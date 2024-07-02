BOOM!!! (That’s a Firecracker Noise.) It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 2-8.

Hope you're fortunate enough to enjoy the four-day weekend we'll be celebrating over here at Racket, or at least collecting a serious amount of holiday pay. In addition to what we've got here, some of July 4th events will have music as well; you can peep those over at this week's Event Horizon.

Tuesday, July 2

Karaoke @ Acadia

Bad Posture Club + DPCD + Spaceport @ Bryant Lake Bowl

DakhaBrakha @ Dakota —Admit that you’re at the very least a little intrigued by what “Ukrainian punk folk circus rock” might sound like. Though nine years old, this Tiny Desk concert will give you a taste of humor and liveliness in this quartet’s music. or at least let you know what their hats look like. While rooted in traditional Ukrainian styles, DakhaBrakha (all women, except for “director, ideologist, and founder” Vladyslav Troitskyi) takes in influences from all over the place without ever collapsing into a multiculti mess. And that’s by conscious design—the group’s name means “give/take.”

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Toredoria, Despondent, Andrew Jansen, Riddle M @ Eagles 34

y06, Human Error with DJ Backtothemoney, and Linus @ Father Hennepin Park

Sarah and the Safe Word, The Weekend Run Club @ The Garage

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Solomon Falls @ Peavey Plaza

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Joe Savage @ 331 Club

July Conspiracy Series featuring The Infernos, El Drifte @ 331 Club

Wednesday, July 3

Senor Blues @ Acadia

Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland

Jeff Sturgeon @ The Commons

Star-Spangled Singalong @ Crooners

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Monday Club @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Steven Hobert @ Jazz Central

The Band That Fell to Earth @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Craig Clark Blues Band @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Yev & Friends @ Schooner Tavern

Dion Lunadon with The Silent Treatment and Mad Mojo Jett @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with DD & Company @ 331 Club

Cole Diamond (Birthday Show) with Cowboy Thoughts and Clayton Ryan @ Turf Club

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Thursday, July 4

Groovetronix @ Acadia

Star-Spangled Singalong @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Lowdown Dirty Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Ron Slowey Group @ Schooner Tavern

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

The Snozberries with The Haws @ White Squirrel

Friday, July 5

Strictly Herbal @ Acadia

The Kid Laroi with Glaive + Chase Shakur @ Armory

House Proud @ Beast Barbecue

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Larry Wish, Damn Phibian, I Have No Love For Men Like You! @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Joust, Psychic Vampire, Panel, Big Spit @ Cloudland

BluLuna @ Crooners

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets @ Dakota

Big Blue Moon with Dilly Dally Alley and Sweet Pea @ Day Block Brewing

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Stone Ark @ Eagles 34

Munson Hicks Party Supplies, Lilianna Rindal, Dan Israel @ 50th & France

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with Shannon McNally @ Fitzgerald Theater

Winter Rayne @ Ginkgo Coffee

Tekno @ Granada

TrancenDance at RaptureMN @ Ground Zero

Kid Dakota (Album Release) with Fénix Dion and Dylan Safer @ Icehouse

Paul Silbergleit Trio @ Jazz Central

USAF Band of Mid-America @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kendoll x Qlank @ The Loft

Brass Union @ Minnehaha Falls

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs Brewing

Independence Guey: A Party @ Palmer's

Stop The Presses, The Prizefighters, and Goodbye Mordecai @ Pilllar Forum

TC Presents Caspa @ Pourhouse Downtown

Space Monkey Mafia and BYOBrass with Runaway Ricochet and Beneath Green @ 7th St Entry

Blue Dog @ Schooner Tavern

Cause for Concern @ Terminal Bar

MAGICK FLAVOUR STATION, Morgan Liluna, ditch pigeon, frank & janea @ 331 Club

Gothess presents Gotham ⏤ A Night of Misfits with DJ Q, PRSPHNE and DAZZLE @ Turf Club

Neon Noir: Dana Kazuko, Liara, SYM1, DJ Eve @ Uptown VFW

Ashbringer, Datura Dread, Baumgardner @ White Rock Lounge

Mammoth Moth with Boots & Needles @ White Squirrel

Saturday, July 6

T La Shawn (Release Party) @ Acadia

Jumpsuit: Jam E.Z., Jocko, Akko @ Black Hart

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Grilled Cheese Jamboree with Spare Change Trio @ Cabooze

Keith Daniels's Psycho Swamp Stomp Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Waar Party, Christmas on Neptune, Ghosts of Valhalla @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Waco Brothers with Jake La Botz and Jon Langford & Alice Spencer of the Bright Shiners @ Cedar Cultural Center —It’s been less than 16 months since Jon Langford last stormed through the Cedar, trading stories and songs with Will Oldham, and in the time since the energetic Welsh Chicagoan has released three albums. (At least. I can’t guarantee that I haven’t missed one or two.) The Waco Brothers, who headline tonight, returned in 2023 with their first album since the start of the pandemic, The Men That Time Forgot. Originally the outlet for Langford’s country music side as his home band, Mekons, skewed more punk, the Wacos have tightened into a fierce roots-rock outfit over the past 30 years, The arrangements on the most recent Langford joint, Where It Starts (released in April, credited to Jon Langford & the Bright Shiners) are slightly poppier than his norm; he’ll perform some in duet with Shiners member Alice Spencer. (Incidentally, the other two albums are also well worth seeking out: a solo collection of miscellaneous tracks called Gubbins and especially Lost on Land & Sea, an album about the singers childhood in Wales recorded with the Men of Gwent, a Langford band I hadn’t heard of before but has three albums to its name. Working merch for this guy must be a nightmare.) And no matter which musicians Langford shares the stage with, he’ll be gabbing a-plenty, and his banter will be worth the price of admission.

