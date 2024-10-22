Skip to Content
Music

Boo! It’s Your CompBLOOD ConSKELETON CalendFRIGHT: Oct. 22-29

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

1:06 PM CDT on October 22, 2024

Photos provided|

Vince Staples, Jack White

Hope that headline wasn't too scary for ya!

Tuesday, October 22

Byte Night @ Acadia

Leon Bridges with Hermanos Gutierrez @ Armory

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Gavin Haskin @ Dark Horse

  • Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn @ DakotaSince freeing herself of Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money, Richard has become one of the most versatile R&B artists of the 21st century. Her early solo work was dense and intricate stuff that gradually opened up in more accessible ways as she incorporated the influences of her native New Orleans as well as the house music she loved. Most recently, Richard has stepped in a chamber jazz direction, working with the neoclassical producer Zahn. Earlier this month, they released their second album together, Quiet in a World Full of Noise.

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Sisters of Mercy with Blaqk Audio @ Fillmore

Emerging Artist Night @ The Garage

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grupo Bella + Los Alegres Bailadores @ Ordway

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer's

Fractal Geometry @ Red Sea

Jeris Johnson with Slay Squad and BLAKSWAN @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Craig Paquette @ 331 Club

October Conspiracy Theory featuring Cilician Gates, 1947 @ 331 Club

The Convalescence with Casket Robbery, Ignominious, and Witchden @ Turf Club

Cat Ridgeway & Johnny Manchild @ Underground Music Venue

Cole Diamond Band @ White Squirrel

Homunculus Rex (Tuesday Residency) with Jonger, Sol, Boss’ Daughter @ White Squirrel

Iron Maiden @ Xcel Energy Center

King Caesar, Hellseher, In Solid Air @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, October 23

Patti Hendrix @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Mississippi Hot Club @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! @ Crooners

Steep Canyon Rangers @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Kelly Smith & MIkkel @ Driftwood

Open Mic @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Zach Seabaugh with Noah Rinker @ Fine Line

Lawrence @ Fillmore

  • Jack White @ First AvenueSurprise! Meg White’s former bandmate announced that he was coming to town just yesterday. He's currently on a sort of guerrilla tour, playing at smaller clubs than usual (these shows are called "underplays" in media parlance, a term that kinda grosses me out for some reason) with little advance notice. Congrats to White for finding a way to wriggle outside the strictures of music biz as usual with trickster aplomb—his latest album No Name is not only more or less untitled, but was originally packaged as a giveaway. ("The unconventional release structure of the album has been discussed by media outlets," Wikipedia tells me.) And the music? It rocks aplenty in that eccentric, reliable, inessential way of his.

Rummage! with Eric Mayson + Toby Ramaswamy @ Icehouse

Lazy Scorsese (October Residency) @ Mortimer's

Orchestra in Orbit @ Orchestra Hall

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's

Not Yet All Things with Boy Dirt Car and Shoplifting Kink @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Friday Pilots Club with Capital Soirée and Family Dinner @ 7th St Entry

RudeGirl @ Schooner Tavern

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Pat Donohue and Friends @ 331 Club

The Beguine Brothers Old Time C & W Revue Ltd. @ 331 Club

Villains Unleashed: $iah and Bigg Kiaa Collab @ Underground Music Cafe

Real Friends @ Varsity Theater

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Andrew Kneeland & Marti Moreno with Erica VonBank, Sun Patches @ White Squirrel

Tassel @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, October 24

Winter Rayne @ Acadia

Porches with sweet93 @ Amsterdam

J Bell & the Lazy Susan Trio, the Seculents @ Aster Cafe

Bryan Nichols & Brandon Wozniak @ Berlin

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton & Sue Orfield @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Extra-Terrestrials, King Sized Coffin, Nemesissy @ Cloudland

Richard Cortez (Album Release) @ Crooners

ACME Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Madeleine Peyroux @ Dakota

Stock Market Cinema, New Locals, Noslo, Easeupkid @ Day Block Brewing

Drag Night @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Shalva- Hatha X Collective @ Eagles 34

Niko Moon @ Fillmore

It’s A 2000s Party ⏤ Halloween Edition @ Fine Line

The Heavy Heavy with Dylan LeBlanc @ First Avenue

Ganja White Night -Wobbleween @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

Crush Scene + 26 Bats! @ Hook and Ladder

Nunnabove (Single Release) with iLLism and Goon Tribune @ Hook and Ladder

Charlie Parr + JT Bates @ Icehouse

Christian Swenson @ Metronome

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Orchestra in Orbit @ Orchestra Hall

The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain with Frankie Rose and DJ Jake Rudh @ Palace Theatre

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

XTC: The Tribute: Senses Working Overtime 9 @ Parkway

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, Billy Dankert Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Allegra Krieger and Greg Mendez with hemlock @ 7th St Entry

