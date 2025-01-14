Celebrate Keith’s Birthday Week With Your Concert Calendar: Jan 14-20

On January 16. 2025, I will turn... a certain number of years old. To celebrate, local venues have booked all sorts of musical events this week, and I suggest you check them out. I cannot confirm rumors that many clubs are offering a "Keith's birthday special" but it couldn't hurt to ask.

Tuesday, January 14

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunker’s

Zacc Harris Group @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Flavor Jam: Back in TIme @ Green Room

Accordo @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cedar Werks

January Conspiracy Series featuring Hyooman, despondent @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Eldest Daughter (Tuesday Residency) with Laura Hugo, Sammie Jeanne Cohen @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 15

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Quiet Confidence with Linus and Callback @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Slothing @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Music of Jimmy Buffett @ Crooners

One World – The Best of Sting & The Police @ Dakota

Wilson Parc, Jenny & the Bets @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Ton Up Mpls @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Thomas Abban (Residency) with Lighting Co @ Green Room

Ice Horse Mikkel Beckman & Jeff Ray @ Icehouse

Duo Corda @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Songbird Spotlight Series @ Metronome Brewery

Karaoke With Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cole Diamond @ Palmer’s

Quail, Sunsets Over Flowers, and Magick Flavour Station @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Been Stellar with Malice K @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Breakers’ Paradise @ Terminal Bar

Lightbirds @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tom Pevear @ 331 Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

The Indecisions @ White Squirrel

Dead by 50, Blame the Witness, & Waar Party @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, January 16

Laura MacKenzie, Richard Kriehn, and Nate Wilson @ Aster Cafe

Jeremy Walker @ Berlin

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Hunny Bear, the TH3, Matcha Fever @ Can Can Wonderland

Speakeasy Serenade: A Great American Songbook Cabaret @ Crooners

ACME Jazz Company and Arne Fogel @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo & Kevin Kling @ Dakota

System 13, Leaving Hope @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jukebox the Ghost @ Fine Line

Joy Oladokun @ First Avenue—Like lots of talented Nashville singer-songwriters, Oladokun feels underappreciated in that company town, where she moved from Arizona to launch her music career. The question of leaving the city is among the many topics she addresses on her latest, Observations From a Crowded Room, a wide-ranging album held together by the bright timbre of her voice, which brings a determination even to her bleakest moments. And that collection’s high points are indeed examples of what Oladokun does best: the lovely “Good Enough,” a song for her mother, and “The Drugs Don’t Work,” which, eventually, they always don’t. Like lots of talented Nashville singer-songwriters, Oladokun feels underappreciated in that company town, where she moved from Arizona to launch her music career. The question of leaving the city is among the many topics she addresses on her latest, Observations From a Crowded Room, a wide-ranging album held together by the bright timbre of her voice, which brings a determination even to her bleakest moments. And that collection’s high points are indeed examples of what Oladokun does best: the lovely “Good Enough,” a song for her mother, and “The Drugs Don’t Work,” which, eventually, they always don’t.

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Jake LaBotz Trio @ Icehouse

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents The Monsterful Wonderband @ Metronome

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Nordic Tales and Folklore @ Orchestra Hall

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

Dusty Forever with Oftener and Val Son @ Pilllar Forum

Mubbla Buggs, the Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Landon Conrath (Winter Residency) with Charli Adams and Pageant Dress @ 7th St Entry—A newcomer to the January residency series, Conrath released Employee of the Year last October, and it's a fine showcase of his popcraft, set off my sharp arrangements. (You might have also caught him drumming for Ber in the Mainroom last weekend.) A newcomer to the January residency series, Conrath released Employee of the Year last October, and it's a fine showcase of his popcraft, set off my sharp arrangements. (You might have also caught him drumming for Ber in the Mainroom last weekend.)

