Celebrate Keith’s Birthday Week With Your Concert Calendar: Jan 14-20

Weekends at the Armory are often given over to multi-night EDM events for club kids to flaunt the superhuman endurance they oughta enjoy while it lasts. But here’s a superstar dance night for the olds. Jamie’s latest, In Waves, condenses the emotional extremes of the all-night rave into a 45-minute synopsis for homebodies; tonight, presumably, those tracks will reacclimate themselves to a room full of warm bodies. As befits a producer who’s best known as the glue that holds an indie band together, tracks here cohere into songs, often cluttered with an excess of hooks that many producers would process out—this music doesn’t just come in waves, but in ripples, wobbles, thumps, stabs, and all other sorts of electro-motion. Honey Dijon, Robyn, the Avalanches, and Jamie’s pals Romy and Olivier from the XX all swing by for crucial contributions, but the one that gets me is an unidentified voice, soulful on the verge of hysteria, declaring “All we got to do is treat each other right.” It’d be a start, at least.