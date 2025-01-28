Best New Bands and Some of the Best Not-So-New Bands in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Something about me: I go to a restaurant and I can't resist the sampler platter. I'm indecisive and I'm always worried I'll miss out on something if I choose just one entree. I'm kinda the same when it comes to shows: I like a lineup that gives me a broad option. If you're like me, 1) I'm so sorry, but; 2) this is a great weekend for sampler-platter shows. On Friday you've got First Ave's annual Best New Bands night, and the Green Room's Second Anniversary stretches over Friday and Saturday. And the Cedar Commissions? They kick off this weekend too. Enjoy the variety!

Tuesday, January 28

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunker’s

Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Get Up Kids with Smoking Popes @ Fine Line—Here's an interesting tidbit I learned from listening to multiple podcasts featuring Matt Pryor, frontman of the Get Up Kids: While 1999's Something to Write Home About is rightly regarded as an emo classic, the catalyzing force behind its angst isn't romantic—the band was really pissed at their old record label. Relisten today and the songs take on whole new music-biz meanings rather than lovelorn ones. Or you can take this newfound knowledge to the Fine Line, where TGUK will be performing their sophomore album in its entirety. The Kansas City band have always voiced misgivings about helping launch the mall-emo boom of the '00s, mostly because they arrived via a very different underground rock scene that was more Our Band Could Be Your Life than Hot Topic. And that authenticity bubbles throughout the rock-solid TGUK discography, with the band ripping through the blistering, synthy emo of Something to the mellow Americana of its follow-up, On a Wire. A mid-'00s breakup couldn't stop the Get Up Kids from becoming the scene institution they are today, riding high on the 25th(ish) anniversary reissue of Something to Write Home About—an album that Pitchfork finally got right. —Jay Boller

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis @ Orchestra Hall

The Simon & Garfunkel Story @ Orpheum Theatre

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Dylan LeBlanc & David Ramirez @ Parkway

The Backfires with Foxtide @ 7th St Entry

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cedar Werks

January Conspiracy Series featuring Hyooman and Curve @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

King Buffalo with Jr Parks @ Turf Club

Day Tvvo with Ellee Grim @ Underground Music Cafe

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Eldest Daughter (Tuesday Residency) with Taylor James Donskey, Poorwill @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 29

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Mike Michel @ Barbette

Red Thread & Aby Wolf and the Laurels String Quartet @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Daily Norm, D.C. Leonhardt, & Ambient Toad @ Can Can Wonderland

Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckmen @ Como Park Conservatory

The Fairlanes @ Crooners

Pat Donohue, Tim Sparks & Phil Heywood @ Dakota

Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Tim Heidecker with Neil Hamburger @ First Avenue—Heidecker is not just a wildly influential comedic genius but a very good musician to boot. What can you expect at this gig from Tim and his Very Good Band? "I've found this little sweet spot, where I can still be funny and I can still be myself. I don't have to pretend to be this pretentious singer-songwriter, because I'm not. I'm just me," he recently told an interviewer. Heidecker's musical output over the past decade—five studio albums plus a live one—would put plenty of full-time musicians to shame, with releases that target Trump (2017's Too Dumb for Suicide) and ones that look inward (last year's contemplative indie-folk effort Slipping Away). "My artistic life has been about obscuring identity and irony, and making it so that you don't know who you're getting when you're dealing with me," he told Variety last fall. —Jay Boller

Thomas Abban (Residency) with Lady Midnight @ Green Room

Regional Jazz Trio: Anthony Cox, JT Bates, Mike Lewis @ Icehouse

Mill City Caravan @ Metronome

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

Monarch, In Solid Air, Galleon, and Cause for Concern @ Palmer’s

Jordy Vaughn with Priscilla Momah Scinnlaece @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Burning Blue Rain (EP Release) with Saltydog and Lighter Co. @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roll n Soul Band @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Five Dans @ 331 Club

Rianna Marie with Emmy Woods, Hattie Peach @ White Squirrel

Kat & the Kodachromes with Jeremiah, Ditchweed, & The God Damn Band @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, January 30