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Plumbstar @ 331 Club

American Cream Band, din-din, and Erik's Iridescent Tent @ Turf Club

Shrimp Olympics, Sunshine Emblem, DJ HTFC (UKG), Demon Marcus @ Uptown VFW

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Type Operator with Larry Wish, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Electronic Composer Night @ Zion Lutheran Church—The Vanguard New Music Series kicks off tonight with a selection of electronic compositions (as you might have guessed from "Electronic Composer Night). Sponsored by RenegadeEnsemble, the series will last throughout the year, and you can find The Vanguard New Music Series kicks off tonight with a selection of electronic compositions (as you might have guessed from "Electronic Composer Night). Sponsored by RenegadeEnsemble, the series will last throughout the year, and you can find more information about it here

Friday, January 17

Duck Bomb @ Acadia

Chris Mason and Josh Tarp @ Aster Cafe

Cyber City Disco: Pump Takeover @ Beast Barbecue

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

Jack Klatt Trio & McKain Lakey Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Jorgensens @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra Feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kota the Friend @ Dakota

Landfillharmonik with Fauna Sauna and Waar Party @ Day Block Brewing

The Dissenters, We Lucky Few @ Driftwood

Jukebox the Ghost @ Fine Line

SOxo presents KGM(irl)* @ First Avenue

Radio Moon Residency Parties @ Green Room

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Ted Godbout Trio @ Jazz Central

Kliptic with Future Exit & Malfunktion @ The Loft

Hans Fuerst and Jonah Walt @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Nordic Tales and Folklore @ Orchestra Hall

Roman Rabinovich Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 @ Ordway

Irish Diplomacy @ Padraigs

Bridge Band, The Better Mistakes, and Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Lana Leone with 12th House Sun, Linus, and Lily Blue @ Pilllar Forum

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Twin Citizen with AirLands, Joe Bartel, and Larry Wish @ 7th St Entry

Poolboy, Beemer, Seven Pines @ 331 Club

40 Oz to Freedom @ Turf Club

Katy Tessman & the Turnbuckles, HebbaJebba @ Underground Music Venue

Malion, Fervor Face, WGLZ, Shawn Raja @ Uptown VFW

Topiary Blush with Thomas Richey, Maje Adams @ White Squirrel

The Daily Norm (Album Release) with Joe Kelly, The Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel

The Drop Dead with Threads Electric, Prgrphs @ White Squirrel

Wax Appeal feat. E-Tones and The Excavators @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, January 18

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Tassels Off @ Amsterdam

Jamie XX with Numero Group DJs @ Armory—Weekends at the Armory are often given over to multi-night EDM events for club kids to flaunt the superhuman endurance they oughta enjoy while it lasts. But here’s a superstar dance night for the olds. Jamie’s latest, In Waves, condenses the emotional extremes of the all-night rave into a 45-minute synopsis for homebodies; tonight, presumably, those tracks will reacclimate themselves to a room full of warm bodies. As befits a producer who’s best known as the glue that holds an indie band together, tracks here cohere into songs, often cluttered with an excess of hooks that many producers would process out—this music doesn’t just come in waves, but in ripples, wobbles, thumps, stabs, and all other sorts of electro-motion. Honey Dijon, Robyn, the Avalanches, and Jamie’s pals Romy and Olivier from the XX all swing by for crucial contributions, but the one that gets me is an unidentified voice, soulful on the verge of hysteria, declaring “All we got to do is treat each other right.” It’d be a start, at least. Weekends at the Armory are often given over to multi-night EDM events for club kids to flaunt the superhuman endurance they oughta enjoy while it lasts. But here’s a superstar dance night for the olds. Jamie’s latest, In Waves, condenses the emotional extremes of the all-night rave into a 45-minute synopsis for homebodies; tonight, presumably, those tracks will reacclimate themselves to a room full of warm bodies. As befits a producer who’s best known as the glue that holds an indie band together, tracks here cohere into songs, often cluttered with an excess of hooks that many producers would process out—this music doesn’t just come in waves, but in ripples, wobbles, thumps, stabs, and all other sorts of electro-motion. Honey Dijon, Robyn, the Avalanches, and Jamie’s pals Romy and Olivier from the XX all swing by for crucial contributions, but the one that gets me is an unidentified voice, soulful on the verge of hysteria, declaring “All we got to do is treat each other right.” It’d be a start, at least.

