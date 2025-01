Best New Bands and Some of the Best Not-So-New Bands in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Here’s an interesting tidbit I learned from listening to multiple podcasts featuring Matt Pryor, frontman of the Get Up Kids: While 1999’s Something to Write Home About is rightly regarded as an emo classic, the catalyzing force behind its angst isn’t romantic—the band was really pissed at their old record label. Relisten today and the songs take on whole new music-biz meanings rather than lovelorn ones. Or you can take this newfound knowledge to the Fine Line, where TGUK will be performing their sophomore album in its entirety. The Kansas City band have always voiced misgivings about helping launch the mall-emo boom of the '00s, mostly because they arrived via a very different underground rock scene that was more Our Band Could Be Your Life than Hot Topic. And that authenticity bubbles throughout the rock-solid TGUK discography, with the band ripping through the blistering, synthy emo of Something to the mellow Americana of its follow-up, On a Wire. A mid-’00s breakup couldn’t stop the Get Up Kids from becoming the scene institution they are today, riding high on the 25th(ish) anniversary reissue of Something to Write Home About—an album that Pitchfork finally got right