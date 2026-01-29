Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Border Czar Homan: Why Won’t MN Restaurants Feed My Roving Gangs of Masked Thugs?

Plus MN man tries to free Luigi, supporting immigrant rental assistance campaigns, and Racket x Coyote Media in today's Flyover news roundup.

5:14 PM CST on January 29, 2026

Chad Davis
10Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

ICE Stands for I Can't Eat :(

The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan gives us this ruthless recap of Thursday morning’s press conference with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, who took charge of Operation Metro Surge after Gregory Bovino's departure earlier this week. From McVan:

Over the past month, immigration agents have shot three peoplekilling tworacially profiled people, asking them to produce proof of legal residency; detained legal immigrants and shipped them across state lines, including young children; caused numerous car crashes; deployed chemical irritants on public school propertysmashed the car windows of observers and arrested them before releasing them without charges; and threatened journalists who were filming them from a distance in a public space, among other high-profile incidents

Homan tacitly acknowledged the chaos, saying, “I’m not here because the federal government has carried out its mission perfectly.” 

Understatement of the century, that.

Homan also spent a fair chunk of time complaining that Minnesotans aren’t treating his gangs of masked thugs with the proper respect. "Day after day, they can't eat in restaurants. Day after day, having people spit at you and blow whistles at you. Day after day, having all these threats at you... they're human," he whined. Boo—and I cannot emphasize this enough—fuckin' hoo.

MN Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Tries to Bust Luigi Outta Jail

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear FBI outfits purchased from Spirit Halloween.

According to ABC News, a Minnesota man allegedly tried to break alleged CEO killer/unlikely cult hero Luigi Mangione out of jail in New York. "Mark Anderson, 36, was charged Thursday with impersonating a federal agent after authorities said he showed up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn claiming to be an FBI agent with a court order to release Mangione," writes Aaron Katersky.

To be clear, we're not sure if Anderson was actually dressed like an FBI agent. Here's what we do know, via ABC:

Anderson allegedly approached the intake area inside the MDC and claimed he had paperwork "signed by a judge" authorizing the release of a specific inmate, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint does not name Mangione, but law enforcement sources told ABC News that is who Anderson was seeking.

When Bureau of Prisons personnel asked to see Anderson's credentials, federal prosecutors said he showed them a Minnesota driver's license and "threw at the BOP officers numerous documents."

Anderson also told prison personnel that he had weapons in his bag; according to the criminal complaint, they found a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter—mamma mia!

The Rent Is Almost Due

February 1 is fast approaching, and thousands of immigrants in Minnesota have been out of work for weeks or months due to the ongoing federal occupation. But despite pleas from the City Councils of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Gov. Tim Walz's administration seems unlikely to move forward with any sort of eviction moratorium. As Ashley Fairbanks, creator of the mutual aid aggregating website Stand With Minnesota, told Racket in today's feature, "I just think this week is going to be one of the hardest, because we don’t have easy answers for people."

What can you do? Well, the Immigration Rapid Response Network is trying to raise $10 million to address urgent basic needs including rental assistance, and there are dozens of other rental relief funds on the Stand With MN site. Centro De Trabajadores Unidos En La Lucha (CTUL) is collecting donations via an Emergency Rent Fund. In her Instagram stories, local food writer Kirstie Kimball is highlighting stalled-out rental assistance GoFundMe campaigns that could use your support.

And on Friday at 1 p.m., renter advocacy group Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia is hosting a rally at the Minnesota Public Housing Authority HQ (1001 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis) to demand that Walz declare an immediate eviction moratorium.

Hey, We Know Them!

Earlier this week, our pals at Coyote Media, the Bay Area's premier online alt-weekly-style publication, reached out to see if Racket's four staffers would be interested in chatting about running a worker-owned news outlet during a fascist takeover. Would we ever!

It was a treat to sit down with Rahawa Haile and Nuala Bishari and riff on all kinds of stuff that's important to both of our newsrooms: the role of hyperlocal media in times of crisis, running an arts-driven alt-weekly while covering the ICE invasion, and that elusive ol' concept of work-life balance. They ran it as a Q+A, and yet we managed to sound somewhat intelligent. The importance of a good editor, y'all.

Elsewhere at Coyote, you might enjoy Soleil Ho's piece from earlier this week, "What We Owe Minnesota," as well as this Vincent D comic about hosting a backyard mutual aid swap. They're doing great work over there.

Em Cassel
@biketrouble@biketrouble.bsky.social

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Culture

MN Street Style: Vampire Vintage + Exhumed & Reborn Pop-up Sale

These three talk about choosing outfits, shopping in their friend’s closet, and taking inspiration from Monster High dolls.

January 29, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: A Bloody Fun Comedy From Sam Raimi and a Time-Travelin’ Sci-Fi Toon

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 29, 2026
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Racket Depends on Readers Like You 🫵

We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

They Asked for Donations to Buy $10 Burritos. They Raised More Than $10K.

As Operation Metro Surge continues, community-led mutual aid efforts are feeding and housing Minnesotans in need—but there’s a lot of work yet to be done.

January 29, 2026
News

ICE in MN: New Boss, Same Bullshit

Plus the longterm effects of all that tear gas, far-right influencers come to town, and MN corporations donate a few bucks in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 28, 2026
News

Gas Masks, Signal Chats, and a Honda Fit: Chasing ICE With Will Stancil

The internet-famous civil rights lawyer/researcher spends up to 6 hours per day hounding federal immigration officers from inside his 15-year-old hatchback.

January 28, 2026
Food & Drink

5 Excellent NA Cocktails Under $10 in the Twin Cities

A little list to get you through these dwindling Dry January days.

January 28, 2026
See all posts