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Paul Frantzich @ Aster Cafe

32nd Street Jazz @ Berlin

Adam Meckler Quintet @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Betty Bang’s Express Drag @ Black Hart

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

S.L.O.G., Slut Intent, Chemsexx, Hors D’Ouevres @ Cedar Cultural Center—For some reason, there's a lot of trans hardcore in these Twin Cities of ours—I mean, whatever could trans Americans have to be angry about? This fundraiser for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid is a great way to acquaint yourself with a ferocious sliver of that scene while contributing to an absolutely necessary cause. Headliners S.L.O.G. (that’s “Sexy Ladies of God”), are joined by the perfectly named Slut Intent, self-dubbed “riot-dolls” Chemsexx, and, playing their first ever show, newbies Hors D’Oeuvres, who want you to know it’s pronounced “horse divorce.” (How else would you pronounce it?) Vengeance is theirs, but tonight they’re willing to share. For some reason, there's a lot of trans hardcore in these Twin Cities of ours—I mean, whatever could trans Americans have to be angry about? This fundraiser for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid is a great way to acquaint yourself with a ferocious sliver of that scene while contributing to an absolutely necessary cause. Headliners S.L.O.G. (that’s “Sexy Ladies of God”), are joined by the perfectly named Slut Intent, self-dubbed “riot-dolls” Chemsexx, and, playing their first ever show, newbies Hors D’Oeuvres, who want you to know it’s pronounced “horse divorce.” (How else would you pronounce it?) Vengeance is theirs, but tonight they’re willing to share.

Patty Peterson with Tommy Barbarella @ Crooners

We Have a Dream: Music for Martin @ Crooners

Judy Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Bruce A. Henry @ Dakota

Nobody From Nowhere, Tea & Sympathy, Pibon @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Jukebox the Ghost @ Fine Line

ISOxo presents KGM( irl )* @ First Avenue

Happy Birthday Janis @ Fitzgerald Theater

ADA ROOK, Anita Velveeta, snakeworld! @ Green Room

Gathering Darkness 2 @ Hook and Ladder

freakwhensee @ Icehouse

Club Soda @ Icehouse

Ryan Meisel Quartet @ Jazz Central

Gorrillat with Twopercent @ The Loft

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ ILLian @ Modist

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimers

Nordic Tales and Folklore @ Orchestra Hall

Roman Rabinovich Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 @ Ordway

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

The Reckoning Crew (REM Tribute), Monsters In the Parasol (QOTSA Tribute), and Cretin Avenue Hop (Ramones Tribute) @ Palmer’s

Lissie with Trash Date (Solo) @ Parkway

The Wreck, Dan Israel @ Schooner Tavern

Lutalo with runo plum @ 7th St Entry

Hazy Phase with Feral Parents @ Terminal Bar

Red Eye Ruby, Izzy Crux @ 331 Club

The Workhaus @ TRXX WRHS

VVOLF MASK and Caustic Abyss (Album Releases) with Cobra Czar, Nekrotisk, and Den of Thieves @ Turf Club

Destroy, the Pist, Misery, Boot Camp @ Uptown VFW

Revolution, Theology, Evilynda, Trashley, Jen @ Uptown VFW

Myles Kennedy @ Varsity

The Long Goodbyes @ White Squirrel

Rue & Sabien @ White Squirrel

Waterline with Flatwound, Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel

Juice Falls, Virginia's Basement, Baumgardner @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, January 19

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

D. Untethered & Stevie @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of Elton John, James Taylor and Paul Simon @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard with Ann Reed @ Crooners

Anthony David @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

TC Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Synastry Sundays @ Green Room

Ross Clowser (DJ Vinyl Set) @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with Juan Pedro Jiménez & La Bárbara @ Icehouse

Dan “Daddy Squeeze” Newton, Pat Donohue, Richard Kriehn @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

A Benefit for KFAI’s Willie D @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Roman Rabinovich Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Lissie with Misty Boyce with Steve Goold @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club—OK, now this is a great band name. OK, now this is a great band name.

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr (January Residency) with Laurel Premo @ Turf Club

Dan & Mary with Danger Pins @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Bella’s Room @ Zhora Darling

Monday, January 20

Chris True and the Malarkey, Short Timer, Vinyl DJ @ Acadia

Willow Waters & the Birth Tones @ Berlin

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Open Mic with Greg Ekland @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Only Every Monday @ Green Room

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration @ Ordway—The musical performers at this year's event will be Billy Steele and Fellowship Baptist Church, Jamecia Bennett, and KNOWN MPLS. The musical performers at this year's event will be Billy Steele and Fellowship Baptist Church, Jamecia Bennett, and KNOWN MPLS.

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Nicki & the Ruemates @ 331 Club

Emily Haavik @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms (January Residency) with Hilary Thavis and Doug Otto @ Turf Club

Sparrow Catcher @ White Squirrel

Red40 @ White Squirrel

Dashed, Modern Wildlife, Sunken Planes @ Zhora Darling