Constant Insult, Nuill, Holy Shit!, Bermuda Squares @ Cloudland

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

The Pianist Knows Best with Jearlyn Steele and Sean Turner @ Crooners

The Summerwind @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets @ Dakota

Mishi-Mega, O-buh, Visa Card, Crypt ID @ Eagles 34

Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party with Mike 2600 @ Fine Line

jxdn with GUNNAR and LØLØ @ First Avenue

SAMAMBO X AFRO TRIBE @ Green Room

Remember-in' with the MVL Quintet @ Jazz Central

Turno @ The Loft

Ellis Delaney @ Loring Park

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

—Jay Boller A Taste of Minnesota @ Nicollet Mall —Last year the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a two-day free festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Historically, the food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol through the ‘80s and ‘90s, relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In practice, the rebooted Taste was well-attended but suffered from retrospectively obvious issues related to a lack of drinking water, shade, and food—it's summer on asphalt, folks! Here's hoping logistics are smoother for this fest, which'll feature headliners like '90s alt-rockers the Wallflowers (perhaps you're familiar with the singer's dad) and country star Martina McBride on Saturday, plus local R&B/funk/soul favorites Morris Day & the Time and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on Sunday. Also on tap, not unlike the hopefully ample supply of H2O: lots more music, food trucks, ziplining, a puppy party, and F1RST Wrestling. Organizers are touting ToM '24 as bigger than last year's, which was made possible by a one-time, $1.85 million grant from the Minnesota Legislature. It's unclear how much state funding went into this summer's installment.

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Padraigs Brewing

High on Stress, The Th3, Spit Takes, the Heavy Sixers, the Boot R&B, the Silverteens, Jim Crego & the Hobbled, and the Customers @ Palmer's

Interlay (EP Release Show) with she's green, killusonline and Gash @ 7th St Entry

Down on Curfew, The Dirt Pretty @ Terminal Bar

The Baseball Project @ Turf Club —More supergroups should just be novelty acts. For 17 years now, this crew (Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M., Scott McCaughey of Young Fresh Fellows, Steve Wynn of the Dream Syndicate, and Minneapolis-reared drummer Linda Pitmon of Zuzu's Petals) have sung about MLB players new and old, champs and journeymen alike. They've given free agency pioneer Curt Flood his due and started a song about Yankees pitcher Jack McDowell with "He's a friend of the Smithereens/An old pal of Eddie Vedder." Their fourth outing, Grand Salami Time, is a little heavy on the nostalgia that's inherent to their subject, and only about a third of the tracks stick. That may not sound like much, but if you keep up those numbers long enough you may just get to Cooperstown. Though Craig Finn won't be on hand to sing it, I suspect their song for out hometown boys, "Don't Call Them Twinkies," will be on the setlist.

Meghan + Michael’s Wedding Party @ 331 Club

Little Fevers, Val Son, Goatroper @ 331 Club

Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW

CLUB 90s Present Midnight Memories 1D Night @ Varsity Theater

Hanging Wound, Mortura, Disembodied Humanity, Ice Everlasting, Gorrified @ White Rock Lounge

Scott Hefte and the Bury 'Em Deep, Tempest Foundation, Shoveler @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus @ White Squirrel

Daddy Squeeze and Elizabeth @ White Squirrel

LGBTQ+ Pride Dance feat. DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Sunday, July 7

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Chinoweth Daley Trio @ Crooners

Honky-Tonk Jump @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra Featuring Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Marcia Ball @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Doll Chaser, Bluedriver, Cannabis Kiss, Antichrist Social @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Nyalla @ Hook and Ladder

Becky Kapell + Sarah Morris @ Icehouse

Heavy for the Hawk @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

NX Gen Jazz @ Metronome Brewing

Kenny Horst and Will Kjeer @ Metronome Brewing

Suzie with Pleasure Horse @ Mortimer's

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Tray Wellington Band with Graden Hill @ 7th St Entry

Jacuzzi Pluma @ Surly Brewing

Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Stress Ghetto, Endless Swarm, Getting Stabbed, Infuriate @ White Rock Lounge

1994 and More Dance Party with Scrunchies @ White Squirrel

Niall Horan @ Xcel Energy Center

Monday, July 8

Meatraffle Ska @ Acadia

Spicy Island Matcha Monday @ Amsterdam

Benny Green @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Mike Kota (July Residency) with Xina & Marvelous @ Green Room

David Feily presents BZ3 & Red Planet @ Icehouse

MN Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sit-In Performance Series @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Corporate Death Party, Virgo, Orchid Club @ Pilllar Forum

Fiddlehead with Graham Hunt @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Boots & Needles @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Aquatennial Talent Show @ Water Works

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel