Big Saddo Dilemma in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 8-14
Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
Inside the Messy Union Fight at Progressive Climate Nonprofit MN350
The new union says bosses are retaliating. Leadership says workers are creating 'false narratives.'