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Afters, Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, anni xo, & Drug League @ Amsterdam

Eli Gardiner @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Old Feels (Asher Kurtz) & Nelson Devereaux @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

BluLuna @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Crooners

The Beatles Reimagined @ Dakota

Mark Ross & 319, Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Jake LaBotz Trio @ Icehouse

Janelle and Simply Fusion @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pee Wee Dread, Lars Nelson Band, and the Nick Foytik Band @ Palmer’s

Calla Mae with Cute Intensions and Sylvia Dieken @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen and the List, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Lazer Dim 700 with Slimesito @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

The Record Club, Powersock @ 331 Club

Eric Mayson (Tape Release) with TABAH, 26 BATS!, and LaSalle @ Turf Club

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Sigtones @ White Squirrel

Winter Rayne @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 31

Stone Arch Rivals @ Acadia

Glitter Crush @ Amsterdam

Treaty Oak Revival with Kolby Cooper @ Armory

Love Songs For Angry Men & Tony Cuchetti @ Aster Cafe

Michael O’Brien Trio @ Berlin

Minneapolis String Project @ Berlin

Andrew Broder @ Berlin

The Dick Von Dyke Show @ Black Hart

White Keys @ Bunker’s

The Cedar Commissions Night One: A.P. Looze, Hibah Hassan, Phillip Saint John @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jazz Potpourri Extraordinaire @ Crooners

The Super Tramps @ Crooners

Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Chastity Brown @ Dakota

Matt Herzog Band, Funk Lump & the Nugs @ Driftwood

Twin Cities 7 @ Eagles 34

Mike Dawes @ Fine Line

Emmett Doyle @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Shackletons, Megasound, Dark Pony, Katacombs @ Green Room—Has it really been two years already since we offered this preview of a new live music venue in Uptown? (Yes, it has; look at the damn date on the story, Keith.) The Green Room's well-deserved two-night victory lap begins on Friday with footloose rockers (and Green Room regulars) the Shackletons, along with Megasound, Dark Pony, and Katacombs. Congrats to Green Room for helping to bring live music back to Uptown. We're looking forward to year three. —Keith Harris

John Louis and Kelley Smith @ Hook and Ladder

Wandering Eye and Via Chisage @ Hook and Ladder

Seventh Annual Minneapolis SongSLAM @ Icehouse

Jered Byford @ Jazz Central

Wreckno @ The Loft

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewery

Ray Covington with Jordan Johnston @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Liszt and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Haydn’s Fire Symphony @ Ordway

Danser @ Padraigs

The Boot R&B, Tim Casey & The Martyrs, and Scott Allen and The List @ Palmer’s

Mallrats Present MTV Unplugged @ Parkway

Aphid with Waking Hours, Berzica @ Pilllar Forum

Bluedog @ Schooner Tavern

Porridge Radio with Sluice @ 7th St Entry

Trailer Trash @ Terminal Bar

Faux Pseudo, Sleepy Eye, Paul Cerar @ 331 Club

Solid Gold with Vlush @ Turf Club

Babyface Ray @ Uptown Theater

glitterdark 2 (live) with 3125 B2B mother3k, m4plefields + Shepherdess @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity

Songs by Boys by Girls feat. Lori Dokken, Patty Peterson, Rachel Holder, & Judi Vinar @ Woman’s Club

Ancient Waves, Betty Won't, Ciao Bello @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, February 1

Spud and His Buds @ Acadia

2Hollis @ Amsterdam

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

The Long Goodbyes @ Aster Cafe

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Ross Clowser Quartet @ Berlin