Gently, Gently, the Grieving Pines @ 331 Club

Genevieve Stokes with Lily Kershaw @ Turf Club

Family Dinner, Weald, Bloom or Bust @ Underground Music Cafe

Phantom Fields with Ex Rodeo @ White Squirrel

The Avett Brothers and Trampled by Turtles @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, October 25

Big Wiz @ Acadia

Ganja White Night - Night 1 @ Armory

Nick Hensley and Shane Akers @ Aster Cafe

Cyber City Disco: Lauryn Lesley, Ryote, Jobot @ Beast Barbecue

The Lawrence McDonough Trio @ Berlin

Society of Chemists @ Berlin

Jordon Johnson @ Bunker's

Lamont Cranston with the Butanes @ Cabooze

Diie, Brief Candles, Squinny @ Cloudland

Laura Caviani and David Milne @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Vintage Vegas feat. Mick Sterling, Cate Fierro & The High Rollers Orchestra @ Crooners

The R Factor: Remembering Prince @ Crooners

Madeleine Peyroux @ Dakota

Tribute Bands: B-52s, Weezer, Flaming Lips @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop feat. the Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Egotruck (Album Release) @ Eagles 34

Dayglow @ Fillmore

Enter Shikari with You Me At Six and Yours Truly @ First Avenue

Bob Nordquist @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Super Tramps @ Granada

Bollywood Party with DJ Sukhi @ Green Room

Girls Night Out: A Tribute to Superstar Women of Country Music @ Hook and Ladder

Willy Porter Band @ Icehouse

Dave Hagedorn and the Vibraphonics @ Jazz Central

Kasablanca with Qrion, Alvin Stone, Leo Himself @ The Loft

NxtGenJazz feat. Callum Schultz @ Metronome

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Queensryche @ Myth Live

Disney's Hocus Pocus in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Eldest Daughter @ Padraigs

Viv Piston @ Padraigs

Ragefuture Halloween @ Palmer's

Martin Zellar & The Hardways with Presley Haile @ Parkway

Lovely Dark @ Pilllar Forum

Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Schooner Tavern

BabyJake with Will Swinton @ 7th St Entry

Maggie Rogers with Ryan Beatty @ Target Center

Monica Livers, Bryn, Sammie @ Terminal Bar

KYM, Anni XO, d’lakes @ 331 Club

Skalloween with Space Monkey Mafia @ Turf Club

The Velveteers with Alex Vile and Ghost Kitchen @ Underground Music Venue

  • Drive-By Truckers @ Uptown Theater—Over a quarter of a century into their career, the Truckers have so many classic albums under their belt that picking a favorite can feel arbitrary. Released in 2002, Southern Rock Opera may not be their best, but it’s certainly their biggest statement, addressing the sins of George Wallace, the complexity of the American South, and, above all, how much Lynyrd Skynyrd fuckin’ rocked. (Note past tense—let’s set aside for now how little brother Johnny has tarnished Ronnie Van Zant’s legacy since the band’s plane went down.) If its reach exceeds its grasp, don’t you wish you could say that about more rock albums these days? And there’s always been more Crazy Horse than Skynyrd to the Truckers’ barrage, an irony I’m sure that both Ronnie Van Zant and Neil Young would appreciate.

ELnO with DJ Time Machine @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity Theater

Linus with My Kid Banana, Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel

Soulflower with Madameblu & Yana the Moonrocket @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, October 26

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Ganja White Night - Night 2 @ Armory

Lena Elizabeth (Single Release) @ Aster Cafe

Corsair @ Bar Fly

Adam Linz/Joe Strachan @ Berlin

Breymer (Album Release) with Rosie @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker's

Cut Rate Clones, My Kid Banana, Sparrow Hawk, Murder Curious @ Can Can Wonderland

Wingbeaver, Daisy Cutter, Barnacle @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Cedar Celebration Hosted by Dessa @ Cedar Cultural Center

Whispered the Rabbit, Partial Traces, Lilac Fortress @ Cloudland

Lynne Rothrock, Dan Schwartz, and Steve Jennings @ Crooners

Vintage Vegas feat. Mick Sterling, Cate Fierro & The High Rollers Orchestra @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Shelby J @ Dakota

China Rider, Direwolves of London @ Day Block Brewing

House of Music Showcase, the Strolling Clones @ Driftwood

DJ K-Priest @ Dual Citizen

Honky Tonk Halloween with the Cole Diamond Band @ Dusty's

Din-Din Halloween Event @ Eagles 34

Naz Rave—Wolves Back @ Fine Line

Flip Phone XXL⏤Halloween Dance and Drag Party starring Roxxxy Andrews and Angeria Paris VanMicheals @ First Avenue

  • Richard Thompson with Kacy & Clayton @ Fitzgerald TheaterSure the revered British singer-songwriter has a new album—Ship to Shore it’s called, and it’s not a bad one, as late-in-life song-batches go. But you’ll be showing up to see if the old guy can still shred, and having witnessed him unloading on “Genesis Hall” at First Ave, I can attest to the fact that he damn sure could as recently as 2018. Expect a setlist that stretches from his years with groundbreaking Brit folk-rockers Fairport Convention through his celebrated collaborations with ex-wife Linda to his long solo career—maybe even a new song or two. Though Thompson tours plenty, he prefers to travel light and perform acoustic shows. So when he gets a full band together and plugs in, you want to be there.

Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing

Genehanna Saga, Bonefire, SYM1, North Innsbruck @ The Garage

Peter Mayer @ Ginkgo Coffee

Jungleween with Reed Grimm, Purple Funk Metropolis, Sophia Cruz @ Green Room

GRRRL SCOUT: Casual Hex Halloween Party @ Hook and Ladder

Foreign Fields with Elskavon @ Icehouse

Jeffrey Merrill Trio @ Jazz Central

Prairie Fire Choir @ Metronome

Sela Runn @ Metronome

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Yasmeenah @ Modist Brewing

Halloween Horror Night Party @ Myth Live

Vocalessence @ Orchestra Hall

Disney's Hocus Pocus in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Clover Club @ Padraigs

The The @ Palace Theatre

Haunted Palmers Patio @ Palmer's

Jeremy Messersmith @ Parkway

Of The Orchard with Greentop, The Keystones, Emma Jeanne @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma Saturday @ Red Sea

Marko and Friends @ Schooner Tavern

Delicate Steve with Fran @ 7th St Entry

Shaq’s Bass All Stars: DJ Diesel, Eliminate, Rated R @ Skyway Theatre

Joe Holland @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Ira Haze and The Straze, Greg Volker and The River, Flatwound @ 331 Club

Armchair Boogie and Henhouse Prowlers with Dad Matthews Band @ Turf Club

Minka, Little Lizard, Big Delicious, Callback @ Underground Music Venue

Transmission Presents "A Stranger Halloween" @ Uptown VFW

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Home Team Quarterback with M.A.Y., Tiger Blue @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 27

Boyscott @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Bassist Liz Draper (feat. Ava Mendoza) @ Berlin

Astronomy Town @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

Rachel Holder and Friends @ Crooners

Mama's Table: Down Home Harmonies @ Crooners

Bilal @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

DayFunk: DJ Mes, Mazi, E-Tones, & Nick Gunz @ Eat Street Crossing

Inhaler @ Fillmore

Sasha Alex Sloan @ Fine Line

Micah Chibana @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sunday Scaries: A Musical Celebration @ Green Room

Synastry Sundays with DJ GirlBlunt @ Green Room

Spooky Strings: The Boom Island String Quartet @ Metronome

Dan Rumsey (Album Release) @ Metronome

Jimmi & the Band of Souls, Erin McCawley's Harrison Street @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ragefuture: A Mortimer's Halloween @ Mortimer's

Mago de Oz @ Myth Live

Orchestra in Orbit @ Orchestra Hall

Charles Lloyd Quartet @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Jeremy Messersmith @ Parkway

Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

M.A.G.S. with Barely Civil and Trash Date @ 7th St Entry

  • Stevie Wonder @ Target CenterLet’s start with the caveats: Stevie leads every night off with his sentimental new political ballad “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” and he hands over the middle of the show to a protégé named Sheléa. Which only leaves you with… well, 20-some classic songs performed by America’s greatest living musician, who hasn’t been through town in nearly a decade. Honestly, this seems like it should be a bigger deal. As someone lucky enough to have attended his Songs in the Key of Life tour in 2015, I’ll just say that you deserve to be in the same room with the man at least once, to experience the sheer joy he derives from being Stevie Wonder. It’s downright inspirational, and you might even experience twinges of patriotism, as Stevie’s implicit argument this election season is that if the U.S. can produce a Stevie Wonder it must have something going for it.

Xenia Sandstorm-McGuire @ 331 Club

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Sadness @ Underground Music Venue

Polo G @ Uptown Theater

Harp Twins @ Uptown VFW

Danger Pins with Mary & Dan @ White Squirrel

Hiahli with The Lavender Project, Elour @ White Squirrel

Korn @ Xcel Energy Center

Jack M. Senff & Friends @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 28

Cheryl Rodey @ Acadia

Medium Zach & Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Berlin

Chris Botti @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Declan McKenna with Vlad Holiday @ First Avenue

Long Prairie, Severio Mancieri, Jake Stack @ The Garage

Vinny Franco & The Love Channel (October Residency) with Tarias & The Sound, Lasalle, Afters @ Green Room

Jake Baldwin @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Vince Staples with Baby Rose @ Palace Theatre

Funky Fourth Mondays Monthly with The TH3! @ Palmer's

Floral x Rob Ford Explorer with VIN, Big Chomp @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Rav and Kill Bill: The Rapper with Scuare and no1mportant @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

