Catch Fascists, Cats, and Whatever Totoro Is on the Big Screen

This week, Catvideofest returns to The Main, the Trylon screens The Conformist, and there are a whole lot of kiddie flicks showing.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, July 27

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Even more secrets! $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Toy Story (1995)

AMC Southdale

Back before they made movies about real dolls. All week. $9.39. Showtimes and more info here.

Trolls (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

Oh come on, who'd pay to see a movie about dolls? Through Wednesday. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.

Apocalypse Now (Final Cut) (2019)

Grandview 1&2

The movie that broke Francis Ford Coppola's brain. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

North Mississippi Regional Park

I only saw about 10 minutes of this, but it was cute. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Back to the Future (1985)

Parkway Theater

A white kid invents rock 'n' roll. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Riverview Theater

And you thought there was nothing more to learn about Shrek. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Friday, July 28

The Croods (2013)

Emagine Willow Creek

Grouchy caveman patriarch Nic Cage learns to change with the times. Through Wednesday. $3. 10:50 a.m. More info here.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Franklin Steele Park

Nothing makes me more anxious about summer ending than watching the start time for outdoor movies creep earlier each week. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Henby (2023)

Parkway Theater

The premiere of Matt Latterell's cartoon, with live music and "laughs" promised as well. $15/$20. 8 p.m. More info here.

Ghost in the Shell (1996)

Riverview Theater

If there's one thing a cyborg assassin really needs, it's a huge rack. Also Saturday. $5. 11 p.m. More info here.

The Conformist (1970)

Trylon

Bertolucci's classic tale of passive fascism. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 6 & 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Sister Act (1992)

Walker Art Center

Whoopi Goldberg is an undercover singing nun. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 29

Easy A (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

Emma Stone makes the most of her bad reputation. 1:05 p.m. $10. More info here.

Encanto (2021)

Fuller Park

Just say BruNO. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Catvideofest

The Main

Cats doing cute stuff! $12. Saturday-Sunday 12 & 2 p.m. Wednesday 7:30 p.m. More info here.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Parkway Theater

Imagine being a kid and getting to see Totoro for the first time! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, July 30

Superbad (2007)

Alamo Drafthouse

Is this copaganda? 6 p.m. $10. More info here.

Heathers (1988)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Suicide was funnier in the '80s. $16.20. 4 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

U.S. pilots ease their homoerotic tension by blowing... MiGs from the sky. (What did you think I was gonna say?) Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

The Night of the Generals (1967)

Trylon

Peter O'Toole is one of three Nazi generals accused of a horrific murder. $8. 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, July 31

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Halloween in July!?!? Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Alamo Drafthouse

Have you ever seen a turtle get down, slammin' and jammin' to the new swing sound? 6 p.m. $10. More info here.

Night of the Demon (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

In my day, we were taught to fear Bigfoot. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

King Kong (1933)

The Heights

Motherfucker just swats those planes out of the sky. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

North Commons Park

Not enough running. Read our full review here. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, August 1

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Keewaydin Park

Marvel at its most joketty-jokey and schmaltzy. Read our review here. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Trolls Word Tour (2020)

Riverview Theater

This is the one about poptimism, right? Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 2

Il Trovatore

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A 2011 Met performance, presented as a summer encore. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

The Commons

*Jani Lane voice* Where the crawdads sing. (Sing!). Read our full review here. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Beyond Bob (1993)

Parkway Theater

"A romantic-comedy-ghost story" starring Leslie Ball, who also performes with Gary Rue before the screening. $18/$24. Music at 7. Film at 8:30. More info here.

Tape Freaks August

Trylon

Who knows what analog treat the Freaks have in store for us this month? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dead Presidents (1995)

Walker Art Center

Black Vietnam vets struggle to readjust back home. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Afire

The latest from German arthouse fave Christian Petzold.

The First Slam Dunk

An animated sports movie about a rivalry between two Japanese high schools.

Haunted Mansion

Because it worked so well as a movie last time around.

Talk to Me

Conjuring the spirits of the dead is never a good idea. Haven't these people ever seen a horror movie?



Theater Camp

A summer theater camp (hence the name) struggles to stay open.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Asteroid City

Barbie (Read our review here)

Cobweb

Elemental

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)

Insidious: The Red Door

Joy Ride

The Little Mermaid

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

No Hard Feelings

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Past Lives (read our review here)

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (read our review here)