Chris Wilbourn (aka Felix of Heiruspecs) @ Berlin

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

John Jamison II, May Klug, Yeej @ Cedar Cultural Center

Panel, Time Thieves, Partial Traces @ Cloudland

Martin Zellar and the Hardways @ Crooners

Maud Dixson @ Crooners

Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Chastity Brown @ Dakota

In Your Eyes: Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

Seafoam Green Tangerine, Klezmer on Ice @ Driftwood

Spit Takes, Watches, Yuhh @ Dusty’s

Dylan Marlowe with Brian Fuller @ Fine Line

Magic City Hippies with Mustard Service @ First Avenue

Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit

Marijuana Deathsquads, Why Not, Reiki, Ava Levy @ Green Room—On night two of the Green Room's anniversary, the always explosive Marijuana Deathsquads headline, and they're joined by Why Not, Reiki, and Ava Levy. —Keith Harris

Winter Sol 2025: Socktopus, Something To Do, Lost Island Society, Linus @ Hook and Ladder

Then Comes Silence with Stranger Gallery, DJ Gwiingwans @ Hook and Ladder

The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes @ Icehouse

Andrew Schwandt Trio @ Jazz Central

Snails @ The Loft

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist—She's at Modist each Saturday this month. Check out our feature on her here if you missed it. (Or even if you didn't.)

Liszt and Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Haydn’s Fire Symphony @ Ordway

Honeymoon Madness @ Padraigs

Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, The 241's, and Miss Georgia Peach @ Palmer’s

Yellow Ostrich with Fend Kiernan @ Pilllar Forum

The Dirty Nil with Grumpster and House & Home @ 7th St Entry

Becky Kapell @ Schooner Tavern

DESPISE, HALLUX, RETMARÜT, LEFT IN ROT @ Seward Cafe

Guster @ State Theatre

Fulton Lee @ Studio B

Mommy Sez No, Lost Evidence, Red Fletcher, Millennial Falcon @ Terminal Bar

The Changeups, Ira Haze & The Straze, Izzy Cruz @ 331 Club

Jeremie Albino with Benjamin Dakota Rogers @ Turf Club

Bogues @ Underground Music Cafe

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys @ Uptown VFW

DecaDance: D. Untethered, Sci-Fi, Alexis Rose, ABEL @ Uptown VFW

Twinsick @ Varsity

Joe Nicola Hosts Guitar-O-Rama @ White Squirrel

Trever Knutson @ White Squirrel

Gently, Gently with Whispered The Rabbit, Money Bones @ White Squirrel

Aberration, Nothingness, & Extermination Day @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, February 2

Schubert Mixology with Bradley Greenwald and Friends @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Nathan Hanson/Leyna Marika Papach/Kyle Motl/Steve Hirsh @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Theology: Video Game Music @ Can Can Wonderland

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Midwinter Nordic Dance with Frigg @ Cedar Cultural Center

Switchgrass @ Como Park Conservatory

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents Pure Soul @ Crooners

Chief Adjuah @ Dakota—Formerly known as Christian Scott, the artist now known as Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah has been one of the 21st century's more innovative trumpeters in the music he dislikes calling jazz, preferring the term "stretch music." But on his latest album, Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning, released in 2023, Adjuah abandoned the trumpet in favor of the West African n'goni and homemade stringed instruments of his own design, while drawing on the polyrhythms and chants of New Orleans "Black Indian" music toward bold ends—the title track celebrates a heroine who torches an ICE facility. But that was two years ago. Who knows how much further Adujah has travelled in the time since?

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

TC Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Michelle with Ayoni @ Fine Line

Sunday FUND Day - An LGBTQ+ Fundraising Event featuring XINA @ Green Room

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Nile & Six Feet Under with Psycroptic and Embryonic Autopsy @ Studio B

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Wunderhorse with Deux Visages @ Turf Club

Wilkinson James with Erik Brandt (of the Urban Hillbilly Quartet) @ White Squirrel

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Smokin’ Joe with Cold Sweat, Theyself @ White Squirrel

Topez Annual Birthday Show @ Zhora Darling

Monday, February 3

The Mystery Mic: Ian Mcclean @ Acadia

Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

Steve Clarke ‘n Band @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Lauren Mayberry @ Fine Line

Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Karaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

David Gray @ State Theatre

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Prufrock’s Roll-Pant Stompers @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mary Stone @ White Squirrel

Graden Hill @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken and Dorothy Chalmers @ Woman’s Club