Food & Drink
The Best Spam Snacks in the Twin Cities
In the immortal words of Monty Python: Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
It’s Time for Twin Cities Chefs to Embrace Spam
Spam is beloved throughout the world, created and produced right here in Minnesota, and, thanks to celeb chefs and social media, more popular than ever. Why don’t more local restaurants appreciate it?
Keefer Court Bakery Is Reborn
Plus a BIG housing bill, twerking on MPD, and a determined North Shore wolf in today's Flyover.
Today's stories are presented by:
Doors Open Minneapolis Returns This Year May 13–14!
Doors Open Minneapolis invites the public to explore venues that show off the historical, architectural, and cultural elements that make up our amazing city. Sign up to volunteer and receive a VIP pass to skip the lines and get a behind-the-scenes look at buildings you’ve been dying to explore!
Learn More →
Your 2023 Guide to Outdoor Minnesota Concerts and Music Fests
From Bon Iver by Lake Superior to Train on 9/11, there's a whole lotta live music going down this summer.
Fuck Yeah! Let’s Watch This MN State Fair Episode of ‘ElimiDATE’
“I wanna impress this girl... with a little charm, wit, intelligent conversation, and definitely my butt.”
I’m Trying Something New With This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: May 9-15
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.