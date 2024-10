Boo! It’s Your CompBLOOD ConSKELETON CalendFRIGHT: Oct. 22-29

Let’s start with the caveats: Stevie leads every night off with his sentimental new political ballad “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” and he hands over the middle of the show to a protégé named Sheléa. Which only leaves you with… well, 20-some classic songs performed by America’s greatest living musician, who hasn’t been through town in nearly a decade. Honestly, this seems like it should be a bigger deal. As someone lucky enough to have attended his Songs in the Key of Life tour in 2015, I’ll just say that you deserve to be in the same room with the man at least once, to experience the sheer joy he derives from being Stevie Wonder. It’s downright inspirational, and you might even experience twinges of patriotism, as Stevie’s implicit argument this election season is that if the U.S. can produce a Stevie Wonder it must have something going for it.